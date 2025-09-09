New bill protects physical IDs in New Zealand

The New Zealand First party (NZF) introduced the new bill this week, with party leader Winston Peters claiming that digital-only systems would be insecure or "coercive." "This is not about rejecting technology or digital progress. It's about ensuring Kiwis retain the freedom to verify their identity without sacrificing their privacy," Peters said. The bill proposes fines ranging from 10,000 NZD ($5,900) to 50,000 NZD ($30,000) for organizations that refuse to accept physical IDs, passports, drivers' licenses, or school IDs as proof of age. According to Peters, any new law must protect New Zealanders' privacy and choice, "not erode them in the name of digital convenience." While NZF has come out against digital-only systems, all its members in parliament voted in support of a draft bill to introduce digital driving licenses and warrants of fitness last month. The new bill comes at a time when the New Zealand government is pushing to launch digital IDs. In May, it launched NZ Verify, an app that verifies international digital credentials and eases travel in the country. In July, it appointed two firms to develop the Government App and a national digital wallet to store accredited digital ID credentials. Last week, the government launched a tender seeking a developer for its Trust Framework Register, which will manage the companies authorized to provide digital ID services under a new framework that took effect in July. The development of the new register will start in November, with the official rollout scheduled for February next year. In light of all…