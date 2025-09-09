2025-09-11 Thursday

BlockchainFX Hits $7m And Could Be The Presale Investors Don’t Want To Miss Out On

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is fast emerging as the centre of attention. Having already hit $7 million in sales, presale demand is […] The post BlockchainFX Hits $7m And Could Be The Presale Investors Don’t Want To Miss Out On appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 20:30
DOGE ETF: Groundbreaking Launch Set for September 11th

BitcoinWorld DOGE ETF: Groundbreaking Launch Set for September 11th Get ready, crypto enthusiasts! A significant development is on the horizon that could reshape how traditional investors interact with one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. The much-anticipated DOGE ETF, backed by U.S. asset management firms RexShares and Osprey Funds, is officially slated to launch on September 11th. This news, confirmed by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, marks a pivotal moment for Dogecoin and the broader digital asset market. What’s the Buzz Around the DOGE ETF? This isn’t just another crypto product; it’s a regulated investment vehicle. The forthcoming DOGE ETF operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This specific act allows for an automatic approval process, typically around 75 days after the initial filing, provided there are no special circumstances that would delay it. This regulatory pathway provides a layer of legitimacy and investor protection often sought by traditional financial institutions. For many, an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) simplifies investing. Instead of directly buying and holding Dogecoin, investors can gain exposure through a traditional brokerage account. This move could open doors for a wider range of investors who might be hesitant to navigate crypto exchanges directly. Why is a DOGE ETF Significant for Dogecoin? The launch of a dedicated DOGE ETF carries immense weight for Dogecoin’s standing in the financial world. Here’s why it’s a game-changer: Enhanced Legitimacy: A regulated ETF brings Dogecoin into the mainstream financial ecosystem, signaling greater acceptance and maturity. Broader Accessibility: It allows traditional investors, including those in retirement accounts or institutional funds, to easily add Dogecoin exposure to their portfolios without the complexities of direct crypto ownership. Increased Liquidity: With more institutional money potentially flowing in, the market for Dogecoin could see increased liquidity and stability. Potential Price Impact: While not guaranteed, increased demand from a new class of investors could positively influence Dogecoin’s price over time. This development underscores a growing trend of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. It reflects a maturing market where even ‘meme coins’ are finding their place within regulated financial products. What Challenges Might the DOGE ETF Face? While the excitement is palpable, it’s important to acknowledge potential hurdles for the DOGE ETF. Firstly, Dogecoin’s price history is characterized by significant volatility. This inherent characteristic might deter some conservative investors, even within an ETF wrapper. Moreover, regulatory bodies, despite the 1940 Act’s framework, will continue to scrutinize such products closely, especially as the crypto landscape evolves. Educating new investors about the unique aspects of Dogecoin, including its origins and community-driven nature, will also be crucial. Asset managers like RexShares and Osprey Funds will need to manage expectations and provide clear information regarding the risks associated with investing in a cryptocurrency-backed fund. How Does This Compare to Other Crypto ETFs? We’ve already seen the emergence of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs in the U.S., offering exposure to these top cryptocurrencies through regulated means. However, a spot DOGE ETF would be unique, directly tracking the price of Dogecoin itself, rather than futures contracts. This direct exposure is often preferred by investors seeking a closer correlation to the underlying asset’s performance. For investors, considering a DOGE ETF means evaluating its role in a diversified portfolio. It offers a distinct risk-reward profile compared to more established assets. It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of a prominent altcoin through a familiar investment structure, but due diligence remains paramount. A New Era for Dogecoin Investment The upcoming launch of the RexShares and Osprey Funds DOGE ETF on September 11th is undoubtedly a landmark event. It signifies a major step forward for Dogecoin’s integration into traditional finance, offering unprecedented accessibility to a wider investor base. This move could catalyze further institutional interest in other altcoins and solidify crypto’s position as a legitimate asset class. While challenges remain, the potential benefits for Dogecoin’s market presence and investor confidence are substantial. This is a moment to watch closely as the crypto market continues its fascinating evolution. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Dogecoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a DOGE ETF? A DOGE ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is an investment fund that tracks the price of Dogecoin, allowing investors to gain exposure to DOGE through traditional brokerage accounts without directly owning the cryptocurrency. Q2: When is the RexShares and Osprey Funds DOGE ETF launching? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the DOGE ETF from RexShares and Osprey Funds is set to launch on September 11th. Q3: How does the 1940 Act relate to this DOGE ETF? The Investment Company Act of 1940 provides a regulatory framework that allows for automatic approval of such funds approximately 75 days after filing, assuming no special circumstances delay the process, offering a pathway for this DOGE ETF. Q4: What are the benefits of investing in a DOGE ETF? Benefits include enhanced legitimacy for Dogecoin, broader accessibility for traditional investors, potential for increased market liquidity, and simplified investment through traditional brokerage platforms. Q5: Is a DOGE ETF the same as buying Dogecoin directly? No, a DOGE ETF allows you to invest in a fund that holds Dogecoin or its derivatives, providing exposure to its price movements without the need to manage private keys or use crypto exchanges directly. Q6: Who are RexShares and Osprey Funds? RexShares and Osprey Funds are U.S. asset management firms that are launching this particular DOGE ETF, bringing their expertise in managing investment products to the cryptocurrency space. Did you find this article insightful? Share this groundbreaking news with your network and spark a conversation about the future of crypto investing! Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the crypto community. This post DOGE ETF: Groundbreaking Launch Set for September 11th first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 20:30
Nexchain Leads as the Top 100x Crypto Presale for 2025 While SHIB and DOGE Join the Investor Spotlight

