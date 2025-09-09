2025-09-11 Thursday

Easily earn $8,888 a day，Dogecoin users successfully transitioned to artificial intelligence (Doge cloud mining) and doubled their monthly income

The story of Dogecoin dates back to 2013. Inspired by the then-popular "Doge" meme, the image was both memorable and humorous.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 22:00
AUD/USD revisits almost 10-month high around 0.6620 as US Dollar underperforms

The post AUD/USD revisits almost 10-month high around 0.6620 as US Dollar underperforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6620 as the US Dollar underperforms its peers. Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. The next trigger for the US Dollar will be the release of the US NFP benchmark revision report. The AUD/USD pair reclaims the 10-month around 0.6620 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh six-week low near 97.25. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% -0.21% -0.70% 0.05% -0.40% -0.26% 0.05% EUR -0.09% -0.32% -0.79% -0.04% -0.42% -0.33% -0.04% GBP 0.21% 0.32% -0.52% 0.27% -0.10% -0.02% 0.27% JPY 0.70% 0.79% 0.52% 0.74% 0.34% 0.44% 0.74% CAD -0.05% 0.04% -0.27% -0.74% -0.42% -0.28% -0.00% AUD 0.40% 0.42% 0.10% -0.34% 0.42% 0.09% 0.38% NZD 0.26% 0.33% 0.02% -0.44% 0.28% -0.09% 0.31% CHF -0.05% 0.04% -0.27% -0.74% 0.00% -0.38% -0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 11.6% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:58
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for tokenized stocks – Details inside!

The post Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for tokenized stocks – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 9, 2025 Key Takeaways Nasdaq sought the SEC’s approval to trade tokenized stocks that offer on-chain holders the same rights and protections as traditional stockholders. This would be different from current offerings by xStocks, Robinhood, or Ondo.  Nasdaq, the leading U.S. public securities exchange, has formally requested approval from the SEC to begin trading tokenized stocks. This emerging segment is gaining momentum, with analysts predicting it could surpass stablecoins as the dominant narrative in digital finance. Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration, regulatory conditions have become more favorable, encouraging major players from traditional finance (TradFi) to explore on-chain stock offerings. As tokenization reshapes market infrastructure, the convergence of blockchain and equities is drawing serious institutional interest. Expert views on tokenized stocks trend Coinbase, Robinhood, Remora Markets, xStocks by Backed Finance, and Ondo are already making moves in the sub-sector.  All their offerings are derivatives that track native stocks and ETFs but remain wrappers (mimics) with no rights or dividends.  However, for Nasdaq’s President, Tal Cohen, the ‘native tokenized stocks’ will offer on-chain holders similar rights as traditional stockholders.  “The approach will ensure tokenized securities trade as regular securities, safeguarding both investors’ rights and the systemic stability of our markets through tested, resilient infrastructure.” Source: LinkedIn Nasdaq’s VP, Chuck Mack, reinforced the investor protection, adding that traditional and on-chain stocks will trade side by side.  “All shares will be traded on Nasdaq with the same order entry and execution rules, has the same identification number (CUSIP) as, and gives its holder the same rights and benefits as a traditional share.” For SuperState’s founder, Robert Leshner, the trend could advance into very interesting and novel ideas like airdropping dividends to on-chain holders or voting on a proposal.  The Nasdaq’s move comes at a time when the Senate seeks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:56
QMMM Holdings, a US-listed company, plans to establish a cryptocurrency vault with an initial scale of US$100 million.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Globenewswire, QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: QMMM) announced its strategic entry into the cryptocurrency sector. This expansion will combine artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create cryptocurrency analysis tools and a self-developed crypto ecosystem. Furthermore, QMMM plans to establish a diversified cryptocurrency treasury, initially targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The treasury is expected to initially hold $100 million.
PANews2025/09/09 21:55
Fidelity Launches FDIT Tokenized Fund

The post Fidelity Launches FDIT Tokenized Fund appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fidelity has launched FDIT, a tokenized share class of its Treasury fund on Ethereum, bringing U.S. Treasuries on-chain with 24/7 transferability and institutional-grade custody. The fund targets short-duration Treasuries and cash equivalents, offering a compliant, yield-focused RWA product. Ondo Finance is the largest investor, using FDIT as a reserve asset for OUSG to enhance liquidity …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 21:55
UnitedHealth stock rising from the dead, posts further gains

The post UnitedHealth stock rising from the dead, posts further gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares are showing signs of life after months of punishing declines, with the stock climbing in pre-market trading on September 9. Shares were up about 4% in early action, trading at $332.10 before the opening bell, compared to the prior close of $320.25. UNH stock one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finbold The rebound comes as the health insurance giant reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance.  The company also filed documents estimating that roughly 78% of its Medicare Advantage members will be enrolled in four-star or higher-rated plans, based on its internal review. These ratings, assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), play a key role in shaping consumer enrollment decisions and directly influence government reimbursements. UNH stock turbulent year  Notably, the rebound is a welcome shift after a turbulent run in 2025. UnitedHealth shares have endured a steep decline this year, falling from an April peak above $630 to a low of $234.60. The company’s second-quarter results highlighted the challenges, with adjusted EPS plunging to $4.08 from $6.80 a year earlier as healthcare utilization surged. Its medical care ratio, the share of premiums spent on patient care, is now projected to exceed 89% for the year, well above earlier forecasts. Adding to the complexity, UnitedHealth closed its acquisition of home healthcare provider Amedisys in August. While management described the deal as strategically important, it warned that integration and financing costs would be modestly dilutive to adjusted earnings in the near term. For investors, the question now is whether the company’s renewed confidence can translate into a sustained recovery. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/unitedhealth-stock-rising-from-the-dead-posts-further-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:55
Codex Seeks to Defend Ethereum from Centralized Stablechain ‘Attack’

The post Codex Seeks to Defend Ethereum from Centralized Stablechain ‘Attack’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Ethereum’s Tron killer” aims to safeguard the legacy blockchain against the proliferation of institution-led alternative Layer 1 networks. Stablecoins have been thrust into the limelight as one of crypto’s killer use cases in 2025, sparking growing institutional adoption, but Codex founder Haonan Li vows to maintain Ethereum’s position as the home of stablecoins. Ethereum currently dominates the stablecoin supply race with $153 billion in stablecoin market capitalization, followed by Tron with $81 billion. Together, Ethereum and Tron command more than 81% of the total stablecoin market, but upcoming competitors such as Plasma, Stable, Arc, and Tempo are looking to challenge their dominance. In particular, the Ethereum community has been up in arms since the announcement of Tempo, a Layer 1 stablecoin blockchain developed by Stripe and crypto investment fund Paradigm. Some are upset that Paradigm funded the Ethereum-focused institutional arm, Etherealize, and then went on to build its own Layer 1 blockchain meant to cater to institutions. Amid the controversy, Li released a strongly worded article on X, claiming that all the new stablecoin chains are “attempts to supplant and attack Ethereum”, and said he’s confident Ethereum and Codex will “crush these competitors.” Li went on to explain that Ethereum’s history, lack of downtime, and deep liquidity should make it Wall Street’s preferred blockchain. He also mentions how, in their current form, stablecoin flows are bottlenecked by underlying bank transactions that are limited to SWIFT speeds and can take days, while Codex aims to reduce the fiat-to-stablecoin swap time to near zero. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared Li’s article and said he is “Excited to see [Codex] joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and Ethereum L1 from day one.” Codex came out of stealth in April, when it announced a $16 million funding…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:54
Dogecoin to Rally After ETF Buzz, Shiba AInu Loses Out to Pepenode’s BTC Mining Capabilities, and More…

The post Dogecoin to Rally After ETF Buzz, Shiba AInu Loses Out to Pepenode’s BTC Mining Capabilities, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Dogecoin to Rally After ETF Buzz, Shiba AInu Loses Out to Pepenode’s BTC Mining Capabilities, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-9-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:53
Kazakhstan President Lays Out Ambitious Plans For Strategic National Crypto Reserve, CryptoCity Project ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Kazakhstan President Lays Out Ambitious Plans For Strategic National Crypto Reserve, CryptoCity Project ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Kazakhstan may soon join a growing list of nations around the world investing national reserves into crypto. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pushed for the quick creation of a “full-fledged” digital asset ecosystem, including a state-administered crypto reserve as part of efforts to “find effective ways to maximize the return of bank money to the economy.” The reserve, managed by the National Bank’s investment arm, would accumulate crypto assets deemed vital to the emerging digital financial system, according to Tokayev. “Given the demands of the modern era, it is necessary to focus on cryptoassets. It is advisable to create a State Fund of Digital Assets on the basis of the National Bank’s Investment Corporation,” Tokayev said in an annual address on Monday. “This structure will accumulate a strategic crypto reserve consisting of promising assets in the new digital financial system.” The president urged the country’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market to finalize and pass new legislation that would liberalize digital asset markets, bolster fintech innovation, and open the financial sector to new competitors by 2026. Advertisement &nbsp Tokayev’s announcement came roughly two months after reports indicated that Kazakhstan’s national bank was mulling establishing a national crypto reserve funded by confiscated digital assets. The move would follow a trend of countries around the world further embracing digital assets in one way or another. President Donald Trump’s decision to create a Strategic Bitcoin reserve may have been the highest-profile example of adoption at the state level, but even smaller nation-states like the Royal Government of Bhutan also hold crypto. Nations and prominent, traditional financial institutions scooping up crypto assets, particularly Bitcoin, bode well for the market and have boosted prices owing to an increase in demand. Bitcoin set a new all-time high of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 21:50
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why The King Of Meme Coins Could Be Overtaken By Layer Brett Next Year

Dogecoin trades near $0.23 with risk of a drop, while Layer Brett presale at $0.0055 with NFTs, staking, and Layer-2 speed is tipped to overtake DOGE in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 21:50
