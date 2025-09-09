MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Dogecoin News Today; Pi Network Price As Pi Coin Holders Could See Their Investment Half Going Into 2026
Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is stealing the spotlight, with its presale already breaking through $3 million at just $0.0055 per […] The post Dogecoin News Today; Pi Network Price As Pi Coin Holders Could See Their Investment Half Going Into 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
LAYER
$0.5459
+2.92%
PI
$0.34419
+0.04%
Бөлісу
Coindoo
2025/09/09 22:29
Бөлісу
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Market Shows Signs of Recovery
The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Market Shows Signs of Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/top-crypto-presales-to-watch-as-the-market-prepares-for-recovery/
LOOKS
$0.014249
-2.85%
RISE
$0.012372
-3.03%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:29
Бөлісу
Best Crypto to Buy as Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve in 2026
Kazakhstan is preparing to regulate crypto and launch a strategic digital asset reserve. On Monday, President Tokayev proposed a State Digital Asset Fund in his annual address and urged lawmakers to pass a digital asset law by 2026. The fund aims to secure crypto assets with strong long-term growth potential. As governments actively regulate crypto, […]
FUND
$0.018
--%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 22:28
Бөлісу
Fed Makes Bold Move to Lower Rates
In a significant policy shift, the Federal Reserve has decided to reduce interest rates after months of maintaining a firm stance against such measures. Since late last year, the Fed has resisted calls to lower rates, with Chairman Jerome Powell frequently defending this policy position.Continue Reading:Fed Makes Bold Move to Lower Rates
MOVE
$0.1277
+2.73%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 22:28
Бөлісу
Vietnam unveils the world’s fifth statue of Satoshi Nakamoto
The post Vietnam unveils the world’s fifth statue of Satoshi Nakamoto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam has joined the list of nations honoring Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, with the unveiling of a statue in Hanoi today. Per local news outlets, the inauguration took place on Tuesday during a ceremony of the country’s first installation of the statue. Vietnam is the fifth nation to host a tribute to Nakamoto after Hungary, Spain, Japan, and the United States. Vietnam unveils first Satoshi Nakamoto statue, world’s fifth The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association (VBA) confirmed that the event was staged within the framework of the Blockchain Gallery, a cultural and technological exhibition space. Organizers dubbed the gallery Vietnam’s first public space dedicated to blockchain technology and digital assets, designed to connect art, innovation, and community engagement. The ceremony came against the backdrop of the Satoshi Vietnam Foundation’s launch, a non-profit inspired by the global satoshi.museum project. According to VBA, the foundation will popularize blockchain technology among young people, support technology startups, and promote social and environmental projects in tandem with sustainable development goals. Nguyễn Vân Hiền, Vice President and General Secretary of VBA, led the initiative to bring the statue to Vietnam. Speaking at the ceremony, she said the work symbolizes decentralized culture and the Southeast Asian country’s innovation ambitions. The Hanoi statue is a distinctive version titled the “vanishing” Satoshi, created by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi. The piece has a “disappearing effect” when viewed from different angles, meant to tell the story of Nakamoto’s sudden withdrawal from public life after laying the foundations of Bitcoin and passing its control to a global community. Picozzi spent 21 months designing and refining the piece to convey the spirit of decentralization and anonymity central to Bitcoin’s origins. “It is a work that embodies disappearance, a reminder that Bitcoin was left to the people,” VBA officials explained.…
VICE
$0.01928
+4.27%
EFFECT
$0.005793
-0.30%
COM
$0.016704
+3.66%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:28
Бөлісу
BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date!
CBOE, one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges, plans to launch perpetual futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10. Continue Reading: BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date!
BTC
$113,238.81
+1.72%
ETH
$4,305.56
+0.19%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 22:27
Бөлісу
Son Dakika: CBOE, Bitcoin (BTC) ve Ethereum (ETH) İçin Çığır Açan Yeni Gelişmeyi Açıkladı! Tarih Verdi!
Son dakika gelen bilgilere göre, CBOE, 10 Kasım’da Bitcoin ve Ethereum için sürekli vadeli işlem sözleşmeleri başlatmayı planlıyor. Yapılan resmi açıklamada dünyanın en büyük türev ve menkul kıymet borsalarından biri olan Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), 10 Kasım 2025’ten itibaren Cboe Sürekli vadeli işlemlerini başlatma planlarını duyurdu. Bu kapsamda Bitcoin (BTC) ve Ethereum (ETH) […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BTC
$113,238.81
+1.72%
COM
$0.016704
+3.66%
ETH
$4,305.56
+0.19%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 22:26
Бөлісу
Putin Advisor Says US Is Using Stablecoins To Devalue Its $37 Trillion Debt
The post Putin Advisor Says US Is Using Stablecoins To Devalue Its $37 Trillion Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.” “The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. This would involve Washington moving its debt into US dollar stablecoins to devalue it, allowing the US to “start from scratch,” Kobyakov said, without explaining how stablecoins would actually devalue the debt. Putin’s advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world’s expense. “The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto… pic.twitter.com/R4RDeYtaGg — Russia Direct (@RussiaDirect_) September 8, 2025 One of the proposed implementations of the strategy is Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin Act, which proposes the government buy 1 million Bitcoin over five years and hold it for 20 years unless it’s used to retire outstanding federal debt. America’s debt problem isn’t slowing down US national debt sits at $37.43 trillion — more than a 10-fold increase since 1981 — according to US Treasury data. In the 33 years before 1981, US debt held steady between $3.3 trillion and $3.66 trillion. US national debt. Source: US Treasury The US wants to use stablecoins…
T
$0.01631
-0.54%
U
$0.00941
-0.94%
TRUST
$0.0005052
+6.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:26
Бөлісу
Fed Acts to Lower Interest Rates as Economic Pressures Mount
The Fed resisted lowering interest rates since last year. Recent data revisions show significant job losses, leading to a change. Continue Reading:Fed Acts to Lower Interest Rates as Economic Pressures Mount The post Fed Acts to Lower Interest Rates as Economic Pressures Mount appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
CHANGE
$0.00190339
-3.77%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 22:25
Бөлісу
Genki, Nintendo finally reach resolution over prerelease promotions of Switch 2
Nintendo has settled its legal battle with accessory maker Genki over a 3D-printed mockup and prerelease promotions tied to the company’s Switch 2 console, according to a court filing submitted on Monday. The $100 billion valued Japanese gaming giant filed a lawsuit in May this year against Genki, whose parent company is Human Things, accusing […]
MAY
$0.0424
-0.49%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 22:25
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases