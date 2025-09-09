Putin Advisor Says US Is Using Stablecoins To Devalue Its $37 Trillion Debt

The post Putin Advisor Says US Is Using Stablecoins To Devalue Its $37 Trillion Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.” “The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. This would involve Washington moving its debt into US dollar stablecoins to devalue it, allowing the US to “start from scratch,” Kobyakov said, without explaining how stablecoins would actually devalue the debt. Putin’s advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world’s expense. “The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto… pic.twitter.com/R4RDeYtaGg — Russia Direct (@RussiaDirect_) September 8, 2025 One of the proposed implementations of the strategy is Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin Act, which proposes the government buy 1 million Bitcoin over five years and hold it for 20 years unless it’s used to retire outstanding federal debt. America’s debt problem isn’t slowing down US national debt sits at $37.43 trillion — more than a 10-fold increase since 1981 — according to US Treasury data. In the 33 years before 1981, US debt held steady between $3.3 trillion and $3.66 trillion. US national debt. Source: US Treasury The US wants to use stablecoins…