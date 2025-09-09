From the Wild West of 2017 to Utility-Driven Fundraising in 2025

Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are starting to gain popularity again as a fundraising avenue for crypto projects. While most crypto natives who were around during the 2017 ICO era likely remember them as the "wild west" of crypto, this new wave of ICOs has evolved significantly – it is not defined by hype and speculation as was the case back then. In this paradigm, crypto projects looking to raise funds through ICOs are more focused on the fundamental value of their innovations, which means paying attention to critical factors such as utility and compliance. As such, there have been several successful ICO raises in 2025, including Plasma and Pump.fun; both projects raised $500 million within minutes. The First Wave of ICOs: Lessons from 2017 Before diving into 2025's ICO trends, let's take a step back to the 2017 era to better understand what crypto innovators are doing differently this time. The ICOs that launched during this period were characterized by quick riches, whitepapers without products and a lack of regulatory oversight. In hindsight, all these factors were a recipe for a huge bubble that was bound to burst. Nonetheless, crypto projects with shaky fundamentals raised over $13.5 billion between 2017 and 2018. The result? Regulators across the world took note, with the U.S. SEC embarking on severe crackdowns. China and South Korea also took harsh measures, altogether banning ICOs within their jurisdictions. These actions, coupled with a lack of sustainable value from the ICOs, saw over 90% of the projects that had raised funds disappear into oblivion. On the brighter side, these lessons have become a building block for the new era of ICOs. Projects have shifted focus from making a quick buck to building real solutions for the crypto market and beyond.