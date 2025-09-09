Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market
The post Vantage Rolls Out a Major Upgrade in Vietnam Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vantage Markets is proud to announce three major upgrades, all officially launched on September 1st, 2025. These initiatives further demonstrate Vantage’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions, rewarding partnerships, and unmatched client support. Vantage now offers Swap-Free Trading, which replaces overnight swap charges with a fixed administrative fee for eligible instruments. This feature allows clients to hold positions overnight without incurring swaps, in accordance with Vantage’s Terms & Conditions. Vantage has also rolled out a new two-level IB referral commission model, allowing participants who meet the program’s eligibility criteria to join and earn commissions from both their direct referrals and the referrals made by their network. Key benefits include: Faster, more convenient account opening Clear and transparent commission rules Smarter and more efficient backend management Flexible data display and improved user experience With these enhancements, IB partners can manage their referral networks more efficiently and benefit from a clearer and more transparent commission structure.Vantage also provides continuous 24/7 customer support, ensuring that all client queries are handled promptly and professionally by dedicated customer support teams. Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, said: “These upgrades show our commitment to providing advanced trading solutions and creating a supportive ecosystem for our clients and partners. By combining swap-free trading, an enhanced IB program, and genuine 24/7 customer support, we aim to provide a more seamless and transparent experience for our clients and partners.” As the brokerage industry evolves rapidly, Vantage has distinguished itself through user-friendly platforms, competitive pricing, robust security measures, and educational resources that cater to both beginner and advanced traders. Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage’s services and upcoming initiatives. About Vantage Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:50