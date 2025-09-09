2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
David Bowie Posthumously Charts A New No. 1 Hit

David Bowie Posthumously Charts A New No. 1 Hit

The post David Bowie Posthumously Charts A New No. 1 Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Bowie and Mick Jagger debut at No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts with “Dancing in the Street.” LONDON – JUNE 1986: Mick Jagger and David Bowie performing Dancing In The Streets at The Prince’s Trust 10th Birthday Party at Wembley Arena on June 20 1986. L-R Francis Rossi, Mark Knopfler, Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Midge Ure and John Illsley. (Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns) Redferns Coming up on a decade after David Bowie’s passing, the rock legend is still a fixture on the United Kingdom’s music charts, regularly appearing with one or two albums and from time to time a single as well. This frame, the late superstar doesn’t just score a new win, he hits No. 1 on multiple tallies in his home country alongside one of the most famous rock stars of all time. David Bowie and Mick Jagger Score No. 1s Bowie, joined by Mick Jagger, lands at No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts as the two debut “Dancing in the Street” in the top spot. Jagger is new to the summit on those rosters — at least as a soloist — but Bowie is not. “Dancing in the Street” marks his seventeenth No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart and his twenty-second leader on the Official Physical Singles tally. In total, he has now earned 32 top 10s on the vinyl tally and 41 placements inside the top 10 of the physical ranking. “Dancing in the Street” Returns to Sales List “Dancing in the Street” also reappears on the Official Singles Sales chart, returning at No. 6. That position now stands as its new all-time high point. The tune first reached the list in January 2016, shortly after Bowie’s…
Sidekick
K$0.1618-3.11%
Threshold
T$0.01631-0.36%
Union
U$0.00938-1.36%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:52
Бөлісу
SharpLink Activates $1.5B Buyback, Repurchases 1M Shares as $SBET

SharpLink Activates $1.5B Buyback, Repurchases 1M Shares as $SBET

SharpLink Gaming Inc, one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum, has officially begun deploying its $1.5 billion share buyback program. The company repurchased approximately 939,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.98, underscoring its view that the stock is significantly undervalued. Management says that buybacks represent a compelling investment opportunity, immediately accretive to shareholders, while reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Balance Sheet Strength: $3.6B ETH and Zero Debt At the heart of SharpLink’s strategy is its Ethereum treasury. The company currently holds roughly $3.6 billion in ETH, nearly 100% of which is staked and generating material revenue. With no outstanding debt and a robust balance sheet, SharpLink says it stands in a position of strength, enabling it to prioritize shareholder returns without compromising future growth. “With a powerful ETH treasury generating income, we are in a position of strength,” said Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO of SharpLink. Disciplined Capital Allocation and NAV Focus SharpLink confirmed that it has not tapped into its At-the-Market (ATM) facility while the stock trades below Net Asset Value (NAV), as such activity would dilute ETH per share. Instead, the company is pursuing a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including buybacks, while reserving the right to utilize its ATM in an accretive way if market conditions improve. Management highlighted that share repurchases are intended to increase stockholder value while maintaining long-term exposure to Ethereum. Long-Term Ethereum Strategy As one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies to adopt ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, SharpLink has positioned itself as a leading advocate for Ethereum adoption. The company’s ETH dashboard provides transparency, offering investors insights into its holdings, staking income, and market-adjusted NAV. “Maximizing stockholder value remains our top priority as we execute on our vision of being the most trusted ETH treasury company in the market,” Chalom adds. $SBET Stock Soars, Then Retreats Amid Buyback Momentum SharpLink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has experienced dramatic price swings in recent months. Over the past six months, the stock surged 244%, climbing from just above $4 in March to peaks of nearly $80 in June 2025. Volatility Takes Hold After hitting highs in June, the stock corrected sharply, losing much of its momentum by July. By early August, shares were trading closer to the $20 level, with the price consolidating into September around $15–16. This volatility reflects the speculative nature of both SharpLink’s ETH-linked strategy and investor sentiment tied to broader crypto markets. Buyback Underpins Stability The company’s announcement of a $1.5 billion buyback program and its first repurchase of nearly 1 million shares at an average price of $15.98 appears to have provided some price support. Pre-market trading on September 9 shows shares at $16.20 (+3.38%), suggesting investors see the buyback as a vote of confidence from management
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/09 20:51
Бөлісу
DOJE ETF set for Thursday launch as first US ETF with no utility

