2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000

Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000

Bitcoin trading above $112,000
Bitcoin
BTC$113,269.68+1.75%
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE$0.3699+1.25%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 22:15
Бөлісу
Best Crypto Presale To Buy: How Tapzi Beat High-Performing Tokens SEI, SKY, & CRO This Week

Best Crypto Presale To Buy: How Tapzi Beat High-Performing Tokens SEI, SKY, & CRO This Week

The crypto market is once again navigating turbulent waters. With Bitcoin consolidating around critical resistance levels and Ethereum mirroring its […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy: How Tapzi Beat High-Performing Tokens SEI, SKY, & CRO This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
SEI
SEI$0.3127+2.02%
Cronos
CRO$0.25415-1.44%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/09 22:14
Бөлісу
How Are DOGE Whales Reacting to Possible Dogecoin ETF? Santiment Weighs In

How Are DOGE Whales Reacting to Possible Dogecoin ETF? Santiment Weighs In

Is there a big strategy change among DOGE whales?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190924-3.36%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23937-1.31%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 22:14
Бөлісу
A New Step Has Been Taken Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves in the US! Here Are the Details…

A New Step Has Been Taken Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves in the US! Here Are the Details…

The post A New Step Has Been Taken Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves in the US! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump signed the executive order regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) reserve last March, after he officially took office. Since then, studies on the BTC reserve have continued, with the US House of Representatives introducing a bill ordering the Treasury Department to prepare a plan for Bitcoin reserves. Accordingly, the US House of Representatives introduced a bill (HR 5166) mandating the creation of a plan on how the federal government will store and manage strategic Bitcoin reserves. If the bill becomes law, the Treasury Department will be required to prepare a report on how the US strategic Bitcoin reserve will be stored and kept safe. Experts see the latest bill as an important step towards officially addressing the stockpiling of Bitcoin and other digital assets as national strategic assets and establishing the necessary regulations. The bill has been referred to the House of Representatives for debate. It will be debated in the House and, if approved, submitted to the Senate. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-new-step-has-been-taken-regarding-bitcoin-btc-reserves-in-the-us-here-are-the-details/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.726+0.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,269.68+1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:14
Бөлісу
US employment data is "watered down", increasing pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates

US employment data is "watered down", increasing pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Jinshi, the US government's preliminary annual benchmark revision released on Tuesday indicates that US nonfarm payrolls for the 12 months ending in March are expected to be revised downward by 911,000, equivalent to an average monthly decline of nearly 76,000. Final data will be released early next year. Prior to this report, the government's non-seasonally adjusted employment data showed that employers added nearly 1.8 million jobs in the 12 months ending in March, an average monthly increase of 149,000. The revision from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) suggests that the recent slowdown in the labor market follows a period of more modest job growth, potentially laying the groundwork for a series of interest rate cuts starting next week. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell recently acknowledged that risks to the job market have increased, and two of his colleagues favored lower borrowing costs in July. Traders widely expect the Fed to announce a rate cut at its next meeting.
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00107+2.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-1.21%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 22:13
Бөлісу
XAU/USD shouts for a correction at fresh highs past $3,650

XAU/USD shouts for a correction at fresh highs past $3,650

The post XAU/USD shouts for a correction at fresh highs past $3,650 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold extends its rally to all-time highs above $3,650 amid broad-based USD weakness. Investors’ fears of a sharp downward revision of US jobs are hurting the Dollar on Tuesday. XAU/USD looks overstretched after rallying 10% in the last three weeks. Gold keeps marching higher on Tuesday and has reached a fresh all-time high above $3,650. The pair, however, looks beyond overstretched after a 10% rally from August 20, with most timeframes heavily overbought, sending a severe warning for buyers. The precious metal is drawing support from market expectations of a sharp cut in US employment figures at today’s BLS Benchmark Nonfarm Payrolls Revision, due later on the day. Market sources have flagged a slash of 800,000 jobs, which would add pressure on the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points next week. Technical Analysis: XAU/USD is at strongly overbought levels A look at the 4-hour chart and we see all the ingredients for a downwards correction. The Relative Strength Index, near the 80 level and showing a bearish divergence, suggests that the pair might need to come down before rallying further. To the upside, immediate resistance is at the intraday high of $3,658. Further up, the 265.8% retracement of the September 3-4 reversal, at the $3,690 area, might be a plausible target ahead of the $3,700 round level. A bearish reversal from these levels is likely to find support at the intra-day low of $3.630 ahead of the September 8 low, at $3580 and the September 4 low, at $3,515. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is…
NEAR
NEAR$2.663+0.18%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00107+2.88%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014184-3.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:13
Бөлісу
Putin’s Advisor: U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto

Putin’s Advisor: U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto

A top Putin adviser claims Washington has found a backdoor to erase its $35 trillion debt.
Union
U$0.00939-1.26%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016535+9.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 22:12
Бөлісу
China’s fintech ambitions drive interest in Venom Blockchain

China’s fintech ambitions drive interest in Venom Blockchain

The post China’s fintech ambitions drive interest in Venom Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports from Toutiao indicate that a leading Chinese fintech company is in discussions to acquire blockchain technology from the Venom Foundation. While details of the negotiations remain confidential, sources suggest the goal is to integrate Venom’s infrastructure into financial services that support the real economy, from supply chain finance to cross-border settlements. The talks echo a familiar pattern. Chinese companies have a track record of moving into blockchain and digital asset sectors through bold acquisitions or strategic pivots, triggering market reactions. One notable case came from the crypto exchange Huobi, which pursued a strategy of overseas acquisitions starting in 2018, buying licenses and platforms in Japan and Singapore after Beijing tightened domestic regulation. The strategy enabled Huobi to maintain a global presence despite restrictions at home, though it also underlined how Chinese players often rely on foreign partnerships to keep pace with global innovation. Venom employs dynamic sharding to handle high transaction volumes and bottlenecks, a fair-ordering layer to address market manipulation issues, and cross-chain interoperability with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Web Assembly (WASM).  However, analysts note that supply chain finance would benefit the most from Venom’s blockchain-based data credit system. Potential applications are wide-ranging. Supply chain finance has long been a bottleneck for small and medium-sized enterprises, where banks hesitate to extend credit due to limited data. Blockchain could help build a transparent “data credit” system to reduce that gap. For investors, the possible Venom deal raises familiar questions. Could it mirror Huobi’s experience, where overseas acquisitions became the foundation for long-term strategy despite regulatory headwinds? The negotiations are expected to extend into late 2025 or early 2026. Regardless of the outcome, the story reflects a broader structural shift: blockchain is steadily moving into the infrastructure layer of China’s financial system. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/chinas-fintech-ambitions-drive-interest-in-venom-blockchain/
RealLink
REAL$0.06223+2.35%
Echo
ECHO$0.02892-14.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22635+5.94%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:10
Бөлісу
Today, Ethereum and Solana are also doing well

Today, Ethereum and Solana are also doing well

Today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, so far it has been a good day for the crypto markets, including Ethereum and Solana.
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.92%
Farcana
FAR$0.000323-5.00%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 22:09
Бөлісу
U.S. employment data revised sharply downward, with 911,000 fewer jobs added in the year to March

U.S. employment data revised sharply downward, with 911,000 fewer jobs added in the year to March

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Jinshi, the US government said on Tuesday that the US economy likely added 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated in the 12 months ending in March, suggesting signs of stagnating job growth even before Trump implemented tough tariffs on imports. Economists had previously estimated that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), part of the US Department of Labor, could lower its employment figures for April 2024 to March 2025 by 400,000 to 1 million jobs. Previously, the employment figures for April 2023 to March 2024 had been revised down by 598,000 jobs. This benchmark revision followed news released last Friday that job growth almost stagnated in August and that June saw the first loss of jobs in four and a half years. In addition to being weighed down by trade policy uncertainty, the labor market is also under pressure from the White House's tightening immigration policies, which are weakening the labor supply. At the same time, businesses' shift to artificial intelligence tools and automation is also dampening demand for labor. Economists believe the downward revision to job growth will have little impact on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is expected to resume cutting interest rates next Wednesday after pausing its easing cycle in January due to uncertainty about the impact of tariffs.
Union
U$0.00939-1.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004427+3.02%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00107+2.88%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 22:09
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases