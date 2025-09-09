MEXC биржасы
Pepe, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Could Be Over Taken By This New Crypto In 2026 After Gaining Global Attention
The post Pepe, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Could Be Over Taken By This New Crypto In 2026 After Gaining Global Attention appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Attention meme coin traders: The old guardians of the meme world, like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, are facing a new challenger. This time, it is not just another wanna be meme coin with hallucinations of grandeur, but an industry disruptor. The rising star is Layer Brett, a truly revolutionary new crypto presale, which has …
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.52%
LIKE
$0.010536
+0.44%
LAYER
$0.5456
+2.90%
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 21:39
XRPL Featured by WEF as Key Platform in Debt Tokenization
TLDR The World Economic Forum has recognized the XRP Ledger for its involvement in tokenizing debt. XRPL is acknowledged for its role in transforming financial markets by digitizing real-world assets like debt. The WEF report highlights the benefits of tokenization such as improved transparency, liquidity, and access. XRPL is gaining recognition beyond cross-border payments, positioning [...] The post XRPL Featured by WEF as Key Platform in Debt Tokenization appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.0622
+2.30%
CROSS
$0.2263
+5.92%
DEBT
$0.0016535
+9.80%
Coincentral
2025/09/09 21:38
Former Security Head Accuses Meta of Ignoring User Data Vulnerabilities
TLDRs; Ex-WhatsApp security head alleges Meta ignored flaws letting 1,500 engineers access user data without safeguards. Lawsuit highlights parallels to past Meta scandals, including Cambridge Analytica and 2018 Facebook security breaches. Meta disputes claims, arguing Baig was dismissed for performance, not retaliation over whistleblowing disclosures. Allegations raise regulatory stakes, with FTC privacy settlement potentially exposing [...] The post Former Security Head Accuses Meta of Ignoring User Data Vulnerabilities appeared first on CoinCentral.
META
$0.0000000007246
-30.49%
NOT
$0.001954
-0.40%
Coincentral
2025/09/09 21:34
XRP Shows Rangebound Price Action As Market Participants Allocate Toward Rollblock
The post XRP Shows Rangebound Price Action As Market Participants Allocate Toward Rollblock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is full of cycles, and right now, XRP finds itself at a decisive stage. The token, which has shown strength and is awaiting a breakout, is now trading slightly below the $3 mark. Eyes are looking out to spot the factors that could drive it to new highs. At the same time, the focus is turning to more recent opportunities. Rollblock is currently in the ninth stage of its presale at $0.068, and analysts are tipping the $RBLK token for a 100x rally once it hits exchanges in 2024. With a fully built hybrid GambleFi platform, Rollblock offers exposure to the fast-growing iGaming market, making it one of the most talked-about presales this year. Ripple price today: Testing the $3 barrier Following a recent decline to $2.70, XRP is currently trading at $2.92. The XRP coin has outperformed the larger cryptocurrency market thanks to its increase of more than 2% in the last day. With traders anticipating a short-term surge toward $3.33, the move has rekindled confidence. Speculation around a possible XRP ETF approval is also supporting the momentum. Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, recently noted that investor demand for XRP ETFs is being underestimated, just like it was for Bitcoin and Ethereum. If an ETF does get the green light, it could become a powerful driver for XRP price action. For now, technical indicators suggest that the prolonged consolidation phase may be ending. A break above $3 could open the path toward retesting the all-time high of $3.66. But even as this plays out, some XRP investors are already positioning themselves elsewhere for faster growth. Rollblock RBLK: A Presale Tipped for Massive Upside While XRP holds steady, Rollblock is making waves. This project isn’t just another altcoin; it’s a fully hybrid crypto casino that merges…
T
$0.0163
-0.42%
WAVES
$1.1208
+0.34%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:34
Blockchain lender Figure plans to increase its IPO to $693 million
PANews reported on September 9th that blockchain lender Figure Technology Solutions Inc. has increased the potential size of its initial public offering (IPO) to as much as $693 million, according to Bloomberg. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company and some of its backers will issue 31.5 million shares (26.6 million from the company and 4.9 million from shareholders), up from the previously planned 26.3 million. The price range per share has been raised from $18 to $20 to $20. At the upper end of the raised price range, the IPO would give Figure a market capitalization of approximately $4.7 billion based on the number of shares outstanding. This compares to a $3.2 billion valuation in a 2021 venture capital funding round. The filing indicates that Duquesne Family Office LLC has expressed interest in purchasing up to $50 million worth of shares at the IPO price in the expanded offering. Figure expects to set the IPO price on Wednesday, with shares set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol FIGR. According to previous news, Figure plans to increase the IPO issuance size and pricing range .
