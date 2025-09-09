2025-09-11 Thursday

MYX Finance Explodes 1240% in a Week, Is This Just the Beginning?

MYX Finance token surges 1240% in one week, hitting an all-time high of $17.94, as the exchange’s derivatives trading sees a sharp uptick. The post MYX Finance Explodes 1240% in a Week, Is This Just the Beginning? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/09 23:53
Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale Hits $25M as Meme Coin Fans Eye 100x

Meme coins rarely stay quiet for long, and the latest craze is happening around Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The Little Pepe presale has already reached $25M, with over 98% of tokens sold and the price doubling from its initial level. That kind of momentum puts the project clearly on the radar of traders chasing the next 100x opportunity. Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, Little Pepe incorporates utility into its design. The team has developed its own Layer 2 blockchain that offers near-instant transactions, no trading taxes, and security measures to prevent bots and rug pulls. With a CertiK audit and an ecosystem plan that features a meme launchpad named ‘Pepe’s Pump Pad,’ $LILPEPE aims to be more than just another frog with a funny name. The big question now: does this momentum signal the start of another Doge-like run to sit alongside the top meme coins? From Casino Bets to Layer 2 Tech The meme coin market often feels like a slot machine. You put in some $ETH or $SOL and hope for green candles, praying the devs don’t disappear. Most projects rely on hype and little more. Little Pepe is trying to change that playbook. Instead of using Ethereum or Solana and incurring high fees, $LILPEPE features its own Layer 2 blockchain. Transactions are nearly instantaneous, gas costs are minimal, and buyers aren’t surprised by hidden trading taxes. For anyone who’s experienced fees eating into their meme coin collection, that’s a welcome change. Security is another aspect. Little Pepe has bot protection and smart contracts designed to make rug pulls almost impossible, and it has already passed a CertiK audit. Because the chain is EVM-compatible, developers can port existing Ethereum dApps without starting from scratch. That lowers the barrier for building out the ecosystem—giving $LILPEPE a shot at being more than a one-season meme. Tokenomics Breakdown: 100B Supply, 26.5% Presale, and Staking Rewards Many meme coins have unclear token allocation, but Little Pepe’s structure is transparent. The total supply is limited to 100 billion $LILPEPE, with 26.5% allocated for the presale and 30% reserved for chain reserves to support the Layer 2. An additional 13.5% funds staking rewards, while liquidity, marketing, and centralized exchange reserves each receive 10%. That balance means early buyers aren’t left holding the entire bag. Once listings start, there’s potential for growth, and staking offers additional incentives for those wanting to lock tokens in instead of flipping them. Beyond token splits, the team is working to develop a meme ecosystem that has real potential. The main feature is Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for new meme coins created to make token creation safer and easier. If it succeeds, it could position $LILPEPE as a broader platform, not just a single token. The roadmap also aims for a $1B market cap and reaching the CMC top 100, which may sound ambitious, but aligns with the broader bull cycle’s interest in utility-backed meme projects. Presale Frenzy: $25M Raised, 98% of Tokens Already Gone The Little Pepe presale has crossed $25M, with more than 15.5B tokens sold – roughly 98.7% of the allocation. Early buyers purchased $LILPEPE at $0.0010, but the price has now doubled to $0.0021 as the sale progresses through its later stages. Each round sells out faster than the previous one, a typical sign of increasing FOMO. This level of momentum demonstrates how much attention $LILPEPE is gaining ahead of its exchange debut. The $777K Giveaway Fueling Community Buzz Adding to the hype, Little Pepe is hosting a $777K token giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77K worth of $LILPEPE, a substantial prize pool compared to the small promotions most meme coins run. To qualify, buyers must invest at least $100 in the presale. Doing extra social media tasks earns more entries, making the contest both a community effort and a viral marketing campaign. For the team, it’s also a sign of confidence. Projects don’t give out three-quarters of a million dollars’ worth of tokens unless they believe they will be worth even more. Final Thoughts – Can $LILPEPE Be the Next 100x Meme Coin? Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) positions itself as more than just another meme coin. It combines Layer 2 speed, zero-tax trading, and meme culture into a package that has already raised $25M. Add anti-rug protections, a CertiK audit, and community buzz around the $777K giveaway, and it’s clear why discussions of it being the next crypto to explode with a possible 100x run are emerging. But meme coins remain speculative by nature. The volatility that made $DOGE and $SHIB famous also damaged many investors. This article is not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR): review tokenomics, roadmap milestones, and whitepapers before investing. Never put in more than you’re willing to lose. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/little-pepe-presale-hits-25m
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:52
CoreWeave launches venture capital arm focused on early-stage AI startups

PANews reported on September 9th that CoreWeave (CRWV) announced it will establish a venture capital arm focused on early-stage artificial intelligence startups. The new fund, called CoreWeave Ventures, will focus on investing in startups developing AI tools, infrastructure, or applications. The company did not disclose the investment amount, but viewed the move as an extension of its broader mission to support high-performance computing for machine learning and generative AI. Earlier news broke that CoreWeave is acquiring Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific (CORZ) in an all-stock deal worth $9 billion. The merger, announced in July, is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
PANews2025/09/09 23:51
Coinbase acquires Sensible leadership team to strengthen onchain finance

