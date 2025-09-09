2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Unlocking Revolutionary Global Payment Solutions

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Global Payment Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins For International Remittances: Unlocking Revolutionary Global Payment Solutions Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins for International Remittances: Unlocking Revolutionary Global Payment Solutions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-international-remittances-solution/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:02
$68 Million Dogecoin Treasury Push: CleanCore Aims For 1 Billion In 30 Days

CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE) has purchased 285,420,000 dogecoin—about $68 million at current prices—launching what it calls the “Official Dogecoin Treasury” backed by the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge. The company set an initial accumulation target of 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and reiterated a longer-term objective to secure 5% of the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 20:00
Court hands 4-year sentence to mastermind of $37M crypto money laundering scheme

The United States Justice Department (DOJ) sentenced the California man to more than four years in prison for participating in a global crypto scam where victims counted over $30 million in losses. 39-year-old Shengsheng He of La Puente was handed a 51-month prison sentence in the Central District of California on Monday. He previously pleaded […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 20:00
Why Is Ripple Burning Millions of RLUSD Tokens?

The post Why Is Ripple Burning Millions of RLUSD Tokens? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple is making strategic moves to maintain the strength and stability of its RLUSD stablecoin, carrying out its largest token burn in weeks. Meanwhile, RLUSD adoption is picking up, with businesses and banks beginning to use it for payments and other services. Ripple Executes Largest RLUSD Burn in Weeks According to data from Ripple Stablecoin …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 19:59
ETH Shrugs Off Record ETF Outflows, Still Holding Above $4.3

The post ETH Shrugs Off Record ETF Outflows, Still Holding Above $4.3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum shrugs off $446.71M ETF outflows, staying firm above $4,300 as traders monitor upcoming resistance. Analysts stress $4,500 as a crucial breakout level, while failure could bring ETH back to $4,000 or $3,800. ETF assets remain at $27.64B, showing continued institutional exposure despite historic selling pressure in early September. ETH Shrugs Off Record ETF Outflows, Still Holding Above $4.3K Ethereum faced record pressure from exchange-traded fund activity during the first week of September. As of the press time, data showed a daily net outflow of $446.71 million, the second-largest single-day withdrawal on record. This marked part of what market watchers described as the largest weekly outflow since ETH ETFs began trading. Despite the heavy withdrawals, total net assets across Ethereum-linked ETFs stood at $27.64 billion. The market absorbed the selling, with the token itself showing resilience above $4,300, even as ETF investors continued to reduce exposure. Price Holds Firm Above $4,300 At the time of reporting, Ethereum traded at $4,375.68, showing a 2% gain over 24 hours, though still down 1% on the week. The data indicates that while institutional flows remain negative, spot market activity is helping the asset maintain stability. Axel Bitblaze commented on the unusual divergence, saying, “and ETH? just chilling above $4.3k like nothing happened.” He also added that Ethereum looked “oversold af” and suggested that a shift back to inflows could see the token move toward $5,000. Good Morning to everyone who didn’t get shaken out on $ETH ETF outflows ☀️ biggest weekly bleed ever… Sept 5th alone was the 2nd largest daily dump in history. and ETH ? just chilling above $4.3k like nothing happened. oversold af and imo the moment ETF flows flip green,… pic.twitter.com/Mt2vs4cw5e — Axel Bitblaze 🪓 (@Axel_bitblaze69) September 9, 2025 Technical Levels in Focus Chart data shows ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:59
Whales Rush In As Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.6M Presale Becomes $BTC’s Ticket to Mainstream Success

Bitcoin Hyper’s $14.6M+ presale could be Bitcoin’s ticket to mainstream success once the project releases and implements its long-awaited changes. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is set to be Bitcoin’s official Layer-2, and plans to free Bitcoin from its performance limitation of just seven transactions per second (TPS). Little wonder, then, that whales have been sniffing around […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 19:58
New Book Unites Oncology’s Brightest Minds To Innovate Cancer Cures

The post New Book Unites Oncology’s Brightest Minds To Innovate Cancer Cures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kirk V. Shepard, M.D., and Ramin Farhood, PharmD, M.B.A. release “Voices of Oncology” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 9, 2025)—Voices of Oncology: Fostering a Collaborative Community of Experts to Accelerate Cancer Cures by Kirk V. Shepard, M.D., and Ramin Farhood, PharmD, M.B.A., brings together the insights of 33 distinguished contributors from across the oncology landscape. The book is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Voices of Oncology offers a bold vision for the future of cancer treatment. Through candid interviews and insightful commentary, these voices share real-world experiences, challenges, and solutions—spanning pharmaceutical executives, academic researchers, patient advocates, and innovation partners. With this project, Drs. Shepard and Farhood capture the vital interplay among these diverse perspectives. The book highlights how oncology is no longer solely driven by scientific innovation, but by seismic shifts in culture, technology, and patient engagement. From precision medicine and digital therapeutics to health equity and real-world data, the contributors outline the structural and cultural changes reshaping oncology today. This work also marks the launch of the Oncology Voice Network (OVN), a new online community at OncologyVoiceNetwork.com designed to amplify voices, connect experts, and accelerate progress in cancer care. “Voices of Oncology and the Oncology Voice Network (OVN) together take a bold step toward breaking down barriers that isolate partners within the oncology drug development process,” Dr. Farhood said. “Our mission is simple but powerful: to break silos, encourage cross-functional collaboration, and accelerate the development of lifesaving cancer treatments.” Voices of Oncology is a rallying cry for those who believe that unity and innovation are the keys to a cure. This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license). About the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 19:57
What is Bitcoin really worth?

Both the current market value and its concrete and actual use value must be considered.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 19:56
Caliber, a US-listed company, announced the completion of its first purchase of LINK tokens.

PANews reported on September 9th that Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, announced that it has completed its first purchase of Chainlink (LINK) tokens as part of a system testing transaction. The company plans to fund its LINK acquisition through its existing ELOC (Electronic Loans) and cash reserves, as well as the issuance of equity securities. However, the company did not disclose the specific purchase amount.
PANews2025/09/09 19:54
Bloomberg Analyst: REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF Set to List on Thursday

PANews reported on September 9th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform: "The era of memecoin ETFs is about to begin. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (symbol DOJE) is scheduled to be listed on Thursday. Although it complies with the Investment Company Act of 1940 like $SSK, there are still a large number of Section 33 holders waiting for approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."
PANews2025/09/09 19:52
