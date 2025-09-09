2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9729-0.03%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08936+3.30%
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Unstoppable Domains partners with OG Foundation to launch .ROBOT

In this post: Unstoppable Domains has partnered with the OG Foundation to launch a new domain called .ROBOT. According to the company, the domain is available for pre-sales and is a Web3-only naming service.  The leader in Web3 said .ROBOT domain provides a universal identity layer for the robotics revolution. The domain will span humanoid […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5463+2.95%
OG
OG$24.057+7.44%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 00:00
BlockDAG’s $400M Momentum Leaves Polygon’s $10 Dream & Hedera’s Price Recovery in the Shadows

Explore Polygon (POL) market outlook, Hedera (HBAR) price recovery, and BlockDAG’s $400M rise. Discover why BlockDAG dominates top crypto to buy in 2025 analysis.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2665-1.03%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 00:00
BBVA Spain Collaborates With Ripple for Digital Asset Custody Technology to Expand Crypto Trading Offerings

BBVA integrated Ripple’s custody solution as a response to the surging market in Spain, to serve customers efficiently and expand its digital asset ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 00:00
CryptoQuant Analyst Announces: “Bitcoin Bull Run Continues, Peak to Be Seen This Month!”

The post CryptoQuant Analyst Announces: “Bitcoin Bull Run Continues, Peak to Be Seen This Month!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, which reached a new high of over $124,000 in mid-August, has been on a downward trend since then. While some analysts say this could signal the start of a bear market, others argue that it is a healthy correction occurring during the bull phase. The latest updated analysis on this subject came from CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler. Accordingly, the analyst said that the bear market has not started yet, but Bitcoin is in the final stage of the bull market and the peak may come in October. According to the analysis of Axel Adler, who used the classic halving-bull cycle model in his analysis, Bitcoin entered the final phase of the bull market, 504 days after the previous halving event. Stating that the bull market is still ongoing, the analyst said that Bitcoin remained solid and proved its strength in the face of strong sales. “There was a major sell-off among long-term investors around $70,000 in March, followed by additional selling at $98,000 and $117,000. Despite these sell-offs, institutional investors are currently absorbing the selling volume from long-term Bitcoin holders. This means the bull market is still going strong.” Bitcoin’s Peak is in October-November! Finally, Adler noted that the final peak of a bull market typically occurs when the spot price is approximately eleven times the average cost basis of long-term investors, which he pointed to around October and November. “The peak of the bull cycle occurs when the spot price is approximately 11 times higher than the average cost basis of long-term investors. Based on this timing, Bitcoin could reach a new ATH and peak around October-November this year.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptoquant-analyst-announces-bitcoin-bull-run-continues-peak-to-be-seen-this-month/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.59%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
MAY
MAY$0.04241-0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:59
‘The Conjuring’ May Return After ‘Last Rites,’ Shocking No One

The post ‘The Conjuring’ May Return After ‘Last Rites,’ Shocking No One appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As you may have learned from Avengers: Endgame, just because you’re reaching some final apex of your universe, the next step is not to end that universe, but to keep going in the quest for more money. And now that appears like it will happen with The Conjuring, despite the Last Rites finale. Now that The Conjuring: Last Rites has opened with $194 million worldwide, the single best opening for a horror movie in history, WB is hard at work trying to think about how they can expand on that. And right now, that’s not more spin-offs like Annabelle or The Nun (though no doubt more are coming), but another The Conjuring “proper” film. This time? A prequel, according to Puck News. While we don’t have any fixed details about how this would play out, this was already set up to a certain extent in a prologue in Last Rites with different actors playing young Ed and Lorraine Warren, Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor respectively. On the one hand, The Conjuring now has an already-seen set-up for this and two actors ready to go. On the other, these are effectively brand new faces and not stars almost anyone would recognize, unlike Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have led all four movies. That said, it’s not uncommon for less-known faces to lead horror movies, and the Conjuring name alone is likely to be enough of a draw. Plus, the amount of people who watched this movie would know these guys are in the prequel. I would not expect that WB believes this will make anything like Last Rites just did, but with the low budgets of these movies, it would likely rake in cash whatever it makes. So, it is not terribly surprising that this is happening, but one catch…
Threshold
T$0.01629-0.61%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2725-3.77%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04863+0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:58
Coinbase adds Sensible leadership to build onchain consumer tools

The post Coinbase adds Sensible leadership to build onchain consumer tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase announced that it has acquired the founders of Sensible, a team specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, to strengthen its onchain consumer roadmap. Co-founders Jacob Frantz and Zachary Salmon will lead teams tasked with making DeFi tools easier to use, part of Coinbase’s broader ambition to become what it calls an “everything exchange.” Sensible’s co-founders previously built applications that brought DeFi to retail users, an area Coinbase has been steadily expanding through initiatives like Coinbase Wallet and its layer-2 network, Base. By integrating their expertise, Coinbase aims to reduce the complexity of decentralized lending, staking, and rewards programs, which often remain out of reach for newcomers. The company highlighted examples such as non-custodial smart wallets for crypto-backed loans and staking services that allow users to earn rewards for helping secure blockchain networks. This acquisition follows a series of Coinbase moves in 2024 and 2025 aimed at bolstering its onchain ecosystem. The company bought the Utopia Labs team in late 2024 to accelerate its payments roadmap and added Spindl in early 2025 to expand onchain advertising. More recently, Coinbase welcomed leaders from Opyn Markets to develop market infrastructure. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-adds-sensible-leadership
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-1.00%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001681+1.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:57
Trending Crypto Betting Sites in Focus: Why Spartans Challenges Ladbrokes and Coral With Bold Rewards

Compare trending crypto betting sites in 2025. See how Spartans, Ladbrokes, and Coral stack up on giveaways from Lamborghini prizes to VIP perks.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002091+33.52%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 23:56
Biggest Crypto Casino Prize 2025 Showdown Featuring Spartans, Chumba Casino, and LuckyLand Slots

Explore Spartans, Chumba, and LuckyLand to see who delivers the biggest crypto casino prize 2025 with proof, real winners, and transparent giveaways.
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+2.18%
Cryptodaily2025/09/09 23:55
US Lawmakers Push Plan For Bitcoin Reserve Backed By Seized Assets

The post US Lawmakers Push Plan For Bitcoin Reserve Backed By Seized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: New bill orders Treasury to deliver Bitcoin reserve study in 90 days Reserve could be built from confiscated digital assets held by US America joins Kazakhstan and Philippines in crypto reserve race US lawmakers propose strategic Bitcoin reserve American lawmakers have introduced a bill requiring the Treasury Department to study and prepare a detailed report on the technical and legal aspects of creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The report would clarify how the reserve, first ordered by President Trump, could operate in practice. Source: U.S. Congress 90 days to deliver a full analysis The bill, sponsored by Rep. David P. Joyce, requires the Treasury Department to submit its findings within 90 days of enactment. The report must cover the feasibility of the project, its legal basis, cybersecurity measures for federally held digital assets, and procedures for interagency fund transfers. It also emphasizes practical considerations: how Bitcoin would be reflected on the federal balance sheet, which third-party contractors could manage custody, and how the reserve might affect the Treasury Department’s Forfeiture Fund. From confiscated assets to state reserves In March, President Trump signed an executive order establishing both a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and a digital asset repository, to be funded by cryptocurrencies seized by the government.  Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the department is exploring “budget-neutral ways” to strengthen the reserve without adding new financial burdens. If the bill passes the House of Representatives, it will move to the Senate for further debate, marking a concrete step from rhetoric to implementation. A global race for crypto reserves The United States is not alone in exploring state-level cryptocurrency reserves. On September 8, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined plans for a national digital asset fund to accumulate “promising assets in the new digital financial system.” In August, the Philippine Congress…
Union
U$0.00945-0.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.728+0.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+2.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 23:55
Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases