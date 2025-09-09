2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
2025/09/09
VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap asset tokenization via Smart Bridge subsidiary

The post VCI Global launches RWA consultancy to tap asset tokenization via Smart Bridge subsidiary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways VCI Global has launched a real-world asset consultancy through its Smart Bridge subsidiary. The initiative targets the growing market of asset tokenization using blockchain technology. VCI Global launched a real-world asset consultancy through its Smart Bridge subsidiary to enter the asset tokenization market. The company aims to capitalize on the growing sector of tokenizing traditional assets through blockchain technology. VCI Global trades under the ticker symbol VCIG. The new consultancy service will operate under the Smart Bridge subsidiary structure to provide asset tokenization solutions for clients looking to convert physical and traditional financial assets into digital tokens. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vci-global-asset-tokenization-consultancy-smart-bridge/
2025/09/09
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020449 As Markets Recover

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020389 to $0.00020449. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.
2025/09/09
Ant Digital puts $8.4B of Chinese green energy assets on its blockchain

Ant Digital, the tech arm of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is tokenizing $8.4 billion worth of energy assets to create a globally accessible green energy market. China’s biggest multinational firm is quietly moving to put energy infrastructure valued at over…
2025/09/09
Ripple Extends Digital Asset Custody Partnership With BBVA in Spain

The post Ripple Extends Digital Asset Custody Partnership With BBVA in Spain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is expanding its banking partnerships in Europe through a new agreement with BBVA in Spain. The deal will see BBVA integrate Ripple’s digital asset custody technology into its recently launched retail service for trading and holding bitcoin and ether. The move comes as European banks adapt to the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which sets a framework for offering digital asset services across the EU. “Now that MiCA is established, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s managing director for Europe. Ripple Custody was born out of the blockchain firm’s acquisition of Swiss crypto custody specialist Metaco, which had signed up BBVA. Francisco Maroto, BBVA’s head of digital assets, said the integration allows the bank to “directly provide an end-to-end custody service” with the security customers expect from a major financial institution. The partnership extends Ripple’s prior work with BBVA, which already uses its custody technology in Switzerland and Turkey. For Ripple, Spain represents another foothold in Europe’s regulated digital asset market. Ripple holds more than 60 regulatory licenses globally. The deal signals a gradual shift in how traditional banks approach crypto. Instead of relying on third-party providers, institutions like BBVA are opting to build in-house services using established infrastructure providers. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/ripple-extends-digital-asset-custody-partnership-with-bbva-in-spain
2025/09/09
USDD by Justin Sun Launches on Ethereum with Peg Stability Module

TLDR Justin Sun’s USDD stablecoin has officially launched on Ethereum, expanding its presence in the competitive blockchain ecosystem. The launch includes a Peg Stability Module to ensure 1:1 swaps with USDT and USDC, improving liquidity and maintaining the dollar peg. A high-yield airdrop campaign was launched to attract early adopters, offering up to 12% annual [...] The post USDD by Justin Sun Launches on Ethereum with Peg Stability Module appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/09
USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Key Market Dynamics

BitcoinWorld USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Key Market Dynamics A significant event recently captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world: 250 million USDC minted at the USDC Treasury. This substantial movement, reported by the popular blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, often sparks discussions about market liquidity and potential shifts. For anyone involved in digital assets, understanding the implications of such large stablecoin mints is crucial for navigating the evolving crypto landscape. What Does This USDC Minting Event Signify? When 250 million USDC minted, it means that new units of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin have been created and added to circulation. USDC is a prominent stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, meaning one USDC is always intended to be worth one US dollar. This minting process is typically initiated by Circle, the primary issuer of USDC, in response to increased demand from institutional investors, exchanges, or other large market participants. The creation of such a large sum often indicates a few key possibilities: Increased Demand: More users or institutions are looking to acquire USDC, likely to deploy it within the crypto ecosystem. Market Entry: New capital might be entering the crypto space, using USDC as a stable on-ramp. Liquidity Provision: Funds could be preparing for significant trading activity, lending, or decentralized finance (DeFi) operations. Whale Alert’s notification simply highlights the transaction, allowing the community to observe these large-scale movements transparently. It is a signal, not necessarily an immediate market action, but it provides valuable insight into underlying trends. Why Are Large Stablecoin Mints, Like This USDC Minted Batch, Important? Large-scale stablecoin mints, such as the recent 250 million USDC minted, hold significant weight in the crypto market. Stablecoins act as a bridge between traditional finance and the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. They offer stability, enabling traders to lock in profits, avoid market fluctuations, and facilitate quick transactions without converting back to fiat currency. The injection of 250 million new USDC can influence various aspects of the market: Market Liquidity: More USDC means more capital available for trading, potentially increasing liquidity for other cryptocurrencies. Buying Pressure: If this USDC is earmarked for purchasing other digital assets, it could contribute to upward price pressure on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or altcoins. Institutional Interest: Significant mints often correlate with institutional players entering or expanding their positions in the crypto market, signaling growing mainstream adoption. It is important to remember that while a large mint suggests capital inflow, the ultimate use of this capital determines its market impact. It could be used for trading, lending, or simply held as a stable store of value within the crypto ecosystem. What Role Do Stablecoins Play in Today’s Crypto Economy? Stablecoins, like the newly USDC minted funds, are fundamental to the modern crypto economy. They offer a stable anchor in a market known for its volatility. This stability makes them ideal for various applications beyond just trading. Consider these key functions: Trading Pairs: Most cryptocurrencies are traded against stablecoins, providing a reliable benchmark for value. DeFi Ecosystem: Stablecoins are the backbone of decentralized finance, used extensively for lending, borrowing, and yield farming. Cross-Border Payments: They offer a faster and cheaper alternative for international remittances compared to traditional banking systems. Risk Management: Investors can convert volatile assets into stablecoins during periods of market uncertainty, preserving capital without leaving the crypto ecosystem entirely. The continued growth and large-scale minting of stablecoins underscore their integral role in fostering a more mature and accessible digital asset landscape. What Are the Broader Implications of This USDC Minting Event? The minting of 250 million USDC minted by Circle is more than just a number; it reflects ongoing trends and future potential within the crypto industry. Such events often lead to speculation about market direction, but they also highlight the increasing operational efficiency and demand for regulated stablecoins. Here are some broader implications to consider: Regulatory Scrutiny: As stablecoins grow, so does regulatory attention. Events like these draw focus to their reserves and operational transparency. Market Confidence: Consistent minting of well-backed stablecoins can signal confidence in the underlying crypto infrastructure and its ability to handle large transactions. Ecosystem Expansion: The funds could be channeled into new projects, platforms, or liquidity pools, fostering innovation and growth across various blockchain networks. Ultimately, this significant USDC minting event is a testament to the stablecoin’s growing utility and its critical role in facilitating capital flows within the global digital economy. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean when 250 million USDC is minted? A: It means that 250 million new units of USD Coin (USDC) have been created and added to circulation. This usually occurs when there’s increased demand from users or institutions wanting to acquire USDC. Q2: Who is responsible for minting USDC? A: Circle, a regulated financial technology company, is the primary issuer of USDC. They mint new USDC in response to demand, ensuring each USDC is backed 1:1 by US dollar reserves. Q3: How does a large USDC minting event affect the crypto market? A: A large minting event can increase market liquidity, potentially leading to more trading activity or even buying pressure on other cryptocurrencies if the USDC is used to purchase them. It can also signal increased institutional interest in the crypto space. Q4: What is Whale Alert? A: Whale Alert is a popular service that tracks and reports large cryptocurrency transactions, often referred to as ‘whale’ movements. Its reports provide transparency into significant on-chain activities like large transfers or stablecoin mints. Q5: Why are stablecoins like USDC important in the crypto ecosystem? A: Stablecoins provide price stability, acting as a bridge between traditional fiat currencies and volatile cryptocurrencies. They are essential for trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-border payments, and managing risk within the crypto market. We hope this article helped you understand the significance of the recent USDC minted event. Share this crucial insight with your network to help others grasp the dynamics of stablecoin movements and their impact on the broader cryptocurrency market! This post USDC Minted: Massive 250 Million Influx Signals Key Market Dynamics first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/09
Senate Democrats unveil own crypto market structure framework, setting stage for bipartisan talks

The framework sets up negotiations with Republicans over ethics restrictions, enforcement, and the pace of legislation in the coming weeks.
2025/09/09
Kyrgyzstan’s crypto exchanges process over $11 billion in months of activity

The post Kyrgyzstan’s crypto exchanges process over $11 billion in months of activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The turnover on cryptocurrency platforms operating in Kyrgyzstan exceeded $11 billion in the first seven months of the year, according to the country’s economy minister. The estimate comes after the Central Asian nation’s booming crypto sector was recently hit with sanctions by both the U.S. and the U.K. over suspicions that it’s being used by Russia. Kyrgyzstan reveals cryptocurrency flow volume Almost 200 crypto companies are currently active in Kyrgyzstan, its Minister of Economy and Commerce, Bakyt Sydykov, revealed at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy in Bishkek. The government official took part in discussions on the upcoming amendments to the country’s law “On Virtual Assets,” the main piece of legislation regulating the space. Answering questions from members of the Jogorku Kenesh, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament, he detailed that this includes 169 money exchangers working with digital coins, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges and 11 companies involved in industrial crypto mining, all registered in Kyrgyzstan. Providing more information about the size of the market, Sydykov highlighted: “In the first seven months of 2025, the total turnover of crypto exchangers and crypto exchanges reached 1 trillion soms (over $11.4 billion).” During the same period, the tax payments of these entities to the state budget amounted to between 900 million and 1 billion Kyrgyzstani soms ($10.2 – $11.4 million), Sydykov also unveiled, noting “this industry is developing every year.” Starting from January 1, 2026, crypto exchanges that want to work in Kyrgyzstan will have to prove authorized capital of at least 10 billion soms (almost $115,000). According to Bakyt Sydykov, the new requirement is being introduced to strengthen confidence in the market and facilitate its growth. The legislative update comes weeks after authorities in both the U.S. and the U.K. imposed fresh sanctions on Kyrgyzstan-registered crypto firms, allegedly used by…
2025/09/09
CryptoQuant Analyst Announces: "Bitcoin Bull Run Continues, Peak to Be Seen This Month!"

Analyst, Axel Adler, said that Bitcoin (BTC) is in the final stage of a bull market and the peak could come in October. Continue Reading: CryptoQuant Analyst Announces: "Bitcoin Bull Run Continues, Peak to Be Seen This Month!"
2025/09/09
