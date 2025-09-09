2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Pi Coin Price Update: Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally

Pi Coin Price Update: Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally

The token is currently trading around $0.345, with momentum signals flatlining. The RSI on the 1-hour chart sits near 50, […] The post Pi Coin Price Update: Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$2.659+0.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+9.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04241-0.46%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/09 21:16
Бөлісу
A whale bought HYPE for $20.57 million yesterday and has now made a profit of $2.5 million.

A whale bought HYPE for $20.57 million yesterday and has now made a profit of $2.5 million.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the qianbaidu.eth whale spent 20.57 million USDC yesterday to buy 431,000 HYPE at $47.7, pushing the price of HYPE to a record high. He has currently made a profit of $2.5 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.04+0.87%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,302.97+0.16%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 21:15
Бөлісу
Solana-Based AgriDex Sees $9M in Stablecoin Trades Across African Markets

Solana-Based AgriDex Sees $9M in Stablecoin Trades Across African Markets

The post Solana-Based AgriDex Sees $9M in Stablecoin Trades Across African Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The agricultural marketplace told The Defiant it’s preparing to expand into Latin America and Central Asia starting next year. AgriDex, a Solana-based agricultural marketplace, says it has processed more than $9 million in stablecoin-powered trades so far as it seeks to bring blockchain payments to the $2.7 trillion global agricultural market. The milestone comes after a $1.5 million cross-border deal in grain and fertilizer was completed on the platform by African agricultural commodity trading firm Graintrade, covering Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and South Africa, AgriDex told The Defiant. “Agricultural businesses across Africa are constrained by inefficiencies, which tie up working capital and erode margins. By enabling instant, low-cost settlement, AgriDex gives producers and traders in developing markets like Africa the help they need to grow,” said Henry Duckworth, AgriDex’s CEO. Settled in Circle’s USDC stablecoin, the trade skipped the usual three- to five-day banking delays and high banking fees that come with standard cross-border payments. Graintrade CFO Morkel van Tonder said the ability to move $1.5 million the same day “is transformative for regional agri-trade.” Speaking with The Defiant, Duckworth explained that farmers and traders “don’t need any prior experience with crypto to use the platform,” adding that from their perspective, it’s a “simple trade platform where they can trade and settle instantly in stablecoins, without having to interact with technical blockchain processes.” On-Chain Agriculture Based in London, AgriDex offers services across seven African markets, including Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Nigeria, and Mauritius. While Africa is AgriDex’s primary focus today, the company is also preparing to expand into Latin America and Central Asia, with rollouts planned to begin in Q2 2026, Duckworth revealed. “Both regions face similar challenges around cross-border trade, high fees, and slow settlement, so we see strong potential to replicate our model there,” he explained. This isn’t AgriDex’s…
Threshold
T$0.0163-0.42%
AgriDex
AGRI$0.01346+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-1.17%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:15
Бөлісу
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on the Solana network

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on the Solana network

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 10 minutes ago, USDC Treasury minted an additional 250 million USDC on the Solana network.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 21:11
Бөлісу
SunnyMining Rolls Out Cloud Mining to Streamline BTC & XRP Income

SunnyMining Rolls Out Cloud Mining to Streamline BTC & XRP Income

SunnyMining launches BTC and XRP cloud mining with zero hardware costs, daily payouts, AI optimization, and XRP auto-mining contracts for passive crypto income.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,207.01+1.70%
XRP
XRP$2.9685-0.09%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08946+3.46%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 21:10
Бөлісу
Dogecoin Volatility Persists Yet Analysts Tip Layer Brett As The Next 100x Play By March

Dogecoin Volatility Persists Yet Analysts Tip Layer Brett As The Next 100x Play By March

Dogecoin trades near $0.2335 with volatile swings, but analysts say Layer Brett presale at $0.0055 with Layer-2 speed and 1000% staking APY could be the next 100x.
NEAR
NEAR$2.659+0.11%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04848-0.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5459+3.00%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 21:10
Бөлісу
Bernstein’s Astounding $160 Price Target & S&P 500 Boost

Bernstein’s Astounding $160 Price Target & S&P 500 Boost

The post Bernstein’s Astounding $160 Price Target & S&P 500 Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood Stock Soars: Bernstein’s Astounding $160 Price Target & S&P 500 Boost Skip to content Home Crypto News Robinhood Stock Soars: Bernstein’s Astounding $160 Price Target & S&P 500 Boost Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/robinhood-stock-price-target/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+3.88%
Boost
BOOST$0.09915-7.63%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:09
Бөлісу
Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.
Startup
STARTUP$0.0136-4.85%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5459+3.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001951-0.40%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 21:08
Бөлісу
Vietnam Begins Five-year Pilot Program for Crypto Asset Trading Market

Vietnam Begins Five-year Pilot Program for Crypto Asset Trading Market

TLDR Vietnam launches a five-year pilot program to test crypto asset trading. Only Vietnamese firms can issue and trade crypto assets in the pilot. The program aims to assess market viability and regulatory needs. Crypto transactions must be conducted in Vietnamese dong during the trial. Vietnam has officially launched a five-year pilot program aimed at [...] The post Vietnam Begins Five-year Pilot Program for Crypto Asset Trading Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11042+0.78%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/09 21:07
Бөлісу
ARK Invest Boosts BitMine Stake to $284 Million Across ETFs

ARK Invest Boosts BitMine Stake to $284 Million Across ETFs

The post ARK Invest Boosts BitMine Stake to $284 Million Across ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ARK Invest bought 101,950 BitMine shares worth $4.4M, lifting its total stake to $284M across three ETFs. BitMine’s Ether holdings surpassed 2M ETH ($8.9B), making it the largest corporate ETH treasury with 42% of all corporate supply. Chairman Tom Lee reiterated Ethereum as a major long-term trade and said a Fed rate cut would benefit equities and crypto. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has markedly expanded its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ: BMNR), a company focused on building a large Ethereum (ETH) treasury. Recent fund filings show ARK’s Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW), and Fintech Innovation (ARKF) ETFs all added BitMine stock. In a latest filing, ARK funds reported buying 101,950 BMNR shares ($4.4 million) across those three ETFs. This lifted ARK’s combined BitMine holdings to 6.7 million shares ($284 million). Meanwhile, ARK’s September 8, 2025, trade notifications confirm the stock purchases. The combined buy (67,700 ARKK + 21,890 ARKW + 12,360 ARKF = 101,950 shares) totaled about $4.4M. After these trades, ARK’s ETF portfolios held roughly 6.7M BitMine shares (valued at $284M). The purchases were spread evenly: each of ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF now has a similar small allocation to BitMine. It reflects Wood’s strategy of spreading crypto exposure across multiple funds. Ark Invest: July Block Trade and Portfolio Rebalancing ARKd Invest’s latest buys were built on an earlier surge in mid-2025. In a July 22 press release, BitMine announced that “Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock totaling $182 million.” Ark Invest Bet on BitMine | Source: X Notably, this block trade was executed via the at-the-market (ATM) program of BitMine. On the same day, ARK reallocated capital within its funds. According to ARK’s trading updates, the Innovation, Internet, and Fintech ETFs sold 218,986 Coinbase (COIN) shares ($90.5M) and 463,293 Roblox (RBLX) shares ($57.7M) to fund…
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000269-4.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+3.88%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.554-1.08%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:07
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases