Wallets Add Record 266K BTC, What It Means

Wallets Add Record 266K BTC, What It Means

The post Wallets Add Record 266K BTC, What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Accumulation Surge: Wallets Add Record 266K BTC, What It Means Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Accumulation Surge: Wallets Add Record 266K BTC, What It Means Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-accumulation-record-high/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,261.89+1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016737+3.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:39
The Choices Crypto Investors Will Face in 2025 — BTC Miner Cloud Mining Answers

The Choices Crypto Investors Will Face in 2025 — BTC Miner Cloud Mining Answers

The post The Choices Crypto Investors Will Face in 2025 — BTC Miner Cloud Mining Answers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst the increasingly volatile global cryptocurrency market, crypto investors are facing a critical question: Should they continue to simply hold their coins, or turn to cloud mining for more stable returns? Over the past year, mainstream assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP have experienced significant volatility. Investors worry about price drops eroding their principal, while also wanting to avoid missing out on rising prices. Balancing risk and reward has become a key concern for investors. The Advantages and Difficulties of Holding Coins Advantages: When the price of a coin rises, holders directly benefit from the appreciation; their assets are stored in their wallets, allowing for flexible use. Drawbacks: Market prices are unpredictable, and principal shrinks when prices fall; long-term holders face significant psychological pressure. The Value of Cloud Mining In contrast, cloud mining is increasingly being viewed as a “crypto-based passive financial management tool”: There’s no need to purchase mining machines or incur maintenance costs, with selectable payout periods and transparent settlements, ensuring stable returns even during market downturns. However, there are also many murky platforms on the market, raising investor concerns about their security and transparency. BTC Miner’s Innovative Answer: Get the Best of Both Worlds BTC Miner, a UK-compliant platform, offers an innovative solution: Holding your coins and cloud mining are seamless. Investors can directly top up their hashrate contracts using mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDC, and TRX, eliminating the need to sell their existing cryptocurrencies or perform complex conversions. This allows them to: Principal Protection: The contract explicitly guarantees principal, unaffected by market fluctuations Stable Returns: Daily interest settlements ensure predictable returns Currency Appreciation: Investors retain their crypto assets while earning additional mining income This means investors no longer have to choose between holding their coins and cloud mining; they can enjoy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:37
SEC and CFTC Plan Coordinated Crypto Regulatory Roundtables

SEC and CFTC Plan Coordinated Crypto Regulatory Roundtables

The post SEC and CFTC Plan Coordinated Crypto Regulatory Roundtables appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC and CFTC plan joint roundtables on crypto oversight issues in Washington this October. Focus includes exemptions, broker-dealer responsibilities, and 24/7 trading coordination. Regulatory clarity might ease compliance costs, improving U.S. crypto market access. The U.S. SEC’s crypto working group, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, will discuss “Financial Surveillance and Privacy” in Washington on October 17, focusing on crypto regulatory measures. This roundtable may reshape U.S. crypto regulations, impacting compliance costs and trading activities for major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. SEC and CFTC Collaborate for Crypto Market Improvement Led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, the SEC’s crypto working group alongside the CFTC, is convening to discuss potential exemptions and safe harbors in crypto offering and sales. The initiative proposes to ease broker-dealer financial burdens by adjusting rules in the U.S. market. This regulatory approach aims to provide clearer guidelines to crypto exchanges and brokers. By potentially adopting exemptions and aligning trading hours, it seeks to facilitate broader institutional access, ultimately nurturing U.S. market growth. This development could lead to improved functionality for cryptocurrency trading within regulatory scopes. Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors. – Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner Reactions highlight the intent behind these discussions as crucial to safeguarding privacy while fostering innovation in financial technology. Commissioner Hester Peirce indicated the importance of privacy and technology in protecting sensitive data. The financial community is keen on the implications of these regulatory dialogues on market dynamics. Historical Patterns Show Regulation Affects Crypto Prices Did you know? In 2021, similar SEC/CFTC dialogues resulted in temporary market rallies, illustrating how regulatory clarity can significantly influence crypto asset prices. Bitcoin (BTC), as the leading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:36
Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era

TLDR: The first-ever Dogecoin ETF will launch on September 11, marking a new milestone in the crypto fund market. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed the launch of the REX-OSPREY Dogecoin ETF, which will focus solely on Dogecoin. The Dogecoin ETF will be launched under the ’40 Act, making it the first of its kind in [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch on September 11, Marking a New Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 20:35
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000

Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000

The post Bitcoin Price Consolidates Between $109,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Bitcoin price has been stuck in a tight range between $109,000 and $112,000 this week, leaving traders frustrated after an 11% slide from its August high of $124,517. While bulls highlight BTC’s resilience above the $110K mark, charts are flashing warning signs that momentum is fading.  Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has emerged as the week’s viral story, with its presale smashing through $3 million at just $0.0055 per token and early stakers still locking in yields near 800% APY. For traders chasing the next breakout, $LBRETT is quickly becoming the hottest name on the market. Bitcoin price analysis: BTC stuck in a narrowing range Bitcoin currently trades near $111,000, consolidating after weeks of selling pressure. The leading crypto has shed nearly 11% since late August, even briefly testing $107,270 before bouncing back over $110K. Market cap sits around $2.2 trillion, but daily volumes have thinned to between $22B and $90B, underscoring tightening liquidity. The charts don’t look great either. Lower highs and lower lows have been forming since BTC’s peak at $124K, with candlestick patterns like dojis pointing to indecision. For now, price is being squeezed into a narrow band between $110,032 and $112,000 — a setup that usually precedes a larger move. Much of the narrative around Bitcoin now revolves around ETFs. BlackRock’s IBIT leads with over 746,000 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000. While these inflows once drove excitement, August actually saw $749 million in net outflows, showing just how cyclical and unreliable institutional demand can be. In simple terms: Bitcoin is a giant, but giants don’t move fast. For traders chasing 20x or 50x gains in the coming bull cycle, BTC looks more like a slow store of value than a life-changing opportunity. Layer Brett: The breakout presale insiders have on their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:34
Not Even $50 Of Crypto Stolen From Large-Scale NPM Attack

Not Even $50 Of Crypto Stolen From Large-Scale NPM Attack

The post Not Even $50 Of Crypto Stolen From Large-Scale NPM Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers have only managed to steal $50 worth of crypto from a massive supply chain hack affecting JavaScript software libraries, industry security researchers say. Crypto intelligence platform Security Alliance shared the findings on Monday after hackers broke into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known software developer and added malware to popular JavaScript libraries that have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, potentially putting countless crypto projects at risk. Ethereum and Solana wallets were specifically targeted, Security Alliance said. Fortunately, less than $50 has been stolen from the crypto space so far, the security firm said, identifying Ethereum wallet address “0xFc4a48” as what it believes to be the only malicious address so far. It added on X: ”Picture this: you compromise the account of a NPM developer whose packages are downloaded more than 2 billion times per week. You could have unfettered access to millions of developer workstations. Untold riches await you. The world is your oyster. You profit less than 50 USD.” Source: Security Alliance “The hacker didn’t fully capitalize on the amount of access they had. It’s like finding the keycard to Fort Knox and using it as a bookmark. The malware was widespread but at this point is nearly completely neutralized,” pseudonymous SEAL security researcher Samczsun told Cointelegraph in a separate comment. The $50 figure was, however, bumped up from five cents a few hours earlier, suggesting the potential damage may still be unfolding. ETH, memecoin among small amount of crypto stolen The five cents stolen were in Ether (ETH) while another $20 worth of a memecoin was compromised, Security Alliance said. Etherscan data shows the malicious address has received Brett (BRETT), Andy (ANDY), Dork Lord (DORK), Ethervista (VISTA), and Gondola (GONDOLA) memecoins so far. Crypto projects that didn’t download the NPMs still at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:32
Tether Surpasses ETFs as One of Bitcoin’s Largest Corporate Buyers

Tether Surpasses ETFs as One of Bitcoin’s Largest Corporate Buyers

The stablecoin operator has been steadily adding to its treasury, scooping up more than 27,000 BTC in the last twelve […] The post Tether Surpasses ETFs as One of Bitcoin’s Largest Corporate Buyers appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 20:31
Chainlink CCIP Goes Live on Aptos

Chainlink CCIP Goes Live on Aptos

The post Chainlink CCIP Goes Live on Aptos appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink’s CCIP has launched on the Aptos mainnet, connecting Aptos to a broad multi-chain network and enabling secure cross-chain transfers. The integration brings Aave into the Aptos ecosystem, supporting assets like GHO and enhancing liquidity flows for DeFi builders and users. By offering a standardized, security-focused bridge, CCIP aims to accelerate institutional adoption on Aptos …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 20:31
Why Ethereum Layer 2s Are The Best Crypto Investments For 2025 And Beyond

Why Ethereum Layer 2s Are The Best Crypto Investments For 2025 And Beyond

The post Why Ethereum Layer 2s Are The Best Crypto Investments For 2025 And Beyond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum established the blueprint for open finance, but its base layer has frequently run hot during peak demand. Fees go up, transactions backlog, and users seek out cheaper lanes That’s where Layer 2s come in. They leverage Ethereum’s security while shifting activity off-chain or into efficient rollups, resulting in a faster and cheaper user experience. In 2025, these networks are not just valuable tools – they’re the growth engines behind the wave of adoption. Layer 2s are now becoming the default onramp to DeFi, gaming and payments for investors. Reduced fees open up smaller wallets but increased finality will pave the way for richer on-chain applications. From an investment perspective, this is the sweet spot: solid utility, increasing usage, and an obvious connection to Ethereum’s long-term roadmap. Investors are also looking for early-stage plays that are riding the same wave of adoption. One new name that is often mentioned in this context is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is considered by some to be a complementary role as emerging ecosystems that benefit from early participation and patient holding. Why Layer 2s Keep Winning Arbitrum, Optimism, Base and zk-powered chains are transforming day-to-day activity into long-term network effects. As more apps are deployed and more users bridge in, the audience for developers continues to grow and liquidity increases. That feedback loop causes TVL and transactions to trend higher over time – one of the key signals when investing for 2025 and beyond. The Developer Advantage Layer 2s make it easier for teams to ship. Rollup frameworks, dev tooling, and funding grants reduce build cycles. This is important for investors: networks where new products can launch quickly and find users without price gouging through high gas fees. Scarcity Meets Demand As the current presale cycle comes to a close, the tightening allocation of tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:31
Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns

Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns

The crypto market never slows down. Every week brings a new contender, but some projects truly stand apart. Right now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the name on everyone’s lips. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining viral meme culture with serious blockchain scalability. With its presale live at just $0.0055 […] The post Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/09 20:30
