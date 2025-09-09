MEXC биржасы
Microsoft tests AI image editing and Bing search tools in Windows 11 File Explorer
The post Microsoft tests AI image editing and Bing search tools in Windows 11 File Explorer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Microsoft is testing AI-powered image editing in Windows 11 File Explorer through Insider Build 27938. New right-click AI options let users remove backgrounds, erase objects, and add blur effects directly in File Explorer. Microsoft is testing artificial intelligence features in Windows 11 File Explorer through Insider Build 27938. The new AI actions appear when users right-click on images and include tools to remove backgrounds, erase objects, and add blur effects. The update also introduces reverse image search capabilities powered by Bing, allowing users to search for similar images directly from File Explorer. Microsoft has added a new setting that lets users control which applications can access generative AI features on their systems. The AI image editing tools are designed to work directly within the file management interface, eliminating the need to open separate applications for basic photo modifications. The reverse image search function connects File Explorer to Bing’s search engine to help users find related or similar images online. These features are currently available only to Windows Insider participants running the latest test build and have not been released to the general public. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/microsoft-ai-image-editing-bing-search-windows11-file-explorer/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:09
Ark Invest Reshuffles Portfolio, Sells Robinhood Shares and Buys BitMine Stock
Ark Invest shared its September 8 daily trade disclosure, which showed that it had cut down on Robinhood stocks and acquired BitMine stock instead. The post Ark Invest Reshuffles Portfolio, Sells Robinhood Shares and Buys BitMine Stock appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/09 22:09
Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally
The post Sideways Action May Explode Into Huge Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis For more than a month, Pi coin has been locked in tight ranges, frustrating traders looking for direction. The token is currently trading around $0.345, with momentum signals flatlining. The RSI on the 1-hour chart sits near 50, reflecting a market stuck between cautious buyers and patient sellers. What stands out is not the lack of movement, but the compression itself. Markets that trade sideways for this long often resolve with sharp volatility. Pi has already proven resilient at the $0.30–$0.34 zone, where repeated dips have been absorbed. That resilience suggests sellers are losing strength, even if bulls haven’t fully taken charge. Pattern Watch: Could $1.20 Be in Play? Beneath the surface, a potential Adam and Eve base is taking shape. This setup, if validated, could point toward a breakout target near $1.20 — more than triple today’s price. Key levels to watch are $0.49 and $0.69, the same barriers that stalled rallies earlier this year. Surpassing them with conviction could finally release the pressure that has been building in Pi’s consolidation phase. Until then, traders should expect more sideways churn, with each failed push higher adding weight to the eventual move. Narrowing daily candles hint that energy is being stored up for that moment. Ecosystem Developments Add Support Away from the charts, Pi Network is laying foundations for its long-term narrative. The project is embedding KYC verification into its protocol layer, aiming to create a blockchain where compliance and decentralization work together. More than 14.8 million users have already cleared verification, out of a community now exceeding 60 million. Security upgrades are also being emphasized. PassKeys, which bring biometric and device-level authentication to wallets, are rolling out, while moderators continue to crack down on fraud-linked addresses. These moves are designed to build confidence among users and developers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:07
BJMINING launches new cloud mining service
Cloud mining in 2025 makes earning cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin simple and accessible, with BJMINING offering instant start and daily returns. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/09/09 22:05
CBOE plans to launch continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum starting November 10
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Solid Intel, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), a subsidiary of CME, plans to launch continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum starting November 10.
PANews
2025/09/09 22:05
A New Trend In Passive Income: BAY Miner Cloud Mining Helps BTC and XRP Investors Earn $59,999 Daily
XRP hits new highs on ETF optimism as Find Mining debuts XRP-based mining contracts, offering daily passive income, low entry costs, and ecosystem expansion.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 22:05
Top Men’s Tennis Players in the 2025 ATP Rankings
The post Top Men’s Tennis Players in the 2025 ATP Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tennis: US Open: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose together during the Men’s Singles Final match at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing, NY 9/7/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164770 TK1) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz regained the world No. 1 ranking from Jannik Sinner following Sunday’s U.S. Open title triumph. With Alcaraz returning to the top of the ATP rankings after nearly two years, we take a look at how the tour’s ranking system and points structure work. The 2025 ATP Rankings and What They Reveal The ATP Rankings – known colloquially by fans as ‘the world rankings’ – is the ATP’s historical objective merit-based method used for determining entry and seeding in all tournaments for both singles and doubles, except as modified for the ATP Finals. As per the 2025 ATP rankings released on September 8, Spaniard Alcaraz is the No. 1 player on the men’s tour followed by Italy’s Sinner in second spot. Germany’s Alexander Zverev is third-ranked, 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia is fourth and American Taylor Fritz rounds up the Top 5. Who’s No. 1 in the 2025 ATP Rankings? Six-time major champion Alcaraz is the new No. 1 in the latest 2025 ATP rankings. After lifting the U.S. Open trophy for the second time, Alcaraz’s point tally reached 11,540 – ahead of his nearest rival Sinner who is on 10,780 points. Alcaraz and Sinner are the only two players who have crossed the 10,000-point mark in the current rankings, with the former having played 20 tournaments during the current ranking period, while the latter featured in 17. Zverev has 5,930 points, Djokovic has 4,830 and Fritz has 4,675. Top 5 Players to Watch…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:01
The initial value of the benchmark change in non-farm employment in the United States in 2025 is -911,000, and the expected value is -700,000.
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Jinshi, the initial value of the benchmark change in non-farm employment in the United States in 2025 was -911,000, the expected value was -700,000, and the previous value was -598,000.
PANews
2025/09/09 22:01
XRP Price Prediction Holds Around $2.80 While PayFi Token Remittix Is Framed For A 20–40x Breakout
The crypto market remains in flux, with the XRP price continuing to center around the $2.80 mark. Traders are watching closely to see if XRP can push higher or risk slipping further. Yet while Ripple’s asset treads water, Remittix has stolen the conversation with analysts framing it as a PayFi token priced at $0.1050 per […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 22:01
‘Crypto Cloud Reset’: Putin Adviser Accuses US Of Plot To Erase $35 Trillion Debt
A senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that the United States is preparing to use cryptocurrencies —specifically US dollar stablecoins—alongside gold to “devalue” and ultimately reset its towering national liabilities. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Anton Kobyakov framed crypto and gold as “alternative currencies” to the dollar-centric system and […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 22:00