DOJE ETF set for Thursday launch as first US ETF with no utility

The post DOJE ETF set for Thursday launch as first US ETF with no utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The DOJE ETF will launch Thursday as the first US exchange-traded fund holding a meme coin with no functional utility. It is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, similar to the SSK fund. A meme coin exchange-traded fund is set to launch Thursday, marking what appears to be the first US ETF to hold an asset with no intended utility. The DOJE ETF will launch under the Investment Company Act of 1940, similar to the SSK fund structure. The fund will hold a digital asset designed without functional utility, distinguishing it from other crypto assets that serve specific blockchain functions. A separate group of ETF applicants filed under the Securities Act of 1933 remains pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Thursday launch represents the beginning of what could become a broader meme coin ETF category in US markets. The development follows the established pattern of crypto ETF launches, where funds operating under different regulatory frameworks have varying approval timelines and structures. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/doje-etf-launch-us-meme-coin-no-utility-asset/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+3.88%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03777+1.66%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:51
Бөлісу
Exclusive: How $TRUE aims to power the next generation of AI-guided trading

Exclusive: How $TRUE aims to power the next generation of AI-guided trading

Decentralized trading is evolving rapidly, and platforms are racing to balance speed, transparency, and usability. TRUE, a Solana-based AI-powered derivatives exchange, is positioning itself as a next-generation solution by combining CEX-level performance with on-chain trust.  In this interview, Benjamin Bilski discusses how TRUE stands out from the competition and its long-term vision. He also explores […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005074+6.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1392-10.82%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002566-1.15%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 20:50
Бөлісу
Best Crypto To Invest In: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe

Best Crypto To Invest In: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe

The post Best Crypto To Invest In: Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Searching for the best crypto presale of 2025? Five names lead the chatter: Pepeto, BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe. This quick comparison cuts the hype and focuses on what matters, what’s live now, what’s audited, how clear the tokenomics are, and where real utility shows. We highlight DEX/bridge delivery, Layer-2 claims, PayFi rails, staking, and listings so searches like “best crypto to buy now” land on facts, helping you choose based on evidence rather than guesswork. Want to see who actually delivers today, and who deserves to be called the best crypto to buy now? Read on. Pepeto on Ethereum: Zero-Fee DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Live  In a crowded market of crypto presales, Pepeto delivers real tools on Ethereum mainnet: PepetoSwap, a fast zero-fee DEX, and Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. The crypto presale is priced at $0.000000152 and has raised $6.6M+ so far, with whales taking positions ahead of the next stage; staking near 231% APY keeps funds active as liquidity builds. A 420T total supply sets clear tokenomics for liquidity, listings, marketing, and staking, while a live demo exchange, shown on an official X post, signals delivery today and a shorter path from traction to scale. Backed by a 100,000+ community and rising Tier-1 chatter as builders engage and demand expands, momentum points to a strong launch once trading begins; check the project’s official materials and latest build notes for full details. Blockdag: Marketing vs. Verification: Transparency and On-Chain Proof Before chasing the next big token, separate what’s shipped from what’s promised. BlockDAG (BDAG) claims “10x upside,” but slogans don’t equal lasting value. Following the BDAG Deployment Event and a pricing reset to $0.0013, the bigger concern is transparency: there’s limited independently verifiable on-chain proof for key metrics, unclear exchange-ready liquidity plans and post-listing unlocks,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.661+0.18%
Threshold
T$0.01631-0.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.06222+2.35%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:50
Бөлісу
Is MYX Price 200% Rally Sustainable or a Trap?

Is MYX Price 200% Rally Sustainable or a Trap?

The post Is MYX Price 200% Rally Sustainable or a Trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MYX, the native utility token of MYX Finance, has emerged as today’s top gainer, skyrocketing more than 200% in the past 24 hours. The altcoin even retested its all-time high of $14.58 during early Asian trading hours today, before witnessing a pullback to trade at $12.57 at press time. However, the explosive rally is fueling skepticism across the market. Analysts point to familiar signs of manipulation, while overbought signals on the charts warn of an imminent correction. MYX Trading Frenzy Raises Red Flags Sponsored Sponsored The skepticism around MYX’s rally is fueled by unusually high trading activity, with both spot and derivatives volumes appearing overstretched. In the last 24 hours alone, MYX has recorded $781.11 million in spot trading volume, a staggering 122% increase compared to the previous day. The derivatives market has seen even more dramatic spikes. According to Coinglass data, perpetual futures volume has soared 174% to reach $12 billion, while futures open interest has climbed 62% to $396 million. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. MYX Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass Such explosive growth in leveraged trading suggests that much of the current rally may be driven by short-term speculation rather than sustained investor conviction.  Moreover, BeInCrypto earlier reported that some analysts continue to view MYX’s rally as the result of manipulation, an allegation the token has faced repeatedly.  Sponsored Sponsored In August, MYX’s 1,957% appreciation drew heavy criticism, with some branding it a “trap. ” While the coin later shed some of those gains, it regained momentum in September before hitting its latest peak. Still, doubts persist.  MYX’s Rally Running on Borrowed Time Readings from the token’s one-day further complicate the outlook. MYX currently flashes overbought signals on the daily chart,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-1.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005912-0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+9.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:48
Бөлісу
Ethereum Treasury FG Nexus Announces $200 Million Share Buyback Plan

Ethereum Treasury FG Nexus Announces $200 Million Share Buyback Plan

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Globenewswire, FG Nexus, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The program is open-ended, allowing the company to repurchase its shares from time to time in open market and negotiated transactions.
OpenLedger
OPEN$1.02378-5.59%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 20:47
Бөлісу
BBVA Bank Taps Ripple to Custody Bitcoin, Ether for Retail Customers

BBVA Bank Taps Ripple to Custody Bitcoin, Ether for Retail Customers

The post BBVA Bank Taps Ripple to Custody Bitcoin, Ether for Retail Customers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a major Ripple news on Tuesday, Spain’s leading bank BBVA expanded its partnership with Ripple Custody. Ripple to provide its institutional-grade digital asset custody solution to secure Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and tokenized assets for retail investors. Ripple and BBVA Expand Existing Partnership Crypto giant Ripple has signed an agreement to provide digital asset custody service to $106 billion Spanish banking giant BBVA, according to an announcement on September 9. The move comes in response to crypto trading and custody services launched by BBVA in July. The bank enabled app-only BTC and ETH trading for retail investors, following the successful rollout of Bitcoin and Ether trading for institutional clients earlier. BBVA plans to use Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody solution to provide a scalable and secure custody service for crypto and tokenized assets in Spain. “Now that the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) is established across Europe, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock, managing director of Europe at Ripple. Ripple already custodies crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, USDC, Solana, XRP, AVAX, and Chiliz for Turkey-based Granti BBVA and BBVA Switzerland. Ripple News: Boosting Crypto Adoption and Bridging TradFi Gap Crypto infrastructure company Ripple continues to help boost crypto adoption and bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance with its services, including crypto custody. Notably, the crypto giant acquired Metaco and Standard Custody & Trust Company earlier to provide custody services for institutions. With tokenization demand rising, it has partnered with banks such as HSBC, DBS, and Societe Generale, boosting its position in the industry. As per the crypto giant, 10% of global assets are expected to get tokenized by 2030. Ripple Custody ensures safekeeping of private keys, stablecoin issuance, and on-chain governance and…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,268.42+1.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005074+6.19%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 20:47
Бөлісу
ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability Blockchain technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade, reshaping industries with decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications. Yet, one of the most significant challenges remains: scalability. Networks like Ethereum are powerful but often suffer from congestion, high transaction fees, and slower processing times. This is where Layer 2 solutions come in — and among them, ZK-Rollups (Zero-Knowledge Rollups) stand out as a promising path forward. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions, ZK-Rollups enable blockchains to process thousands of transactions efficiently, securely, and at a fraction of the cost. In this article, we’ll explore what ZK-Rollups are, how they work, their benefits, real-world use cases, challenges, and why they represent the future of blockchain scalability. What Is a ZK-Rollup? A ZK-Rollup is a Layer 2 scaling solution that bundles hundreds or thousands of off-chain transactions into a single batch. Instead of submitting each transaction individually to the main blockchain (Layer 1), ZK-Rollups generate a validity proof — using zero-knowledge cryptography — that verifies the correctness of all transactions in the&nbsp;batch. This proof is then published to the main chain, significantly reducing data load while maintaining Ethereum-level security. Key features: Batch Processing — Multiple transactions grouped together. Validity Proofs — Mathematical evidence that all transactions are&nbsp;valid. On-Chain Verification — Ethereum only verifies the proof, not each transaction. Efficiency — Low gas fees, high throughput, and secure settlement. How Do ZK-Rollups Work? Step 1: Off-Chain Transaction ExecutionTransactions are first processed off-chain in a Layer 2 environment. Users interact with smart contracts, send tokens, or perform trades without overwhelming the Layer 1 blockchain. Step 2: AggregationThese off-chain transactions are collected into batches by a Rollup operator (sometimes called a “sequencer”). Step 3: Zero-Knowledge Proof GenerationOperators generate a SNARK or STARK proof for each batch, confirming through zero-knowledge methods that all bundled transactions are&nbsp;valid. Step 4: Proof SubmissionThe validity proof is submitted to the Ethereum mainnet. Instead of validating each transaction, Ethereum only validates the&nbsp;proof. Step 5: On-Chain FinalityOnce Ethereum verifies the proof, all transactions in the batch are finalized with the same security guarantees as if they were executed directly on-chain. Why ZK-Rollups Matter for Blockchain Scalability Blockchain networks like Ethereum have limited capacity — processing only about 15 transactions per second (TPS). In times of high demand, gas fees can skyrocket, making blockchain use impractical for everyday applications. ZK-Rollups address this&nbsp;by: Increasing throughput to thousands of TPS. Cutting down transaction costs. Providing instant finality (no long waiting periods). Maintaining Ethereum’s strong security&nbsp;model. For Web3 to scale to millions of users, solutions like ZK-Rollups are not optional — they’re essential. Benefits of ZK-Rollups 1. Scalability at ScaleZK-Rollups can process thousands of transactions in a single proof. This means more users can interact with blockchain applications without causing congestion. 2. Lower Transaction CostsSince many transactions are bundled, gas costs are distributed among users, drastically reducing fees. For example, sending tokens on zkSync or Loopring costs a fraction of Ethereum’s fees. 3. Enhanced SecurityUnlike sidechains or other off-chain solutions, ZK-Rollups inherit Ethereum’s Layer 1 security. Even if the Rollup operator acts maliciously, the validity proofs ensure that only valid transactions are finalized. 4. Instant FinalityOptimistic Rollups require a waiting period (fraud-proof challenge window) to finalize transactions. In contrast, ZK-Rollups finalize transactions immediately after Ethereum verifies the proof, making them ideal for high-frequency applications. 5. Reduced Data Storage on L1Only proofs and minimal transaction data are stored on Ethereum, significantly reducing blockchain bloat while ensuring data availability. Both are vital Layer 2 solutions, but ZK-Rollups are generally more efficient — though technically more complex to implement. Use Cases of ZK-Rollups PaymentsPlatforms like zkSync allow fast, cheap token transfers, enabling everyday blockchain payments. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)Loopring uses ZK-Rollups to provide secure, low-cost, high-speed trading experiences. NFT Minting and TransfersMinting NFTs on ZK-Rollups drastically reduces gas fees, making it more affordable for creators. DeFi ProtocolsLending, borrowing, and yield farming can scale efficiently on ZK-Rollups with lower transaction costs. Gaming and Metaverse Games can handle thousands of microtransactions with minimal costs, improving user experience. Popular ZK-Rollup Projects zkSync — A Layer 2 scaling solution focused on payments and smart contracts. Loopring — A protocol that leverages ZK-Rollups for efficient DEX&nbsp;trading. StarkNet — Uses STARK proofs to deliver scalable, general-purpose computation. Polygon zkEVM — Brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to ZK-Rollups. Aztec — Focused on privacy-preserving transactions with ZK-Rollups. ZK-Rollups prove to be highly versatile, as shown by these projects across multiple&nbsp;sectors. Challenges of ZK-Rollups Despite their promise, ZK-Rollups face&nbsp;hurdles: Technical Complexity — Building and implementing zero-knowledge proofs require advanced cryptography and computing power. High Development Costs — The infrastructure for ZK-Rollups is resource-intensive. Ecosystem Maturity — Not all tools and dApps fully support ZK-Rollup environments yet. Data Availability — Ensuring all users can access off-chain data remains a critical&nbsp;issue. Centralization Risks — Some ZK-Rollup projects rely on centralized operators, raising concerns until decentralization improves. The Future of ZK-Rollups The next phase of blockchain adoption depends heavily on scalability. As Ethereum transitions with upgrades like Danksharding and Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), ZK-Rollups will integrate more seamlessly into the ecosystem. Trends to&nbsp;watch: Widespread EVM compatibility — Making it easy for developers to deploy Ethereum smart contracts on ZK-Rollups.Privacy Enhancements — Combining zero-knowledge proofs with privacy-preserving features.Cross-Chain Rollups — Interoperability between different blockchains using ZK-proofs.Mainstream Adoption — Payments, supply chain, healthcare, and fintech adopting ZK-Rollup solutions. Why ZK-Rollups Represent the Future of Blockchain Scalability Unmatched Efficiency — High throughput and low fees.Ethereum-Level Security — Without sacrificing decentralization.Instant Finality — Faster transactions than other Layer 2 models.Versatile Use Cases — From DeFi to NFTs to gaming.Future-Proof Technology — Aligns with Ethereum’s scaling&nbsp;roadmap. Simply put, ZK-Rollups offer the best combination of scalability, security, and efficiency, making them the backbone of blockchain’s next growth&nbsp;phase. Conclusion Scalability has always been blockchain’s biggest challenge. While Layer 1 upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 are important, Layer 2 solutions — especially ZK-Rollups — are leading the charge in making blockchains fast, affordable, and accessible for mass adoption. From payments and DeFi to NFTs and gaming, ZK-Rollups are unlocking a new era of possibilities. With projects like zkSync, StarkNet, and Polygon zkEVM paving the way, it’s clear that ZK-Rollups are not just a temporary fix — they are the future of blockchain scalability. For businesses, developers, and users alike, embracing ZK-Rollups means stepping into a faster, fairer, and more secure decentralized future. ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZKsync
ZK$0.05995+0.58%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14233+17.09%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 20:45
Бөлісу
Is the Fed’s Rate Cut a Warning Sign of Recession on the Horizon?

Is the Fed’s Rate Cut a Warning Sign of Recession on the Horizon?

A negative surprise on August payrolls is leading to recession fears and solidifying the outlook for interest rate cuts from the Federal&nbsp;Reserve. Nonfarm payrolls for the month of August came in at just 22,000 which missed estimates for an increase of 75,000. Prior months also saw downward revisions to job growth estimates. June was revised lower from the initial estimate of adding 147,000 jobs to showing that 13,000 jobs were actually lost during the month. That ends the streak of payroll gains at 53 months that started in 2021, which was the second longest streak on record (chart&nbsp;below). The payrolls figures fell outside the stock market’s “Goldilocks” zone for a positive market reaction. A figure in line with estimates would show job growth is running weak enough to keep the outlook for rate cuts intact but not stoke recession fears. Coupled with more downward revisions to prior months, the August figure was a large enough miss to raise concerns about the health of the economy while boosting the outlook for rate&nbsp;cuts. But at the same time, there’s more evidence emerging that the economic fog around the trade war is lifting, and that leading indicators of activity are back in expansionary territory. That’s an important development because once the Fed starts cutting rates again, the historical data suggests that the forward path for the S&amp;P 500 will come down to one key factor, and that’s if the economy tips into recession or avoids&nbsp;it. This week, let’s look at the rapid repricing for rate cuts following the weak payrolls report. We’ll also look at more evidence that economic growth is actually accelerating despite recent jobs data, and why that’s key to the outlook for the S&amp;P 500 once the Fed resumes cutting interest&nbsp;rates. The Chart&nbsp;Report Expectations for Fed rate cuts are jumping following the weak payrolls report. During his speech at Jackson Hole, Fed Chair Jerome Powell already broadcast a pivot to concerns on the the labor market and away from rising inflation. Market implied odds currently show six quarter point rate cuts are now expected over the next year. The 2-year Treasury yield is showing more rate cuts ahead as well. The 2-year Treasury tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate (chart below), and is now trading 1.0% below the high end of the current fed funds target range. The 2-year is also close to breaking below a key level at 3.50%, which if broken to the downside could even point to an outsized rate cut at the next&nbsp;meeting. As recession fears grow, the market is pricing more Fed rate cuts ahead. But labor market data are among the last economic indicators to shift in response to changes in the underlying economy. Other leading indicators of activity are actually starting to pick up. That could suggest that uncertainty around the trade war earlier in the year, which is just now being reflected in labor market data, is clearing and that’s supporting a rebound in the economy. The ISM reports on manufacturing and service sector activity are a mixed bag, but the leading new orders component is gaining in both surveys. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the most recent reports show manufacturing new orders at 51.4 and services new orders at 56.0. That’s a sharp rebound in both reports, and is positive for future activity. The spread between new orders and customer inventories is also growing in the manufacturing series (chart below), which is another leading indicator of activity.Chart from MacroMicro While investor concerns are quickly shifting to the labor market, inflationary pressures continue building. Various core consumer inflation measures are running around the 3.0% level, which is well above the Fed’s inflation target of 2.0%. Assets with high inflation betas are warning about upside surprises, including gold’s breakout to record highs near the $3,600 per ounce level. The next area to watch is with broader commodities that you can track with the iShares S&amp;P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (GSG). GSG is trading near the high end of a multi-year basing pattern. The last big gain in GSG coincided with the last inflation wave that peaked in mid-2022. A breakout in GSG would add further inflationary pressures at a time when the Fed is expected to start slashing interest&nbsp;rates. Following an initial positive market reaction to the August payrolls report, stocks reversed with the S&amp;P 500 closing lower on the day. While recession fears could become the narrative weighing on the index over the near-term, that would align with a period of seasonal weakness. The chart below plots the four-year presidential cycle for the S&amp;P 500 with data going back to 1928. The blue line shows average movement during the post-election year, which the S&amp;P has tracked fairly close so far this year. That included an initial peak in February followed by a pullback into March and April. Based on the cycle, stocks should peak during late summer followed by a pullback through most of&nbsp;October. While seasonal trends point to weakness ahead, the longer-term path for the S&amp;P 500 will come down to the economy once the Fed starts cutting rates again. The chart below plots the S&amp;P 500 conditional on the Fed holding interest rates steady for at least six months. Once the Fed starts cutting again, the forward path for the stock market depends significantly on the economy avoiding a recession. The dark bule line shows the S&amp;P over the next 12 months when the economy continues expanding, while the gray line shows the S&amp;P when the economy tips into recession. Over the long run, stock prices ultimately follow earnings which is why the economic outlook is critical. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: What gold’s breakout says about inflation. Inflation is tracking a cycle that you don’t want to&nbsp;see. The binary event behind stocks if the Fed starts cutting&nbsp;rates. Breaking down the next AI ‘pick and shovel’ play I’m watching. How I avoid “traps” often seen during the daily trading&nbsp;session. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were alerted to the rally in gold mining stocks early on and jumped into Anglogold Ashanti (AU) on 3/18. Hub members are now sitting on a 75% gain. Unlock the special offer below and come join us&nbsp;today: 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Tempus AI&nbsp;(TEM) A recent AI healthcare IPO that’s trading in a narrowing range since March. The stock is making a smaller pullback following a test of the $80 level. That’s helping to reset the MACD at zero. I’m watching for a move over $80 followed by new&nbsp;highs. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. Is the Fed’s Rate Cut a Warning Sign of Recession on the Horizon? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sign
SIGN$0.07858+4.23%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/09 20:45
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases