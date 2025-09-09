MEXC биржасы
Cantor Fitzgerald combines Bitcoin and gold with a hybrid fund
The post Cantor Fitzgerald combines Bitcoin and gold with a hybrid fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cantor Fitzgerald has introduced a new investment vehicle that combines exposure to Bitcoin with a gold hedge to mitigate market shocks. Essentially, the idea is to transform the swings of a crypto asset into a more manageable trajectory while preserving growth potential. That said, further details regarding costs, target size, and final launch are awaited. According to the official statement published on May 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management announced the launch of the “Gold Protected Bitcoin” fund, described as a vehicle with downside protection linked to the price of gold and a five-year investment horizon. The announcement was also covered by press releases and financial publications internationally. Industry analysts we consulted confirm an increase in demand for hybrid solutions from wealth managers starting in the spring of 2025, partly due to the greater availability of regulated products linked to Bitcoin. In 30 seconds What it offers: exposure to Bitcoin accompanied by a gold component, with active protections (rebalancing and loss thresholds) for a more structured risk management, without sacrificing simplicity of setup. Why now: Institutional interest in digital assets is growing, and many investors are seeking instruments that offer greater stability following the launch of spot BTC ETFs at the beginning of 2024 (CoinGecko for price updates). Indeed, the demand for more disciplined approaches is emerging strongly. What’s missing: information on TER/fees, AUM/size, ISIN, and launch schedule are still pending the official prospectus, which will clarify mandate and timelines. The product in brief: objective and setup Cantor Fitzgerald has outlined the “Gold Protected Bitcoin” fund, designed to limit short-term volatility and maintain exposure to Bitcoin’s long-term trend. In this context, gold acts as a buffer during stress phases, while management emphasizes portfolio discipline and transparency in risk control mechanisms. It should be noted that the goal is to combine…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:45
Three Rate Cuts Coming: What This Means for Your Crypto Portfolio
Fed rate cuts could spark crypto rally. I analyze why Bitcoin might hit $200K by year-end as monetary policy shifts favor digital assets.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/09 20:45
What is the Most Promising AI coin in 2025? DeepSnitch AI Nears $200k as BTC Steadies
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 20:45
CFTC Considers Recognizing Foreign Crypto Platforms Under U.S. Rules
The post CFTC Considers Recognizing Foreign Crypto Platforms Under U.S. Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the agency is exploring whether overseas crypto platforms operating under strong, crypto‑specific regimes, such as the EU’s MiCA, could be recognized under existing U.S. cross‑border rules. The aim is to give compliant foreign venues a clearer pathway to serve U.S. participants without waiting for new laws. This move …
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 20:44
Kazakhstan Plans Strategic Crypto Reserve as Part of Rapid National Digitalization Agenda
The post Kazakhstan Plans Strategic Crypto Reserve as Part of Rapid National Digitalization Agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In his Address titled “Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” delivered to the nation, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev unveiled a rapid digitalization and crypto‑asset agenda aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. Tokayev called for swift passage of a Digital Code to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), platform economics, and big […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-plans-strategic-crypto-reserve-as-part-of-rapid-national-digitalization-agenda/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:44
Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Expand As Analysts Highlight Rollblock’s Unique Utility
The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Expand As Analysts Highlight Rollblock’s Unique Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly becoming a standout name in the best crypto to buy now discussions as analysts highlight its growing utility over legacy layer-one assets. With over $11.6 million raised during its presale and an impressive 500% price surge, investor confidence is building fast. Unlike many early-stage projects, Rollblock already operates a live iGaming platform with real adoption. It processes more than $15 million in wagers. Its deflationary tokenomics and expanding ecosystem are fueling predictions that RBLK could become one of 2025’s most promising crypto assets. Growing Adoption Pushes Rollblock Into Investor Spotlights Rollblock (RBLK) is gaining strong momentum in the best crypto to buy discussions. It is attracting attention from analysts and early investors alike. The project is reshaping expectations for GambleFi by combining gaming, staking, and blockchain-backed transparency into one fully functioning ecosystem. Its iGaming platform already offers 12,000+ games, AI-powered sports predictions, poker, and blackjack. Thus, it is creating a diverse entertainment hub ahead of its official launch. Unlike many early-stage projects, Rollblock isn’t selling promises. Its live platform has already processed over $15 million in wagers, proving real-world adoption. On top of that, the project operates under an Anjouan Gaming license. It has been fully audited by SolidProof, boosting its credibility and investor confidence. Why Rollblock Stands Out Among Emerging Altcoins Rollblock’s biggest strength lies in its deflationary tokenomics. Every week, 30% of the platform’s revenue goes toward repurchasing RBLK tokens. Of these, 60% are permanently burned, effectively reducing the overall supply and driving scarcity. The remaining 40% is allocated to staking pools, where holders can earn up to 30% APY. It provides them with a long-term incentive to participate in the ecosystem. This structure creates continuous demand for RBLK while rewarding committed investors. The platform also focuses heavily on user experience. A recent tutorial…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:43
U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.
PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
PANews
2025/09/09 20:42
Best Altcoins and Presale Cryptos to Watch: Ethereum, Avalanche and Based Eggman $GGs
The crypto market thrives on both established coins and fresh token presales. Investors look for projects that mix stability with innovation, making it essential to track both sides of the spectrum. The best crypto presale to buy right now often combines culture with function, while altcoins like Ethereum and Avalanche deliver proven ecosystems. New crypto […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 20:42
Market and Snorter Token Ready to Rally
The post Market and Snorter Token Ready to Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s investment in blockchain technology is growing. A fintech firm backed by Jack Ma has been quietly working on tying over $8.4B worth of energy infrastructure to its own blockchain. Ant Digital Technologies (ADT), the enterprise wing of fintech giant Ant Group, has hooked up around 15M power assets to the AntChain network. These assets include renewables such as wind turbines and solar panels – all constantly monitored for output and outages on an immutable blockchain. Source: Bloomberg on X The project goes beyond just infrastructure. ADT are issuing tokens tied to these renewable assets which will allow investors to purchase fractional ownership directly. It has already raised over $42M for three renewables projects. Will ADT Offer Energy Tokenization to World Markets? According to Bloomberg, ADT executives are weighing up whether to open up the initiative to offshore exchanges. ADT has also been exploring stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore. Ant is most famous for running Alipay, though the firm has had to change track in recent years as a result of the Chinese government stopping its record IPO in 2020. Since then, Ant has heavily explored blockchain tech and now uses its Whale Cloud to process a significant portion of the $1T in global payments it handled last year. ADT’s shift away from Alipay towards cross-border services could open up the Chinese blockchain market, which is notoriously closed off. The rest of the crypto market would benefit greatly from increased inflows from China, allowing other fintech-aligned projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) to pump as a result. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Telegram Bot to Sniff Out New Altcoins on Solana & EVM Chains Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter Bot, an altcoin sniping bot that works entirely from a Telegram interface, lightweight and usable on your…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:41
Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Jinshi, sources said that stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase the size of its IPO, increasing the number of shares from 26 million to 31.5 million and raising the IPO price range from US$18 to US$20 to US$20 to US$22.
PANews
2025/09/09 20:39
