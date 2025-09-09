MEXC биржасы
Linekong Interactive Announces Cryptocurrency Holdings and Launches Ethereum and SOLANA Staking Program
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Zhitong Finance, Linekong Interactive (08267) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group holds: 116 units of Bitcoin, 663 units of Ethereum and 7,692 units of Solana (SOL). Together with its equity-holding companies, it holds a total of 212 units of Bitcoin, 2,040 units of Ethereum and 10,513 units of SOL. Building on its previously disclosed cryptocurrency holdings, the Group further announced the following updated arrangements and strategic directions: 1) Strategic Increase in Bitcoin Holdings: The Group continues to view Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset in the cryptocurrency market and will strategically increase its holdings depending on market conditions. 2) Ethereum and SOL Staking Plan: The Group plans to incorporate Ethereum and SOL into the staking mechanisms of various ecosystem mainnets to improve asset utilization efficiency, generate on-chain returns, and further enhance asset return potential and on-chain participation. 3) LK Crypto, the Group's specialized cryptocurrency business unit, has initiated dedicated research to deepen its involvement in the development of key infrastructure and business collaboration within the Ethereum and SOL ecosystems, steadily building the crypto ecosystem. The Group also established its first position in Ondo Finance (ONDO) to explore its strategic potential in the RWA sector.
PANews
2025/09/09 23:11
CAD holds neutral range vs USD – Scotiabank
The post CAD holds neutral range vs USD – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is dead flat on the session, with neither the generally softer USD tone nor the bid for its commodity cousins helping lift sentiment (AUD/CAD trading near its highest since late 2024), Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. CAD slips on crosses vs USD “News of the Anglo American/Teck merger in an (mainly) all-share deal is unlikely to have a significant impact on the CAD at this point. Shifting BoC policy rate sentiment is unhelpful for the CAD on the face of it but, with markets moving to price in potentially more Fed easing in the coming months, the real damage is being done on the crosses, leaving the CAD the main G10 underperformer over the past month.” “US/Canada 2Y swap spreads are largely stable and holding close to recent lows. Spot remains significantly overvalued relative to our equilibrium (fair value) estimate of 1.3608. Monday’s trading range held within the wide trading range seen Friday and today’s trading range is holding within yesterday’s band. Markets have little motivation to push the CAD in either direction at this point, it would seem.” “The lack of upside follow through in spot after Friday’s sharp USD rebound from the intraday low does suggest some underlying weakness in price action amid generally mixed signals on the charts for USD/CAD. From here, more significant movement/ momentum may depend on the USD either pushing well above 1.3850/55 or below 1.3730/40.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-holds-neutral-range-vs-usd-scotiabank-202509091131
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:10
XRP Has Raised 500% From The Dip – And This Altcoin Can Make It Sooner
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 23:10
James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser
A crypto trader identified by the wallet address “0xa523” has overtaken James Wynn as Hyperliquid’s largest losing whale, suffering more than $40 million in losses in less than a month, according to blockchain data tracked by Lookonchain on analytics platform Hyperdash. According to stats on the Hyperdash screenshot shared by Lookonchain on X Tuesday, 0xa523 […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 23:09
Donald Trump’s Company Releases New Statement Regarding Altcoin Partnership and Hundreds of Million Dollars Investment! “Ends Speculation!” – Sudden Price Jump!
The post Donald Trump’s Company Releases New Statement Regarding Altcoin Partnership and Hundreds of Million Dollars Investment! “Ends Speculation!” – Sudden Price Jump! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump’s company, the media company Truth Social, has made a new move regarding Cronos (CRO), with which it had previously partnered. Accordingly, Truth Social and Truth+ platforms announced that they will allow users to convert their “gems” earned as usage rewards for participating in various events into Cronos (CRO). According to the press release, this information was shared due to rumors that the platforms would issue their own tokens. With this announcement, Truth Social has ended previous speculation that they would launch their own token. Truth gems will be available to all Patriot Pack subscribers as part of an updated rewards system that will allow Truth Social and Truth+ users to convert gems earned by participating in various activities across platforms using Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure into Cronos (CRO) and other benefits. Following the news, the CRO price experienced a huge surge. Trump’s company, Trump Media Group, previously announced that it would establish a digital asset treasury firm, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, focused on acquiring $6.42 billion worth of CROs. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-company-releases-new-statement-regarding-altcoin-partnership-and-hundreds-of-million-dollars-investment-ends-speculation-sudden-price-jump/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:08
Senate Democrats Unveil Seven Pillars for Crypto Regulation Framework
TLDR Senate Democrats unveil sweeping crypto rules, push for bipartisan support. New crypto framework empowers CFTC, clarifies SEC oversight in markets. Democrats target stablecoins, DeFi, and ethics rules in crypto regulation. Bipartisan talks loom as Senate Democrats push for tougher crypto oversight. Crypto crackdown: Democrats propose AML rules, ethics bans, and SEC–CFTC unity. Senate Democrats [...] The post Senate Democrats Unveil Seven Pillars for Crypto Regulation Framework appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 23:06
BlackRock Transfers $297M in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime
TLDR BlackRock transferred $195 million worth of Ethereum and $101 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime on Tuesday. The move reflects significant institutional activity as BlackRock’s ETF-linked wallets drive large-scale deposits. BlackRock made three separate transfers of 300 BTC each, totaling 900 BTC, to Coinbase Prime. Despite Ethereum’s strong price performance, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF saw [...] The post BlackRock Transfers $297M in Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase Prime appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 23:05
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 9
Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to test $0.90 mark soon?
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:05
CFTC May Approve Foreign Crypto Exchanges Under U.S. Rules — What It Means for Traders
The CFTC has evaluated whether foreign crypto exchanges can operate under U.S. rules when following robust frameworks such as MiCA.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:04
U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto
The post U.S. Plotting to Erase $35 Trillion Debt With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest remarks from Anton Kobyakov, senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent ripples through the financial and crypto world. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, he accused Washington of plotting to “rewrite the rules” of global finance by using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and even gold to quietly shrink its $35 trillion debt. At the heart of his warning lies America’s new GENIUS Act, the country’s first federal crypto law, which legally binds stablecoins to U.S. Treasuries. Supporters hail it as a clever way to extend dollar dominance and cut borrowing costs without printing more money, while critics argue it’s a debt manipulation scheme disguised as innovation. The truth sits somewhere in between—an emerging financial strategy that could reshape global markets, unsettle rivals, and redefine what money means in the digital age. Is the U.S. Turning Stablecoins Into a Debt Weapon? When Anton Kobyakov, one of Putin’s senior advisers, claimed that Washington will “shove debt into stablecoins, devalue it, and reset the system,” the remark sounded sensational. But if you connect it to the recently passed GENIUS Act—the first federal crypto law in the U.S.—the statement doesn’t feel that far-fetched. Let’s unpack what’s happening here. What the GENIUS Act Really Did? Trump’s GENIUS Act forces all U.S. stablecoins to be fully backed 1:1 with Treasuries or cash, with public audits and strict compliance. That means: Every dollar of stablecoins minted equals a dollar of U.S. government debt being purchased. Stablecoin issuers like Circle get to keep the yield on those Treasuries—currently around 4%—as their business model. The government doesn’t print more money or raise taxes. Instead, private firms fund U.S. debt in exchange for risk-free profits. Think of it as outsourcing the global distribution of U.S. debt to crypto companies, who wrap it in digital dollars and export…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:03