The post Coinbase acquires Sensible leadership team to strengthen onchain finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase acquired Sensible’s leadership team to enhance its onchain finance operations. The move highlights Coinbase’s commitment to advancing onchain financial infrastructure. Crypto exchange Coinbase today announced the acquisition of the leadership team from Sensible, a move aimed at strengthening its onchain finance capabilities. The company shared the news via social media, stating “We’re welcoming the @holdsensible leadership team to Coinbase.” Coinbase emphasized its strategic focus, noting that “The future of finance is onchain, and we’re building it with the best.” Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-onchain-finance-acquisition/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:51
BYD wants 100 carmakers out of China’s EV market

BYD has called for a massive wipeout of competition in China’s car market, demanding that nearly 100 manufacturers be removed from the field after Beijing officially banned discount tactics that fueled the industry’s price wars. Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, said the current number of carmakers was unsustainable and that the country’s market was […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 23:49
How Tapzi Beat High-Performing Tokens SEI, SKY, & CRO This Week

The post How Tapzi Beat High-Performing Tokens SEI, SKY, & CRO This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Know the best crypto presale to buy today and discover why Tapzi is emerging as the next big 100x project poised to deliver huge returns. The crypto market is once again navigating turbulent waters. With Bitcoin consolidating around critical resistance levels and Ethereum mirroring its sideways moves, traders are looking beyond blue-chip assets for high-growth opportunities. Recent macroeconomic factors, including inflationary pressure and shifting regulatory policies in the U.S. and Europe, have only added to volatility. This has sparked a renewed hunt for the best crypto to buy now to multiply it in ways that flagship tokens may no longer provide. Yet, the challenge lies in separating genuine value from short-lived hype. Many investors get caught in coins that promise utility but fail to scale. SEI, for instance, despite its innovative network design, has struggled with liquidity constraints. SKY, while ambitious in narrative, has faced concerns over adoption timelines. CRO continues to push its ecosystem, but competition from rival exchange tokens limits its breakthrough potential. Amid this crowded landscape, one project is standing out: Tapzi ($TAPZI). As the world’s first decentralized skill-based Web3 arcade, Tapzi is reimagining blockchain gaming. With a capped supply, audited smart contracts, and a sustainable economy built on player-versus-player staking, it offers a path that avoids the inflation traps of earlier GameFi models. At its presale price of $0.0035, set to rise to $0.0045 and eventually list at $0.01, Tapzi’s trajectory signals not only growth, but urgency. Missing this window may mean missing the next best crypto to buy with 100x potential. Tapzi (TAPZI): The 186% Growth Engine in Web3 Gaming Tapzi has quickly gained recognition for combining three of the most powerful trends in crypto today: gaming, sustainability, and fair tokenomics. Positioned as the world’s first Web3 arcade where skill, not chance, decides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:49
Ethena Labs publishes proposal to bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin issuance rights

PANews reported on September 9th that Ethena Labs has released a proposal, requesting the community and validators to consider the USDH token identifier. The proposal proposes the launch of a stablecoin centered on the Hyperliquid platform. This stablecoin will leverage the expertise and resources accumulated by Ethena and its partners in the field, with an emphasis on security, community engagement, and regulatory compliance. Ethena has pledged significant financial and human resources to establish USDH as a benchmark, leading stablecoin for Hyperliquid users and developers. The core terms of the proposal include that USDH will initially be 100% backed by USDtb; Ethena commits to using at least 95% of the net income generated by USDH reserves for the Hyperliquid community; if the Hyperliquid community wishes to revalue trading pairs currently denominated in USDC on core exchanges to USDH, Ethena will bear all transaction costs of migrating USDC to USDH; the Ethena Labs research team will submit a proposal to the Ethena Risk Committee to apply for USDH to be listed as a compliant endorsement asset of USDe, etc.
PANews2025/09/09 23:47
Cboe Unveils Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ether in the US

TLDR Cboe unveils 10-year Bitcoin & Ether Continuous futures pending approval Bitcoin & Ether get 10-year Continuous futures via Cboe’s U.S. exchange Cboe brings perpetual-style Bitcoin & Ether futures into U.S. regulation Long-term Bitcoin & Ether exposure coming with Cboe’s Continuous futures Cboe launches U.S.-regulated Continuous crypto futures for BTC & ETH Cboe Global Markets [...] The post Cboe Unveils Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ether in the US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 23:46
Dogecoin Welcomes Its First ETF – Enthusiasts Have Mined 37,690 Doge through GoldenMining

Asset management company REX Shares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the country's first Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF), with approval expected as early as next week. The post Dogecoin Welcomes Its First ETF – Enthusiasts Have Mined 37,690 Doge through GoldenMining appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/09 23:46
XRP Price Analysis Predicts Explosive Surge, WLFI News Highlights Supply Shock, While BlockDAG’s $400M Presale Outshines All Rivals

Explore XRP price analysis, WLFI news, and why BlockDAG’s $0.0013 entry with 76,815% ROI makes it the standout among top crypto assets.
Cryptodaily2025/09/09 23:43