The crypto market continues to highlight new opportunities as investors look for the best crypto presale to buy right now. Among the growing list of crypto presale projects, Nexchain has quickly secured its place as one of the top crypto presales for 2025. Alongside this rising blockchain, established names like SHIB and DOGE remain in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 20:30
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 – $112,000 & Layer Brett Tops This Week Crypto Trending List

Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has emerged as the week’s viral story, with its presale smashing through $3 million at just […] The post Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 – $112,000 & Layer Brett Tops This Week Crypto Trending List appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 20:29
The $7T Tailwind for BTC and Altcoins

The post The $7T Tailwind for BTC and Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. money market funds currently hold over $7 trillion, which some analysts believe could soon be rotated into various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, potentially fueling the next leg higher in bitcoin BTC$112,796.16 and the alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins). A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments, such as Treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. Total money market fund assets increased by $52.37 billion to $7.26 trillion for the week ended Sept. 3, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI). Assets of retail money market funds increased by $18.90 billion to $2.96 trillion, and institutional funds rose by $33.47 billion to $4.29 trillion. ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Money market funds have swelled in recent years, initially drawing money due to their haven appeal during the coronavirus-induced crisis of early 2020 and later during the Fed’s rate hike cycle, which pushed up yields and attracted investors. Inflows remained robust late last year even as the Fed cut rates from 5.25% to 4.25%. However, further rate cuts could prompt investors to shift a significant portion of their cash pile into other assets, including cryptocurrencies, according to David Duong, Institutional Head of Research at Coinbase. “There is over $7 trillion inside money market funds, and all of that is retail money. As those rate cuts start to come in, all of that retail cash flow is really going to enter other asset classes such as equities, crypto and others,” Duong told CoinDesk in an interview. The U.S. central bank is expected to lower its target rate by at least 25 basis points when it meets next week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Some market participants are anticipating a 50 bps reduction. Traditional market observers are equally psyched about the money market cash pile. In an interview with Boutique Family…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:29
Đầu tư 1.000 USD vào Altcoin AI đã thành 10.000 USD – Vẫn còn kịp mua trước khi đạt 1 USD

