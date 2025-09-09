2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Is Little Pepe or Pepeto the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? A Look at the Top Meme Coin Presales of 2025

Is Little Pepe or Pepeto the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? A Look at the Top Meme Coin Presales of 2025

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001035+0.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002518-0.39%
Бөлісу
Tronweekly2025/09/09 22:25
Бөлісу
House Bill Moves Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve a Step Closer

House Bill Moves Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve a Step Closer

The post House Bill Moves Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve a Step Closer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: US lawmakers introduced a bill requiring the Treasury to report within 90 days on the feasibility and custody of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The directive follows Trump’s March executive order to establish a federal Bitcoin and digital asset stockpile. Other nations, including Kazakhstan and the Philippines, are advancing similar strategic crypto reserve plans. The U.S. government already holds roughly 198,000 BTC – about $22.4 billion at current prices – from prior law enforcement seizures. A newly reported House appropriations bill now pushes to formalize those holdings as a reserve asset. H.R. 5166 (the “Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2026”), reported out of the House Appropriations Committee Sept. 5, 2025, includes a provision directing the Treasury Secretary to study a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile.” The bill would require a Treasury feasibility report within 90 days of enactment on creating and managing a government Bitcoin reserve. House Bill Mandates Bitcoin Reserve Study Section 137 of H.R. 5166 orders the Treasury Department to report to Congress on the practicability of establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and digital-asset stockpile. The report must cover key details such as: Feasibility and barriers: Whether a federal Bitcoin reserve is practical, and any legal or technical obstacles. Impact on Forfeiture Fund: How transferring seized crypto into a reserve would affect the Treasury’s Forfeiture Fund and existing transfer authorities. Accounting: How Bitcoin and other digital assets would be recorded on the government balance sheet. Custody: Which third-party custodians would hold the assets, and how they would be secured. Cybersecurity and procedures: The custody architecture, legal authority, cybersecurity protocols, and interagency procedures for holding and transferring those assets. Section 138 separately directs the Treasury to outline a detailed plan for secure custody of any digital assets acquired by the federal government, including those in the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. In…
Humanity
H$0.03673-12.31%
Union
U$0.00941-0.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.723+0.61%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:25
Бөлісу
CBOE Crypto Futures: A Game-Changing Launch Set for November 10

CBOE Crypto Futures: A Game-Changing Launch Set for November 10

BitcoinWorld CBOE Crypto Futures: A Game-Changing Launch Set for November 10 Get ready for a significant shift in the cryptocurrency landscape! The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is poised to launch CBOE crypto futures for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on November 10. This pivotal development, as reported by Reuters, marks a major step forward for institutional engagement in the digital asset space. It’s an exciting time, signaling increased legitimacy and accessibility for these leading cryptocurrencies within traditional financial markets. Why Are CBOE Crypto Futures a Game Changer? The introduction of CBOE crypto futures is more than just another product offering; it represents a powerful endorsement from a major regulated financial institution. For years, institutional investors have eyed the crypto market with caution, often citing concerns about regulatory clarity and market volatility. However, this launch addresses many of those concerns directly. Firstly, futures contracts provide a regulated environment for price discovery and risk management. This structure allows large financial players to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly holding the underlying assets. Moreover, it offers a sophisticated tool for hedging existing crypto portfolios or speculating on future price movements with a familiar financial instrument. Increased Legitimacy: CBOE’s involvement lends significant credibility to the crypto market. Regulatory Clarity: Futures operate under established regulatory frameworks, easing institutional fears. Risk Management: Provides tools for hedging and speculation in a regulated setting. What Does This Mean for Bitcoin and Ethereum Adoption? The launch of CBOE crypto futures is expected to have a profound impact on the broader adoption of both Bitcoin and Ethereum. When a mainstream exchange like CBOE offers such products, it opens doors to a wider pool of investors, including pension funds, hedge funds, and asset managers, who might otherwise remain on the sidelines. This increased accessibility can lead to greater liquidity in the market. More participants mean more trading volume, which generally contributes to a more stable and efficient market. Furthermore, the availability of regulated futures contracts can help in establishing more robust pricing mechanisms for BTC and ETH. Historically, the entry of traditional financial products for new asset classes has often preceded periods of significant growth and broader acceptance. Therefore, many market observers are optimistic about the long-term implications for the price action and overall market capitalization of these digital assets. Navigating the Opportunities with CBOE Crypto Futures While the launch of CBOE crypto futures brings exciting opportunities, it also introduces new dynamics. Investors should understand both the benefits and potential challenges. For example, futures markets can sometimes amplify price movements due to leverage, so a careful approach is essential. Benefits for Investors: Diversification: Offers a new way to diversify investment portfolios. Exposure without Custody: Investors can gain exposure without the complexities of direct crypto custody. Enhanced Market Data: Futures trading provides valuable data points for market analysis. Potential Considerations: Volatility: While regulated, the underlying crypto assets remain volatile. Complexity: Futures trading requires a good understanding of financial derivatives. Market Influence: Institutional trading volume could influence spot market prices. For those considering participation, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and potentially consult with financial advisors. Understanding the mechanics of futures contracts and the inherent risks of cryptocurrency markets is paramount. In conclusion, the upcoming launch of CBOE crypto futures on November 10 represents a monumental step for the integration of digital assets into the mainstream financial system. This move by CBOE is set to enhance liquidity, provide regulatory clarity, and potentially accelerate the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Ethereum. It underscores a growing recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate and evolving asset class, paving the way for a more mature and interconnected global financial landscape. The future looks bright for crypto, and CBOE is playing a key role in shaping it. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are CBOE crypto futures? CBOE crypto futures are regulated financial contracts that allow investors to speculate on the future price of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying cryptocurrency. They are offered by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). 2. When will CBOE crypto futures launch? According to Reuters, the CBOE plans to launch its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) futures on November 10. 3. How do CBOE crypto futures benefit institutional investors? They provide a regulated environment for institutional investors to gain exposure to crypto, manage risk through hedging, and participate in price discovery, addressing previous concerns about regulatory clarity and direct asset custody. 4. What are the potential risks associated with CBOE crypto futures? While regulated, the underlying cryptocurrencies are known for their price volatility. Futures trading also involves leverage, which can amplify both gains and losses. It requires a solid understanding of derivatives and market dynamics. 5. Will CBOE crypto futures affect Bitcoin and Ethereum prices? The introduction of regulated futures can increase market liquidity and institutional participation, which may lead to more stable pricing and potentially influence the long-term price action and adoption of both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the CBOE crypto futures market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post CBOE Crypto Futures: A Game-Changing Launch Set for November 10 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014184-3.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,274.45+1.75%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+2.08%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 22:25
Бөлісу
Lessons learned from a graduate-level Bitcoin class

Lessons learned from a graduate-level Bitcoin class

The first university graduate course on Bitcoin has ended. Here’s the assigned reading, grading structure and lessons learned — from the lecturer himself. Bitcoin (BTC) has leapt from chat rooms and code repos into graduate syllabi. At the University of the Cumberlands (UC), students recently completed the eight-week course “Bitcoin: Fundamentals, Technology, and Applications.”This graduate course grappled with Rothbard’s monetary theory, Mises’ critiques and technology overviews from classic Bitcoin works. It asked not whether Bitcoin matters but how much it matters — and how it reshapes money, markets and management.The idea for the course was imagined at the end of 2024, as Bitcoin was approaching new all-time highs (ATH). UC, which has degrees featuring blockchain technology, saw an opportunity to expand its electives beyond these specialized programs. Working with the course development team, the administration approved the offering with a clear mission: to promote financial literacy and ground students in Bitcoin’s fundamentals.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,274.45+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-1.09%
SphereX
HERE$0.000235+4.44%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 22:24
Бөлісу
how crypto’s ‘largest supply chain attack’ stole just $0.05

how crypto’s ‘largest supply chain attack’ stole just $0.05

The post how crypto’s ‘largest supply chain attack’ stole just $0.05 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A widespread security supply chain attack led to panic across the crypto community yesterday with users warned to “refrain from making any on-chain transactions.” Researchers at security firm Aikido raised the alarm after discovering that 18 popular node package manager (npm) packages contained malicious code. After being notified, the developer who maintains the popular npm packages, alias Qix, confirmed the compromise. He’d been “pwned” via a phishing email which “looked very legitimate.” Despite the packages being widespread across the crypto industry, the attack led to almost no losses. Samczsun, the head of Security Alliance, a blockchain security collective, called the result a “generational fumble.” my sincerest condolences to the person responsible for this, this was a generational fumble, the likes of which we will probably never see again https://t.co/nfiTU5K0Ig — samczsun (@samczsun) September 8, 2025 Read more: ‘Decentralized’ apps suffer after Ledger Connect Kit attack What is an npm compromise? While short-lived, the compromise was far reaching, due to the sheer frequency at which packages such as “chalk” and “debug-js” are used. Analysis of the incident by Security Alliance stated that the compromised packages total “over 2 billion downloads per week.” It called the incident “likely the largest supply chain attack in history.” In theory, the compromised packages could be used to modify transaction data for crypto users. The Aikido report explains how the code “intercepts crypto and web3 activity in the browser” before it “rewrites payment destinations so that funds and approvals are redirected to attacker-controlled accounts without any obvious signs to the user.” In an effort to camouflage the substituted addresses, the code uses the Levenshtein distance algorithm. This identifies visually similar attacker-controlled addresses to be injected in each attack. The technique is similar to the often costly address poisoning attacks which plague the industry. So, was the…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0329+1.88%
Threshold
T$0.01631-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-1.09%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:24
Бөлісу
Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy Now As 80% Of Meme Coin Traders Own $LBRETT

Layer Brett Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy Now As 80% Of Meme Coin Traders Own $LBRETT

The shift is on. As big-name coins like XRP and Stellar slow down, retail traders are pouring into high-upside plays that offer more than just brand recognition. One name keeps coming up: Layer Brett. With nearly 80% of meme coin traders holding $LBRETT, and presale gains already stacking, analysts are starting to call it the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-1.09%
XRP
XRP$2.9719-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.010546+0.40%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 22:24
Бөлісу
Jobs report revisions September 2025:

Jobs report revisions September 2025:

The post Jobs report revisions September 2025: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The labor market created far fewer jobs than previously thought, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday that added to concerns both about the health of the economy and the state of data collection. Annual revisions to nonfarm payrolls data for the year prior to March 2025 showed a drop of 911,000 from the initial estimates, according to a preliminary report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The total revision was on the high end of Wall Street expectations, which ranged from a low around 600,000 to as many as a million. The revisions were more than 50% higher than last year’s adjustment. The numbers, which are adjusted from data in the quarterly census and reflect updated information on business openings and closings, add to evidence that the employment picture in the U.S. is weakening. Most of the time span for the report came before President Donald Trump took office, indicating the jobs picture was deteriorating before he began levying tariffs against U.S. trading partners. Tuesday’s revisions are not by themselves a reflection of current conditions as they go back as much as a year and a half. However, recent months’ data also has been pointing to a soft labor market. The summer months of June, July and August saw average payroll growth of just 29,000 per month, below the breakeven level for keeping the unemployment rate steady. The largest markdowns came in leisure and hospitality (-176,000), professional and business services (-158,000) and retail trade (-126,200). Most sectors saw downward revisions, though transportation and warehousing and utilities had small gains. Almost all the revisions were confined to the private sector; government jobs were adjusted down by 31,000. Stocks reacted little to the release, though Treasury yields erased losses and turned higher. In addition to the economic concerns, the revisions also…
Union
U$0.00941-0.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.723+0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-1.09%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:22
Бөлісу
Here’s the XRP Price If Its Market Cap Matched Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Here’s the XRP Price If Its Market Cap Matched Elon Musk’s Net Worth

The XRP community loves bold predictions, and the latest one is a fun comparison with none other than Elon Musk’s fortune. People are asking: what would XRP be worth if its entire market cap matched the net worth of the richest man in the world? Right now, XRP price trades around $2.99 with a market
FUNToken
FUN$0.008771-2.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.11846-3.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9719-0.02%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 22:21
Бөлісу
The most important Ethereum developers are the most underpaid

The most important Ethereum developers are the most underpaid

The post The most important Ethereum developers are the most underpaid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new compensation report from the Protocol Guild paints a clear picture of the tradeoffs Ethereum core developers face: Many are underpaid in fiat terms and receive no upside exposure to tokens, yet continue to maintain Ethereum’s most critical infrastructure.  For this cohort, Protocol Guild (PG) has become the sole source of “equity-like” compensation, filling a structural void that traditional employers can’t — or won’t — bridge. The numbers are striking. The median Ethereum core developer earns $140,000 in fiat compensation from their employer, while the median external offer stands at $300,000, creating a 114% gap. PG distributions, which are streamed via a transparent, onchain vesting schedule, add another $67,121 at the median, boosting total compensation to $207,121. That still falls short of market, but helps close the gap and represents nearly one-third of total income for the average developer. Where PG’s role is most pronounced is in risk compensation. Only 37% of surveyed contributors receive any equity or token grants from their employers. PG fills that gap with a mechanism that behaves more like early-stage equity than salary: long-dated, ecosystem-aligned, and tied to the long-term health of Ethereum itself. In the past year, 38% of surveyed members received employment offers — typically from L2s or other L1s — often with token or equity components. Reports from a small but revealing subsample indicate the median grants amount to 6.5% of tokens/equity, indicating substantial upside potential unavailable to most core Ethereum contributors. Compensation disparities arise not only between ecosystems, but within Ethereum itself.  For example, the report shows Research roles carry a $215,000 median cash package, while client development and coordination sit at $130,000 — despite the latter being indispensable to the protocol’s functioning. Similarly, developers with 7–8 years of experience earn a median $212,000, outpacing the $150,000 median for those…
Threshold
T$0.01631-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+9.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:21
Бөлісу
US Congressman Calls for Probe Into Chinese Bitcoin Mining Firms Bitmain, Cango

US Congressman Calls for Probe Into Chinese Bitcoin Mining Firms Bitmain, Cango

A Republican lawmaker has urged the U.S. Treasury to launch a national security review of two China-linked companies involved in Bitcoin mining hardware.
Union
U$0.00941-0.94%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 22:20
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases