2025-09-11 Thursday

Van Morrison’s Milestone Birthday Brings Him Back To The Charts

Van Morrison's Milestone Birthday Brings Him Back To The Charts

The post Van Morrison’s Milestone Birthday Brings Him Back To The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Van Morrison celebrates his eightieth birthday with Belfast shows and renewed U.K. chart success, as Remembering Now and Astral Weeks both reenter the downloads list. Singer/ Songwriter Van Morrison takes a break during rehearsal for Midnight Special taping at NBC studios in Burbank, CA 1976 (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images) Mark Sullivan At the end of August, Van Morrison turned 80. The Northern Irish singer-songwriter has been scoring hits and selling music since the mid-1960s, and he hasn’t slowed down since he began with “Brown Eyed Girl” so many decades back. The rocker celebrated his milestone birthday with a concert in Belfast, and all the attention on him and his music helps Van Morrison return to charts in the United Kingdom. Remembering Now Returns Remembering Now, the highest of Morrison’s two comebacks, reappears on the Official Album Downloads chart. The rocker’s most recent set, released in June of this year, finds its way back to the tally at No. 63. Astral Weeks Becomes a Bestseller Again At the same time, one of Van Morrison’s oldest collections also rebounds. Astral Weeks, his sophomore full-length released in late 1968, returns to the Official Album Downloads ranking at No. 75, becoming a bestseller again more than five decades after its original release. Chart History for Both Albums Astral Weeks appears on the downloads chart for just the second time ever. It debuted and peaked at No. 62 in December 2018. Remembering Now originally opened at No. 4 in late June, spending three frames on the tally before disappearing. Now, it’s back just a few months later. Van Morrison’s Chart Wins Morrison first reached the Official Album Downloads chart in February 2007 with At the Movies: Soundtrack Hits. Across his career, he has collected 21 appearances on the list, though just five have cracked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:01
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Truth Social and Truth+ allow users to convert gems into Cronos token, dropping plans for proprietary token

Truth Social and Truth+ allow users to convert gems into Cronos token, dropping plans for proprietary token

The post Truth Social and Truth+ allow users to convert gems into Cronos token, dropping plans for proprietary token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Truth Social and Truth+ now allow users to convert gems rewards into the Cronos token. Plans for launching a proprietary digital asset have been canceled in favor of using Cronos. Trump Media & Technology Group today announced that users of Truth Social and Truth+ platforms can convert their “gems” rewards into Cronos token, abandoning earlier plans to launch a proprietary digital asset. The change allows users to exchange activity-based reward points, called gems, directly into the established Cronos token rather than a platform-specific crypto asset that was previously under consideration, according to a company press release. The move represents a strategic shift for the Trump-backed social media platforms, which had sparked speculation about potentially introducing their own digital token. By adopting an existing crypto asset, the platforms provide users with a more immediate path to monetize their engagement rewards. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gems-cronos-conversion-truth-social/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:00
Improving security in online gaming with crypto wallets

Improving security in online gaming with crypto wallets

Online gaming continues to grow, and with it, the need for secure transaction methods. Crypto wallets are becoming a popular choice for players looking to protect their financial information while enjoying their favorite games. Online gaming offers excitement and the potential for rewards, but it also requires secure transactions to protect players from cyber threats. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 23:00
LayerBrett and PEPE Traders Join BlockSack Frenzy, A New Token Presale Cementing Its Top Presale Crypto Status

LayerBrett and PEPE Traders Join BlockSack Frenzy, A New Token Presale Cementing Its Top Presale Crypto Status

LayerBrett and PEPE traders flock to BlockSack, a BASE-powered presale token rising as one of the best crypto presales to buy in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 23:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Gear Up for an October Pump

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Gear Up for an October Pump

As Bitcoin (BTC) bulls ready themselves for a potential October pump, everyone is searching for fresh potential in the crypto market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fast turning into the talk of the town. Mutuum Finance has already completed 5 rounds of presale with the sixth underway at $0.035. Individuals who will be accumulating their coins […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 23:00
U.S. jobs market weaker than reported as BLS slashes 911,000 positions

U.S. jobs market weaker than reported as BLS slashes 911,000 positions

The Labor Department just admitted the U.S. economy didn’t create as many jobs as it told everyone it did. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)’s report released Tuesday shows the government overstated employment gains by 911,000 over a one-year period leading up to March. That’s the biggest revision since 2002, and it just gave Donald […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 22:59
China imported more crude oil and exported a high volume of oil products in August – Commerzbank

China imported more crude oil and exported a high volume of oil products in August – Commerzbank

The post China imported more crude oil and exported a high volume of oil products in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China imported 49.49 million tons of crude oil in August, according to data from the Chinese customs authority, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. State-owned refineries process the same amount of crude oil in August “Imports were thus 4.9% higher than in the rather weak previous month. In the first eight months of the year, imports totaled 376.5 million tons. That was 2.6% more than in the same period last year. State-owned refineries processed the same amount of crude oil in August, while independent refineries expanded their processing, according to consulting firm SCI.” “However, not all crude oil imported and processed by China is consumed domestically. At the same time, exports of oil products rose by 8.4% year-on-year to 5.33 million tons in August. This comparatively high level had already been reached in the two preceding months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/china-imported-more-crude-oil-and-exported-a-high-volume-of-oil-products-in-august-commerzbank-202509091129
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:58
Cardano Price Prediction: Why Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto Investment In 2025

Cardano Price Prediction: Why Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto Investment In 2025

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Why Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto Investment In 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world never stops spinning, and startup coins tend to capture attention from established giants that fail to live up to expectations.  For Cardano, this is a textbook situation. Struggling to regain former glory, ADA traders are turning to Layer Brett, a true disruptor. Its presale is roaring, already capturing significant attention, and offering …
CoinPedia2025/09/09 22:55
Get Free DOGE with Zero Cost

Get Free DOGE with Zero Cost

The post Get Free DOGE with Zero Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Dogecoin has moved far beyond its meme coin origins. By 2025, it has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for daily transactions, tipping, and mobile-friendly mining. With cloud mining apps now optimized for smartphones, anyone can start earning DOGE at zero cost—no expensive hardware, no technical barriers. This guide highlights the best mobile Dogecoin mining apps that provide free access and stable daily payouts. How Mobile Dogecoin Cloud Mining Works Traditional mining required large ASIC machines, expensive electricity, and significant setup knowledge. Cloud mining changed everything by hosting mining rigs in professional data centers and allowing users to rent hashpower. In 2025, mobile-first platforms make the process even easier: No hardware required: All mining happens on remote clusters. Mobile apps: Available on Android and iOS for quick access. Free trials and bonuses: Many platforms give new users instant mining credit. Daily payouts: DOGE balances are updated automatically in the app dashboard. Global access: Anyone with a smartphone can participate. 1. ETNCrypto – The Leader in Mobile Bitcoin and Dogecoin Mining ETNCrypto is the top choice for Dogecoin cloud mining in 2025. Known for its transparent contract structures, powerful ASIC-based mining centers, and AI-driven uptime monitoring, ETNCrypto makes mining accessible for beginners and profitable for long-term users. A $100 signup bonus gives newcomers a head start without investment. Platform Overview ETNCrypto’s data centers are powered by high-performance ASIC miners strategically placed in regions with affordable electricity. The platform also prioritizes clean energy integration, lowering operational costs and environmental impact. Automated monitoring ensures uptime and transparent daily rewards. Getting Started Guide Register via the ETNCrypto website or app. Claim the $100 signup bonus. Select a Dogecoin or Bitcoin mining contract. Monitor earnings directly from the mobile dashboard. Highlights $100 bonus for new accounts. Beginner-friendly mobile interface. Transparent contracts, no…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 22:54
