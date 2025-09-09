MEXC биржасы
Blockchain Powers Jack Ma’s $8-B Ant Group Energy Asset Strategy
According to Bloomberg, Ant Digital Technologies has linked more than 60 billion yuan (about $8.5 billion) of energy infrastructure to its AntChain blockchain platform, in what reports call a major push to turn physical power assets into tradable digital records. Related Reading: Hong Kong’s HashKey Pushes Into Digital Asset Treasury With $500M Fund Plan The […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 21:00
Beyond Gaussian Mixtures: Applying Empirical Bayes to Discrete Data Problems
Using real-world examples from actuarial science and a unique thumbtack experiment, it discusses key concepts like partial identification and the transformation of binomial models to the Gaussian framework.
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 21:00
Ripple XRP News Roundup: Community Buzz Spills Over To Newcomer KIKICat
Ripple’s token XRP continues to command respect as a top-tier cryptocurrency. But September 2025 is revealing a harsh reality. Even the strongest veterans with strong fundamentals and a proper technical set-up will consolidate. Trading near $3.00 with daily volumes exceeding $6 billion, XRP’s institutional partnerships remain solid, yet profit-taking and resistance levels are capping explosive […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 21:00
SharpLink Launches $1.5B Share Buyback
The post SharpLink Launches $1.5B Share Buyback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SharpLink has begun executing its authorized $1.5 billion stock repurchase plan, buying back about 1 million SBET shares to boost shareholder value and signal confidence in its strategy. The company views its stock as undervalued and expects repurchases to be accretive while it maintains a strong ETH‑focused balance sheet. Future buybacks will depend on market …
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 20:59
$200K Bitcoin Prediction Today as Kazakhstan Plans Crypto Reserve by 2026, and More…
The post $200K Bitcoin Prediction Today as Kazakhstan Plans Crypto Reserve by 2026, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: $200K Bitcoin Prediction Today as Kazakhstan Plans Crypto Reserve by 2026, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-9-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:56
Trending Crypto Market Lists Favor Bitcoin & Solana, Rollblock Emerges As Hidden Gem
The post Trending Crypto Market Lists Favor Bitcoin & Solana, Rollblock Emerges As Hidden Gem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trendy crypto market is heating up as Bitcoin and Solana maintain strong momentum, but Rollblock (RBLK) is emerging as the hidden gem to watch. Rollblock has raised over $11.6M in presale and surged 500%, showing strong adoption and investor demand. Unlike many early-stage tokens, it already operates a live iGaming platform, processing $15M+ in wagers, proving real-world adoption. As analysts track its rapid rise, Rollblock is positioning itself alongside top performers in the 2025 crypto landscape. From Presale to Real Adoption: Rollblock Gains Momentum in 2025 Rollblock (RBLK) is rapidly making headlines in the trending crypto market following an impressive upward trend in the run-up to its launch. Investor interests have been strong, with more than $11.6 million raised in pre-sale funding, reflecting solid investor interest. More importantly, its live iGaming platform has already processed over $15 million in wagers, proving that Rollblock isn’t relying on promises. It is already demonstrating real-world adoption and usage. With an Anjouan Gaming license and a full SolidProof audit, Rollblock is highly transparent and credible. Its tokenomics model supports long-term value, with 30% of weekly platform revenue dedicated to token buybacks. Most of these tokens are burned to reduce supply, while the rest are allocated to staking rewards. With the presale price set at $0.068, analysts see significant upside potential, with some predicting Rollblock could outperform several established altcoins in the next cycle. Its growing adoption and deflationary model are fueling optimism among early traders. Key Drivers Behind Rollblock’s Rise: $11.6M raised in presale, showing strong demand. $15M+ in wagers processed on the platform. Weekly token buybacks and consistent burns reduce supply. Staking pools reward committed holders. Rollblock is emerging as a hidden treasure trove with its tokens trading at $0.068 at the close of the presale. Bitcoin’s Uptrend Persists While Traders Watch…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:55
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now Signals Layer Brett As Solana & Shiba Inu Holders Pile In
Solana stays strong near $207 and SHIB holds $0.0000132, but Layer Brett presale above $3M with 850% staking APY is drawing investors chasing 25–100x gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 20:55
Why LYNO Could 20x Before Year-End
The post Why LYNO Could 20x Before Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI tokens are soon becoming the pulse of the next crypto bull market. There is an overwhelming number of AI projects out there that plan to revolutionize the industry in terms of machine learning protocols, as well as AI-driven DeFi solutions. Twelve companies, that is, among all the rubble, only a few candidates stand with a chance of explosive increase in 2025. Currently, the interest of traders is focused on a novel powerhouse called LYNO, an AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol that is grabbing attention with its presale. The hype is more than being a coin among the AI coins; it is the possibility of LYNO turning up 20x before the end of 2025. Why LYNO Stands Out Among 2025’s Top AI Coins Certainly, both Fetch.AI (FET) and Bittensor (TAO) are well-established projects in the AI industry, yet LYNO is the one to offer something new to the table. Constructed as an AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage plinth, LYNO can run on 15+ EVM-compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain. The Arbitrage Engine that it has is not merely a monitor but rather a system that responds instantly, alerting it to instantaneously place profitable trades via trustless smart contracts. This is not a theory; it is a feature-complete solution to one of the challenges that faces DeFi: fragmented opportunities across chains. Add to the already impressive staking rewards, effective governance, and iron-clad security through zero-knowledge proofs and multi-sig security, and it’s easy to see why traders consider LYNO more than hype. It is made to be sustainable, scalable, and highly profitable. Top AI Coins to Watch Alongside LYNO While LYNO is rising fast, two other AI tokens are drawing significant attention in 2025: Fetch.ai (FET) – Fetch.ai leverages autonomous “agents” powered by machine learning to perform tasks such as trading, data…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:54
Truth Social updates its rewards system, allowing gems to be exchanged for CRO tokens and other benefits
PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Globenewswire, Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it has updated the Truth Social app, adding new features and enhancements to the Truth Social platform. These enhancements include: 1. Editing tweets; 2. Server-side drafts; 3. Scheduling; and 4. Truth Gems, available to all Patriot Plan subscribers. These Gems are planned to be part of an updated rewards system that will allow Truth Social and Truth+ users to redeem Gems earned through participation in various platform activities for Cronos (CRO) and other benefits using Crypto.com's digital wallet infrastructure.
PANews
2025/09/09 20:53
From the Wild West of 2017 to Utility-Driven Fundraising in 2025
The post From the Wild West of 2017 to Utility-Driven Fundraising in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are starting to gain popularity again as a fundraising avenue for crypto projects. While most crypto natives who were around during the 2017 ICO era likely remember them as the “wild west” of crypto, this new wave of ICOs has evolved significantly – it is not defined by hype and speculation as was the case back then. In this paradigm, crypto projects looking to raise funds through ICOs are more focused on the fundamental value of their innovations, which means paying attention to critical factors such as utility and compliance. As such, there have been several successful ICO raises in 2025, including Plasma and Pump.fun; both projects raised $500 million within minutes. The First Wave of ICOs: Lessons from 2017 Before diving into 2025’s ICO trends, let’s take a step back to the 2017 era to better understand what crypto innovators are doing differently this time. The ICOs that launched during this period were characterized by quick riches, whitepapers without products and a lack of regulatory oversight. In hindsight, all these factors were a recipe for a huge bubble that was bound to burst. Nonetheless, crypto projects with shaky fundamentals raised over $13.5 billion between 2017 and 2018. The result? Regulators across the world took note, with the U.S. SEC embarking on severe crackdowns. China and South Korea also took harsh measures, altogether banning ICOs within their jurisdictions. These actions, coupled with a lack of sustainable value from the ICOs, saw over 90% of the projects that had raised funds disappear into oblivion. Advertisement   On the brighter side, these lessons have become a building block for the new era of ICOs. Projects have shifted focus from making a quick buck to building real solutions for the crypto market and beyond. …
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:53
