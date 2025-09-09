2025-09-11 Thursday

Sabrina Carpenter Blocked From Her First No. 1 Album By A Newcomer

The post Sabrina Carpenter Blocked From Her First No. 1 Album By A Newcomer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter scores her second U.K. No. 1 album with Man’s Best Friend across multiple rankings, though CMAT’s Euro Country blocks her on the downloads list. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the Best Album Award for “Short n’ Sweet”, poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend is a huge win all around the world now that its initial tracking frame has finished and millions have heard – or even purchased – the title. The full-length debuts on half a dozen charts in the United Kingdom, leading all but one of them. The pop star’s latest misses out on a perfect sweep by just one space on one tally. Man’s Best Friend Blocked From No. 1 Man’s Best Friend opens in the runner-up spot on the Official Album Downloads chart, the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. on platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and others. Carpenter comes in behind Euro Country by CMAT, which opens in first place and helps the Irish musician rise to new heights in the country. Sabrina Carpenter Denied Her First No. 1 Carpenter is blocked from her first No. 1 on the Official Album Downloads chart. Her previous high point came when Short n’ Sweet peaked at No. 3 last year. Man’s Best Friend brings the Grammy winner to a new career high, and almost earns her a first champion on the list. Sabrina Carpenter’s Downloads Chart History Eight projects by Carpenter have now appeared on the Official Album Downloads chart. In addition to Man’s Best Friend, she’s also landed on the list with Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular Act…
Tether Outperforms Most Bitcoin ETFs in Annual Purchases

The post Tether Outperforms Most Bitcoin ETFs in Annual Purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Tether adds 27,700 BTC, surpassing several mid-tier ETFs. 15% of quarterly profits are invested in Bitcoin for long-term growth. Total Bitcoin reserves reach 100,521 BTC, worth over $11 billion. Tether Surpasses Mid-Tier ETFs With Bitcoin Purchases USDT stablecoin issuer Tether has become one of the largest corporate buyers of Bitcoin over the past 12 months, adding more than 27,700 BTC to its reserves — surpassing the holdings of several spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to CEO Paolo Ardoino. About 7,900 BTC were placed directly in reserves to back USDT, while another 19,800 BTC were transferred to the Twenty One Capital (XXI) digital asset fund, co-invested by Tether. This strategy allowed the company to outpace mid-tier ETFs such as VanEck HODL, Bitwise BITB, Ark 21Shares ARKB, and WisdomTree BTCW in purchase volumes. Despite Tether’s growth, major market players remain ahead. BlackRock IBIT added 394,600 BTC, Grayscale Mini Bitcoin Trust 44,200 BTC, and Fidelity FBTC 27,900 BTC. Company Allocates Profits to Bitcoin and Secures Long-Term Resilience Ardoino explained that Tether combines stablecoin support with long-term investment positions: “We combine the backing of a stablecoin with an investment approach that includes Bitcoin, gold, and real estate. This allows Tether to remain resilient even in volatile markets.” Tether began systematically purchasing Bitcoin in May 2023, committing to allocate 15% of quarterly profits to the cryptocurrency. This policy makes Tether one of the few major corporate players to officially invest a portion of profits in Bitcoin. Currently, Tether’s total Bitcoin reserves stand at 100,521 BTC, or approximately $11.32 billion at the time of writing. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, this makes the company the third-largest corporate Bitcoin owner globally, behind Strategy and Block.one. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10953/tether-outperforms-most-bitcoin-et-fs-adding-over-27-000-btc-this-year
CleanCore Aims For 1B In 30 Days

The post CleanCore Aims For 1B In 30 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $68M Dogecoin Treasury Push: CleanCore Aims For 1B In 30 Days Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-treasury-cleancore-1-billion-30-days/
EUR/JPY dives to levels near 172.00 after BoJ’s hawkish comments

The post EUR/JPY dives to levels near 172.00 after BoJ’s hawkish comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro extends losses against the Yen, as BoJ officials hint at an October rate hike. The pair has retreated nearly 1% from Monday’s highs, at 143.90. France’s political uncertainty is posing additional weight on the Euro. The Euro reversal from 173.90 highs against the Yen is extending 0.73% lower so far on Tuesday, reaching one-week lows at 172.20 so far, as the JPY appreciates across the board following hawkish comments by BoJ officials.  A news report from Bloomberg released earlier on Tuesday, citing BoJ officials, showed lower concerns about the impact of tariffs, following the trade deal with the US, and hinted at the next rate hike as soon as October.  This report has eased concerns about the political crisis in Japan, triggered by the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Among the candidates to replace him is the former Minister for Economic Security, Sanae Takaichi, who has shown her opposition to higher interest rates, which might put the BoJ’s monetary policy into question. In Europe, the resignation of French PM François Bayrou after the expected defeat on a confidence vote has led the Eurozone’s second-largest economy into political turmoil. President Macron’s aim to nominate a replacement in the coming days, however, has averted a strong negative impact on the Euro, at least for now. The focus this week will be on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate at the current 2% level, but President Lagarde’s comments will be analysed with interest to see whether there is room for further monetary easing. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure…
US Lawmakers Draft Bills Outlining Future of Crypto – $HYPER is Set to Benefit

The US’s approach to crypto is gaining clarity and focus thanks to a draft bill released on Friday afternoon by […] The post US Lawmakers Draft Bills Outlining Future of Crypto – $HYPER is Set to Benefit appeared first on Coindoo.
U.S. Cuts Tariffs on Japanese Goods, Impacting Auto Industry Trade

TLDR The United States will lower tariffs on Japanese cars and auto parts starting September 16. Japan’s tariff negotiator confirmed the tariff rollback through a post on X. U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods were initially set at 25% in April before being reduced to 15% in July. Toyota expects the tariff reduction to impact its [...] The post U.S. Cuts Tariffs on Japanese Goods, Impacting Auto Industry Trade appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dominari discloses holdings of approximately $171.7 million worth of American Bitcoin stock

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Nasdaq-listed company Dominari Holdings disclosed that it holds 23.2 million shares of American Bitcoin, a mining company related to Trump, worth approximately US$171.7 million.
Crypto Markets Climb Higher as BTC ETFs Log Strongest Inflows in a Month

The post Crypto Markets Climb Higher as BTC ETFs Log Strongest Inflows in a Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC is trading above $112,600, while ETH keeps holding out around $4,300, as markets await new data to determine Fed rate cuts. Cryptocurrency markets are slightly higher today, Sept. 9, with total market capitalization climbing back over $4 trillion, as investors grow more confident that the U.S. central bank will cut rates next week. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $112,600, up just half a percent over the past 24 hours and 2% on the week, with “cautious sentiment still dominating,” analysts at Glassnode said in an X post today. Ethereum (ETH) is hovering around $4,347, also gaining less than 1% today, while also down 1% on the weekly timeframe. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko Among the top-ten large-cap crypto assets, Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to see the biggest gains, up about 5% on the day and over 15% on the week. XRP and Solana (SOL) are leading the top-five assets in 24-hour gains, with both up just 1.4% today and about 7% over the past week. XRP is back trading over $3, while SOL is changing hands around $217. Analysts at Glassnode noted in a separate X post today that Solana “continues to outperform,” with SOL futures open interest climbing above $7 billion as the spot price extends beyond $200. SOL futures open interest. Source: Glassnode Among U.S. spot crypto ETFs, Ethereum exchange-traded products posted total net outflows of $96.7 million on Sept. 8, extending a string of withdrawals, while spot Bitcoin ETFs saw the reverse — recording $368.3 million in net inflows the same day, the largest single day inflow since Aug. 8, according to SoSoValue. Liquidations and Macro Over the past 24 hours, more than $335 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated, according to Coinglass. Repeating Monday’s dynamics, decentralized derivatives exchange MYX Finance’s MYX is exceeding Bitcoin…
New Bill Orders Treasury to Map Out U.S. Bitcoin Reserve

A new appropriations bill introduced in Congress would require the Treasury Department to deliver a detailed blueprint on how to […] The post New Bill Orders Treasury to Map Out U.S. Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on Coindoo.
Investors are converting returns into cash through Ripplecoin mining

Ripplecoin mining helps XRP, BTC, and ETH holders earn passive income via AI-driven cloud mining with no hardware needed. From price fluctuations to stable returns, Ripplecoin mining provides XRP investors with a passive growth solution. Macro and market background The…
