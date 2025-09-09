MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
UK Auction House Christie’s Restructures, Merges NFT Unit into Art Division
TLDR Christie’s has merged its NFT department into its broader 20th and 21st-century art division. The decision reflects a slowdown in the global art market and declining NFT sales. Christie’s will continue offering NFTs but without a dedicated department for digital art. Two roles were cut, including the vice president of digital art, but specialists [...] The post UK Auction House Christie’s Restructures, Merges NFT Unit into Art Division appeared first on CoinCentral.
VICE
$0.01931
+4.54%
AUCTION
$9.66
+0.41%
HOUSE
$0.01331
-1.45%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/09 23:19
Бөлісу
SlowMist: DuckDB NPM account compromised, please be aware of risk prevention
PANews reported on September 9th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer, 23pds, posted on the X platform that the DuckDB NPM account had been compromised. Early this morning, malicious versions of duckdb and duckdb-wasm were released. These malware are consistent with the wallet-stealing malware seen in yesterday's supply chain attack. Be mindful of potential risks.
AWARE
$0.005618
+14.62%
WALLET
$0.02616
+0.77%
Бөлісу
PANews
2025/09/09 23:19
Бөлісу
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP
Read the full article at coingape.com.
TRUMP
$8.722
+0.51%
COM
$0.016705
+3.59%
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.52%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:18
Бөлісу
Ark Invest Swaps Robinhood for BitMine in Latest Portfolio Shift
The post Ark Invest Swaps Robinhood for BitMine in Latest Portfolio Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Following its routine portfolio rebalancing, Ark Invest has offloaded more than 40,000 Robinhood shares. It acquired $4.3 million worth of BitMine stock to rebalance its portfolio. BitMine is known for its strong association with Ethereum, holding as much as 2 million ETH in its portfolio. Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has carried out its routine portfolio rebalancing, leading to the purchase of some BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) stock. Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), which were recently added to the S&P 500 index, were offloaded by the asset management firm. BitMine Stocks Record Price Gain Ark Invest recently cut down on its stake in Robinhood’s stock to accommodate Tom Lee’s BMNR, making a notable pivot in the firm’s financial portfolio. The acquisition of 101,950 BMNR shares, which were worth $4.3 million at the time of purchase, boosted Ark Invest’s exposure to the Ethereum-rich ETH $4 302 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $519.31 B Vol. 24h: $29.68 B BitMine. ARK Invest revealed the deal in its September 8 daily trade disclosure, citing that the shares were distributed across three of its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Here’s every move Cathie Wood and Ark Invest made in the stock market yesterday 9/8 pic.twitter.com/sZ7HBw8684 — Ark Invest Tracker (@ArkkDaily) September 9, 2025 Shortly after the purchase, the BMNR stock spiked by over 4% to close at $43.79, per Yahoo Finance data. Thereafter, it edged slightly higher in after-hours trading. At press time, BMNR stock has a pre-market value of $45.19, with a 3.08% increase. This is the continuation of the aggressive buying trend that the firm has been engaged in recently. BitMine Holds More Than 2 Million Ethereum Considering BitMine’s strong association with Ethereum (ETH), this could be the beginning of a new era for the Cathie Wood firm. Globally, BitMine has…
B
$0.58742
-1.25%
MORE
$0.09999
-1.00%
CAP
$0.11846
-3.04%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:18
Бөлісу
MyStonks Research Institute: US non-farm payroll data significantly revised downward, CPI and Fed decision become the focus
PANews reported on September 9th that MyStonks Research Institute stated that the US government indicated on Tuesday that actual US job creation in the 12 months ending in March of this year may be 911,000 fewer than previously estimated. This revision suggests that job growth was already weakening before Trump imposed tariffs on imported goods. Economists had previously projected that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) could lower its employment forecast for April 2024 to March 2025 by 400,000 to 1 million jobs. The employment forecast for April 2023 to March 2024 had already been revised down by 598,000 jobs. This benchmark revision follows last Friday's report that job growth nearly stagnated in August and that June saw its first job loss in four and a half years. MyStonks Research Institute believes that the labor market is not only impacted by trade policy uncertainty but also by the White House's tightening immigration policies, which is limiting labor supply. Furthermore, the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and automation by businesses has dampened demand for labor. Most economists believe that the downward revision to employment data will have a limited impact on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is expected to resume interest rate cuts in the early hours of Thursday, September 19th, Beijing time, after pausing its easing cycle in January due to tariff uncertainty. MyStonks Research Institute will continue to pay attention to the CPI data released on September 11 to further analyze the Federal Reserve's policy path.
FARM
$28.45
+0.92%
WHITE
$0.0004421
+3.31%
BLS
$0.00107
+2.88%
Бөлісу
PANews
2025/09/09 23:16
Бөлісу
Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest
Crypto market today: XRP floods exchanges as Bitcoin faces new quantum threat and SHIB nears breakout
SHIB
$0.00001285
-0.23%
XRP
$2.9706
-0.11%
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.52%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:16
Бөлісу
Discover 10 Top Cryptos to Invest In Now- This Live Presale Secures Over 700 Holders
The crypto market thrives on cycles of innovation and narrative. Each year introduces projects that shape investor behavior, capture developer energy, and reward conviction. In 2025, ten names dominate this discussion, and together they make up the Top cryptos to Invest (BullZilla, Cardano, Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Sui, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Hedera, Cronos). Bull Zilla stands […] The post Discover 10 Top Cryptos to Invest In Now- This Live Presale Secures Over 700 Holders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SUI
$3.5409
+2.09%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIVE
$0.01991
-10.59%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/09 23:15
Бөлісу
Meme Coin ETF Era to Start With DOGE ETF This Week: Bloomberg Expert
The post Meme Coin ETF Era to Start With DOGE ETF This Week: Bloomberg Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. First DOGE ETF about to launch CleanCore solutions sets up DOGE treasury In his recent X post, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has highlighted the upcoming beginning of what he calls the “meme coin ETF era,” as the very first meme coin exchange-traded fund is about to be launched later this week. This meme coin is the original meme asset, Dogecoin (DOGE). However, unlike the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that have been launched already, $DOJE will be rolled out on different terms from the SEC. You Might Also Like First DOGE ETF about to launch Balchunas announced the approaching start of the era of ETFs that track meme coins’ prices. The first one to launch is DOJE — a Dogecoin ETF to be listed on Thursday by the REX Shares and Osprey funds. On May 30, these two funds also filed for the launch of SOL and ETH exchange-traded funds. The Dogecoin ETF was filed under the 40 Act (the 1940 Investment Act). Balchunas stressed that the DOGE-based fund will be the “first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose.” Usually, ETFs are filed under the 1933 Securities Act, and now there is “a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still.” This development follows an earlier announcement by CleanCore Solutions, Inc., to create a Dogecoin treasury. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There’s a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 CleanCore solutions sets up DOGE treasury On Sept. 8, Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) announced that it…
SOL
$220.63
+1.68%
LOOKS
$0.014236
-2.92%
COM
$0.016705
+3.59%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:14
Бөлісу
QMMM Holdings Enters Cryptocurrency Sector with $100M Strategy
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/qmmm-holdings-crypto-strategy/
COM
$0.016705
+3.59%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:14
Бөлісу
Emergence Of Trevor Rogers A Bright Spot In Bleak Season For Orioles
The post Emergence Of Trevor Rogers A Bright Spot In Bleak Season For Orioles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved It’s basically been a lost season in Baltimore, after two quick playoff exits in 2023-24 that followed a long rebuild. They hoped that their young position player nucleus would be enough to compensate for question marks on their pitching staff, but it hasn’t worked out that way. They were weeded out of the playoff race fairly early on, and if not for the emergence of lefty Trevor Rogers as the season has progressed, there simply wouldn’t be much to get excited about. The Marlins’ 1st round draft pick (13th overall) in 2017, Rogers was once one of the brightest young pitching prospects in the game. He made his major league debut in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at age 22, and had a brilliant campaign in 2021. I often break pitching into three main components – missing bats, minimizing walks and managing contact. Rogers was very good at the first, above average at the third, and average at the second of those tasks, and the result was a 66 ERA-, 61 FIP- and a 79 “Tru”- (my batted ball-based proxy for ERA-) over 133 innings, at age 23. That’s one valuable commodity, who appeared to be ready to lift off into stardom. It didn’t quite work out that way. He regressed in every way imaginable in 2022, also suffering back and lat muscle injuries that hampered his performance. 2023 was a total washout, as he tore his lat muscle and also strained his forearm. He regained his health in 2024, but not his effectiveness. Suddenly, Rogers was below average at all three core disciplines,…
T
$0.0163
-0.54%
PHOTO
$1.3
-1.71%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:13
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases