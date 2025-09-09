MEXC биржасы
Unveiling Today’s Mixed US Indexes And Investor Outlook
The post Unveiling Today’s Mixed US Indexes And Investor Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stock Market Performance: Unveiling Today’s Mixed US Indexes And Investor Outlook Skip to content Home Crypto News Stock Market Performance: Unveiling Today’s Mixed US Indexes and Investor Outlook Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stock-market-performance-today/
COM
$0.016705
+3.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:24
Coinbase acqui-hires Sensible founders to advance ‘everything exchange’ vision
The deal is Coinbase's seventh acquisition or acquihire of 2025, underscoring its aggressive push to build the "everything exchange."
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:23
US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…
Democratic senators in the US have also taken action. They have introduced a seven-article bill concerning Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…
Coinstats
2025/09/09 23:23
The Yield Awakens: Believe in Mitosis
Mitosis is a next-gen DeFi protocol that transforms passive liquidity into programmable, cross-chain assets. It’s a smart liquidity…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/09 23:23
Crypto At Risk — JPMorgan Warns Fed Cut Could Spark Crash
The post Crypto At Risk — JPMorgan Warns Fed Cut Could Spark Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:23
China is building up crude Oil reserves – Commerzbank
The post China is building up crude Oil reserves – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Part of the crude Oil imports in recent months has also gone into stockpiling, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. China absorbs excess supply in the Oil market “The chief strategist of a large commodity trading house expects China’s reserve purchases to continue at an unchanged pace over the next year. He spoke of stockpiling of almost 1 million barrels per day since March.” “Based on available data from China on crude Oil imports, crude Oil production, and processing, the implied stockpiling between March and July even amounts to an average of 1.4 million barrels per day. China has thus played a significant role in absorbing the oversupply in the Oil market. This role is likely to continue in the coming months, which could prevent a sharper decline in Oil prices.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/china-is-building-up-crude-oil-reserves-commerzbank-202509091134
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:22
CFTC Evaluates Foreign Crypto Platforms for U.S. Recognition
The post CFTC Evaluates Foreign Crypto Platforms for U.S. Recognition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CFTC considers recognizing foreign platforms under MiCA for U.S. legality. Potential regulatory alignment to enhance market integration. Focus remains on BTC and ETH spot trading inclusion. Caroline D. Pham, acting chair of the CFTC, announced that the agency is considering recognizing foreign crypto exchanges under U.S. regulations, aligning with the EU’s MiCA framework. This exploration could streamline cross-border crypto regulation, impacting markets by potentially allowing broader access to international exchanges for U.S. traders. CFTC Eyes MiCA for U.S. Platform Recognition The CFTC has initiated considerations to recognize crypto trading platforms regulated under frameworks like the EU’s MiCA, aiming to integrate overseas entities within U.S. cross-border rules. This action, as announced by Caroline Pham, hints at preventing further fragmentation within crypto markets. Pham stated, Foreign platforms aligning with the MiCA rules could obtain recognition as Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs). The regulatory change anticipates enhancing market cohesion and ensuring compliance with both domestic and international standards for cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. More information can be found in the Official CFTC speeches and testimonies archive. “Aligning with regimes like MiCA, which already cover capital, custody, transparency, and retail protection, could prevent further fragmentation” (source). Bitcoin Hits $112K Amid Regulatory Talks Did you know? Integrating foreign platforms under U.S. regulation could enhance the global reach of crypto markets. As of 11:42 UTC on September 9, 2025, CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s (BTC) price at $112,618.35 with a market cap of approximately $2.24 trillion. The cryptocurrency, holding a market dominance of 57.40%, saw a trading volume increase by 35.75% to $42.28 billion in the last 24 hours. Recent 60-day price trends show a slight decline of 4.41%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:42 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu’s research team indicate that integrating foreign…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:21
Coinbase Adds Kamino (KMNO) to its Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on September 9 that according to official news, Coinbase has included Kamino (KMNO) in its coin listing roadmap.
KMNO
$0.0575
+3.73%
PANews
2025/09/09 23:20
Lion Group Shifts to HYPE as Token Hits New All-Time High
The post Lion Group Shifts to HYPE as Token Hits New All-Time High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed trading platform Lion Group Holding has announced plans to shift its entire stash of Sui and Solana into HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain. The Singapore-based trading platform said in a statement on Monday that it plans to exchange its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) gradually over time to lower the average acquisition cost by “taking advantage of market volatility and accumulating HYPE at optimal prices.” Lion Group CEO Wilson Wang said the company’s shift to hold all Hyperliquid (HYPE) “through a disciplined accumulation process,” would “enhance portfolio efficiency,” and position the platform for “sustained growth.” At the same time, the firm said the shift to hold HYPE is a bid to capitalize on the launch of institutional HYPE custody solutions in the United States by crypto custodian BitGo. The move comes as HYPE hit a new all-time high, tapping $51.84 for the first time on Monday, according to CoinGecko. $600 million crypto treasury Lion Group in June said it secured a $600 million facility from ATW Partners to fund the launch of its crypto treasury with a focus on HYPE and other altcoins, citing the inclusion of SOL because of its dominance in consumer-facing crypto apps and SUI’s backing from World Liberty Financial. The company’s SOL holdings are around 6,629 tokens, worth over $1.4 million, making it sixth on CoinGecko’s list of SOL treasury companies. Lion Group is listed as having the sixth-largest SOL treasury by CoinGecko. Source: CoinGecko Lion Group also has over one million SUI tokens worth $3.5 million. If Lion Group sold its SOL and SUI at current prices, they could buy more than 96,000 HYPE, adding to its current stash of more than 128,000 HYPE. “We believe Hyperliquid represents the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its onchain order book and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:20
Analysts Eye Late 2025 for Bitcoin Peak as Holders Distribute Gradually
Bitcoin ($BTC) market finds itself at 504 days into the most recent halving cycle and analysts believe it has passed into a mature bull as reported by Alex Adler Jr.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 23:20
