2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

The post Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market in 2025 is heating up, with investors seeking both cultural projects and utility-driven platforms. Token presales have become a preferred entry point for traders, offering early access to tokens at lower prices before public listings. Among the top crypto presales this year, Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction with its gaming and meme ecosystem, while LayerBrett ($LBRETT) has drawn attention through its Layer 2 performance and large-scale fundraising. Both projects highlight the diversity of pre sale cryptocurrency, blending entertainment, community, and blockchain innovation. The recent movement of LayerBrett whales into Based Eggman illustrates how presale crypto tokens are creating cross-project momentum. Based Eggman ($GGs): Why It’s the Best Crypto ICO Based Eggman ($GGs) has positioned itself as more than a meme—it is the foundation of a gaming and cultural hub within Web3.  Built on the Base blockchain, it combines low fees and fast transactions with a vision centered on community-driven growth. The mission is straightforward: make $GGs the home of memes and gaming in Web3. By merging gaming rewards, streaming, and meme culture, Based Eggman aims to unite degens and crypto enthusiasts under one vibrant ecosystem. The token itself serves as liquidity, gaming currency, and a tool for payments and smart contract fees. Momentum in the presale has been strong. So far, more than $58,000 USDT has been raised, with 7.5 million tokens sold at a presale price of $0.006389. These early achievements show why $GGs is being recognized as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now.  With its cultural edge and growing numbers, it is climbing the crypto presale list for 2025. LayerBrett: Presale Data and Market Status LayerBrett ($LBRETT) combines meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 technology. It leverages speed and efficiency to attract users while keeping community engagement at the…
Moonveil
MORE$0,09997-%1,21
CROSS
CROSS$0,2263+%5,92
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01409+%9,73
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:43
Бөлісу
Africa’s crypto economy balloons 52% as Chainalysis tracks $205b flows

Africa’s crypto economy balloons 52% as Chainalysis tracks $205b flows

Persistent inflation and limited access to hard currencies are the unlikely accelerants behind the boom. For many, crypto is not an investment choice but a necessary tool for preserving savings and accessing global markets. According to the latest Chainalysis data,…
Boom
BOOM$0,00858+%17,03
Notcoin
NOT$0,001954-%0,40
Бөлісу
Crypto.news2025/09/10 23:43
Бөлісу
Little Pepe vs Pepeto

Little Pepe vs Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ether-based meme coin designed to merge viral meme products with real blockchain products. Pepeto has already raised more than $6.6 million and offers staking rewards at 231% APY. The project is building it as a hub for real meme coin projects, with Phase 2 listings on its own exchange opening soon.
RealLink
REAL$0,06222+%2,33
Moonveil
MORE$0,09997-%1,21
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001034+%0,58
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 23:41
Бөлісу
Destiny 2’s ‘Ash And Iron’ Is A Disaster

Destiny 2’s ‘Ash And Iron’ Is A Disaster

The post Destiny 2’s ‘Ash And Iron’ Is A Disaster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While I am no stranger to hyperbole, I don’t think I’m overstating the recent launch of Destiny 2’s Ash and Iron “Major Update,” something that is now meant to pass the time between a six month wait between expansions, now that we don’t have actual seasons. Just minutes after a preview of the next expansion, Renegades, actually looked pretty fantastic, the balloon popped when Ash and Iron launched and it was a disaster on every level. The bugs came fast and furious, and early ones like seven kills ending Crucible games or the new activity being softlocked because everyone died between zones were at least fixed fast. But there are a wide range of both broken skills and weapons (go try out Sturm), and some promised updates or nerf reversions don’t seem to have happened at all. Every half an hour it feels like some new bug is found. The worst issue is that The Portal, with changes meant to speed up progression, allegedly, launched giving everyone less powerful drops, making the new power climb ridiculous. This is in fact a bug, but we don’t have a timeline on a fix. But for me, the main issue is not bugs. All these could be fixed and this is still just a terrible update all around. The new activity of Ash and Iron is Reclaim, an exceptionally dull event that throws you into various Cosmodrome areas and a few reprised, very small Plaguelands zones, stripped of SIVA and their SIVA-infected enemies. It’s like showing up to a birthday party and it’s just a bunch of chairs around a table with no cake or presents. In Reclaim you have Nether-lite objectives around the map, 70% of which are some variant of waiting out three waves of spawning enemies to insert some balls…
MemeCore
M$1,97207-%1,60
Threshold
T$0,0163-%0,42
Waves
WAVES$1,1197+%0,24
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:40
Бөлісу
Amid Eric Trump’s Bitcoin Push in Japan, This Could Be the Next Crypto To Explode in 2025

Amid Eric Trump’s Bitcoin Push in Japan, This Could Be the Next Crypto To Explode in 2025

Eric Trump, son of the U.S. President, is deepening his role in Japan’s burgeoning Bitcoin treasury scene, giving the market […] The post Amid Eric Trump’s Bitcoin Push in Japan, This Could Be the Next Crypto To Explode in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0,00939-%1,26
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,726+%0,64
EPNS
PUSH$0,03676+%2,50
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 23:40
Бөлісу
Shiba Inu Releases Update On LEASH V2 Migration, Here Is What To Know

Shiba Inu Releases Update On LEASH V2 Migration, Here Is What To Know

The post Shiba Inu Releases Update On LEASH V2 Migration, Here Is What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has provided an update on the migration of its LEASH token. The report explains a safe and reviewed process that aims to protect holders and liquidity providers. Shiba Inu Unveils LEASH V2 Migration Roadmap In a recent blog post, the Shiba Inu revealed further details concerning the migration of its LEASH V2 token. According to developer Kaal Dhairya, the migration will follow a fixed ratio model. This would ensure that holders of LEASH V1 easily move into LEASH V2 without supply dilution. The migration will happen with a supply of tokens that has already been created and is stored in a multisig wallet. This means the contract responsible for the migration cannot create new tokens. Any tokens left after the migration can be burned to lower the total supply. To improve security, Shiba Inu hired the blockchain cybersecurity company Hexens to review the V2 contract and migration process. The independent review is complete, and the audit report will be shared simultaneously with the mainnet launch. The LEASH V2 contract is also designed as a minimal ERC-20 token with added features like ERC20Permit and ERC20Burnable. This approach simplifies auditing and maintenance. Dhairya emphasized that the priority was to protect long-term holders. This would be done while ensuring liquidity providers are correctly accounted for through targeted snapshots. The strategy ensures fairness, particularly for those engaged in staking and liquidity pools. Shiba Inu’s developers had also announced cross-chain plans. Dhairya noted that expansion to networks like Base and Solana is on the horizon while reaffirming that SHIB will remain Ethereum-native. The project is also turning to Chainlink’s CCIP framework to improve interoperability. Phased Rollout of LEASH V2 The upgrade will be carried out in three phases. The first phase will prioritize direct migration for self-custody holders. Participants will take part in…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001286-%0,07
Movement
MOVE$0,1278+%2,73
CROSS
CROSS$0,2263+%5,92
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:38
Бөлісу
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: Extends Rally, Now Up 42% as Wall Street Embraces $144B Cloud Ambition

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: Extends Rally, Now Up 42% as Wall Street Embraces $144B Cloud Ambition

TLDRs; Oracle stock rallies 42% as investors back its $144B cloud revenue ambition despite Q1 earnings and revenue misses. OpenAI partnership fuels optimism, with a 4.5GW U.S. data center deal boosting Oracle’s AI infrastructure credibility. Remaining Performance Obligations hit $455B, soaring 359% year-over-year, signaling massive contracted revenue pipeline growth. Wall Street embraces Oracle’s comeback, betting [...] The post Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: Extends Rally, Now Up 42% as Wall Street Embraces $144B Cloud Ambition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0,00939-%1,26
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08945+%3,44
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1395-%10,69
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 23:38
Бөлісу
$XRP Nears ATH as ETF Approval Odds Hit 93%; Wall Street Pepe Scales on Solana

$XRP Nears ATH as ETF Approval Odds Hit 93%; Wall Street Pepe Scales on Solana

Ripple’s $XRP just hit $3, edging closer to its $3.60 ATH. A notable driver? The 98% likelihood of US ETF approval, boosting expectations of heightened institutional demand. On the back of this, another altcoin is turning heads. It’s dubbed Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), and it recently expanded from Ethereum to Solana ahead of new exchange […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005909-%0,37
XRP
XRP$2,971-%0,05
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0,00005672+%7,26
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 23:37
Бөлісу
USD/JPY wobbles around 147.50 ahead of US producer inflation data

USD/JPY wobbles around 147.50 ahead of US producer inflation data

The post USD/JPY wobbles around 147.50 ahead of US producer inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY consolidates around 147.50 as investors await US PPI data for August. The Fed is certain to cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. The Japanese economy faces a political crisis amid PM Ishiba’s resignation as LDP leader. The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 147.50 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair consolidates as investors await the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the US PPI data to get cues about the size of interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its policy meeting next week, with traders remaining confident that the central bank will lower key borrowing rates. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see an 8.4% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction. Economists expect the US headline PPI to have grown steadily at an annualized pace of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the core PPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is estimated to have risen moderately by 3.5%, against 3.7% in July. Ahead of the US PPI data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly near 97.80. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy is facing a deep political crisis after the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba from his post as president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Ishiba stepped down after his opponents at LDP called on him to take responsibility for the party’s losses and for his incompetence in the trade deal with Washington. Going forward, investors will focus on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy announcement next week. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures…
NEAR
NEAR$2,661+%0,11
SIX
SIX$0,02157+%0,60
GET
GET$0,008467-%0,64
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:37
Бөлісу
Polygon PoS Network Faces 10-15 Minute Transaction Delays Due to Node Bug

Polygon PoS Network Faces 10-15 Minute Transaction Delays Due to Node Bug

The Polygon PoS Network is experiencing a network finality delay caused by a node bug impacting Bor and Erigon nodes, with transactions taking 10–15 minutes to completion, according to an official incident report from the Polygon Foundation. The disruption, which started early Wednesday, has affected several Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services and caused applications built on the network to experience accessibility problems. The Polygon team has confirmed that the bug is hindering node advancement for specific configurations. Polygon PoS Network Bug Forces Third-party Protocols to Suspend All Polygon Transactions Nevertheless, restarting affected nodes has successfully resolved the problem for some participants. “We observe that restarting nodes has resolved the issues for numerous validators and RPC providers,” Polygon stated. Currently, Polygon’s block explorer Polygonscan indicates that the network’s most recent block was generated over 6 hours ago.Source: Polygonscan However, in its most recent update, the company directed users to a Bor Mainnet displaying block updates with more than 102 active nodes. The Polygon token POL (formerly MATIC) has reacted negatively to the downtime incident, currently trading at $0.2669 with a $2.8 billion market cap. POL has declined 3.42% today, extending its year-to-date drop to 30.3%. Data from DeFiLlama similarly shows that Polygon has lost most of its Total Value Locked (TVL) from the 2021 bull run.Source: DefilLama After reaching a peak of $9.432 billion in June 2021, Polygon’s TVL has decreased to just $1.2 billion. Several protocols have already paused Polygon transactions to prevent finality and reversal complications. TokenPocket, a widely used multichain stablecoin wallet, posted on X to inform its users: “We have observed that the most recent block on Polygon was produced over an hour ago. Currently, all on-chain transactions on Polygon are temporarily halted.“ Transaction finality means a trade cannot be reversed once the network confirms it as final. New blocks keep coming every few seconds, but transactions can still be undone until they reach this final state. The delays force exchanges and DeFi apps to wait longer before processing deposits or trades, since they need absolute certainty before moving user funds. Two Layer-2 Networks Down: Is This Ethereum’s Scaling Crisis? Meanwhile, developers are highlighting another network outage that affected the Linea network earlier today, questioning whether there’s any connection with the Polygon disruption since both are Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solutions. However, Linea has already restored block production following a temporary outage affecting its mainnet sequencer that caused a 67-minute downtime. Although Linea has not revealed the root cause of the outage, it announced that it identified the issue and deployed a fix, according to the network’s status page. A Polymarket trader also expressed frustration regarding the transaction finality bug affecting Polygon. He noted that while the Polygon PoS network has minimal users, it shouldn’t be experiencing critical issues like this when it hosts the largest prediction market in the crypto sector. Polymarket is a decentralized platform that happens to be one of the premier products built on Polygon, enabling users to wager on global event outcomes, spanning science to sports, and culture to crypto. The latest Polygon network incident follows a period of recent network disruptions. In July, Polygon implemented a Heimdall upgrade designed to improve stability and validator coordination. According to Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal, the upgrade dubbed Heimdall v2 was intended to reduce transaction finality to just five seconds while addressing longstanding technical debt from Polygon’s early development period (2018-2019). Polygon’s network, however experienced a separate, hour-long disruption weeks after the complex hard fork. The Heimdall development follows Polygon’s Bhilai hardfork on July 1, 2025, which significantly increased throughput to 1,000 transactions per second (TPS) and integrated Ethereum’s Pectra EIPs for enhanced account abstraction
NODE
NODE$0,08664+%3,99
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/10 23:36
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases