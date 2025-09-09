2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Hardly anyone tells you what’s truly challenging about getting a tech job.

Hardly anyone tells you what’s truly challenging about getting a tech job.

The tech industry, often portrayed as a land of innovation, high salaries, and exciting opportunities, can be a challenging landscape to…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5433-2.17%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000522-7.93%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:39
Бөлісу
Data Analytics is the ULTIMATE move for ANY CAREER; Here’s Why:

Data Analytics is the ULTIMATE move for ANY CAREER; Here’s Why:

I have been stuck on where to put my time. I have an idea of what I’m becoming. I want propose, I want flexibility to pivot if I wanted to…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$1.96949-1.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+3.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-11.58%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:38
Бөлісу
How To Spot the Market Top ?

How To Spot the Market Top ?

A lot of people are calling for a bear market very soon, saying that $124k was the Bitcoin top for this cycle. But let’s forget the noise of social media and look at the unbiased data we have to determine if the top is really&nbsp;here. Market Cycles As you may know, the crypto market follows cycles alternating between a bull market and a bear market, with each cycle lasting approximately 4 years, about 2 years of bull market followed by 2 years of bear&nbsp;market. Right now, we are near the end of the bull market in terms of time. The bull market started around January 2023 and is expected to end in the following months. Indicators to Look&nbsp;At Now let’s look at some indicators that can help us predict, with as much accuracy as possible, if we are at the top of the Bitcoin&nbsp;cycle. To get reliable signals, we need a variety of indicators: timing indicators, market sentiment indicators, and technical indicators. The first site I recommend as an overall resource is the Bull Market Peak Indicators made by Coinglass&nbsp;:Source&nbsp;: https://www.coinglass.com/bull-market-peak-signals This gives a broad overview of the market. Some indicators are more valuable than others, for example, the Pi Cycle Top, which is known for marking previous cycle tops within&nbsp;days. Others are more recent, such as metrics around the BTC ETFs, and should be taken with less weight in your selling strategy since they lack long-term historical validation. If you don’t know what a specific indicator means, you can click to see the historical data (red marks) for each metric and learn how it&nbsp;works. I also recommend cross-checking with other sites by searching the name of the metric you want to&nbsp;study. Personally, I recommend checking these especially in periods like now, when people are calling for a bear market and saying that 124k was the top. As of today, none of the indicators have reached a critical level (violet&nbsp;marks). During times of hype on social media, it’s equally important to keep an eye on these signals daily and not get blinded by euphoria or endless calls for higher prices. Remember: a top is always made in euphoria. Sentiment Indicators For social sentiment, the Fear and Greed Index is a great tool to see if we’re in a potential selling zone&nbsp;:https://alternative.me/crypto/fear-and-greed-index/ Generally, when it’s around 80+, you should start considering selling. It can go higher, but that’s why it’s important to have a proper exit strategy instead of a binary “all in or all out” approach. Altcoin Indicators For altcoins, I use the Altcoin Season Index&nbsp;:https://www.blockchaincenter.net/en/altcoin-season-index/ You can check both the daily and weekly time frames for a clearer picture. When the indicator approaches the 75-point mark, it signals that most altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin, which usually happens near the end of a bull market as money rotates into&nbsp;alts. Technical Indicators When looking at indicators, the most important factor is reliability. It makes sense to trust metrics that have consistently proven their validity. For Bitcoin, I personally find the EMA50 to be extremely reliable&nbsp;: During this bull market, the EMA50 has acted as support three times&nbsp;already. In 2023, a clean bounce on the EMA50 gave a strong confirmation that we were back in a bull&nbsp;market. On the other hand, if Bitcoin loses the EMA50 and flips it into resistance (like in 2022), that would be a very bad&nbsp;sign. Conclusion It’s important to remember that it’s okay not to catch the exact cycle top. What matters most is knowing when the top is near and having a plan to exit the market&nbsp;safely. As always, thank you for reading&nbsp;! Follow me on&nbsp;medium Follow me on&nbsp;Twitter Hyperliquid (4% fees discount)&nbsp;: https://app.hyperliquid.xyz/join/ASTROBOY13 My favorite Crypto Faucet: Cointiply (referral) Read exclusive articles on publish0x, and if you want to support me for free, you can sign in with this&nbsp;link Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, you need to do your own research&nbsp;! How To Spot the Market Top ? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:38
Бөлісу
FOMC, then what?

FOMC, then what?

Similarly to life events, the excitement and joy most comes in the leading up to the event, then the event happens and you move on…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Movement
MOVE$0.128+3.05%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003646+3.52%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:38
Бөлісу
The biggest on-chain bull run is about to begin? Are you ready?

The biggest on-chain bull run is about to begin? Are you ready?

Author: TM Compiled by Tim, PANews You’ve arrived just in time for the biggest on-chain bull run crypto has ever seen. In this post, I’ll break down how, why, and when it’s happening, and answer the questions everyone should be asking. Mainstream coins and on-chain Let's start with Bitcoin. All other cryptocurrencies are worthless. As I write this, Bitcoin is trading at $111,000. For a short-term position, the risk-reward ratio isn't attractive. Of course, in the long run, the path forward is clear. "As a crypto newbie, one of the quickest ways to expose your amateurism is to ask: What is the reason for Bitcoin's surge today? Its path to a million dollars is destined and does not require a reason at any time." - Degenspartan Even Trump's sons once touted a $150,000 price target during his presidency. Fair enough, but let's be honest: 1.5-2x earnings isn't enough for me. This is just the beginning Current status on the chain Stablecoin metrics on both Ethereum and Solana have reached all-time highs. This is likely the first wave of capital being deployed on-chain from crypto treasuries. As major cryptocurrency prices approach all-time highs, demand for stablecoins is also increasing. Yet, the atmosphere in the crypto community resembles the peak of a bear market. Crypto Twitter is filled with meme coin traders who have transitioned from being outdated forex course salespeople to traditional finance startups running platforms with only 12 users. Why? Stablecoins look good Trump breaks the cycle Trump's presidency has disrupted the traditional four-year halving cycle. Bitcoin is now deeply integrated into Wall Street, with BlackRock arguably taking over the dominant position. The central question now is whether Bitcoin will function as a safe-haven asset (gold) or a leveraged Nasdaq alternative. The market narrative is fully priced in, even overpriced. The only thing that really matters right now is the inflow and outflow of liquidity. On-chain transactions are more difficult than ever. The launch of Trump's Meme Coin marked the peak of the previous market cycle. Since then, many Meme coins have returned to zero. Although the game between players continues, on-chain data does not lie. Bottom confirmed? A metanarrative is brewing We are currently in a narrative vacuum. There is a lack of fluidity and no clear throughline. Three major narratives are being tested: 1. Confidence Assets Meme coins are evolving into corporate models, shifting from a "religious" community to a revenue-generating business. The bar has been raised: simply being funny is no longer enough. The future will be marked by capital-backed memes, narrative teams, and existing crypto communities. A true social war is imminent. 2. Creator Capital Market Pumpfun and similar platforms are merging meme culture with streaming. It's early days for this model, perhaps too early, as early stages often focus on maximizing monetization. But if it continues to develop, it could revolutionize how creators achieve economic liquidity. 3. DeFi Beloved by quantitative traders but scorned by speculators, DeFi is poised for explosive growth as traditional finance pursues returns, but the true speculative opportunities lie elsewhere. While some projects, like PENDLE, may perform impressively, DeFi is more about infrastructure than speculative frenzy. Sorry, bro. The real catalyst: regulation In the age of AI, the truly important catalysts are those that markets can't immediately price in: uncertain timing and emotional behavior. And the biggest catalyst right now? Regulation. Have you heard of the Clarity Act? This US bill will define when digital assets are securities (regulated by the SEC) or commodities (regulated by the CFTC), establish a maturity framework for blockchain, and create tailored rules for stablecoins and DeFi. The bill passed the House of Representatives in July 2025 and currently awaits a vote in the Senate. It is expected to be enacted in late 2025 or early 2026. what does that mean? Billions, perhaps even trillions, of capital are finally finding a framework for on-chain deployment. Traditional markets have dried up. Venture capital needs a new home, and cryptocurrency is the obvious choice. Too many to explode On-chain meta-narrative Forget the term ICM; the brand is discredited. Call it the on-chain meta-narrative. Tokenization of everything: real estate, AI projects, startups—everything will be funded on-chain using meme tokens. Fast, decentralized, and with minimal restrictions. It’s not a question of if, but when, and on what scale. The convergence of traditional finance and cryptocurrency is inevitable. How to play this game? Mainstream strategies are always changing, and your advantage lies in seizing opportunities, diversifying investments and maintaining discipline. Diversify investments into strong teams with cultural heritage and narrative advantages. Please note: What works today may not work tomorrow. Maintain liquidity. Without liquidity, you risk missing out on maximum returns. It’s still early, and the bubble hasn’t started yet. When the bull run comes, it will be bigger than the 2017 ICO craze or even the dot-com bubble. High volatility, endless token issuance, and ridiculous capital inflows. But be careful, most of you are broke or down in luck. Don't squander it all too soon, or you will be overwhelmed by the opportunities later. Slow but not too slow at last Get ready, the wildest on-chain journey of your life is about to begin! Stay calm brothers, the funds have been deployed!
Threshold
T$0.01632-0.30%
RealLink
REAL$0.0623+2.51%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.729+0.79%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 19:37
Бөлісу
Fearless Concurrency in Rust: Building Safe, Concurrent Applications

Fearless Concurrency in Rust: Building Safe, Concurrent Applications

Introduction: Concurrency Without&nbsp;Fear Hello, intrepid developer! In today’s world, nearly every application needs to do more than one thing at a time. Whether it’s processing user input while fetching data from a network, handling multiple client connections simultaneously, or just making better use of modern multi-core processors, concurrency is everywhere. But here’s the catch: concurrent programming is notoriously hard. It’s a minefield of subtle bugs like data races, deadlocks, and race conditions that can cause crashes, incorrect results, or even security vulnerabilities. These bugs are often non-deterministic, meaning they only appear under specific, hard-to-reproduce timing conditions, turning debugging into a nightmare. Enter Rust. One of Rust’s most celebrated features is “Fearless Concurrency.” This isn’t just a marketing slogan; it’s a fundamental design philosophy. Rust’s compiler, through its unique ownership and borrowing system, helps you write concurrent code that is provably safe at compile time. This means if your concurrent Rust code compiles, you can trust it’s free from a whole class of tricky bugs that plague other languages. This guide will walk you through the magic behind Fearless Concurrency in Rust. We’ll explore the problems it solves, the mechanisms it uses, and how you can confidently build robust, concurrent applications. The Root of the Problem: Concurrency Bugs To appreciate Rust’s solution, let’s quickly understand the common foes in concurrent programming: Data Races: This is the most infamous and dangerous concurrency bug. A data race occurs&nbsp;when: Two or more threads access the same memory location. At least one of the accesses is a&nbsp;write. There is no mechanism to synchronize access to that memory. Data races lead to unpredictable behavior because the final value depends on which thread “wins” the race to&nbsp;write. Deadlocks: This happens when two or more threads are stuck, each waiting for the other to release a resource that it needs. Imagine two people needing two different keys to open two different doors, but each person has one of the keys and is waiting for the other to hand over theirs before they unlock their door. Nobody&nbsp;moves. Race Conditions (General): A broader term for situations where the outcome of your program depends on the relative timing or interleaving of operations in multiple threads. Data races are a specific type of race condition. These bugs are notoriously difficult to debug because they often don’t manifest consistently. Rust aims to catch many of these before your program even&nbsp;runs. Rust’s Pillars of Fearless Concurrency Rust achieves Fearless Concurrency primarily through two powerful mechanisms: its ownership and borrowing system and its trait-based concurrency model (Send and&nbsp;Sync). Ownership and Borrowing: The First Line of&nbsp;Defense Rust’s ownership system, enforced by the borrow checker, is the foundational element of its concurrency safety. As we’ve discussed previously, ownership ensures that each piece of data has a single owner, and borrowing rules dictate how references can be&nbsp;used. The most critical borrowing rule for concurrency is: you can have either one mutable reference OR any number of immutable references to a given piece of data, but not both at the same&nbsp;time. This rule directly prevents data races. If you have a mutable reference (allowing write access), the borrow checker ensures no other references (mutable or immutable) exist, guaranteeing exclusive write access. If you have multiple immutable references (read access), no mutable references are allowed, ensuring consistent reads. Consider this attempt to share a mutable counter between threads without proper synchronization: // This code will not compile due to Rust's borrow checker// It demonstrates what a data race *would* look like if allowed// fn main() {// let mut counter = 0; // The shared data//// let handle1 = std::thread::spawn(move || {// counter += 1; // Thread 1 tries to modify counter// });//// let handle2 = std::thread::spawn(move || {// counter += 1; // Thread 2 tries to modify counter// });//// handle1.join().unwrap();// handle2.join().unwrap();//// println!("Final counter: {}", counter);// }// The compiler would tell you something like:// error[E0502]: cannot borrow `counter` as mutable more than once at a time The compiler immediately catches this, preventing the data race. This strict enforcement at compile time is what makes Rust’s concurrency “fearless.” Send and Sync Traits: Thread Safety Guarantees Beyond ownership, Rust uses two special marker traits, Send and Sync, to denote whether types can be safely transferred between threads or shared across threads, respectively. Most common types (like i32, String, Vec) automatically implement these traits if their contents are safe to share/transfer. Send: A type T is Send if it's safe to transfer ownership of a value of type T from one thread to another. Almost all primitive types and standard library types are&nbsp;Send. Sync: A type T is Sync if it's safe to share a reference (&amp;T) to a value of type T across multiple threads. If a type T is Sync, then &amp;T (an immutable reference to T) is Send. This means you can send an immutable reference to T to another thread, and that thread can safely read it. Types that allow interior mutability (like RefCell) are not Sync in a multi-threaded context. The compiler automatically enforces Send and Sync requirements when you use concurrency primitives. If you try to send a type that isn't Send or share a type that isn't Sync in a way that violates safety, Rust will give you a compile&nbsp;error. Shared State Concurrency: Mutex and&nbsp;RwLock While Rust’s ownership system prevents basic data races, sometimes you genuinely need multiple threads to access and potentially modify the same piece of data. Rust provides standard library tools for this, primarily Mutex and RwLock, which enforce the borrowing rules at runtime when necessary. Mutex: Exclusive Access A Mutex (mutual exclusion) allows only one thread to access a resource at a time. When a thread wants to modify shared data protected by a Mutex, it must first acquire a "lock." This lock ensures that no other thread can access the data until the current thread releases the&nbsp;lock. To use Mutex for shared, mutable state across threads, you often combine it with Atomic Reference Counting (Arc&lt;T&gt;). Arc&lt;T&gt; allows multiple threads to own a shared value, while Mutex&lt;T&gt; allows only one thread at a time to mutably access the value inside the&nbsp;Arc. use std::sync::{Arc, Mutex};use std::thread;fn main() { // Create an Arc to allow multiple threads to own a reference to the Mutex. // The Mutex protects the integer inside, ensuring only one thread can modify it. let counter = Arc::new(Mutex::new(0)); let mut handles = vec![]; for _ in 0..10 { let counter_clone = Arc::clone(&amp;counter); // Clone the Arc, not the Mutex or the int. let handle = thread::spawn(move || { let mut num = counter_clone.lock().unwrap(); // Acquire the lock. Blocks until available. *num += 1; // Mutably access the protected integer. }); handles.push(handle); } for handle in handles { handle.join().unwrap(); // Wait for all threads to complete. } println!("Result: {}", *counter.lock().unwrap()); // Final value is 10.} In this example, the Mutex ensures that even though multiple threads are trying to increment the counter, only one thread holds the lock and can modify num at any given moment, preventing data races. If acquiring the lock fails (e.g., another thread panics while holding the lock), unwrap() will cause the current thread to&nbsp;panic. RwLock: Read-Write Access A RwLock (read-write lock) offers more granular control. It allows multiple readers to access the data simultaneously (if no writer holds a lock), but only one writer at a time. This can offer better performance than a Mutex when reads are much more frequent than&nbsp;writes. use std::sync::{Arc, RwLock};use std::thread;use std::time::Duration;fn main() { let data = Arc::new(RwLock::new(vec![1, 2, 3])); let mut handles = vec![]; // Multiple readers can acquire a read lock for i in 0..3 { let data_clone = Arc::clone(&amp;data); handles.push(thread::spawn(move || { let reader = data_clone.read().unwrap(); // Acquire read lock println!("Reader {}: {:?}", i, *reader); thread::sleep(Duration::from_millis(50)); // Simulate work })); } // One writer acquires a write lock (blocking readers/other writers) let data_clone = Arc::clone(&amp;data); handles.push(thread::spawn(move || { thread::sleep(Duration::from_millis(25)); // Wait for some readers to start let mut writer = data_clone.write().unwrap(); // Acquire write lock writer.push(4); // Mutate data println!