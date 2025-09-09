Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000
The post Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Bitcoin price has been stuck in a tight range between $109,000 and $112,000 this week, leaving traders frustrated after an 11% slide from its August high of $124,517. While bulls highlight BTC’s resilience above the $110K mark, charts are flashing warning signs that momentum is fading. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has emerged as the week’s viral story, with its presale smashing through $3 million at just $0.0055 per token and early stakers still locking in yields near 800% APY. For traders chasing the next breakout, $LBRETT is quickly becoming the hottest name on the market. Bitcoin price analysis: BTC stuck in a narrowing range Bitcoin currently trades near $111,000, consolidating after weeks of selling pressure. The leading crypto has shed nearly 11% since late August, even briefly testing $107,270 before bouncing back over $110K. Market cap sits around $2.2 trillion, but daily volumes have thinned to between $22B and $90B, underscoring tightening liquidity. The charts don’t look great either. Lower highs and lower lows have been forming since BTC’s peak at $124K, with candlestick patterns like dojis pointing to indecision. For now, price is being squeezed into a narrow band between $110,032 and $112,000 — a setup that usually precedes a larger move. Much of the narrative around Bitcoin now revolves around ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT leads with over 746,000 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000. While these inflows once drove excitement, August actually saw $749 million in net outflows, showing just how cyclical and unreliable institutional demand can be. In simple terms: Bitcoin is a giant, but giants don’t move fast. For traders chasing 20x or 50x gains in the coming bull cycle, BTC looks more like a slow store of value than a life-changing opportunity. Layer Brett: The breakout presale insiders have on their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:34