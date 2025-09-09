Why Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The New Face Of Hublot Luxury Watches

Patrick Mahomes is the new ambassador for Hublot. The luxury watch brand sought an American athlete to endorse its products. Hublot Hublot CEO Julien Tornare was so excited about having Patrick Mahomes as an ambassador for his luxury watch company that he insisted on showing off the personalized autograph jersey that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave him. It sits in a glass case in Tornare's office. "I'm super, super proud and happy to have him with us," Tornare exclusively shared. Hublot sought a high-profile American sponsor to join its roster of global athletes, which includes gold medal-winning, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé. "I was looking for another type of GOAT," Tornare said. "I really wanted someone to embrace both Hublot's values and the U.S. values." Making a case for the Greatest Of All Time in American football, Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls, won three Super Bowl MVPs and won two regular-season MVPs — all before the age of 30. He will appear in online and print ads for Hublot and make in-person appearances. The Swiss brand has boutique stores in New York, Las Vegas and Miami. "I want American people to see that he's our new ambassador," Tornare said. "I want our clients to relate to him when they visit one of our stores." Hublot reached out to Mahomes' agents in November of 2024, and the promotional shoot, which was released last week, took place in Kansas City in May of 2025. "The biggest thing is just doing stuff you're really invested in," Mahomes said. "I always do stuff that I believe in." Mahomes was introduced to high-end watches by Alex Smith, the quarterback who mentored him in Kansas City. Then future Hall of Famers Travis Kelce…