("Writer: {:?}", *writer); })); for handle in handles { handle.join().unwrap(); }} Message Passing Concurrency: Channels Another robust approach to concurrency, often preferred in Rust, is message passing. Instead of sharing data directly, threads communicate by sending messages to each other through channels. This aligns well with Rust’s ownership model because when data is sent through a channel, its ownership is moved from the sending thread to the receiving thread. Rust’s standard library provides channels through the std::sync::mpsc module (multiple producer, single consumer). use std::sync::mpsc;use std::thread;use std::time::Duration;fn main() { // Create a new channel: `tx` is the transmitter, `rx` is the receiver. let (tx, rx) = mpsc::channel(); // Spawn a new thread that will send messages. thread::spawn(move || { let messages = vec![ String::from("hi"), String::from("from"), String::from("the"), String::from("thread"), ]; for msg in messages { tx.send(msg).unwrap(); // Send message; ownership moves. thread::sleep(Duration::from_millis(100)); } }); // The main thread receives messages. for received in rx { println!("Got: {}", received); }} Message passing often leads to simpler and more intuitive concurrent designs because you don’t have to worry about locks or shared mutable state as much. The ownership system naturally manages which thread is responsible for the data at any given&nbsp;moment. Security Considerations: Beyond the&nbsp;Compiler While Rust’s compiler is a formidable guardian against many concurrency bugs, it’s important to remember that it can’t catch everything. Fearless Concurrency prevents data races, but other logical concurrency bugs can still&nbsp;exist: Deadlocks: If you use multiple Mutex or RwLock instances, it's still possible to create a deadlock. The compiler cannot statically detect circular waiting conditions. Careful design and consistent lock ordering are essential. Logic Errors: Even with safe concurrency primitives, the application logic itself can be flawed. For instance, if a thread processes data in the wrong order or makes incorrect assumptions about the state of shared data, that’s a logic bug, not a memory safety&nbsp;bug. Starvation: A thread might repeatedly fail to acquire a lock because other threads constantly get it first. This isn’t a deadlock, but it can lead to parts of your program never executing. Incorrect Granularity of Locks: Using too broad a lock can serialize too much of your code, negating the benefits of concurrency and potentially leading to performance bottlenecks or, in extreme cases, a form of self-imposed DoS. Conversely, too fine-grained locks can increase complexity and the risk of deadlocks. The take-away: Rust prevents many common concurrency pitfalls related to memory safety. However, proper design, testing, and understanding of concurrency patterns are still crucial for building robust, secure, and performant concurrent applications. Always strive for simplicity and clarity in your concurrent designs. Conclusion: Embrace Fearless Concurrency Concurrent programming doesn’t have to be a source of dread. Rust’s groundbreaking approach, built on its powerful ownership and borrowing system and augmented by explicit concurrency primitives like Mutex, RwLock, and channels, truly enables Fearless Concurrency. By empowering you with compile-time guarantees against data races and other memory-related bugs, Rust allows you to focus on the logic of your concurrent operations, rather than getting lost in the frustrating maze of timing-dependent memory&nbsp;errors. As you embark on your journey to build high-performance, responsive applications, remember that Rust is your unwavering ally. Embrace the compiler’s strictness; it’s guiding you toward safer, more reliable code. With Rust, you can truly write concurrent code, confidently, without&nbsp;fear. Let’s build something incredible together. Email us at hello@ancilar.com Explore more: www.ancilar.com Fearless Concurrency in Rust: Building Safe, Concurrent Applications was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4374+0.89%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:36
Бөлісу
Qatar launches POC for a blockchain digital receipt system

