Mindfulness Meets Healthcare Policy In A Transformational New Book

Mindfulness Meets Healthcare Policy In A Transformational New Book

The post Mindfulness Meets Healthcare Policy In A Transformational New Book appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Jacobs releases “The Zen Lobbyist” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 9, 2025)—The Zen Lobbyist: A Mindful Approach to Transforming Healthcare by Gary Jacobs is now available on Amazon and other book retailers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. In The Zen Lobbyist, veteran healthcare advocate Gary Jacobs blends inner work with systemic insight to offer a powerful prescription for healing both people and policy. The book traces Jacobs’s career from entrepreneur to lobbyist, catalyzed by a series of serious health events that led him to integrate yoga, meditation, and mindfulness into his daily life and professional approach. Jacobs argues that the same principles that improved his health—presence, compassion, and purpose—can be used to reshape the American healthcare system. With decades of experience navigating Capitol Hill and the boardrooms of healthcare leadership, his unique insider’s perspective reveals how policy is made, who it serves, and how it can change. “My hope for this book is that we can step away from false dichotomies and partisan debates,” Jacobs said. “In my conversations with U.S. Representatives—Republican, Democrat, and Independent—I’ve learned that when we strip away the labels and focus on the essentials, we find many areas of agreement about what Americans deserve to expect from this massive healthcare system.” At the core of The Zen Lobbyist is a transformative vision of a healthcare model rooted in primary care, preventive practices, value-based outcomes, and bipartisan cooperation. Jacobs challenges the fee-for-service paradigm and champions a system where long-term relationships between patients and providers are the foundation of care for all Americans, delivering high-quality results with the goal of improving health, not simply treating illness. Through these proposals, he redefines what it means to advocate for wellness at every level. This book is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:51
Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market

Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market

The post Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  Vantage Markets is proud to announce three major upgrades, all officially launched on September 1st, 2025. These initiatives further demonstrate Vantage’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions, rewarding partnerships, and unmatched client support. Vantage now offers Swap-Free Trading, which replaces overnight swap charges with a fixed administrative fee for eligible instruments. This feature allows clients to hold positions overnight without incurring swaps, in accordance with Vantage’s Terms & Conditions. Vantage has also rolled out a new two-level IB referral commission model, allowing participants who meet the program’s eligibility criteria to join and earn commissions from both their direct referrals and the referrals made by their network. Key benefits include: Faster, more convenient account opening Clear and transparent commission rules Smarter and more efficient backend management Flexible data display and improved user experience With these enhancements, IB partners can manage their referral networks more efficiently and benefit from a clearer and more transparent commission structure.Vantage also provides continuous 24/7 customer support, ensuring that all client queries are handled promptly and professionally by dedicated customer support teams. Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, said: “These upgrades show our commitment to providing advanced trading solutions and creating a supportive ecosystem for our clients and partners. By combining swap-free trading, an enhanced IB program, and genuine 24/7 customer support, we aim to provide a more seamless and transparent experience for our clients and partners.” As the brokerage industry evolves rapidly, Vantage has distinguished itself through user-friendly platforms, competitive pricing, robust security measures, and educational resources that cater to both beginner and advanced traders. Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage’s services and upcoming initiatives. About Vantage Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:50
XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Adoption Sparks Growth: Can XRP Price Reach $10?

XRP News: Ripple's RLUSD Adoption Sparks Growth: Can XRP Price Reach $10?

TLDR Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin adoption strengthens XRP’s global payment strategy and utility. XRP price is showing signs of momentum, trading at $3.01, with analysts predicting potential growth. Historical chart patterns suggest that XRP may follow a path toward $10 similar to its 2017 surge. The key support level for XRP is $1.95, which must hold [...] The post XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Adoption Sparks Growth: Can XRP Price Reach $10? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 19:49
The Forgotten Trickster of Bitcoin: The Untold Story of Mitsubishi Goldstein and the Genesis of Memecoins

The Forgotten Trickster of Bitcoin: The Untold Story of Mitsubishi Goldstein and the Genesis of Memecoins

The post The Forgotten Trickster of Bitcoin: The Untold Story of Mitsubishi Goldstein and the Genesis of Memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. September 8, 2025 — Satoshi disappeared, and Goldstein emerged. In the months after Bitcoin’s creator slipped into silence, another pseudonym took the stage: Mitsubishi Goldstein—a name as eccentric and theatrical as Satoshi Nakamoto’s own. Operating behind this mask, and others such as Laced With Kerosene and Ogashi Tukafoto, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-forgotten-trickster-of-bitcoin-the-untold-story-of-mitsubishi-goldstein-and-the-genesis-of-memecoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:49
Fintech Giant Ant Puts $8B in Energy Assets on Blockchain – Market and Snorter Token Set to Explode

Fintech Giant Ant Puts $8B in Energy Assets on Blockchain – Market and Snorter Token Set to Explode

China's investment in blockchain technology is growing. A fintech firm backed by Jack Ma has been quietly working on tying over $8.4B worth of energy infrastructure to its own blockchain.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 19:48
Ripple and BBVA collaborate to enhance crypto services in Spain

Ripple and BBVA collaborate to enhance crypto services in Spain

The post Ripple and BBVA collaborate to enhance crypto services in Spain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has expanded its European footprint by joining forces with Spanish banking giant BBVA to introduce a digital asset custody service. Announced on Sept. 9, the initiative extends Ripple’s institutional custody platform into Spain, giving BBVA the tools to store and manage cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets securely. BBVA can scale its digital asset offering by deploying Ripple’s custody technology while staying within strict regulatory and security standards. The service positions the bank to meet rising demand from customers who want direct access to crypto without relying on third-party intermediaries. This move comes as BBVA rolls out retail services for Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody in Spain. The bank’s customers can now buy, sell, and hold the two top cryptocurrencies directly through its mobile application. BBVA said it has disclosed the new retail offering to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The bank stressed that all services are designed to comply with the EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law, meaning customers initiate transactions themselves through the app. MiCA compliance Ripple’s European managing director, Cassie Craddock, said these developments reflect the market impact of MiCA among traditional European banks. With MiCA now in place, she explained, banks across the bloc feel more confident about launching digital asset services that customers have requested. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. BBVA executives echoed this sentiment, while adding that the partnership allows the bank to expand its end-to-end crypto services Francisco Maroto, who leads BBVA’s digital asset unit, noted that Ripple’s custody system offers the operational reliability and security needed to build customer trust. He added:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:47
Even House Marries Indoor Golf To Social Club Culture

Even House Marries Indoor Golf To Social Club Culture

The post Even House Marries Indoor Golf To Social Club Culture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group lesson in session at Even House Angie Silvy Lifestyle interest clubs, where folks click over a shared obsession—whether it’s ripping forehand winners, bagging ducks, or throttling Harleys down a winding road—have long provided a social anchor outside of home and work. For those wired to take dead aim at pin flags, golf clubs have long filled that role. But country clubs aren’t for everyone, and public tracks skimp on the amenities that make off-course socializing stick. Even House, the brainchild of Orange County husband-and-wife duo Adam and Laily Fogel, has fashioned a gap wedge of a tribe-finding concept they feel casts a wider net. Originally east coasters, Adam got his start as an investment banker at JP Morgan in New York before getting the entrepreneurial itch and launching a specialty cycling supply shop/ecommerce play that hit $10 million in sales before he exited. Laily spent a decade running a digital marketing agency for fashion, beauty and hospitality clients. Their 14,000 square foot membership club creates a “third place” around an indoor golf experience while layering in a farm-to-table café and flex space for co-working and also host community-driven programming, everything from pilates classes to album release parties. Today’s indoor-golf retail landscape is dominated by two formats. There are the eatertainment-style venues like Top Golf, Tiger Woods’ PopStroke and emerging players such as Puttshack or Puttery that offer a quick-hit date-night or corporate experiences. Then there are sim-bar chains a la Five Iron Golf or X-Golf, effectively activity driven sports bars—think the golf version of a bowling alley, that tend to revolve around hourly simulator bay rentals. There are league nights and ‘memberships’ but those function more like loyalty programs than true community-building endeavors. Even House, only in its third month of operation, is betting people will want to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:45
Cantor Fitzgerald Launches a Hybrid Gold-Bitcoin Investment Product

Cantor Fitzgerald Launches a Hybrid Gold-Bitcoin Investment Product

The post Cantor Fitzgerald Launches a Hybrid Gold-Bitcoin Investment Product appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major Wall Street financial institution has launched an innovative investment product that combines the strengths of gold and Bitcoin. Cantor Fitzgerald announced on Monday the launch of its ‘Cantor Fitzgerald Gold-Protected Bitcoin Fund.‘ Balancing Risk and Reward This new fund strategically minimizes downside price risk by integrating gold and Bitcoin. In exchange, investors must give up some potential upside gains. Sponsored Sponsored Investors in this fund are entitled to 45% of Bitcoin’s appreciation over five years. However, if Bitcoin’s value declines, the fund will use returns from gold investments to protect up to 100% of the investors’ principal. Even if Bitcoin’s price soars dramatically over the five-year investment period, investors in this product will only capture 45% of the upside. Cantor Fitzgerald describes the fund as a product that minimizes short-term volatility risks. The fund allows investors to benefit from Bitcoin’s long-term upward trend. Strategic Timing and Protection Bill Ferri, Global Head of Asset Management at Cantor Fitzgerald, stated that timing and protection matter. He explained this is particularly true “with risk assets at or near all-time highs.” His comment underscores the necessity for investments that also mitigate downside risk. This is especially true with Bitcoin prices hovering near their all-time peaks. “At Cantor, we create innovative products that reflect the shift in how Bitcoin is perceived, from speculative risk to strategic opportunity,” said Brandon G. Lutnick, Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald. This fund is exclusively available to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald also manages the reserves for Tether, USDT’s issuer and the world’s largest stablecoin. In April, Cantor Fitzgerald also launched a DAT company named Twenty One Capital in collaboration with stablecoin issuer Tether and SoftBank. The company’s goal is to accumulate Bitcoin. Howard Lutnick, who served as CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, is well-known for being the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:41
Crypto Presale ICO Buzz: Based Eggman $GGs Attracts DOGE and XRP Holders

Crypto Presale ICO Buzz: Based Eggman $GGs Attracts DOGE and XRP Holders

Crypto presales continue to attract attention as investors look for projects with strong communities and practical use cases. The best crypto presale to buy right now often combines entertainment, culture, and utility. Based Eggman $GGs is one of the new crypto token presales gaining traction, particularly among DOGE and XRP holders who recognize the importance […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 19:41
BlockchainFX Hits $7 Million Presale Milestone – Why It Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today

BlockchainFX Hits $7 Million Presale Milestone – Why It Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today

The post BlockchainFX Hits $7 Million Presale Milestone – Why It Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market continues to reward innovation, and BlockchainFX ($BFX) has just proven its appeal by surpassing $7 million in presale funding. This milestone signals more than strong investor demand; it sets the stage for a potential price jump as the token advances towards its $0.05 market launch. At its current presale price of $0.023, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy with high ROI potential. While other presales like Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper have generated buzz, BlockchainFX’s fundamentals are making it stand out as a project that could be the next $1 token. High-Yield Staking Creates Passive Income for Holders One of BlockchainFX’s biggest draws is its innovative staking model, which redistributes the majority of platform fees back into the community. Every time a trade occurs, 70% of fees go into the $BFX ecosystem through staking pools, token buybacks and burns. Here is how it breaks down: 50% of all fees are distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% of fees are used to buy back BFX tokens daily, bolstering demand. Half of those repurchased tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and adding deflationary pressure. Rewards are based on the amount staked, with earnings capped at $25,000 USDT per day. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI, this model offers more stability and value than hype-driven meme tokens, while creating a sustainable passive income stream. Multi-Asset Super App: Expanding Beyond Crypto What makes BlockchainFX unique among the best web3 projects to buy today is its vision of becoming the first true decentralised super app. Unlike other presales that focus on a single niche, BlockchainFX is building a platform where users can trade not only cryptocurrencies but also stocks, ETFs, and forex, all within a fully decentralised ecosystem. This integration of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:39