PUBLIC
$0.06493
+3.85%
PANews
2025/09/09 21:33
Russia Alleges U.S. Will Devalue Debt Through Crypto Manipulation
Dmitry Kobyakov, who delivered the remarks on September 6, framed crypto not as an innovation but as a financial tool […] The post Russia Alleges U.S. Will Devalue Debt Through Crypto Manipulation appeared first on Coindoo.
U
$0.00939
-1.26%
DEBT
$0.0016535
+9.80%
NOT
$0.001954
-0.40%
Coindoo
2025/09/09 21:31
Carlyle to partner with Red Bull Formula 1 team
The post Carlyle to partner with Red Bull Formula 1 team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Carlyle is set to announce a new partnership with Formula 1 team Oracle Red Bull Racing as private markets firms aim to ramp up their exposure to the high-net worth and retail investor cohorts, CNBC has learned. The agreement will plaster Carlyle’s branding on Red Bull’s RB21 challenger, drivers’ team kits, the pit wall and the garage, the two companies said Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors,” Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.” F1 teams have been raking in sponsorship dollars as the league soars in popularity. Last year, the teams generated a combined $2 billion in sponsorship revenue, according to a recent report by SponsorUnited. That surpassed every league except for the NFL, according to the report. And F1 generated the highest average sponsorship deal size at $6 million last year, which was about eight times the average for the NFL. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing competes during the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, United Kingdom, on July 06, 2025. Rasid Necati Aslim | Anadolu | Getty Images The private markets industry has been inking partnerships — particularly with certain sport franchises — in order to bring more brand awareness to firms as the industry evolves toward funding from individual retail investors. Other firms, such as Apollo and Blue Owl, have pursued sponsorship deals within professional golf and tennis. Wealth has been one of the fastest-growing areas within Carlyle, raising more than $60 billion since…
MORE
$0.09999
-1.19%
COM
$0.016716
+3.75%
PIT
$0.0000000002851
+3.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:31
Cardano News: Slow Progress As Remittix Trends Worldwide On Social Media Backed Best Crypto To Buy Now
Cardano news this September 2025 continues to highlight steady but painfully slow development for the top altcoin. The long-awaited Ouroboros Leios upgrade is still in testing, and while ADA sits around $0.83, the market has grown restless. With ADA locked in a tight range and momentum flat, many retail investors are asking the same question: […] The post Cardano News: Slow Progress As Remittix Trends Worldwide On Social Media Backed Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005911
-0.33%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIVE
$0.0199
-10.80%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/09 21:30
XRP Price Holds Around $2.80 But Analysts Are Backing This Viral Altcoin To Breakout This Week
The XRP price has steadied near support lately, but the real chatter is around Rollblock. Traders sense that Ripple may retest $3 soon, yet many believe Rollblock could run up to 50x this year as its breakout looms ever nearer. The fear now is that sitting on the sidelines could mean missing one of the [...] The post XRP Price Holds Around $2.80 But Analysts Are Backing This Viral Altcoin To Breakout This Week appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
$2.659
+0.03%
REAL
$0.0622
+2.30%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005911
-0.33%
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 21:30
Top Crypto Expert Who Predicted The Rise Of PEPE Now Says Layer Brett Could Eclipse Those 100x Gains
The crypto market never forgets the wild ride of Pepe Coin (PEPE). That frog-themed digital asset turned casual investors into millionaires, proving the sheer power of meme-driven communities. Now, the very same expert who called PEPE’s meteoric rise is pointing directly at Layer Brett ($LBRETT), suggesting it could surpass even PEPE’s legendary gains. With its […] The post Top Crypto Expert Who Predicted The Rise Of PEPE Now Says Layer Brett Could Eclipse Those 100x Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RIDE
$0.000988
--%
RISE
$0.012372
-3.03%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/09 21:30