Qatar launches POC for a blockchain digital receipt system

The post Qatar launches POC for a blockchain digital receipt system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Qatar Financial Center (QFC) has launched a POC (Proof of Concept) for a Hedera blockchain-based digital receipt system (DRS). The project will apply blockchain to Islamic Finance and offer a transparent, efficient, and regulated finance experience. The new system will operate on HashSphere, a private, permissioned distributed ledger built on Hedera technology. It will be deployed via Google Cloud through QFC’s Digital Asset Lab. Blade Labs has secured a fintech license at QFC as part of the digital asset labs initiative. The company will develop the DRS system components, including smart contracts and user interfaces, in a way that is tailored to Islamic Finance use cases. Moreover, Hashgraph will deliver and operate the underlying blockchain infrastructure and will work on security and scalability. Al Rayan Bank will validate the system’s functionality and offer domain-specific insights. The Qatari bank will also explore commercialization pathways. Google Cloud will deploy an enterprise-grade infrastructure within the DRS system. During the project launch, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of QFC, noted that the center is committed to building a strong digital asset ecosystem. It will support innovation and real-world applications. Al-Jaida said, “This initiative reflects our continued support for tokenization, financial innovation, and collaboration aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan.” Omar Al Emadi, the acting Group CEO of AlRayan Bank, believes that innovation is a cornerstone of Islamic Finance. He asserted that the bank is committed to advancing the DRS system to meet the needs of the market. Al Emadi added, “Through our participation in this proof of concept, we reaffirm our role in validating the system’s functionality and laying the groundwork for scalable, practical applications that can strengthen the future of Islamic finance while reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional hub for financial innovation.” Sami Mian, CEO of Blade Labs, explained that…
RealLink
REAL$0.0623+2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+3.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08943+3.44%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:36
Бөлісу
Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

Photo by Markus Winkler on&nbsp;Unsplash Getting started in trading can feel like too much, too&nbsp;fast. Charts, strategies, news, losses — it piles up quickly. And most people try to handle it all on their&nbsp;own. But here’s the truth: most successful traders didn’t figure it out&nbsp;alone. They had mentors — even if those mentors were just voices they followed&nbsp;online. So instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, you can start by learning from people who’ve already been where you&nbsp;are. This article will walk you through five Twitter accounts worth following if you’re serious about trading — whether you’re focused on crypto, stocks, or just trying to build better&nbsp;habits. What to Look for in a Good Trading&nbsp;Mentor Not everyone who shares charts online is worth your&nbsp;time. Before we get to the list, here are a few things that separate good mentors from loud accounts. ✅ Solid Experience Ideally 5+ years of trading in different market conditions — not just bull&nbsp;markets. ✅ Clear, Simple Explanations The best mentors don’t try to sound smart. They try to make things easy to understand. ✅ Focus on Risk Management They talk about losses, stop-losses, position sizing — and they don’t ignore the hard parts of&nbsp;trading. ✅ Supportive but Realistic They share lessons from experience, not just wins. Their tone helps you stay grounded. With that in mind, here are five accounts that stand out — each for different reasons, and each useful depending on where you are in your trading&nbsp;journey. 1. @rektcapital — For learning technical analysis the right&nbsp;way If you’re trading crypto and trying to figure out support, resistance, and market structure, Rekt Capital is one of the most useful accounts you can&nbsp;follow. He breaks down market moves in a simple, chart-based way that’s easy to follow even if you’re still learning. 8+ years in crypto&nbsp;markets Writes a popular weekly newsletter focused on Bitcoin and&nbsp;altcoins Focuses on cycles, price levels, and long-term patterns You won’t find hype here — just calm, structured insights. 2. @APompliano — For long-term thinking and investor&nbsp;mindset Anthony Pompliano isn’t a technical trader, but his content helps you think bigger — about the economy, Bitcoin, and how long-term investors stay disciplined. Co-founder of Morgan Creek&nbsp;Digital Hosts a widely followed podcast with investors, founders, and&nbsp;analysts Focuses on macro trends, monetary policy, and long-term value If you need help tuning out short-term noise and building conviction, he’s a good one to&nbsp;follow. 3. @mdtrade — For trading mindset and emotional discipline Matt Dixon doesn’t post flashy trades. Instead, he shares steady, level-headed advice for traders trying to avoid common mistakes. Veteran trader with years of experience Focuses on psychology, risk management, and&nbsp;patience Helpful for anyone who’s been burned by FOMO or overtrading Sometimes, the most valuable advice is the quietest. His content helps you slow down and think&nbsp;clearly. 4. @Jake__Wujastyk — For clean chart setups and price&nbsp;action Jake shares regular charts that focus on trends, breakouts, and key price levels. His style is simple and clear, and his charts are easy to learn&nbsp;from. Founding team at TrendSpider Shares daily stock and crypto&nbsp;setups Strong focus on price structure, volume, and technical patterns If you want to improve your chart reading without getting overwhelmed, his content is very approachable. 5. @alphatrends — For technical depth and structured analysis Brian Shannon has been trading for decades, and he’s known for popularizing Anchored VWAP — a tool many traders use to find strong entries and&nbsp;exits. Author of two well-known trading&nbsp;books Over 30 years of experience Focus on technical structure, multiple timeframes, and trading with a&nbsp;plan If you want a deeper understanding of market movement, especially for stocks, Brian is one of the most respected names out&nbsp;there. Final Thoughts Not every trader you follow needs to be your full-time mentor. But if you choose the right few to learn from, it can save you years of trial and&nbsp;error. Start with one or two that fit your current goals — maybe you’re working on mindset, or trying to sharpen your chart reading. Then pay attention not just to what they say, but how they trade, think, and manage&nbsp;risk. The right voices can help you slow down, stay focused, and trade with more confidence. Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0007703+1.90%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 19:35
Бөлісу
MegaETH Introduces Yield Stablecoin It Says Will Fund Protocol

MegaETH Introduces Yield Stablecoin It Says Will Fund Protocol

The post MegaETH Introduces Yield Stablecoin It Says Will Fund Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MegaETH, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol backed by Vitalik Buterin, announced the upcoming launch of a yield-bearing stablecoin that might give it a different business model than traditional L2s, which drive revenue through transaction fees. The stablecoin, USDm, is being developed in partnership with Ethena, an algorithmic stablecoin protocol with $13 billion in total value locked (TVL). It will launch on Ethena’s USDtb infrastructure, which channels reserves into BlackRock’s BUIDL — a tokenized US Treasury bill fund with a $2.2 billion market cap and steady yield, according to RWA.xyz. Yield from the stablecoin’s reserves will reportedly be used to offset sequencer fees, the Ethereum gas costs a layer-2 incurs when publishing batches of transactions to the main chain. The proposed model might lower the need for sequencer fees, instead drawing on yield from an alternative source. In a statement, MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong said that the USDm stablecoin would “lower fees for users” and allow for “more expressive design space for applications.” Yield-bearing stablecoins are digital assets pegged to another asset, such as a fiat currency, and that generate yield to holders. The supply of yield-bearing stablecoins has surged following the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States, which bans issuers from offering yield-generating stablecoins. Ethena’s USDe and Sky’s USDS have been among the main beneficiaries of the strict rules. Related: Ethereum devs and L2 leaders go all in on based and native rollups Fees on Ethereum Sequencer fees have caused controversy, specifically in the Ethereum ecosystem, where some believe the network should demand more of the fee pie. According to Token Terminal, Ethereum has collected $1.1 billion in fees in the past calendar year. However, the amount of fees collected has plummeted since February. Ethereum fees collected. Source: Token Terminal Magazine: MegaETH launch could save Ethereum… but at…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-1.28%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9954--%
Capverse
CAP$0.11847-3.03%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:34
Бөлісу
Former Arlington, Texas, Mayor Publishes New Book For Building Stronger Communities And Organizations

Former Arlington, Texas, Mayor Publishes New Book For Building Stronger Communities And Organizations

The post Former Arlington, Texas, Mayor Publishes New Book For Building Stronger Communities And Organizations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. W. Jeff Williams releases “The Unity Blueprint” with Forbes Books FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 9, 2025)—The Unity Blueprint: Aligning People & Purpose for Lifelong Success by W. Jeff Williams is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. In The Unity Blueprint, civil engineer, business owner, and former mayor of Arlington, Texas, W. Jeff Williams shares his transformative leadership model rooted in unity, character, and purpose. Using real-world victories and setbacks, Williams outlines a replicable approach to leadership that empowers readers to achieve meaningful, lasting impact for their companies or communities. This book contains the same practical strategy Williams used to help Arlington retain the Texas Rangers, recruit the National Medal of Honor Museum, build a thriving entertainment district, and pioneer innovative public transportation solutions. Through community engagement, bold decision-making, and navigating political resistance, Williams advanced an ambitious vision driven by diverse coalitions across business, government, and nonprofit sectors. “Whether you are leading a city, a business, a nonprofit, or even a small community group, this book will help you understand that leadership is not just about making decisions from the top. It is about inspiring and empowering others to join you,” Williams said. “The strategies and stories you will find in these pages are meant to be practical and actionable, providing you with tools to create unity, drive positive change, and build a legacy of impact.” Whether you’re a CEO, public official, nonprofit director, or aspiring changemaker, The Unity Blueprint can help you turn challenges into momentum by building authentic relationships, acting with integrity, and believing in a greater purpose. This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license). About the Author Visionary Civil Engineer and…
Honorswap
HONOR$0.939+1.18%
Wormhole
W$0.0916+7.85%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0465-0.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:33
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases