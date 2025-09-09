Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation
Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold's editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire Republic today announced a strategic partnership with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to make Web3 simple, accessible, and rewarding for all participants. Building on Republic Advisory's track record with projects such as Avalanche and Supra, the partnership through Republic Research strengthens Incentiv's mission to deliver a blockchain where every contribution is recognized and rewarded. Incentiv combines Advanced Account Abstraction, integrated at the protocol level, with a regenerative economic model that redistributes value transparently across miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users. This architecture eliminates many of the technical barriers that have slowed mainstream blockchain adoption while ensuring that participation is rewarded based on verifiable contributions. "We've worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose," said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic. "They're not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They're building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience." The Incentiv network introduces features such as: – Passkey log-ins – Wallet recovery – Bundled transactions – Unified Token fee payments – TransferGate transaction rules At its core is the Incentiv+ Engine, which powers a unified reward pool that allocates value to all key stakeholders according to measurable impact. This system creates a self-reinforcing flywheel where network activity drives rewards, which in turn incentivizes further engagement and innovation. For Incentiv, the partnership with Republic…
