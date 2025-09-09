U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto

The post U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest remarks from Anton Kobyakov, senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent ripples through the financial and crypto world. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, he accused Washington of plotting to “rewrite the rules” of global finance by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even gold to quietly shrink its $35 trillion debt. At the heart of his warning lies America’s new GENIUS Act, the country’s first federal crypto law, which legally binds stablecoins to U.S. Treasuries. Supporters hail it as a clever way to extend dollar dominance and cut borrowing costs without printing more money, while critics argue it’s a debt manipulation scheme disguised as innovation. The truth sits somewhere in between—an emerging financial strategy that could reshape global markets, unsettle rivals, and redefine what money means in the digital age. Is the U.S. Turning Stablecoins Into a Debt Weapon? When Anton Kobyakov, one of Putin’s senior advisers, claimed that Washington will “shove debt into stablecoins, devalue it, and reset the system,” the remark sounded sensational. But if you connect it to the recently passed GENIUS Act—the first federal crypto law in the U.S.—the statement doesn’t feel that far-fetched. Let’s unpack what’s happening here. What the GENIUS Act Really Did? Trump’s GENIUS Act forces all U.S. stablecoins to be fully backed 1:1 with Treasuries or cash, with public audits and strict compliance. That means: Every dollar of stablecoins minted equals a dollar of U.S. government debt being purchased. Stablecoin issuers like Circle get to keep the yield on those Treasuries—currently around 4%—as their business model. The government doesn’t print more money or raise taxes. Instead, private firms fund U.S. debt in exchange for risk-free profits. Think of it as outsourcing the global distribution of U.S. debt to crypto companies, who wrap it in digital dollars and export…