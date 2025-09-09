2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
12 Senate Democrats Release Crypto Regulation Framework, End Party’s Public Silence

Twelve Senate Democrats released a unified crypto regulation framework Tuesday, ending months of public silence on digital asset legislation. According to a report by Axios, the group includes Mark Warner (Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), and Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), among others, who had previously avoided articulating clear positions on comprehensive crypto market structure bills. This marks the first coordinated Democratic stance on crypto regulation after Republicans dominated legislative conversations throughout 2025, with the party now attempting to influence debates that have largely proceeded without their input. “We owe it to the millions of Americans who participate in this market to create clear rules of the road that protect consumers and safeguard our markets,” the senators wrote in their joint statement.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) meeting with newly elected Democratic Senators in his office. (Source: GettyImage) Democratic Framework Details Key Provisions The framework calls for closing regulatory gaps where no clear rules exist for trading and issuing digital assets, while creating pathways for issuers to provide adequate consumer disclosures. Under their proposal, the Securities and Exchange Commission would be required to swiftly incorporate existing digital asset platforms into its regulatory framework with appropriate oversight mechanisms. The plan also mandates that crypto platforms register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to prevent illicit finance activities and strengthen anti-money laundering safeguards. Additionally, the framework ensures both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC receive adequate staffing and funding to perform their expanded oversight duties in the digital asset space. Eleven of the twelve senators previously voted for stablecoin legislation that passed Congress earlier this year, which means there has been some existing bipartisan cooperation on specific crypto regulations. However, the framework specifically targets President Trump’s growing involvement in the crypto industry by proposing to block elected officials and their families from issuing, endorsing, or profiting from digital assets. The senators also want commissioners from both parties sitting at the SEC and CFTC to create quorums for digital asset rulemaking, responding to Trump’s recent dismissals of Democratic officials at independent agencies. “We also must ensure that digital assets are not used to finance illicit activities or to line the pockets of politicians and their families,” the statement emphasized. Broader Context Shows Democrats Playing Catch-Up This coordinated position emerges after significant internal Democratic divisions that became apparent during heated closed-door meetings in June, where party members clashed over crypto policy approaches. The framework follows substantial Republican momentum on crypto legislation, including July’s major Senate draft by Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott that expanded from 35 to 182 pages in subsequent versions. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has earlier pushed for aggressive timelines to deliver market structure legislation to Trump’s desk before Thanksgiving, which at the time put pressure on Democratic engagement. Meanwhile, crypto regulation has become a top congressional priority, with industry groups like Fairshake deploying $195 million in the 2024 elections to influence legislative outcomes. The formation of a bipartisan Congressional Crypto Caucus in March 2025 showed growing institutional momentum for crypto-friendly legislation across party lines. Yet negotiations around Senate crypto trading bills remain challenging, with Republicans uncertain about concessions needed to secure the seven Democratic votes required for passage. The Democratic framework positions the party as seeking more restrictive approaches than Republicans, particularly regarding conflicts of interest and bipartisan oversight requirements. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) continues opposing crypto legislation, arguing Republican proposals would create a “superhighway” for corruption in the Trump administration. The framework now sets up negotiations between crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans who must bridge policy differences on enforcement priorities, presidential conflicts, and regulatory jurisdiction. With comprehensive crypto market structure legislation facing a more complex path than the bipartisan stablecoin bill that passed with substantial Democratic support, successful negotiations will determine whether major crypto regulation advances before 2025 ends
CryptoNews2025/09/09 22:54
BFX Climbs to $0.023 in Presale with 8,500+ Holders as BlockDAG, Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper Heat Up

The post BFX Climbs to $0.023 in Presale with 8,500+ Holders as BlockDAG, Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper Heat Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every trader has faced it ,  chasing a market opportunity only to realize they need three different apps to execute a single strategy. Stocks are on one platform, crypto on another, and commodities somewhere else. By the time the order is placed, the profit window is gone. The trading world has been fragmented for too long, forcing investors to juggle exchanges and wallets just to stay afloat. This is where BFX (BlockchainFX) steps in. Unlike the noise of speculative tokens, BFX solves a real-world problem: it unifies crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities into a single crypto-native super app. That’s why it tops every list of Best Cryptos To Buy today. But BFX is more than a platform. It’s a wealth machine for holders, redistributing up to 70% of trading fees back to its community in USDT and BFX rewards. Even during its presale, investors earn passive income, making it one of the most rewarding cryptos to buy this month. Before diving into other presale projects like BlockDAG, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper, let’s break down why BFX is a market leader. Passive Income That Never Sleeps BFX doesn’t stop at solving fragmentation. It rewards its community with passive income ,  a feature most presale tokens lack. Holders earn USDT rewards from every trade, and daily staking distributes up to 70% of trading fees back into the ecosystem. This means whether you’re actively trading or simply holding, your portfolio keeps working for you. That’s why BFX consistently ranks as one of the most promising cryptos to buy this week for investors seeking sustainable gains, not just speculative hype. Seamless Multi-Asset Trading Imagine this scenario: gold is spiking, Bitcoin is trending, and a meme coin like PEPE is exploding in popularity. On most platforms, you’d scramble between apps, wallets, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:52
Congress Advances Bill for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve With Seized Funds

The post Congress Advances Bill for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve With Seized Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights U.S. Treasury to report on creating a Bitcoin reserve in 90 days. Executive order sets standards for institutional crypto storage. Confiscated assets form the initial reserve with future growth planned. Congress Pushes Bitcoin Reserve Plan Forward Congressman David Joyce introduced the House Appropriations Bill (HR 5166), which requires the U.S. Treasury Department to prepare a comprehensive report on creating a Bitcoin reserve and managing assets within it. Section 137 of the bill instructs Treasury to submit a report within 90 days detailing: Practical possibility of creating such a reserve. Potential obstacles. Possible impact on the agency’s confiscated cryptocurrency assets. Display of crypto assets on the government balance sheet. Contractors responsible for storing these assets. Section 138 mandates that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provide House committees with a detailed plan describing the infrastructure for storing the reserve’s assets. This includes security protocols and interagency procedures for transferring funds. The bill has been approved by the Appropriations Committee and is now before the House plenary session. Treasury Department Prepares Infrastructure for Crypto Assets Kurt Watkins, founder of Watkins Legal, told Decrypt that the infrastructure developed by the U.S. Treasury Department will likely set industry standards, guiding institutional custodians on best practices. The Bitcoin reserve follows an executive order signed on March 7, 2025, by U.S. President Donald Trump, which also established a broader digital asset reserve including other cryptocurrencies. Currently, both reserves consist solely of confiscated assets. An interdepartmental team is tasked with developing a budget-neutral strategy to replenish the reserves. Earlier, Secretary Bessent clarified that the Treasury does not plan to purchase Bitcoin, a decision that has influenced the asset’s market price. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10952/congress-advances-bill-for-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-with-seized-funds
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:51
4 Must-Hold Meme Coins for 2025–26 Meme Coin Super Cycle: Here Are the Coins Replacing SHIB

The post 4 Must-Hold Meme Coins for 2025–26 Meme Coin Super Cycle: Here Are the Coins Replacing SHIB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The coin meme market is no longer a novel, playful form of speculation but rather a cyclical development of community-based initiatives, blockchain technology, and the value of ecosystems. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) dominated the early years, although analysts suggest that a new generation of meme-based projects may take over the next 2025-2026 super cycle. Among those, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Official Trump (TRUMP), Popcat (POPCAT), and Dogwifhat (WIF) can be distinguished as those tokens that have a special attraction and a stronger long-term prospect. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme-Only Layer 2 Chain Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is becoming one of the most unique meme projects, as it is the first Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically around memes. It is built on the principles of speed, scalability, and affordability, with ultra-low fees and near-instant finality and meme culture at its core. Little Pepe has the potential to become a comprehensive infrastructure layer for decentralized applications specific to meme economies, unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on viral appeal. The project is at Stage 12 of its presale, and the tokens will be listed at $0.003; however, they will be priced at $0.0021 before that. It has so far raised $24,257,403 of the $25,475,000 and sold 15.17 billion of the allocated 15.75 billion. This rapid progression suggests growing investor confidence in its ecosystem. Tokenomics further strengthens its case: 26.5% allocated to presale supporters, 10% to liquidity, 30% to chain reserves, 10% to decentralized exchange listings, 10% to marketing campaigns, and 13.5% to staking rewards. Importantly, there are 0% transaction taxes, ensuring efficient participation without hidden costs. The roadmap reflects a community-first approach. Its early phases, dubbed “Pregnancy” and “Birth,” focused on building hype, securing partnerships, and exchange listings. The “Growth” phase highlights the full rollout of its Layer 2 EVM chain,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:50
Những altcoin tốt nhất nên mua khi dòng chảy Ethereum rời sàn cho thấy tích lũy trở lại

Lượng dự trữ Ethereum trên các sàn giao dịch đang giảm nhanh chóng khi chỉ số flux của ETH chuyển sang âm lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử. Để dễ hiểu, flux đo lường dòng chảy ròng của ETH trên tất cả các sàn. Flux dương nghĩa là có nhiều khoản nạp vào hơn, cho […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 22:49
XRP Price Confirms Descending Trendline Breakout, Here Are The Targets

The post XRP Price Confirms Descending Trendline Breakout, Here Are The Targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Price Confirms Descending Trendline Breakout, Here Are The Targets | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-price-descending-trendline/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:47
BlockDAG Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The market is full of new projects, but not all of them are built to last. Among the noise, Pepeto […] The post BlockDAG Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 22:45
“US will drive its $35T debt into crypto”, Kremlin warns — reset or propaganda?

Is the US preparing a debt escape plan hidden as Putin’s adviser suggests — one that could devalue trillions and force the world to adjust? Kobyakov’s debt reset accusation During the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sep. 6, Anton…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 22:45
Ethereum Devs Earn 50-60% Less Than Market Rates: Protocol Guild

The post Ethereum Devs Earn 50-60% Less Than Market Rates: Protocol Guild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new compensation survey raises concerns about both talent retention and growth for the network. Ethereum’s core developers are earning far less than they could make elsewhere, according to a new report by Protocol Guild, shared with The Defiant. The survey of more than 100 contributors found that Ethereum core developers earn 50-60% less than market offers. Ethereum is currently the world’s largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi), with nearly $110 billion currently held across Ethereum-based protocols, according to DefiLlama. Protocol Guild is a decentralized group that funds Ethereum ecosystem developmental, backed by prominent Ethereum-based projects like EigenLayer and Etherfi. Median salaries for surveyed Ethereum devs came in around $140,000, compared to salaries of more than $300,000 (plus tokens or equity) for comparable roles at other projects. Moreover, the median Ethereum contributors receive no upside at all, with the typical token or equity grant reported as $0. That gap is creating pressure as nearly 40% of the protocol’s developers said that they received outside job offers in the past year, many from rival blockchains or Layer 2 (L2) networks. Protocol Guild estimates the average outside offer came in at about $359,000, more than double what most Ethereum contributors earn today. Growing Risk to Network Development Protocol Guild warned in its report that the pay gap poses a growing threat to the network. “Inadequate compensation is a risk to talent retention, the progress of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, and long-term credible neutrality,” the report reads. The group also called on the wider Ethereum community to address the gap, noting that the network’s progress depends on keeping developers fairly compensated and onboard. One effort already in place is the “1% Pledge,” where projects in the ecosystem such as EigenLayer, Etherfi, Taiko and Puffer donate a small portion of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:45
Crypto Permabull Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Will ‘Easily’ Go To $200,000 This Year ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Crypto Permabull Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Will ‘Easily’ Go To $200,000 This Year ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin is headed for a sharp uptrend, according to crypto bull and Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner Tom Lee. Bitcoin could climb to $200,000 per coin by the end of this year, Lee confidently predicted during an interview on Monday. $200,000 Bitcoin By Year-End Is “A Big Move” Tom Lee told CNBC that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s much-awaited interest rate cut could be a key catalyst for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Risk assets like Bitcoin may enjoy a meteoric surge if the central bank cuts benchmark interest rates, as expected, during the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 17. “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum are super sensitive to monetary policy,” Lee, who is also the chairman of Ethereum Treasury firm BitMine Immersions, said. “I think September 17 is an important catalyst.” He continued: “I think Bitcoin can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year, and I know that’s a big move.” Advertisement &nbsp Bitcoin was changing hands for $112,963 as of publication time, up 1.3% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. The alpha crypto rocketed to a fresh all-time record last month before quickly reversing amid macroeconomic uncertainties.  Lower interest rates drive liquidity into crypto markets and are viewed as a significant macroeconomic catalyst for rising crypto prices and sustained bull runs. Lee’s predictions about Bitcoin’s price have been mostly right, albeit his timeline has been mostly off. Case in point, back in 2018, the industry executive predicted that BTC would reach $125,000 by end-2022. The asset’s highest price that year ended up being around $47,700 before it slumped to as low as $16,000. The Federal Reserve last year cut interest rates three times, resulting in price rallies in the Bitcoin price. But the central…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:44
