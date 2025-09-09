MEXC биржасы
Cardano Price Prediction: Which Are The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To Turn $1,000 Into $20,000 In 2025
The latest Cardano price prediction has investors split. While ADA continues to attract attention for its research-first approach, many believe its immediate upside is capped. In contrast, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 project, is exploding during presale. With tokens priced at just $0.0055 and initial staking rewards reaching 830% APY at the […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Which Are The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To Turn $1,000 Into $20,000 In 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/09 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 367 million US dollars, both long and short
PANews reported on September 9th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $367 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $171 million in long positions and $197 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $46.6172 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $56.3383 million.
PANews
2025/09/09 23:30
Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Price Drop Under $0.25 In 2026 As Investors Rush To Snap Up $LBRETT
Currently consolidating in the range around $0.822, ADA has had little gains in 2025. Meanwhile, crypto investors seeking high growth […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA Price Drop Under $0.25 In 2026 As Investors Rush To Snap Up $LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 23:29
Bitcoin Knots Climbs to 19% of Nodes as Core v29.1 Rollout Draws Blowback
The post Bitcoin Knots Climbs to 19% of Nodes as Core v29.1 Rollout Draws Blowback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Based on available data, the Bitcoin node client known as Bitcoin Knots now accounts for 19% of active nodes, according to multiple trackers and analytics platforms that compile and present statistics on Bitcoin node counts and client info. Bitcoin Core Stays Dominant, but Knots’ 19% Spotlights a Widening Rift on Transaction Policy A split has […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-knots-climbs-to-19-of-nodes-as-core-v29-1-rollout-draws-blowback/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:29
The Green Bay Packers Are Now Heavy Favorites To Win The NFC North
The post The Green Bay Packers Are Now Heavy Favorites To Win The NFC North appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers had an impressive Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers made quite a Week 1 impression — at least with the wise guys in Las Vegas. Green Bay, which rolled past Detroit, 27-13, in its season-opener is now the favorite to win the NFC North. At DraftKings, the Packers are the frontrunners in the North at -120. Minnesota, which won at Chicago in Week 1, has the second-best odds at +270. Detroit, which was won two straight NFC North titles, is +425. And Chicago brings up the rear at +1200. Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia remains the favorite to win the NFC at +360, but the Packers now have the second-best odds in the conference at +400. Washington (+850), San Francisco (+900), and both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit (+950) round out the top five. Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +500, while Baltimore (+600), Philadelphia (+750), Green Bay (+850) and Kansas City (+1200) round out the top five. At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Packers are also consensus favorites to win the North at -120. Green Bay is followed by Minnesota (+290), Detroit (+410) and Chicago (+1000). Philadelphia is the favorite to win the conference at +360, followed by Green Bay (+410), the Rams and San Francisco (+900), and both Detroit and Washington (+1000). Buffalo (+650) is also the Super Bowl favorite at FanDuel, while Philadelphia (+700), Baltimore (+750), Green Bay (+850) and Kansas City (+1000) round out the top five. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/09/09/the-green-bay-packers-are-now-heavy-favorites-to-win-the-nfc-north/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:28
New bill protects physical IDs in New Zealand
The post New bill protects physical IDs in New Zealand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > New bill protects physical IDs in New Zealand Amid the rapid development and adoption of digital identity solutions globally, one political party in New Zealand has introduced a new bill that protects the validity of physical IDs in the digital era. The New Zealand First party (NZF) introduced the new bill this week, with party leader Winston Peters claiming that digital-only systems would be insecure or “coercive.” “This is not about rejecting technology or digital progress. It’s about ensuring Kiwis retain the freedom to verify their identity without sacrificing their privacy,” Peters said. The bill proposes fines ranging from 10,000 NZD ($5,900) to 50,000 NZD ($30,000) for organizations that refuse to accept physical IDs, passports, drivers’ licenses, or school IDs as proof of age. According to Peters, any new law must protect New Zealanders’ privacy and choice, “not erode them in the name of digital convenience.” While NZF has come out against digital-only systems, all its members in parliament voted in support of a draft bill to introduce digital driving licenses and warrants of fitness last month. The new bill comes at a time when the New Zealand government is pushing to launch digital IDs. In May, it launched NZ Verify, an app that verifies international digital credentials and eases travel in the country. In July, it appointed two firms to develop the Government App and a national digital wallet to store accredited digital ID credentials. Last week, the government launched a tender seeking a developer for its Trust Framework Register, which will manage the companies authorized to provide digital ID services under a new framework that took effect in July. The development of the new register will start in November, with the official rollout scheduled for February next year. In light of all…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:27
Experts Decipher If Ripple’s XRP Lawsuit Saved Crypto World Just in Time
The post Experts Decipher If Ripple’s XRP Lawsuit Saved Crypto World Just in Time appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates after weak jobs data last week. Investors are already reacting. Gold prices touched a new record at $3,600 as markets bet heavily on easier monetary policy. The question now is how this shift will affect cryptocurrencies like XRP. Analysts argue rate cuts won’t matter …
CoinPedia
2025/09/09 23:25
SEC May Cut Crypto ETF Approval Time To Just 60 Days
The post SEC May Cut Crypto ETF Approval Time To Just 60 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: SEC may cut crypto ETF approvals to just 60 days instead of 240. New rules could clear nearly 100 pending ETF applications. Altcoin ETFs like Solana and XRP could soon hit U.S. markets. SEC considers faster rules for crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing proposals from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX to introduce universal listing standards for cryptocurrency and commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If adopted, the approval period for new funds could shrink from 240 days to just 60–75 days — a major breakthrough for the industry. From exception to standard For more than a decade, crypto ETF applicants faced long delays and repeated rejections. The first spot Bitcoin ETFs were only approved in early 2024, after years of back-and-forth with regulators. Bitcoin ETF Timeline. Source: Ulam The new proposal could dramatically change the process. Under Rule 19b-4, qualified funds would be allowed to list without individual SEC approval. This would align crypto ETFs with traditional funds, which received a universal framework under Rule 6c-11 in 2019. Currently, each crypto ETF application requires months of review, public comments, and staff analysis — often stretching 240 days or more. Universal listing standards could cut that period to 60–75 days, giving issuers and investors faster access to new products. So far, only Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have cleared the regulatory threshold. With clear eligibility rules — such as requiring six months of trading history on Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated futures markets — the door could open for ETFs tied to Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, or even baskets of multiple tokens. Altcoins ETF Approval Odds. Source: Bloomberg Why this matters for investors ETFs bring much-needed transparency and oversight to the crypto market. They require standardized creation and redemption processes, custody protections, and disclosures regulators have…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:25
Bitcoin Price At $111,000 And Solana At $200 Leave Traders Searching For The Next High Growth Asset
The Bitcoin price has cleared $111,000. Solana is holding steady around $200. But for many traders, those numbers don’t excite—they intimidate. Both assets are seen as winners, yet neither feels like the best crypto to buy now for anyone hunting serious upside. That title is being handed to a new name making waves across the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 23:25
RLUSD Yes, XRP No: Why Is This Ripple Partner Choosing Only the Stablecoin?
RLUSD got the green light, but not XRP.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 23:24