Đầu tư 1.000 USD vào đồng altcoin AI này từ giai đoạn 1 hiện đã tăng lên hơn 10.000 USD. Các token ứng dụng trí tuệ nhân tạo đang trở thành xu hướng nổi bật trong năm 2025, thu hút sự quan tâm mạnh mẽ từ những nhà đầu tư sớm. Dù đã có mức […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 20:27
Top Crypto Presales to Watch as the Market Prepares for Recovery

The crypto market seems sleepy no more. Bitcoin looks oversold and ready to bounce, Ethereum is catching its breath, and XRP even smells recovery brewing. That lull in volatility might just be the calm before a fresh bull wave. If you’re hunting for the next big upside, presales are a tried-and-true way to get in early. Think of meme coins that once started as jokes and turned into deep-pocket fortunes, or altcoins so solid they quietly became staples. Here are three best crypto presales that could surge if the market wakes up. We’ll walk you through why each is catching steam, what they do, and what makes them worth a look. Market Is Catching Its Breath Before the Next Move The latest market data paints an odd picture. Ethereum, usually the king of big swings, has almost flatlined in volatility. At around $4,350, ETH looks like it’s asleep at the wheel, with daily candles shrinking and trading volume fading fast. Analysts warn that a lack of movement can be dangerous, but history shows it often ends with fireworks – either a breakout to $4,6K or a slip back to $3,6K. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is quietly setting up for a potential surge. Trading at around $112K, it sits just above its 100-day moving average with an RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 47, a zone that has often signaled oversold conditions. XRP is also staging a comeback, bouncing off $2.77 support and testing resistance at $3. Together, these signs suggest the lull could be temporary. And when majors stall, new crypto projects often become the spark that grabs fresh capital and investor excitement. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Layer-2 Built to Unleash $BTC Bitcoin may be the ultimate store of value, but in this market cycle that’s not enough. As the latest news shows, $BTC is hovering just above long-term support and could be gearing up for another run. If Bitcoin does wake up, the projects that supercharge it will shine brightest. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. Right now, you can buy $HYPER for $0.012885, and the presale has already raised $14.6M. Unlike sidechains or half-measures, Bitcoin Hyper is a full Layer-2 blockchain built to scale Bitcoin into something far more usable. It delivers sub-second transactions, near-zero fees, and cross-chain compatibility from day one. That means Bitcoin can finally host meme coins, dApps, and DeFi instead of watching Ethereum and Solana take all the action. Under the hood, Bitcoin Hyper runs on the Solana Virtual Machine, giving it proven speed and seamless integration with Solana’s ecosystem. Think of Bitcoin as the base layer of money and Hyper as the execution layer where everything happens – payments, trading, culture, and community. For presale buyers, $HYPER is more than a token. It’s a stake in Bitcoin’s future. 2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Your Key to the Next Wave of Presales In a market where Ethereum has gone quiet and traders are waiting for the next big move, early access becomes priceless. That’s what Best Wallet Token ($BEST) delivers. You can buy $BEST for just $0.025615 per token and with $15.6M already raised in presale, $BEST is a ticket to be first in line when the next breakout altcoin arrives. Best Wallet is already carving out a space as a next-generation app, built to challenge outdated tools like MetaMask with a smoother interface and Fireblocks-level security. But the real value for $BEST holders is what comes next. Holding the token unlocks reduced transaction fees, governance rights, and boosted staking rewards. Most importantly, it gives exclusive access to Upcoming Tokens, a built-in tool that lets you join new crypto presales directly inside the app without dodgy links or scam mirrors. With a growing social following and a self-proclaimed 50% user growth every month, the Best Wallet ecosystem is heating up fast. If XRP and Bitcoin keep showing recovery signs, $BEST holders will already have front-row seats to the next wave of launches. 3. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) – Meme Power Meets Layer-2 Speed When Bitcoin hints at a rebound and Ethereum sits in a lull, meme coins often return to center stage. But Layer Brett ($LBRETT) isn’t your average meme coin – it’s blending culture with real infrastructure. Priced at $0.0055 and already raising $3.1M in its presale, $LBRETT shows there’s strong appetite for a project that goes beyond the jokes. Built as an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, Layer Brett offers what the majors are currently lacking: speed, low fees, and fresh momentum. It delivers sub-second transactions, supports NFT tie-ins, and comes with staking rewards that stretch into triple digits – some APYs reaching as high as 800%. For a market hungry for excitement, that’s like handing degens a rocket with a meme mascot strapped to the side. The idea is simple but powerful: use meme branding to attract attention, then back it up with a tech stack that actually works. If meme coins roar back during this recovery cycle, Layer Brett could be the one that lasts. It’s fun, it’s functional, and it’s already gaining traction before hitting the wider market. Crypto Presales at the Front of the Recovery Stage Presales have always been the noisy campfires of crypto, where early believers gather, stories are told, and fortunes sometimes spark overnight. They carry risk, sure, but they also carry the thrill of being first in line when momentum shifts. With Bitcoin showing signs of life, Ethereum poised for its next move, and XRP sniffing out recovery, timing couldn’t be more interesting. Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett each bring a unique edge – scaling tech, access to early launches, and meme-driven energy with real muscle. If the market rebounds, these presales could ride the wave from the very front. Remember that this article isn’t financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/crypto/top-crypto-presales-to-watch-as-the-market-prepares-for-recovery/
NewsBTC2025/09/09 20:27
Analysts Predict a Jump to $1.00—1,900% Upside Potential

The post Analysts Predict a Jump to $1.00—1,900% Upside Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has increasingly become an arena in which investors search out the next big thing and LYNO has already taken position as a project with substantial interest. In a presale stage at a very low price of $0.05, analysts are predicting the possibility of soaring to a high of $1.00, which is an amazing 1,900% increase.  The robust fundamentals, clarity of investor harnessing confidence, and the mounting hype surrounding its launch place LYNO as one of the hottest tokens of 2025. Investors looking to get in on high-growth potentials are keeping a close eye on this presale as prices prepare to start moving in an upward direction. LYNO Presale Structure and Secure Tokenomics LYNO is preselling at an early-bird presale price of 0.05 tokens apiece, providing an opportunity to be first in business before higher prices occur in later rounds. The project has so far accumulated approximately $18,176.471 in funding by selling 363,529.428 $LYNO 357,719 tokens, which means that the project is in its initial stages of entering the market. LYNO has also been audited via smart contracts by Cyberscope and other measures to keep investors secure, such as multiple-signature wallets and restricted slippage, have been provided to facilitate the integrity of transactions across its platform.    LYNO: A Game-Changer in DeFi with 18x Growth Potential. LYNO is a growing DeFi contender that will be facilitated with revolutionary AI incorporation, cross-chain capacities and a robust token economy. The project already has its presale realized and audited in terms of security and with attractive incentives, the early investors stand to get a reward of up to 18x within August. The current entry point will put LYNO in a prime position to get in on the ground floor, where the rising demand and mainnet launch may make it one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:27
Resolv: The second quarter airdrop will be available on September 19th, and 3% of the total token supply will be distributed in the third quarter.

PANews reported on September 9th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced that the second season airdrop snapshot was taken at 07:59 UTC on September 9th. Points will be calculated retroactively, and users do not need to take any action. Claims will be open on September 19th and will last until October 19th. Rewards will be issued in the form of stRESOLV, a transferable staking token that accumulates value and increases across the ecosystem. The second season has ended, and the next season will automatically begin with updated terms. Duration: September 9th to December 9th, 2025; the distribution accounts for 3% of the total token supply.
PANews2025/09/09 20:26
XRP Latest News: SitonMining Leads XRP into a New Era of Mining

SitonMining has launched a new solution, opening up new possibilities for XRP holders.
Coinstats2025/09/09 20:25
