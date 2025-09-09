2025-09-11 Thursday

Unlocking Web3’s Future: The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion in Seoul

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Web3’s Future: The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion in Seoul Get ready for a pivotal moment in the blockchain world! IOSG Ventures, a leading Web3 venture capital firm, is set to host its 15th IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion event. This exclusive gathering promises to bring together top minds to explore the exciting landscape of next-generation super-apps, setting the stage for future innovation. What Makes the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion a Must-Attend Event? The highly anticipated IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion will take place on September 22 at the luxurious Westin Josun Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. Coinciding with Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025), this event is strategically positioned to leverage the energy and expertise converging in the region. Attendees will engage in in-depth discussions vital for the evolution of Web3. The agenda is packed with critical topics that are shaping the industry’s trajectory: Stablecoins: Exploring their role in a decentralized financial ecosystem. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: Bridging traditional finance with blockchain, making tangible assets programmable. Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Innovations and challenges in the future of finance, moving beyond traditional banking. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Its convergence with Web3 for enhanced applications, creating smarter, more efficient systems. zkVM (Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machines): Advancements in privacy and scalability for more secure and efficient transactions. Web3 Applications: Designing user-friendly and impactful decentralized solutions for mass adoption. This unique convergence of ideas and talent positions the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion as a key platform for understanding the path forward for Web3 super-apps. How Will This Reunion Shape the Era of Next-Gen Super-Apps? The discussions at the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion are expected to significantly influence the development of next-generation super-apps. These applications aim to integrate various Web3 functionalities, from payments and identity to social interactions and gaming, all within a seamless user experience. Experts will delve into the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and user adoption, offering actionable insights for builders and investors alike. The event provides an unparalleled opportunity to network with influential figures and learn about cutting-edge technologies. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how these diverse technologies can converge to create powerful, integrated Web3 ecosystems. This collaborative environment fosters innovation and drives the industry forward. A strong lineup of partners supports the event, including Followin, 4Pillars, DeSpread, INF Crypto Lab, Bitcoin World, and Blockmedia. Their involvement underscores the collaborative spirit of the Web3 community and the importance of this gathering. The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion is more than just a conference; it’s a collaborative workshop for the future of decentralized innovation. In conclusion, the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion is poised to be a landmark event, offering profound insights into the future of Web3 super-apps. By fostering discussions on stablecoins, RWAs, DeFi, AI, and zkVM, it will undoubtedly contribute to the strategic direction of the blockchain industry. Don’t miss this chance to witness and participate in shaping the next era of digital innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion? A1: It is the 15th edition of an exclusive industry event hosted by IOSG Ventures, bringing together key figures to discuss the future of Web3, particularly next-generation super-apps. Q2: When and where will the event take place? A2: The event is scheduled for September 22 at the Westin Josun Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, coinciding with Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025). Q3: What key topics will be discussed at the reunion? A3: Discussions will cover stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI), zkVM, and various Web3 applications. Q4: Who are some of the partners for the event? A4: Key partners include Followin, 4Pillars, DeSpread, INF Crypto Lab, Bitcoin World, and Blockmedia. Q5: What are “next-generation super-apps” in the Web3 context? A5: These are integrated applications that combine multiple Web3 functionalities, such as decentralized finance, identity, social features, and gaming, into a seamless user experience. We encourage you to share this article with your network and help spread the word about this significant event. Your support helps foster a more informed and connected Web3 community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Web3 innovation and institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Web3’s Future: The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion in Seoul first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/09 20:25
Vietnam launches five-year trial program for crypto trading market

The post Vietnam launches five-year trial program for crypto trading market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Vietnam launched a five-year trial program for a crypto trading market. The program aims to evaluate the viability and regulatory aspects of digital asset trading. Vietnam has launched a five-year trial program for a crypto trading market. The Southeast Asian nation is testing the framework to evaluate the viability and regulatory implications of digital asset trading within its borders. The pilot program will allow authorities to assess market dynamics and develop appropriate oversight mechanisms for crypto assets. The trial represents Vietnam’s measured approach to digital asset regulation as governments worldwide work to balance innovation with consumer protection in the evolving crypto landscape. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vietnam-launches-five-year-trial-crypto-trading-market/
2025/09/09 20:24
Hyperliquid’s USDH Race Reveals the High-Stakes Game Behind Stablecoins

The post Hyperliquid’s USDH Race Reveals the High-Stakes Game Behind Stablecoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hyperliquid is shaking up the crypto world with a bold move: it’s launching its own stablecoin, USDH, and letting the community vote on who will issue it. With $5.6 billion in deposits and potential annual revenue of $220 million, the announcement has drawn top stablecoin issuers into a high-stakes scramble. Things are getting interesting. Not …
2025/09/09 20:23
Chainlink Price Prediction Suggests Limited Upside While Funds Quietly Position in Rollblock For 25x Potential

The post Chainlink Price Prediction Suggests Limited Upside While Funds Quietly Position in Rollblock For 25x Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Chainlink’s recent government partnership should have been the kind of headline to light up the charts. Instead, LINK is still struggling to escape its correction phase, leaving traders ready to exit. Meanwhile, a new GameFi contender is stealing both headlines and investors from established tokens. Could Rollblock be setting up for the kind of rally Chainlink couldn’t deliver? Rollblock (RBLK) Evolves from Hidden Gem to Market Favorite In 2024, Rollblock was just an under-the-radar presale token. Fast forward to 2025, and it has become one of the most talked-about names in crypto – not because of hype, but because of verifiable growth and adoption. The numbers back this up: Rollblock raised over $11.6 million in presale, processed more than $15 million in wagers, and has 50,000+ active players already using the live iGaming hub. That combination of capital inflow and real-world traction is why institutional funds and retail investors alike are rotating into Rollblock now. What makes Rollblock stand out is its multi-layered value creation. The deflationary tokenomics ensure that adoption directly strengthens the native RBLK token. Each week, platform revenue funds buybacks of RBLK from the open market, with 60% burned forever and 40% distributed to stakers, producing up to 30% APY. Beyond tokenomics, Rollblock brings entertainment to crypto at scale. Built on Ethereum, it delivers a secure and provably fair iGaming ecosystem with 12,000+ titles and a sportsbook covering the world’s biggest leagues. Add in instant onboarding via Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay and 50+ crypto assets, and the path to skyrocketing adoption becomes clear. For investors, the case is simple: Rollblock is one of the few tokens where activity itself fuels appreciation and income, giving it a sharper growth trajectory than projects relying solely on speculation. Here’s why investors are paying attention to Rollblock…
2025/09/09 20:22
Will Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Spotlight Trigger a Price Rally?

The post Will Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Spotlight Trigger a Price Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dr. Chengdiao Fan, co-founder of Pi Network, has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Token2049 crypto conference.  This development has reignited speculation about a potential short-term price recovery for Pi Coin (PI) amid its ongoing decline. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Role Stirs Price Hopes  In an official blog, the Pi Core Team confirmed that, in addition to Dr. Fan’s participation as a speaker, Pi Network will also serve as a Gold Sponsor of the event. TOKEN2049 is one of the largest global conferences in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.  The event brings together founders, executives, developers, investors, and regulators to discuss the state of the crypto ecosystem, future innovations, and global trends. This year, TOKEN2049 will occur in Singapore from October 1 to 2.  Dr. Chengdiao Fan, one of two Founders at Pi Network, will be a speaker at the TOKEN2049 conference, which takes place on October 1-2 in Singapore! https://t.co/npzT9pDUiJ As one of the largest crypto events in the world, this conference is a great opportunity for Pi Network to… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) September 8, 2025 Sponsored Sponsored The team highlighted that Dr. Fan’s talk will focus on blockchain’s real-world utility, exploring current Web3 challenges and solutions for driving meaningful innovation. Furthermore, they stressed that this move will strengthen the Pi Network’s presence at the event. It also shows the network’s commitment to connecting with the wider Web3 space and the Pi community.  Dr. Fan’s participation provides a platform to present Pi Network’s outlook on real-world use cases, community growth, and the broader path toward blockchain adoption. “As the event approaches, further details regarding Dr. Fan’s session will be shared through Pi Network’s official channels. For now, confirmation of both sponsorship and founder participation marks an important step in Pi’s growing engagement with the wider…
2025/09/09 20:21
First Spot Dogecoin ETF To Launch On September 11

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/09 20:19
Failed NPM exploit highlights looming threat to crypto security: Exec

Ledger chief technology officer Charles Guillemet said that while the immediate danger had passed, the threat still exists. A recent Node Package Manager (NPM) attack stole just $50 worth of crypto, but industry experts say the incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities for exchanges and software wallets.Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer of hardware wallet company Ledger, said in a Tuesday X post that the attempted exploit was a “clear reminder” that software wallets and exchanges remain exposed to risks.  If your funds sit in a software wallet or on an exchange, you’re one code execution away from losing everything,” he said, adding that supply-chain compromises remain a powerful malware delivery vector. Read more
2025/09/09 20:18
FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus

The post FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* With the continuous evolution of Blockchain technology and the increasing adoption of digital currencies globally, the digital economy is experiencing unprecedented transformation. FY Energy, the most trusted cloud mining company, is leading the change with a risk-free, cost-optimized, safe, and transparent way to experience green energy-powered cloud mining services. Diverse Earning Opportunities With the FY Energy Cloud Mining Platform FY Energy’s core focus is expanding computation workload while maintaining an eco-friendly operation through clean, sustainable energy consumption. This allows FY Energy to provide competitive green computing power contracts ranging from $20 to $510,000, with a daily technical dividend of $16,779. Amazingly, completing the registration process earns you a free $20, and daily sign-in earns you $0.8. Don’t forget the recommendation reward earns you up to 8% returns. With FY Energy, you can unlock exclusive rewards by upgrading to the VIP membership benefits program. Users enjoy a 0.02% yield of $98 in the 1st VIP level and a 2.68% yield of $688,888 in the last level. Plus, you can create an affiliate account and get unique referral codes. Its affiliate program rewards a 5% commission for direct referrals and a 2%+1% commission for 2nd and 3rd level referrals made in your network. FY Energy: Driving Cost Optimization and Net-Zero Growth in the AI Era FY Energy provides a smart and flexible income stream by harnessing the impact of global inflation, growing institutional exploration, and volatile interest rates in the market. FY Energy effortlessly creates a path to consistent and sustainable passive income. Here are the platform’s key highlights: AI-powered cloud mining devices. FY Energy distributes computing resources automatically, enhancing the benefits of technology. Environmentally friendly activities. FY Energy helps to lower carbon emissions by running its business entirely on renewable energy from wind and solar farms. Mobile app interface…
2025/09/09 20:18
Coinbase's XRP Bags Keep Declining: Where Are All These Coins Going?

Coinbase's XRP stash continues to drain from its cold wallets
2025/09/09 20:18
BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Recentelijk hebben BitMine en Eightco, twee spelers uit de cryptowereld, ambitieuze plannen gepresenteerd om Worldcoin (WLD) een centrale rol te laten spelen in hun bedrijfsstrategie. Waar normale bedrijven hun reserves traditioneel in cash of traditionele activa houden, kiezen deze partijen voor een radicale stap. Zou willen een zogenaamde ‘corporate treasury’ opbouwen met WLD als grootste element. Dit heeft de aandacht getrokken van beleggers én analisten, vooral vanwege de mogelijke risico’s van concentratie en de manier waarop de markt reageert op dit soort bij kleinere munten ongebruikelijke initiatieven. The world’s first $WLD treasury strategy EIGHTCO announced a $250 million private placement to create the #Worldcoin treasury and a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine pic.twitter.com/Bu34D4H5pe — PRIME (@primenews_en) September 8, 2025 Hoeveel WLD ze willen kopen Eightco heeft als doel gesteld om een bedrag van ruim 250 miljoen dollar te investeren, verspreid over ongeveer 171 miljoen nieuwe aandelen van 1,46 dollar per stuk. Daarbovenop komt een strategische investering van BitMine ter waarde van 20 miljoen dollar. In totaal dus zo’n 270 miljoen dollar dat specifiek bedoeld is om WLD te verwerven. Volgens de aankondiging zal Worldcoin de primaire reserveactiva worden voor Eightco’s treasury, met secundaire reserves zoals cash en Ethereum (ETH) als aanvulling. Een opvallende keuze, aangezien bedrijven veelal kiezen voor de grootste cryptomunt Bitcoin (BTC). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Risico’s van concentratie in treasury-tokens Het plan om WLD centraal te stellen in de reserve structuur brengt aanzienlijke risico’s met zich mee. Een van de meest voor de hand liggende gevaren is de volatiliteit van de markten. Terwijl traditionele activa zoals goud en valuta relatief stabiel zijn, kunnen cryptotokens zoals WLD sterke prijsbewegingen laten zien. Dit maakt de financiële positie van Eightco potentieel zeer gevoelig voor marktturbulentie. Een ander aandachtspunt is de concentratierisico. Worldcoin wordt hiermee een dominante factor in de balans van het bedrijf. Mocht er op enig moment sprake zijn van regulatoire problemen, reputatieschade of technologie gerelateerde tegenslagen rond Worldcoin, dan kan dit direct de solvabiliteit en het vertrouwen in het bedrijf ondermijnen. Ook moet rekening worden gehouden met strategische gevolgen: investeren in één token, hoe innovatief ook, beperkt de diversificatie van hun activaportefeuille. Terwijl cash en Ethereum als secundair ondersteunend middel dienen, blijft de focus zorgwekkend sterk op WLD liggen. Dit is niet alleen een financiële gok maar ook een bepaling van de toekomstige positionering van het bedrijf in de cryptomarkt. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Mogelijke marktreactie De markt reageerde direct en heftig op het nieuws. De koers van Eightco explodeerde. Gedurende de dag was er een stijging te zien van maar liefst 5.600 procent, en uiteindelijk werd de dag afgesloten met een winst van ongeveer 3.000 procent. Dit geeft aan hoe sterk beleggers inspelen op grootschalige crypto-initiatieven, zeker wanneer die verweven zijn met een verhaal rond digitale identiteit en de rol van kunstmatige intelligentie. Ook de koers van Worldcoin zelf onderging een krachtige impuls: het token steeg met tientallen procenten binnen één dag. De combinatie van onmiddellijke koersstijgingen bij zowel de aandelen van Eightco als bij WLD toont aan hoe sterk sentiment en speculatie de cryptowereld beïnvloeden. $WLD ( UPDATE )@worldcoin is dominating the DePin narrative and it’s exactly what we need for this altcoin season. Been calling this for long time and WLD is up 3x from the very first post. Importance of utility coins is patience m there is a new ATH brewing. Higher. https://t.co/SYSqDCdpYs pic.twitter.com/l6WB4TEkQq — Crypto King.eth.sol (@cryptosanthoshK) September 9, 2025 Het opvallende is dat de markt snel bereid was om aandelen van een onderneming te waarderen op basis van cryptopolissen. Eightco’s marktwaarde klom tot miljarden, terwijl de daadwerkelijke bedrijfsactiviteiten relatief bescheiden blijven. Voor velen is dit een voorbeeld van markthysterie, waar de hype rondom crypto en identiteitstechnologie de overhand neemt boven analyse van fundamentele waarden. Daar staat tegenover dat sommige beleggers en institutionele partijen, zoals BitMine en andere investeerders in de plaatsing, dit plan zien als een strategische zet. De keuze om WLD als kernreserve te positioneren, gecombineerd met de aanstelling van Dan Ives, een gerenommeerde technologie- en AI-analist als voorzitter, suggereert dat men gelooft in de langdurige waarde van Worldcoin’s Proof-of-Human-technologie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/09 20:16
