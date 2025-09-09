2025-09-11 Thursday

New Alliance for the Custody of Digital Assets in Spain

The post New Alliance for the Custody of Digital Assets in Spain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has announced a new and significant partnership with BBVA, one of the leading Spanish banking groups. The agreement will allow BBVA to adopt the institutional digital custody technology developed by Ripple, called Ripple Custody, thereby strengthening the American company’s presence in the Spanish market and expanding the already existing collaboration between the two entities. BBVA launches crypto trading service and Ripple Custody in Spain The news coincides with the recent announcement by BBVA regarding the introduction of a new trading and custody service for crypto assets for retail customers in Spain. The service, which allows trading in bitcoin and ethereum, represents a step forward in the bank’s digital offering, already active in the sector in Switzerland and Turkey.  Thanks to the integration of Ripple Custody technology, BBVA will be able to offer a scalable and secure custody solution for tokenized assets, thus responding to the growing customer demand for services related to digital assets. Ripple Custody: security and compliance at the service of banks The Ripple Custody platform stands out as an institutional-level solution, designed to ensure maximum security and regulatory compliance. In an increasingly regulated European context, thanks to the entry into force of the MiCA (Market in Crypto Assets regulation), banks now have the opportunity to propose new digital offerings in line with customer demands. Cassie Craddock, Managing Director Europe at Ripple, emphasized how “BBVA has long been one of the most innovative banks in the region” and how this partnership represents another step forward in offering customers secure and compliant digital solutions. Ripple, in fact, boasts over a decade of experience in the digital asset sector and holds more than 60 regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions worldwide. A solid and international collaboration The collaboration between Ripple and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09
Missed SHIB or PEPE? Here’s a Token That Could Flip $200 into $18,000 Like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Did

The post Missed SHIB or PEPE? Here’s a Token That Could Flip $200 into $18,000 Like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Did appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News  Early believers in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) turned small investments into life-changing gains, with stories of $200 transforming into five-figure windfalls. While many investors regret missing those opportunities, a new contender has emerged, Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  With its blend of meme culture and real blockchain infrastructure, LILPEPE could be the token that …
CoinPedia2025/09/09
Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investment Excitement

The post Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investment Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 11th marks an exciting milestone in the cryptocurrency world with the introduction of the first spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Dogecoin in the United States. This groundbreaking product, set to be launched by REX-OSPREY, signifies a major development for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors seeking direct access to Dogecoin. Continue Reading:Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investment Excitement Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/dogecoin-etf-launch-sparks-investment-excitement
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09
France and Germany rally EU support for fresh restrictions on Russian oil giants

France and Germany want the European Union to go after Russia’s energy profits by naming its largest oil companies in the bloc’s next sanctions package. The proposal demands the EU include Lukoil and its trading arm Litasco in the 19th round of penalties, to choke off what Paris and Berlin call “Moscow’s capacity to export […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/09
AI tech talent is juicing these real estate markets

The post AI tech talent is juicing these real estate markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pete Lomchid | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. AI is impacting everything, so it should come as no surprise that demand for AI-specific tech talent in certain cities is fueling real estate demand in office, residential and even retail.  Across the U.S. and Canada, the pool of tech workers with AI skills grew by more than 50% from mid-2024 to mid-2025 to 517,000 workers, according to a CBRE analysis of LinkedIn data. That talent is concentrated most in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, D.C. The top three account for 35% of the national total.  Looking just at growth, the New York metropolitan area added the most AI tech talent over the past year by absolute numbers (with 20,000 new AI-skilled workers). Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Toronto and Washington, D.C., each saw 75% year-over-year gains in these workers — or more.  Not all of this growth is new jobs but some is new skills, as tech workers upskilled their capabilities to perform AI-related tasks and systems development. Some, though, entered the workforce with those skills.  Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. “With this AI revolution, it’s been a fundamental game changer for the city of San Francisco, because that’s really ground zero for the AI revolution and where most of these major high-profile firms like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09
Ripple Drives Forward with Global Integration

XRP is garnering significant interest due to its price dynamics and Ripple‘s introduction of the RLUSD stablecoin, aimed at enhancing its global payment strategy. Integration of RLUSD by corporations accelerates the Ripple network’s growth, with analysis indicating XRP’s stability above key support levels, leading to speculation about XRP reaching double-digit values soon.Continue Reading:Ripple Drives Forward with Global Integration
Coinstats2025/09/09
Coinbase Acquires Sensible’s Founding Team to Accelerate On-Chain Consumer Roadmap

PANews reported on September 9th that Coinbase announced in an official blog post that the founders of Sensible will join Coinbase. The team has extensive experience in building decentralized finance (DeFi)-driven consumer applications and will significantly accelerate its on-chain consumer roadmap, driving Coinbase's goal of becoming a "one-stop trading platform." Coinbase stated: "By acquiring the founding team of Sensible, we have taken another key step toward a truly on-chain future. This two-person team has unique expertise in building DeFi-driven consumer applications and will lead key teams to shape our on-chain consumer strategy."
PANews2025/09/09
7 Top Fintech Development Companies of 2025 — A List of Trusted Partners!

7 Top Fintech Development Companies of 2025 — A List of Trusted Partners! Explore the list to find the perfect fintech app development companyTop Fintech Software Development Companies Can you think about the last time you waited in a bank queue to process transactions? Or filled out numerous forms and signed to process limited financial options? Still thinking, right? In fact, many of you may have never gone through these many processes. As of today, the financial landscape looks entirely different. From making instant online payments to AI-assisted wealth management, the entire fintech industry has turned finance into an effortless digital experience. Today, we are easily paying bills through apps, tracking our savings instantly, or investing in digital assets from the comfort of our couch. This is what the Fintech apps are doing. We are already witnessing the power of fintech without even realizing it. Behind all these innovations stand top fintech development companies, which are building the future of finance,&nbsp;slowly. So, if you are one among those who are looking to jump into the fintech trend, then you are at the right place. Read this article to explore the 7 top fintech software development companies of 2025, and other important steps to choose the perfect&nbsp;one. Let’s begin with understanding, How To Choose the Right Fintech Solution Development Partner Choosing the right fintech solution development partner is a hectic process and requires careful analysis and planning. Following up on these tricks, you can develop your own fintech solutions effortlessly. Analyse Portfolio Start by checking up on the chosen fintech software development company’s past work. A strong portfolio will show their experience in building fintech apps and their ability to handle complex projects. If they’ve already built solutions similar to what you want, you can be confident they’ll deliver what you&nbsp;need. Review Budgeting Plans Budgetary requirements play a huge role in fintech development. Always check if the partner provides a clear cost breakdown without placing any hidden charges. A good partner will balance affordability with quality, ensuring you get the best value for your investment. Developer’s Expertise Fintech software requires niche skills in security, compliance, and financial workflows. Look out for developers who have proven expertise in this space rather than generic software experience. The deeper their domain knowledge, the smoother your development journey will&nbsp;be. Technology Used The right technology stack decides your app’s performance and future scalability. Make sure your partner uses modern tools, frameworks, and cloud platforms. This ensures your fintech solution stays fast, reliable, and adaptable to market&nbsp;changes. Customization Capability Every fintech business has its own unique needs and requirements. Check if the partner can tailor the platform features to match your specific needs and business requirements. A flexible approach ensures your software can truly match your business&nbsp;model. Security Certifications Since fintech deals with sensitive financial data, security is a non-negotiable factor. Ensure your development partner holds certifications like ISO or SOC2. This shows they follow strict security standards and will safeguard your users’&nbsp;data. Post-Launch Support Fintech Software Development doesn’t end at just launch. Your app needs updates, bug fixes, and maintenance. A good development partner offers strong post-launch support to keep your fintech solution running smoothly without any downtime. Conduct Live Consultation When choosing the best Fintech Software Development Company, don’t just rely on proposals. Talk to them directly. A live consultation will help you assess their communication style, technical knowledge, and willingness to understand your&nbsp;goals. Now with these reasons and guidelines, let’s explore&nbsp;the, 7 Top Fintech Software Development Companies Here is a list of best 7 Fintech Software Development Companies that have been thriving in this sector for almost a decade&nbsp;now. Pixel Web Solutions Pixel Web Solutions is the best Fintech Software Development Company. This company has built a reputation as a trusted fintech technology partner. Over the years, this company has worked with numerous startups, SMEs, and businesses to deliver financial solutions that are secure, regulatory-compliant, and tailored to client needs. Besides, this team has expertise in blockchain, AI, cloud computing, and API integrations. This makes them well-equipped to handle the fast-changing fintech landscape. Year of Founding — 2012 Company Size — 110–200 employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? Pixel Web Solutions follows a client-centric approach. Also, they do offer a lot of services, like improved payment experiences, digital lending platforms, and seamless mobile banking&nbsp;apps. Antier Solutions Antier Solutions is one of the most recognized names in the fintech and blockchain development space. They also have expertise in crypto exchanges, DeFi platforms, Token Development, and Banking Software. This company has delivered projects across more than 30+ countries. Their strength lies in creating future-ready fintech ecosystems with strong security, scalability, and compliance at the core. Antier’s continuous innovation and large team of blockchain experts make it a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. Year of Founding — 2016 Company Size — 500+ employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? Antier Web Solutions specializes in building digital banking solutions and complete fintech ecosystems. ScienceSoft With over three decades of experience, ScienceSoft has become a global leader in software consulting and development. Their fintech expertise spans across digital banking, payment gateways, trading platforms, and fraud detection solutions. What makes them stand out is their long-standing industry credibility and ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and fintech products. Year of Founding — 1989 Company Size — 700 Employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? ScienceSoft has a proven track record of working with Fortune 500 companies, which makes it stand out in the crowded&nbsp;space. Coinsclone Coinsclone is a leading fintech software development company that was founded in the year 2014. Aside from Fintech Solutions, this company is best known for its customizable crypto exchange scripts, blockchain, and DeFi solutions. Coinsclone is a highly preferred top fintech software development company by startups, given its cost-effective fintech products. Coinsclone’s focus on white-label fintech solutions allows businesses to launch platforms faster. This ensures high-end security and regulatory compliance. Year of Founding: 2016 Company Size: 200+ employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? Coinsclone’s uniqueness lies in its ready-to-deploy white label fintech solutions. With these ready-made solutions, you can easily cut down on development time and&nbsp;costs. SoluLab SoluLab is one of the top-tier Fintech Software Development Companies with expertise in blockchain, AI, IoT, and enterprise-grade fintech applications. They are known for their end-to-end fintech development services. From ideation to launch and maintenance, this makes them a reliable partner for both startups and large organizations. SoluLab’s focus on innovation, seamless UI/UX, and strong customer support ensures you with flawless fintech solutions. Year of Founding: 2014 Company Size: 250+ employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? SoluLab is known for its strong consultation-driven approach. They help clients build their fintech strategies from the ground&nbsp;up. Appinventiv Appinventiv is a top fintech software development company that has a strong presence in the digital world. They specialize in building banking applications, wealth management platforms, insurance, and digital payment solutions. Appinventiv stands out for its design-driven approach. Their ability to combine user-friendly interfaces with security tools makes them a top choice for fintech solution development. What makes them the&nbsp;best? Appinventiv’s unique strength lies in its ability to integrate emerging technologies like AI-driven analytics and cloud-native solutions. This helps businesses scale effortlessly in competitive markets. Debut Infotech Debut Infotech is well-known for building blockchain-powered fintech apps, crypto wallets, and secure digital payment solutions. They focus heavily on innovation, transparency, and long-term support. This has earned them recognition among other competitors as a reliable fintech software development company. Their expertise lies in delivering tailored fintech solutions that match unique business models while keeping compliance and data security as top priorities. Year of Founding: 2015 Company Size: 100+ employees What makes them the&nbsp;best? Debut Infotech’s strength lies in their deep technical integration expertise, making them a go-to partner for personalized Fintech Software Development Services. 2025’s Emerging Trends of Fintech Software Development Fintech is no longer just about digital payments. They are entirely changing the purpose and use cases of finance. As technology reshapes finance, several advancements are set to dominate 2025. Let’s break down some of the key trends driving fintech software development, AI Automation AI Automation might become the next big thing that drives fintech solutions. Artificial Intelligence is already making waves. Now, imagine the odds of incorporating them into the Fintech Software. From chatbots to robo advisors, they create numerous personalized finance services smarter and more accessible. By 2026, we can expect AI-powered fraud detection models, predictive credit scoring, and automated compliance monitoring, all of which can reduce risks and improve efficiency. Blockchain Integration Blockchain tech is already transforming the payments and cryptocurrency industries. By expanding their role into fintech services, they are for sure will bring in enormous advantages to the table. The Blockchain fintech world can bring in transparent transactions, tamper-proof ledgers, and cross-border payment solutions. This sector can eliminate intermediaries, lower costs, and increase trust. They are becoming a must for global fintech platforms. Smart Contract Incorporation Smart contracts are self-executing agreements stored on the blockchain networks. They remove the need for middlemen in areas like insurance claims, lending, and trade finance, making transactions faster and&nbsp;cheaper. As fintech evolves, smart contracts are expected to power decentralized financial ecosystems (DeFi). The Smart Contract’s automation ensures fairness, speed, and security. Rise of Super&nbsp;Apps Super apps are emerging digital tech. Here, you can combine multiple services into a single platform. It can be anything from payments, investments, lending, or even insurance, all in one single&nbsp;app. The fintech super apps will become the one-stop financial hub for users. This offers convenience and engagement that traditional banking apps can’t match. This trend is particularly strong in regions like Asia, but it’s spreading globally as users demand simplicity. With these innovative trends listed down, let’s move on to the risks associated with developing the Fintech Software Applications. Challenges in Fintech Software Development Building fintech software has its own set of challenges and limitations. But overcoming those is an easy task if we follow the right set of mitigation strategies. Let’s see&nbsp;them, Data Privacy As Fintech software and apps have a high set of sensitive information and carry a great deal of bank details, personal identity, and financial transactions. Even a single leak or breach can ruin customer trust and invite lawsuits. How to&nbsp;Fix? Adopt end-to-end encryption methods, anonymization techniques, and strict access controls. Regular data audits, compliance with standards like GDPR and PCI DSS are must-haves. Legal Requirements The fintech industry is heavily regulated, and the laws differ across various countries. Business rules, finance regulations vary based on certain regions you are planning your fintech software development. How to&nbsp;Fix? Stay updated with global and local regulatory requirements. Try getting direct legal consultation to understand your niche journey regulations. Some regions have fee structures, strict licenses. Cyber Security Fintech is a target for hackers, making fraud and phishing risks heightened. The fintech software is prone to hacking and security breaches. As this involves funding, security breaches are highly common and need a strict security&nbsp;backup. How To&nbsp;Fix? Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced firewalls, and AI-driven threat detection. Keep the systems updated, run penetration tests, and adopt a zero-trust security&nbsp;model. Scalability With the growing user numbers, the transaction volumes also increase. A system with poor scalability means downtime, slow processing rates, and frustrated customers. Besides, onboarding a lot of users will increase traffic rates on the platform. How to&nbsp;Fix? Implement strong scalability measures when developing the fintech software. Use cloud servers, microservices, and load balancing to keep the app growing smoothly. Market Adoption Even with strong tech, the adoption will be tough if users hesitate to trust new financial platforms. If the onboarding feels complex, the users might feel hesitant to cut off from the app&nbsp;quickly. How to&nbsp;Fix? Focus on giving user-centric designs and seamless onboarding. Offer demo accounts, customer support, and educational resources. Trust is built when users feel secure and supported. Competitive Evolving Technologies The digital tech market is evolving daily with various technologies and emerging tools. From blockchain technology to AI, new technologies are disrupting the market faster, making it competitive for successful fintech software creation. How to&nbsp;Fix? Invest in continuous research &amp; development, to stay alert on the industry trends, and adopt emerging technologies early. Partner with industry-leading innovators and build flexible systems to integrate new features&nbsp;quickly. Why Now is the Best Time to Develop Your Fintech Software? Past 2024, the fintech adoption has been increasing on a global scale. Studies show that over 75% of active internet users are using at least 2–3 fintech apps on a regular basis. Given the increased smartphone usage and digital infrastructure, now might be the best time for fintech software development. This sets the space for enormous demand and plenty of room for innovative solutions to serve emerging&nbsp;markets. The AI integration in the fintech market is expected to reach over $17 billion in 2026. Besides, the cloud native and API-first platforms are attracting strong interest from investors. To put it simply, the demand is high, technology is mature, and the market has a really good gap. This proves that there are still big gaps in the credit, digital banking, and financial services. So, a Fintech Software Development now will be the most fruitful opportunity you could think&nbsp;of. Wrap Up, Fintech in 2025 is altering the future of how businesses and consumers interact with money. The top Fintech Software Development Companies listed above are more than just service providers. They are innovators strengthening the boundaries of financial technology. Whether you’re a startup or a futuristic business aiming to modernize your operations, choosing the right fintech development partner will play a huge role. These top fintech software development companies stand out for their expertise, reliability, and forward-thinking approach. As the fintech space continues to evolve, the closer you align with the right development company, the closer you’ll be to building futuristic solutions. 7 Top Fintech Development Companies of 2025 — A List of Trusted Partners! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/09
SolMining has launched an XRP dual-mining mode, allowing users to mine Bitcoin (BTC) with XRP.

XRP holders have long faced an unresolved pain point: Unlike Bitcoin, which continuously mines new coins through computing power, XRP is issued all at once at its inception, making it impossible to obtain additional tokens through "mining" like BTC.
Cryptodaily2025/09/09
