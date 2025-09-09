2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Why Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The New Face Of Hublot Luxury Watches

Why Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The New Face Of Hublot Luxury Watches

The post Why Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The New Face Of Hublot Luxury Watches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Mahomes is the new ambassador for Hublot. The luxury watch brand sought an American athlete to endorse its products. Hublot Hublot CEO Julien Tornare was so excited about having Patrick Mahomes as an ambassador for his luxury watch company that he insisted on showing off the personalized autograph jersey that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave him. It sits in a glass case in Tornare’s office. “I’m super, super proud and happy to have him with us,” Tornare exclusively shared. Hublot sought a high-profile American sponsor to join its roster of global athletes, which includes gold medal-winning, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé. “I was looking for another type of GOAT,” Tornare said. “I really wanted someone to embrace both Hublot’s values and the U.S. values.” Making a case for the Greatest Of All Time in American football, Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls, won three Super Bowl MVPs and won two regular-season MVPs — all before the age of 30. He will appear in online and print ads for Hublot and make in-person appearances. The Swiss brand has boutique stores in New York, Las Vegas and Miami. “I want American people to see that he’s our new ambassador,” Tornare said. “I want our clients to relate to him when they visit one of our stores.” Hublot reached out to Mahomes’ agents in November of 2024, and the promotional shoot, which was released last week, took place in Kansas City in May of 2025. “The biggest thing is just doing stuff you’re really invested in,” Mahomes said. “I always do stuff that I believe in.” Mahomes was introduced to high-end watches by Alex Smith, the quarterback who mentored him in Kansas City. Then future Hall of Famers Travis Kelce…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:43
KAITO price soars as Capital Launchpad activity spikes

KAITO price soars as Capital Launchpad activity spikes

The post KAITO price soars as Capital Launchpad activity spikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kaito price rose sharply as several projects launched public sales on the Kaito Capital Launchpad. The token jumped to above $1.52 before retreating slightly to around $1.39. Gains came amid a key milestone of $170 million in pledged allocations for the Launchpad. Kaito AI ecosystem’s native token has surged in the past 24 hours, with price rising to highs of $1.52 amid increased activity on the Kaito Capital Launchpad. At the time of writing, KAITO traded around $1.39, about 38% up on the day and with daily volume of over $462 million. This trading volume represented a 1,230% spike in activity on Kaito AI, largely aligning with the surge to over $170 million in pledged allocations across the Kaito Capital Launchpad. Kaito price surges amid milestone for Launchpad The Kaito Capital Launchpad, a platform designed to facilitate public sales for promising blockchain projects, has attracted substantial investor interest. Within the past few days, the platform has seen a surge in public token sales by artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered projects. Some of these include a public sale for the video AI model Everlyn, which sold out hours after launch on September 4, 2025. The project targeted a $2 million raise at a $250 million fully diluted valuation, and sold out amid an oversubscribed event. Another platform, venture capital-backed Play AI, saw its sale go live on September 8, 2025 and aims to raise over $2 million at a $50 million FDV. Play AI will see 50% of tokens unlocked at its token generation event set for October 2025. The Boundless team completed allocations for its public sale on Sept. 2, 2025, after it also saw a significantly oversubscribed sale with $71.5 million pledged. Demand came from approximately 22,000 investors. These achievements have fueled Kaito Capital Launchpad to over $170 million in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:42
Pi Network Price Prediction: PI Coin Latest News As Investors Scurry To Snap Up Layer Brett Crypto

Pi Network Price Prediction: PI Coin Latest News As Investors Scurry To Snap Up Layer Brett Crypto

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: PI Coin Latest News As Investors Scurry To Snap Up Layer Brett Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is ruthless. Even the best of coins have been beaten by smaller coins that offer better opportunities. This is the case with Pi Coin. Creating a stir during its mobile mining days, its lack of delivery means new coins are overtaking it. While Pi Network has been in the headlines recently, Layer …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 22:41
SEC Hosts Sixth Crypto Privacy Meeting In Washington

SEC Hosts Sixth Crypto Privacy Meeting In Washington

The post SEC Hosts Sixth Crypto Privacy Meeting In Washington appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: SEC hosts sixth crypto privacy roundtable with Commissioner Hester Peirce. Regulators ease rules, drop lawsuits, and signal softer stance on crypto. Congress considers sweeping bill to redefine SEC and CFTC powers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing another roundtable discussion within its cryptocurrency working group. According to notices published Monday, the meeting could lead to changes in the regulator’s policies. Roundtable on privacy and financial oversight On October 17, a task force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce will host a public roundtable on financial oversight and privacy. This will be the sixth such event focused on digital assets at the commission’s Washington offices since former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stepped down. Hester Peirce commented: “Understanding recent developments in privacy protection tools will help the SEC and other financial regulators as they work on policy decisions in the cryptocurrency space.”  Source: SEC The crypto-focused roundtables consist of 10 meetings across the U.S. from August through December. They coincide with the commission’s review of proposed rule changes that could significantly affect market participants. Last Thursday, the commission proposed specific exemptions and safe harbors related to the offering and sale of crypto assets, along with changes to broker-dealer financial liability rules aimed at easing the burden on U.S.-based crypto companies. Regulators shift toward softer oversight Since January, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two main U.S. financial regulators, have taken a more lenient approach toward crypto companies, dropping several investigations and lawsuits. Currently, the CFTC is led solely by Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who said in August the agency would follow the White House’s lead on cryptocurrency policy. Trump picked Caroline Pham to serve as acting CFTC chair. Source: Al Drago/Bloomberg Over the past week, the SEC and CFTC have announced plans to explore…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:40
Crypto Rises On Rate-cut Hopes，Crypto Traders' Assets Increase By 2% Every Day

Crypto Rises On Rate-cut Hopes，Crypto Traders’ Assets Increase By 2% Every Day

The post Crypto Rises On Rate-cut Hopes，Crypto Traders’ Assets Increase By 2% Every Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Rises On Rate-cut Hopes，Crypto Traders’ Assets Increase By 2% Every Day – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release crypto rises on rate-cut hopes，Crypto traders’ assets increase by 2% every day Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-rises-on-rate-cut-hopes%EF%BC%8Ccrypto-traders-assets-increase-by-2-every-day/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:39
Institutional staking marketplace Gyld Finance completes $1.5 million pre-seed funding round led by Lightshift

Institutional staking marketplace Gyld Finance completes $1.5 million pre-seed funding round led by Lightshift

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Investing, the institutional pledge market Gyld Finance announced the completion of a US$1.5 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Lightshift. Founded by Abbas Ali (former Head of Product at JPMorgan Kinexys) and Ruchir Gupta (former Head of Treasury and Options Trading at GSR), Gyld Finance is developing regulated financial market infrastructure to transform staking rewards into a tradable institutional asset class. Gyld has begun a pilot with Figment as its first staking provider and is now recruiting selected early adopters, including asset managers, trading firms, and digital asset vaults.
PANews2025/09/09 22:38
Ripple Rises on Rate-Cut Hopes，XRP Holders Earn $11K/Day

Ripple Rises on Rate-Cut Hopes，XRP Holders Earn $11K/Day

Ripple (XRP) rallied as investors bet on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve announcing a rate cut later this month, an expectation that would help boost the cryptocurrency, a trend that has historical precedent.Data shows that the last time the Federal Reserve cut interest rates was from September to December last year, from 5.5% to […] The post Ripple Rises on Rate-Cut Hopes，XRP Holders Earn $11K/Day appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/09 22:38
USD softens ahead of jobs data revisions – Scotiabank

USD softens ahead of jobs data revisions – Scotiabank

The post USD softens ahead of jobs data revisions – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) is trading lower overall ahead of this morning’s event risk. The calendar is bare aside from the BLS’ benchmark revision to the Establishment (jobs) survey which provides data for the monthly non-farm payrolls figures, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD trades broadly lower into BLS jobs revisions “The update reflected a large downward adjustment in the number of jobs created in the preceding year in last August’s revisions. Another large downward revision in the data is expected in this morning’s revised data. Benchmark revisions can have a significant, short-term impact on rates and FX but last year’s dip in the USD and Treasury yields quickly reversed. Markets may be a little more sensitive to a big, negative revision today, however, given the current focus on labour markets and Fed policy, as well as the quality of BLS data reports.” “A significant downward revision to the past year’s job creation figures will add to pressure on a soft-looking USD. The JPY is outperforming amid refreshed BoJ tightening chatter while the AUD is testing above 0.66 behind a jump in iron ore prices. The GBP is firmer and nearing recent peaks (and potential bull trigger) around 1.36. The EUR is lagging its core peers somewhat and trading little changed on the session. Global stocks are narrowly mixed while major bond markets are slightly weaker (ex OATs).” “Gold reached a new cycle high earlier at $3659. Price action across the major currencies leaves the DXY trading at a minor new cycle low (lowest since late July) and straying further below technical support at 97.45/50. There is minor support at 97.10 now but price action may be shaping up for a retest of major support at 96.30 (early July low). Note Bloomberg reported that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:37
Publicly Traded Firm Cleancore Buys 285M Dogecoin to Launch Official Treasury

Publicly Traded Firm Cleancore Buys 285M Dogecoin to Launch Official Treasury

The post Publicly Traded Firm Cleancore Buys 285M Dogecoin to Launch Official Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleancore has acquired 285,420,000 dogecoin, worth about $68 million, as part of its plan to launch an official treasury backed by the Dogecoin Foundation. Cleancore Eyes 5% of Dogecoin Supply With New Treasury Plan The Omaha-based company, listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ZONE, said the purchase makes its dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/publicly-traded-firm-cleancore-buys-285m-dogecoin-to-launch-official-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:35
Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation

Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation

The post Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire Republic today announced a strategic partnership with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to make Web3 simple, accessible, and rewarding for all participants. Building on Republic Advisory’s track record with projects such as Avalanche and Supra, the partnership through Republic Research strengthens Incentiv’s mission to deliver a blockchain where every contribution is recognized and rewarded. Incentiv combines Advanced Account Abstraction, integrated at the protocol level, with a regenerative economic model that redistributes value transparently across miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users. This architecture eliminates many of the technical barriers that have slowed mainstream blockchain adoption while ensuring that participation is rewarded based on verifiable contributions. “We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose,” said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic. “They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.” The Incentiv network introduces features such as: – Passkey log-ins – Wallet recovery – Bundled transactions – Unified Token fee payments – TransferGate transaction rules At its core is the Incentiv+ Engine, which powers a unified reward pool that allocates value to all key stakeholders according to measurable impact. This system creates a self-reinforcing flywheel where network activity drives rewards, which in turn incentivizes further engagement and innovation. For Incentiv, the partnership with Republic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:34
