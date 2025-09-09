2025-09-11 Thursday

Cryptos To Buy This Week: BFX Climbs to $0.023 in Presale with 8,500+ Holders as BlockDAG, Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper Heat Up

Stocks are on one platform, crypto on another, and commodities somewhere else. By the time the order is placed, the […] The post Cryptos To Buy This Week: BFX Climbs to $0.023 in Presale with 8,500+ Holders as BlockDAG, Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 21:30
Commissioner Peirce Pushes Privacy Focus as SEC Hosts Public Roundtable

The SEC will host a public roundtable on October 17 to address privacy and surveillance in financial markets, bringing together experts to discuss policy and technological solutions within the crypto sector.
Cryptodaily2025/09/09 21:30
Fed cuts of 75 to 100 bps in 2025 could unleash a $6B Bitcoin ETF buying wave soon

The post Fed cuts of 75 to 100 bps in 2025 could unleash a $6B Bitcoin ETF buying wave soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and Ethereum face a fourth quarter shaped by Federal Reserve cuts and ETF demand. Markets are leaning toward a September policy move after the weakest monthly jobs gain since 2020, and crypto’s near-term path hinges on how rate expectations translate into spot ETF flows, funding costs, and options hedging. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, August nonfarm payrolls rose by just 22,000, and the unemployment rate reached 4.3 percent. Futures markets put a September cut at high odds. CME’s FedWatch tool shows rate probabilities embedded in fed funds futures, and broader markets are aligning with that setup as the dollar trades near recent lows and gold pushes new highs. Per Reuters, the dollar index fell to a seven-week low and spot gold set a record this week, while traders priced a near-certain September reduction with a small tail for a larger move. The next policy dates are fixed on the Federal Reserve’s calendar, with a two-day meeting on Sept. 16–17, then October and December sessions that will close the year. Some banks now map two quarter-point cuts in 2025, September and December, a shift that followed the August labor report. What does history tell us? ETF flows around prior easing windows provide a baseline for what new cuts could mean. In the week of the September 2024 cut, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively took in roughly $2.4 billion, and Ethereum ETFs added about $600 million across the Monday to Friday prints. During the December 2024 cut week, Bitcoin ETFs added about $1.6 billion while Ethereum funds were near flat. According to Farside Investors’ Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF tables, those episodes share a pattern, net-positive flows clustering around the decision with softer days on either side. The last 60 days show how sensitive those tapes remain to macro. For Bitcoin ETFs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:30
Will Ripple Go Public: What Investors Should Know

Ripple has officially confirmed that it will not go public in 2025, and an IPO is not seen as a top priority for the company right now. Despite past speculation and industry talk, Ripple’s leadership has made it clear that going public will have to wait as they focus on other business goals and address ongoing legal issues.This development has caught the attention of many investors and crypto watchers who have followed Ripple’s journey over the years. Some experts predict a public offering could happen in late 2025 or 2026 if conditions change, especially as Ripple's legal status evolves. Many are curious about what could happen to XRP and Ripple’s valuation if an IPO does actually happen in the future.Current Status of Ripple's IPO PlansRipple has officially stated that it does not plan to go public in 2025. The company is focusing on business growth, acquisitions, and the development of its stablecoin rather than an initial public offering.Official Statements on Going PublicRipple, through its leadership, has made clear statements about its IPO intentions. CEO Brad Garlinghouse has directly addressed the topic, stating the company has no immediate or short-term plans to pursue an IPO.Even after settling major parts of its legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has chosen not to prioritize entry into public markets. Multiple official comments note that legal clarity alone is not enough to push the company toward an IPO right now.Ripple’s leadership cites the firm’s strong financial condition as a reason to avoid public fundraising. Instead, the company continues to grow as a private entity. The lack of urgency is consistent in comments from various executives.2025 Timeline and DelaysPublic expectations for a Ripple IPO in 2025 increased after the company gained favorable legal outcomes. However, recent statements have confirmed that Ripple will not go public that year.Ripple’s decision to buy back shares from existing shareholders was seen as a signal that an IPO was not coming soon. Legal experts and company insiders note that, while the SEC lawsuit is mostly resolved, remaining uncertainties contribute to the delay.Industry observers suggest the IPO could be pushed to late 2025 or even 2026 if Ripple decides to pursue it at all. As a result, investors and market watchers now see 2025 as off the table for the Ripple IPO.Internal Company PrioritiesRipple’s main focus is business growth through internal initiatives rather than public fundraising. Brad Garlinghouse and other leaders have emphasized acquisitions and the launch of new financial products, including the RLUSD stablecoin.The company’s recent $700 million share buyback demonstrates a commitment to strengthening its private position instead of seeking new capital from public markets. This move was paired with clear comments that an IPO is a “not an immediate term priority.”Ripple continues to invest in expansion and product development. According to official statements, the firm believes these priorities better serve its goals than an IPO in the near future.Impact of SEC Lawsuit and SettlementRipple’s legal conflict with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) produced major hurdles for the company. The resolution of the lawsuit, combined with settlement terms, directly affects Ripple’s prospects for going public and shapes its standing in the regulatory landscape.Resolution of Legal DisputesThe lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the SEC started in late 2020. The SEC claimed that Ripple’s XRP sales counted as unregistered securities offerings. This legal battle created uncertainty about XRP’s status and limited Ripple’s business options in the US.In August of 2025, Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine to the SEC, with $50 million going to the US Treasury. The remaining $75 million was returned to Ripple from escrow. The court dismissed further appeals, and both sides agreed to cover their own legal fees.Ripple’s settlement ended years of costly court proceedings. Most important for investors, the court confirmed that XRP sold on exchanges was not considered a security. This clarity removed a key obstacle for Ripple’s future public or market activities.Effects on IPO ReadinessRipple’s legal troubles had delayed any plans for an initial public offering (IPO). The lawsuit forced Ripple to postpone its roadmap, as companies facing major litigation rarely go public. Settlement of the case shifts Ripple’s risk profile, making it more attractive to investors.Key IPO requirements include legal stability and regulatory compliance. With the SEC dispute settled, Ripple can present clearer financial disclosures to potential investors. The return of $75 million also strengthens its balance sheet, which helps meet listing standards.Advantages for post-settlement IPO:Legal closure gives more predictable business conditionsRipple can now engage more openly with investment banks and regulatory authoritiesInstitutional investors may be more willing to consider buying Ripple’s stockPotential Implications of a Future Ripple IPOA Ripple IPO may affect the company’s valuation, its internal business structure, and the outlook for digital assets like XRP. Legal changes and market conditions are likely to shape each of these areas.Projected Valuation After Going PublicIf Ripple goes public, its valuation will depend on its financials, growth potential, and the state of the digital asset market. Recent estimates in the industry suggest that Ripple could be valued in the billions of dollars if it lists on a public exchange.Factors influencing Ripple’s IPO valuation include:Revenue from cross-border payments and partnerships with global banksThe outcome and closure of legal cases with regulatorsPerformance and adoption of the XRP Ledger and related productsAnalysts also consider investor demand for exposure to blockchain companies. For comparison, other crypto firms have seen significant demand at IPO, although exact numbers can’t be predicted for Ripple until it files official documents.Impacts on Ripple’s Business ModelA public listing would require Ripple to follow stricter regulations, including more transparency for investors. This could lead Ripple to change its internal structure and decision-making.The company may need to balance short-term results for shareholders with its long-term goals in digital payments. There could be an increased focus on steady revenue from its technology solutions and partnerships.Going public might also create pressure to diversify beyond just products built around XRP. Ripple could expand its range of digital asset services or enter new financial markets to meet investor expectations.Influence on XRP Price and EcosystemAn IPO could impact the XRP price in several ways. Public companies usually attract more attention from large investors and media.Some expect that more transparency from Ripple, due to regulatory oversight, could boost confidence among XRP users and investors. This might drive demand for XRP as a digital asset used for international settlements.However, XRP’s price will still depend on other factors, such as global crypto regulations, overall market trends, and adoption rates. If Ripple’s IPO indirectly increases trust in the XRP ecosystem, new use cases and liquidity for XRP may appear.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the expected price range for the Ripple IPO?There is no confirmed expected price range for Ripple’s IPO, since the company remains private and details have not been released. Typically, a company’s IPO price is determined by factors such as its financial performance, market conditions, and investor interest before the launch.How can investors purchase Ripple stock before the IPO is launched?Investors cannot buy Ripple stock on public markets right now because Ripple is still a private company. What recent developments have there been regarding the Ripple IPO?Ripple has officially stated it will not go public in 2025. The company’s leadership confirmed that an IPO is not an immediate priority.How will Ripple's potential IPO impact the price of XRP?A Ripple IPO could affect XRP’s price, but there is no guarantee. The two are connected, but Ripple the company and XRP the cryptocurrency are separate. If going public leads to more mainstream attention or new partnerships, some effects on XRP’s value could occur.What should investors consider before buying Ripple shares?Investors should review Ripple’s legal status, financial reports, and industry competition. It’s also important to understand the risks of investing in companies facing regulatory uncertainty and to check whether shares are legitimately available.
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:30
Surging Market Trading Volume and ETF Expectations Propel XRP to New Highs. Find Mining Launches XRP-based Mining Contracts

XRP hits new highs on ETF optimism as Find Mining debuts XRP-based mining contracts, offering daily passive income, low entry costs, and ecosystem expansion.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 21:30
US, South Korea talks lose steam over $350B investment fund disagreement

The U.S. and South Korea are in a stalemate over a $350 billion investment fund that was part of a trade agreement between both nations.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 21:29
SEC Crypto Task Force To Tackle Financial Surveillance And Privacy

The post SEC Crypto Task Force To Tackle Financial Surveillance And Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency task force with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to hold another roundtable that could lead to policy changes at the financial regulator. In a Monday notice, the SEC said the crypto task force, headed by Commissioner Hester Peirce, would host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on Oct. 17. The event will mark the sixth roundtable focused on issues related to digital assets at the commission’s Washington, D.C., offices since the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.  “Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” said Peirce. The crypto-focused roundtable events, which include a series of 10 meetings across the US starting in August and running through December, come as the SEC is considering proposed rule changes that could significantly impact market participants. On Thursday, the commission proposed “certain exemptions and safe harbors” related to the offer and sale of crypto assets and modifying “broker-dealer financial responsibility rules,” lessening the burden on US-operating crypto companies. Related: Nasdaq asks SEC for rule change to trade tokenized stocks Establishing clarity on digital assets? Since January, the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — the two primary financial regulators in the US — have appeared to soften their approach to enforcement actions and rules affecting crypto companies, by dropping several investigations and lawsuits. The CFTC leadership now consists solely of Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who said in August that the agency would follow the White House’s lead on crypto policy. In the last seven days, the two regulators said they would be exploring a potential shift to 24/7 capital markets and regulations for crypto derivatives and a coordinated effort to oversee and enable spot crypto trading. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:29
Ethereum Price Eyes $5,000 – $8,000 Targets: Investors Rush To Snap Up This Viral Meme Coin

At the moment, experts are predicting Ethereum price to surge towards $5,000 and even hit $8,000, but experts beg caution. […] The post Ethereum Price Eyes $5,000 – $8,000 Targets: Investors Rush To Snap Up This Viral Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 21:29
Meme Coin ETF Era to Start with DOGE ETF This Week: Bloomberg's Expert

Bloomberg’s analyst has highlighted the approaching start of the meme coin ETF epoch
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:29
Home Depot’s Signal To Retail

The post Home Depot’s Signal To Retail appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With tariffs raising costs on core building materials, Home Depot’s GMS acquisition highlights how vertical integration can insulate retailers, building on precedents from Costco to Walmart in securing supply chain control. (Photo by Xavier de Canto/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Getty Images Why Home Depot Pivoted When retailers start buying their suppliers, it’s usually a sign that something fundamental has shifted in the market. In May, Home Depot told investors tariffs wouldn’t push up prices. By August, it revised its course, warning of “modest” increases on certain goods. Days later, it completed the $5.5 billion acquisition of GMS Inc., a distributor of drywall, ceilings, and steel framing. The timing was telling. Although Home Depot sources more than half of its purchases domestically, tariffs still threaten margins in the contractor-focused “Pro” segment, which generates nearly half of its sales. More importantly, Pro is the company’s growth engine, while the do-it-yourself base has softened as pandemic-era demand wanes. Home Depot has made clear that Pros are its strategic priority, leaning on contractors for durable growth. GMS adds control over distribution in some of the categories most vulnerable to duties, giving Home Depot more leverage on cost, logistics, and supply reliability. For Pro customers, consistency matters as much as price; for Home Depot, owning more of the chain helps provide both. And it isn’t alone: as Home Depot strengthens its contractor ecosystem, it echoes a broader trend in retail where vulnerabilities are prompting companies to rethink how much of their supply chains they need to own. Vertical Integration As Precedent Retailers have long relied on vertical integration as a means to blunt cost volatility and insulate themselves from external shocks. In grocery, both Costco and Walmart have pushed upstream into food production to stabilize essential categories. Costco’s $450 million poultry facility in Nebraska is perhaps…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:28
