Emergence Of Trevor Rogers A Bright Spot In Bleak Season For Orioles

The post Emergence Of Trevor Rogers A Bright Spot In Bleak Season For Orioles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved It’s basically been a lost season in Baltimore, after two quick playoff exits in 2023-24 that followed a long rebuild. They hoped that their young position player nucleus would be enough to compensate for question marks on their pitching staff, but it hasn’t worked out that way. They were weeded out of the playoff race fairly early on, and if not for the emergence of lefty Trevor Rogers as the season has progressed, there simply wouldn’t be much to get excited about. The Marlins’ 1st round draft pick (13th overall) in 2017, Rogers was once one of the brightest young pitching prospects in the game. He made his major league debut in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at age 22, and had a brilliant campaign in 2021. I often break pitching into three main components – missing bats, minimizing walks and managing contact. Rogers was very good at the first, above average at the third, and average at the second of those tasks, and the result was a 66 ERA-, 61 FIP- and a 79 “Tru”- (my batted ball-based proxy for ERA-) over 133 innings, at age 23. That’s one valuable commodity, who appeared to be ready to lift off into stardom. It didn’t quite work out that way. He regressed in every way imaginable in 2022, also suffering back and lat muscle injuries that hampered his performance. 2023 was a total washout, as he tore his lat muscle and also strained his forearm. He regained his health in 2024, but not his effectiveness. Suddenly, Rogers was below average at all three core disciplines,…