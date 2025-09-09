2025-09-11 Thursday

Shake Shack launches French onion soup burger

Shake Shack launches French onion soup burger

The post Shake Shack launches French onion soup burger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shake Shack will introduce a new French Onion Soup menu in its app. Courtesy: Shake Shack As value wars take hold across fast food, Shake Shack aims to offer premium items at a discount. Building off its recent success with the $10 Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, Shake Shack will launch its latest menu innovation Tuesday, this time featuring French onion flavors. The burger chain will introduce its French Onion Menu, featuring its new French Onion Soup Burger, first on its app on Sept. 9 and then across all channels on Sept.12.  The burger is a made-to-order quarter-pound beef patty topped with Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, crispy sweet onions and roasted garlic Parmesan aioli on a toasted potato bun. It will also include the chain’s first-ever beer-battered onion rings and Parmesan garlic fries. Like the Dubai shake, it’s priced at a premium compared with the chain’s other items at $10.99. The Dubai shake was the highest-priced shake in the company’s history, and it sold out nearly everywhere, CEO Rob Lynch told CNBC. Lynch called the chain’s premium item rollouts the “democratization of fine dining.” “We are really bringing great value to the marketplace by delivering burgers that you’re going to have to pay $25 for in a local burger shop, and we’re selling them for $10 or $11,” Lynch said in an interview. “Our model is all about continuing to bring food and culinary experiences that you just can’t get anywhere else. … We feel we’re an incredible value for the money.” The company is now mapping out 18 months of ideas for its menu, he said. Lynch added the premium limited-time offerings will allow diners to “self-select” higher-priced food, rather than Shake Shack hiking prices on its core menu. In the fiscal second quarter, Shake Shack beat Wall Street expectations…
2025/09/09
Boyaa Interactive: 90% of the proceeds from the HK$440 million rights issue will be used to purchase Bitcoin

Boyaa Interactive: 90% of the proceeds from the HK$440 million rights issue will be used to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 9th that Boyaa Interactive, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that approximately 90% of the proceeds from its HK$440 million rights issue will be used to purchase Bitcoin to promote its Web3 business, with the remaining 10% earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes. The board of directors believes that cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are a key strategic resource for the Web3 industry, and that preemptive investment and expansion of reserves will significantly impact the company's future competitive advantage. Earlier on August 25, it was reported that Boyaa Interactive plans to issue shares at a discount of 8.19% to raise up to 440 million yuan.
2025/09/09
Morning Market Update - 09.09.2025

Morning Market Update - 09.09.2025

📉 The Asia-Pacific session opened with mixed sentiment: Japan’s JP225 fell −0.95%, Chinese indices swung between −/+0.50%, and Australia’s AU200.cash slipped&nbsp;−0.50%. 🥇 Gold rose +0.56% to a record $3,655/oz, while 🪙 silver broke above $41 for the first time since 2011. The 💵 US dollar index eased&nbsp;−0.11%. 🇦🇺 Australia’s NAB survey showed confidence down (4 vs 8), but business conditions improved to 7, supported by stronger employment, profitability, and&nbsp;orders. 🇯🇵 Japan will see US tariffs on cars and other goods reduced by 16 September, though disputes remain unresolved. 🇰🇷 Seoul rejected Washington’s $350bn investment demands, stalling&nbsp;talks. 🇨🇦🤝🇨🇳 China and Canada held trade discussions at both federal and provincial level, signalling broader cooperation in agriculture and&nbsp;energy. 🇫🇷 France’s PM François Bayrou was ousted in a confidence vote, but the euro barely&nbsp;reacted. 🇺🇸 Markets are pricing aggressive Fed cuts, with a 12% chance of a 50bp move in September depending on Thursday’s CPI. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, however, argues Fed policy isn’t “exceptionally restrictive” and sees favourable conditions despite trade headwinds. 🚀 Stay ahead of the markets with NordFX — your partner for smarter trading decisions. 🌅 Morning Market Update - 09.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/09
How to Ignore Solidity Files in Hardhat Compilation

How to Ignore Solidity Files in Hardhat Compilation

Ignore specific Solidity files in hardhat compilation to streamline your development workflow and avoid interruptions, as fast as&nbsp;possiblePhoto by Mohammad Mardani on&nbsp;Unsplash Introduction In Solidity, the hardhat tool is often used for compilation and testing. By default, hardhat will take all&nbsp;.sol files in your project and compile them. However, sometimes you may only want to compile a subset of these files, and ignore others that are in development or not ready for inclusion in the compilation. This can be useful when hardhat may emit errors for files in development, which can interrupt the compilation process for deployment or testing. In this article, we'll show you how to configure hardhat to ignore specific Solidity files during compilation, so you don't have to remove or rename the files temporarily to avoid&nbsp;errors. Setting up hardhat.config.js 1. Importing the TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS Task The first step in configuring hardhat to ignore Solidity files is to import the TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS task from the hardhat/builtin-tasks/task-names module. This task allows you to specify a filter function that will be applied to the list of source paths before they are passed to the Solidity compiler. To import this task, add the following line to your hardhat.config.js file: import { TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS } from "hardhat/builtin-tasks/task-names"; 2. Adding a Subtask to Filter Source&nbsp;Paths Once you have imported the TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS task, you can add a subtask that sets the action for this task. The action should be a function that takes three arguments: the taskArgs, taskState, and runSuper function. In the function, you can call the runSuper function to get the list of source paths that would normally be passed to the Solidity compiler. Then, you can apply a filter function to this list to remove any paths that you don't want to include in the compilation. For example, you could use a filter like&nbsp;this: // Add a subtask that sets the action for the TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS tasksubtask(TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS).setAction(async (_, __, runSuper) =&gt; { // Get the list of source paths that would normally be passed to the Solidity compiler const paths = await runSuper(); // Apply a filter function to exclude paths that contain the string "ignore" return paths.filter((p: any) =&gt; !p.includes("ignore"));}); This filter will exclude any paths that contain the string “ignore” from the list of source paths passed to the Solidity compiler. You can modify this filter as needed to suit your specific requirements. With the configuration provided in this article, you can add the string “ignore” to the names of any Solidity files that you don’t want to include in the compilation. For example, if you have a file named token.ignore.sol, hardhat will not include it in the compilation process. Conclusion In this article, we showed you how to configure hardhat to ignore specific Solidity files during compilation. By importing the TASK_COMPILE_SOLIDITY_GET_SOURCE_PATHS task and adding a subtask with a custom filter function, you can control which files are included in the compilation process. This can be useful when working on large projects with many Solidity files, and can help you to focus on the files that are relevant to your current development tasks. It can also prevent hardhat from emitting errors for files in development, which can interrupt the compilation process for deployment or testing. Overall, using this method can help you to streamline your Solidity development workflow and improve the efficiency of your hardhat compilation and testing processes. `Want to Connect? You can find me on Twitter/Github/Discord` How to Ignore Solidity Files in Hardhat Compilation was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/09
Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges

Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges

TLDR Ark Invest increased its position in BitMine by $4.5 million, purchasing shares across three ETFs. Ark sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares as the stock surged following its S&P 500 announcement. BitMine now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s supply, with plans to continue accumulating ETH. Ark Invest’s move highlights growing institutional interest in Ethereum [...] The post Ark Invest Expands BitMine Stake to $4.5 Million as Robinhood Stock Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/09
Cardano: More Than Just a Cryptocurrency

Cardano: More Than Just a Cryptocurrency

What makes Cardano stand out in the blockchain world? 💡 A research-driven approach 🔗 Smart contracts &amp; DeFi applications ⚖️ Comparison with Solana 💰 New staking opportunities like the Cardano Staking&nbsp;ETP 👉 Discover why Cardano is becoming a growing force in financial markets: https://nordfx.com/useful-articles/cardano-a-growing-force-in-blockchain-defi-and-smart-contracts?id=1187185 🚀 Cardano: More Than Just a Cryptocurrency was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/09
Chainlink Gains Momentum With Grayscale ETF Filing and Rising Real Estate Adoption

Chainlink Gains Momentum With Grayscale ETF Filing and Rising Real Estate Adoption

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for a Chainlink ETF while Chainlink expands real-world use in real estate tokenization projects. Chainlink is attracting attention as Grayscale has filed for a Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing comes at a time when multiple jurisdictions are moving real estate tokenization projects from […] The post Chainlink Gains Momentum With Grayscale ETF Filing and Rising Real Estate Adoption appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/09
South Korean fintech company Toss plans to launch global expansion from Australia, aiming to issue a Korean won stablecoin

South Korean fintech company Toss plans to launch global expansion from Australia, aiming to issue a Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Reuters, Toss, a South Korean fintech unicorn, plans to launch its "one-stop" financial application in Australia this year and expand to other markets. Lee Seung-gun, founder and CEO of Toss, said the company aims to issue a stablecoin denominated in the Korean won once regulations allow. "We demonstrated in Korea that startups can compete head-on with established companies, and a similar model can work globally," he said in an interview on Tuesday. The company has established a branch in Australia and plans to launch core services such as peer-to-peer transfers by the end of the year. The company is also evaluating other regions, with Singapore as its primary regional hub. Reuters reported in July that Toss aims to go public in the United States in the second quarter of 2026 at a valuation of more than $10 billion. Some market observers say its valuation could exceed $15 billion, which would make the IPO the largest by a South Korean company in the United States since 2021.
2025/09/09
Crypto Presales and Altcoin Giants: Based Eggman $GGs, XRP and Solana in the Investor Spotlight

Crypto Presales and Altcoin Giants: Based Eggman $GGs, XRP and Solana in the Investor Spotlight

The crypto market has evolved into a space where token presales hold a special place for investors seeking entry into emerging ecosystems. These pre sale cryptocurrency opportunities often introduce new concepts, cultural narratives, and innovative technologies before broader adoption. In 2025, the spotlight has turned toward some of the best crypto presale projects available right […]
2025/09/09
Toss Debuts Finance Superapp in Australia to Boost Stablecoin Adoption

Toss Debuts Finance Superapp in Australia to Boost Stablecoin Adoption

South Korean fintech startup Unicorn Toss is expanding its reach by preparing to launch a new superapp in Australia, signaling a significant move in the global cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Focused on integrating various financial services under a single platform, this development highlights the growing influence of stablecoins and crypto-based solutions in everyday banking and [...]
2025/09/09
