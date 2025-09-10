2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Exciting ICON SODA Migration: Your Essential Guide to a Seamless Swap

BitcoinWorld Exciting ICON SODA Migration: Your Essential Guide to a Seamless Swap Get ready for a significant event in the cryptocurrency world! The highly anticipated ICON SODA migration is set to begin, promising an exciting transition for many users. ICON has officially announced that the initial test migration for SODAX (SODA) will kick off on September 15th. This pivotal move allows ICX holders to seamlessly swap their tokens for SODA, marking a new chapter for both communities. If you hold ICX, understanding this process is crucial for a smooth transition into the SODA ecosystem. What is the ICON SODA Migration All About? The core of the ICON SODA migration involves a direct token swap. Starting September 15th, individuals with ICX tokens in their wallets will have the opportunity to exchange them for SODA tokens. This exchange will occur at a straightforward one-to-one ratio, ensuring fairness and simplicity for participants. The designated platform for this swap is Sonic, a key detail for anyone planning to participate. This migration is more than just a token exchange; it represents a strategic alignment and evolution within the broader blockchain landscape. It aims to integrate communities and potentially unlock new utilities for both token holders. The initial test phase is a careful step to ensure the process is robust and user-friendly before a wider rollout. How Will the Swap Work for ICON Holders? Participating in the ICON SODA migration is designed to be user-friendly. When the migration begins on September 15th, ICX holders will navigate to the Sonic platform. Here’s a simple breakdown of what to expect: Access Sonic: Ensure you are using the official Sonic platform to avoid scams. Connect Your Wallet: Link your cryptocurrency wallet containing your ICX tokens. Initiate Swap: Follow the on-screen prompts to initiate the token exchange. Confirm Ratio: Verify that the swap is indeed at the advertised one-to-one ratio for ICX to SODA. Receive SODA: Once confirmed, your new SODA tokens will be deposited into your connected wallet. This direct approach simplifies the process, making it accessible even for those new to token migrations. Always double-check all details before confirming any transaction. Benefits and What to Expect from This Transition The ICON SODA migration brings several potential benefits to the forefront. For ICX holders, this offers an opportunity to engage with a new and expanding ecosystem, potentially accessing new decentralized applications (dApps) and services built around SODA. This cross-chain collaboration can foster innovation and expand the utility of both tokens. What can users expect? Initially, a test migration phase ensures all systems are functioning correctly. This cautious approach is a positive sign, indicating a commitment to a secure and reliable transition. Post-migration, SODA token holders might find themselves part of a more integrated and dynamic community, with enhanced opportunities for participation and growth. This strategic move could strengthen the overall value proposition for both ICON and SODA communities. Navigating Your ICON SODA Migration: Tips for a Smooth Experience To ensure a smooth ICON SODA migration, here are some actionable insights and tips: Stay Informed: Always refer to official announcements from ICON and SODA. Bookmark their official websites and social media channels. Verify Platforms: Only use the officially designated platform, Sonic, for the swap. Be wary of phishing attempts or unofficial links. Secure Your Wallet: Ensure your cryptocurrency wallet is secure. Use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and never share your private keys. Start Small (if possible): During the initial test migration, consider swapping a small amount first to familiarize yourself with the process before migrating your entire holdings. Monitor Gas Fees: While the swap ratio is 1:1, be mindful of any network transaction fees (gas fees) that might apply during the process. Being prepared and cautious will help you navigate this transition effectively and safely. In conclusion, the upcoming ICON SODA migration marks an exciting development for both ICON and SODA communities. With a clear one-to-one swap ratio on Sonic, starting September 15th, users have a straightforward path to transition their ICX tokens. This strategic move promises enhanced utility, broader ecosystem engagement, and a more integrated future. By staying informed and following official guidelines, participants can look forward to a seamless and beneficial experience, unlocking new possibilities within the evolving blockchain space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When does the ICON SODA migration begin? A1: The initial test migration for SODAX (SODA) is scheduled to begin on September 15th. Q2: What is the swap ratio for ICX to SODA tokens? A2: Users will be able to swap their ICX tokens for SODA at a one-to-one (1:1) ratio. Q3: Which platform should I use for the token swap? A3: The official platform designated for the token swap is Sonic. Always ensure you are using the correct and official platform. Q4: Do I need to do anything before September 15th? A4: It’s recommended to stay updated with official announcements from ICON and SODA. Ensure your ICX tokens are in a wallet you control and can connect to Sonic. Q5: What are the main benefits of participating in the ICON SODA migration? A5: Participating allows you to engage with the SODA ecosystem, potentially access new dApps and services, and benefit from the strategic integration of both communities. Q6: Are there any fees involved in the swap? A6: While the token swap itself is 1:1, standard network transaction (gas) fees may apply, depending on network congestion at the time of the swap. Did you find this guide helpful for the upcoming ICON SODA migration? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and help them prepare for a smooth transition! Your insights and shares help strengthen our community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency landscape’s future price action. This post Exciting ICON SODA Migration: Your Essential Guide to a Seamless Swap first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:05
Blockchain fintech platform Munify completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Y Combinator

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Wamda, Egypt-based fintech platform Munify completed a US$3 million seed round of financing, led by Y Combinator, with participation from Digital Currency Group (DCG) and BYLD. Munify is a blockchain-based fintech platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering global, mobile-first fund management services. The platform offers multi-currency non-custodial accounts, real-time cross-border payments, a virtual USDC card, and remittance services supporting stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/10 00:05
OpenSea Opens $1M NFT Reserve With CryptoPunk Collection Buy

OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, has launched a $1 million reserve to acquire and preserve culturally important digital art. The reserve began with the purchase of CryptoPunk #5273, marking a new chapter for the platform in showcasing NFTs as historical and artistic artifacts. L’article OpenSea Opens $1M NFT Reserve With CryptoPunk Collection Buy est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:05
U.S. job growth overestimated by 911,000 in major revision that proves Trump right all along

The post U.S. job growth overestimated by 911,000 in major revision that proves Trump right all along appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Labor Department just admitted the U.S. economy didn’t create as many jobs as it told everyone it did. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)’s report released Tuesday shows the government overstated employment gains by 911,000 over a one-year period leading up to March. That’s the biggest revision since 2002, and it just gave Donald Trump a major “told you so” moment. Wall Street had been bracing for a big revision, and some companies expected as much as a million, but most estimates were around 600,000. Trump installed new economist at BLS Most of the overestimated jobs were logged before he returned to the White House. So, when he started pushing tariffs and the data still looked weak, the administration blamed the BLS for hiding how bad things really were. After July’s jobs report turned out to be garbage, with major downward corrections and soft numbers, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Her replacement? E.J. Antoni, a conservative economist from the Heritage Foundation. But even with the leadership change, the August jobs report came in even worse than July. Then the June total got nuked too, revised to a loss of 13,000 jobs, marking the first monthly decline since December 2020. BLS says this isn’t a political issue. They claim the corrections are based on new data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, and also include updated business tax filings. Unlike the monthly numbers, which are built on surveys and subject to small tweaks, these annual revisions are deep cuts, basically a full reset of the data using more solid evidence. This year’s slash was 50% larger than the last and points to a shaky jobs situation through 2024 and early 2025. US private sector hit the hardest The new numbers kill the idea of a strong labor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:04
SharpLink bets big on Ethereum, funding $1.5B stock buyback plan

SharpLink Gaming has begun its $1.5B share buyback program with a repurchase of about 1 million shares of SBET.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 00:03
South Korea Lifts Venture Capital Ban on Crypto Firms

The post South Korea Lifts Venture Capital Ban on Crypto Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea lifts 2018 ban, allowing crypto firms venture certification and government benefits. Dunamu’s 2018 $18M tax loss highlights past restrictions on blockchain ventures. New NTS rules require reporting of foreign crypto income under national tax law. South Korea’s government is moving to formalize its crypto economy with a classic “carrot and stick” strategy. Regulators are officially lifting a 2018 ban that blocked crypto startups from receiving venture status; the “carrot” to fuel domestic innovation. At the same time, they are tightening tax rules on crypto income, the “stick” to ensure every won is accounted for. This two-pronged approach signals a strategic pivot to cultivate a powerful, homegrown, and fully taxable digital asset industry. What’s Changing for Crypto Startups? Effective September 16, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) will officially remove crypto trading and brokerage from its list of restricted industries for venture certification. This reverses a 2018 policy that controversially lumped crypto firms in with high-risk businesses like pubs and gambling venues. Related: South Korea to Roll Out New Legislation for Won-Pegged Stablecoins in October The change means crypto startups can now qualify for crucial government benefits and subsidies. This is a significant shift that could have saved exchange operator Dunamu a staggering $18 million tax bill it faced after its venture status was revoked in 2018. And What About the New Tax Rules? Just as the government opens the door for venture benefits, the National Tax Service (NTS) is tightening its grip on compliance. The NTS recently confirmed that any crypto earned from foreign entities, like tokens paid by overseas subsidiaries to local employees, is subject to comprehensive income tax reporting. This move ensures that as the domestic industry grows with official support, all related income is fully captured under national tax law. What Does This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Federal Reserve Actions Create Turbulence in Employment Figures

The post Federal Reserve Actions Create Turbulence in Employment Figures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve’s steadfast position on interest rates has significantly affected today’s employment statistics, stirring economic discussions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) unintentionally supported the Fed’s stance on maintaining rates, albeit at the expense of the Trump administration. Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Actions Create Turbulence in Employment Figures Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/federal-reserve-actions-create-turbulence-in-employment-figures
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:02
OpenSea Teases SEA Token Rollout to Reignite NFT Market

The new Flagship Collection will showcase Web3’s cultural milestones, seeded with around $1 million in OP and ARB. Half of […] The post OpenSea Teases SEA Token Rollout to Reignite NFT Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/10 00:01
Electric Car Maker Taps RLUSD For Payments As XRP Strategy Unfolds

VivoPower International’s electric-vehicle arm, Tembo, will start accepting Ripple USD (RLUSD) for payments, a move that could change how the company handles cross-border deals, a press release confirmed. Related Reading: Bitcoin Stash Grows: Metaplanet Now Holds 20,136 BTC After $15M Buy According to the company, the stablecoin will be used to speed up payments and […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 00:00
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases