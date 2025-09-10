2025-09-11 Thursday

The post China’s coal imports rose in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As transport data had previously indicated, China imported significantly more coal in August than in previous months: according to data from the Chinese customs authority, 42.7 million tons of coal were imported, the highest level since December last year, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. China’s coal imports to decline “This was 16% or 6 million tons more than the monthly average for the first seven months of the year. There were two reasons for the increase in imports: firstly, domestic prices had risen after the government capped production in order to support them. Secondly, domestic demand was high because a heatwave had driven up demand for air conditioning.” “Nevertheless, imports in August remained below the previous year’s level, and in the first eight months, they were down 12.2% year-on-year at just under 300 million tons. We expect China’s coal imports to decline due to the massive expansion of renewable energies.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chinas-coal-imports-rose-in-august-commerzbank-202509091138
2025/09/10
Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation launch “.ROBOT,” a Web3 domain aimed at giving robots and AI agents a unified digital identity layer (trusted and owned on blockchain).
2025/09/10
But First, Keep Your Wallet SafeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/10
Although $BTC has dropped by around 5% to $112K this past month, it’s not all bad news for the #1 crypto – and thus $HYPER as well.
2025/09/10
The post Sky Joins Bidding War for Planned Hyperliquid Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto protocol Sky has become the fifth crypto project to launch a bid to help the decentralized perps exchange Hyperliquid launch and issue a stablecoin. Sky co-founder Rune Christensen on Monday posted his project’s proposal to back Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, offering up Sky’s resources and promising a customizable token with a yield rivaling US treasury bills. “By using Sky to power USDH, the Hyperliquid community will gain unbeatable advantages that no other stablecoin project can offer,” Christensen said in his pitch.  Sky, formerly known as Maker, created and backs USDS (USDS) and Dai (DAI), respectively the fourth and fifth-largest stablecoins that are together worth around $12.5 billion, and its proposal joins at least four other crypto projects all bidding to win the USDH job, which Hyperliquid posted on Friday. Sky promises USDH yield, option for GENIUS Act compliance Christensen’s wide-ranging proposal says Hyperliquid would receive a 4.85% return on all USDH on its platform, which he said is “significantly above the T-Bill rate.” He added that USDH will also be able to convert to and from a version of its USDS stablecoin that gives its holders a yield of 4.75% and would be “natively multichain” using the cross-blockchain protocol LayerZero. Source: Rune Christensen The Hyperliquid community will also be able to customize the stablecoin under Sky’s proposal, with Christensen giving the example that it could be made to comply with US stablecoin laws under the GENIUS Act, which bans stablecoin issuers from paying yield. Christensen said Sky would also give $25 million to create a project to “autonomously grow DeFi on Hyperliquid,” which will have exclusive tokens that could be “potentially bringing in billions” to the protocol. Sky’s bid the fifth for Hyperliquid Sky’s proposal is the fifth similar bid for the stablecoin from a major crypto project after Hyperliquid…
2025/09/10
Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/10
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-set-for-breakout/
2025/09/10
BitcoinWorld SIM-swapping Scam Exposed: US DOJ Seizes $5M in Bitcoin The digital world offers incredible opportunities, but it also harbors hidden threats. Recently, a significant development in the fight against cybercrime emerged: the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken decisive action, filing for the forfeiture of over $5 million in Bitcoin (BTC) linked to a sophisticated SIM-swapping scam. This move underscores the ongoing battle to secure digital assets and protect individuals from increasingly cunning fraudsters. Understanding the Devious SIM-Swapping Scam What exactly is a SIM-swapping scam, and why should every cryptocurrency holder be aware of it? At its core, a SIM-swapping scam is a malicious attack where perpetrators gain control of a victim’s phone number. They achieve this by tricking a mobile carrier into transferring the victim’s phone number to a SIM card controlled by the scammer. This might involve social engineering tactics, impersonation, or exploiting vulnerabilities within the carrier’s systems. Once they control your phone number, the attackers can intercept critical communications, including one-time passwords (OTPs) and two-factor authentication (2FA) codes. These codes are often the last line of defense for accessing online accounts, especially cryptocurrency exchanges, banking portals, and email. Imagine waking up to find your digital life compromised, simply because someone gained access to your phone number. It’s a chilling thought, and unfortunately, a reality for many victims. How it Works: Scammers contact your mobile carrier, pretending to be you. The Goal: To port your phone number to their SIM card. The Impact: They gain access to your SMS, calls, and crucial 2FA codes. The DOJ’s Decisive Blow Against Crypto SIM-Swapping Scammers This latest action by the U.S. Department of Justice represents a significant victory against digital asset theft. The filing for the forfeiture of more than $5 million in BTC sends a clear message: law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing those who exploit technological vulnerabilities to steal cryptocurrencies. This particular forfeiture stems from a complex SIM-swapping scam that resulted in substantial financial losses for victims. The successful tracking and seizure of these illicit funds highlight the increasing sophistication of investigative techniques in the blockchain space. While the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies can offer anonymity, transactions are recorded on an immutable ledger, often leaving a trail for determined investigators. This case serves as a powerful reminder that even in the digital realm, justice can and will be pursued. This initiative not only recovers stolen assets but also acts as a deterrent. It shows that engaging in a SIM-swapping scam carries serious consequences, making it a riskier endeavor for potential criminals. It reinforces trust in the digital ecosystem by demonstrating that authorities are committed to protecting users. Safeguarding Your Assets: Defending Against SIM-Swapping Scams Given the pervasive threat of a SIM-swapping scam, what steps can you take to protect your valuable digital assets? Proactive security measures are crucial. Your first line of defense should always be to secure your mobile account. Here are some essential tips to safeguard yourself: Enable a Strong PIN/Password on Your Mobile Account: Contact your carrier and set up a unique PIN or password for your account. This makes it harder for scammers to authorize changes without this specific code. Use Authenticator Apps for 2FA: Whenever possible, opt for app-based two-factor authentication (e.g., Google Authenticator, Authy) instead of SMS-based 2FA. Authenticator apps generate codes that are tied to your device, not your phone number, making them immune to SIM swaps. Be Wary of Phishing Attempts: Scammers often gather personal information through phishing emails or texts. Never click suspicious links or provide personal details unless you are certain of the sender’s legitimacy. Monitor Your Accounts: Regularly check your phone service and financial accounts for any unusual activity. Early detection can prevent significant losses. Consider a Hardware Wallet: For substantial cryptocurrency holdings, a hardware wallet offers the highest level of security by keeping your private keys offline. Vigilance is key in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. By adopting these security practices, you significantly reduce your vulnerability to a SIM-swapping scam and other forms of digital theft. A Crucial Victory in the Fight Against Cybercrime The U.S. DOJ’s successful action to forfeit over $5 million in Bitcoin from a SIM-swapping scam is more than just a legal procedure; it’s a critical moment for digital asset security. It highlights the persistent danger of these sophisticated attacks while simultaneously showcasing the increasing effectiveness of law enforcement in combating them. As the digital economy continues to grow, the responsibility to protect our assets falls on both individuals and institutions. This case serves as a powerful reminder that while the rewards of the crypto world are enticing, a proactive and informed approach to security is paramount. Stay informed, stay secure, and protect your digital future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions regarding SIM-swapping scams and cryptocurrency security: Q1: What is the primary goal of a SIM-swapping scammer? A1: The primary goal is to gain control of your phone number to intercept crucial communications, especially two-factor authentication (2FA) codes, which allows them to access your online accounts, including cryptocurrency exchanges and banking services. Q2: How can I tell if I’m a victim of a SIM-swapping scam? A2: Signs include sudden loss of cell service, inability to make or receive calls/texts, or notifications of unauthorized account changes. If you suspect a SIM swap, contact your mobile carrier and financial institutions immediately. Q3: Are hardware wallets truly effective against SIM-swapping scams? A3: Yes, hardware wallets are highly effective. They store your private keys offline, meaning even if a scammer gains access to your online accounts, they cannot move your cryptocurrency without physical access to your hardware wallet and its PIN. Q4: Does the U.S. DOJ typically recover stolen cryptocurrencies? A4: The U.S. DOJ and other law enforcement agencies are increasingly successful in tracking and recovering stolen cryptocurrencies, especially from high-profile scams. This recent forfeiture of over $5 million in BTC is a prime example of their ongoing efforts. Q5: What’s the most important step to prevent a SIM-swapping scam? A5: The most important step is to enable a strong, unique PIN or password directly with your mobile carrier for your account. This prevents unauthorized SIM transfers without that specific credential. Additionally, prioritize app-based 2FA over SMS-based whenever possible. Did you find this article helpful in understanding the dangers of a SIM-swapping scam and how to protect your digital assets? Share this crucial information with your friends, family, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media. Together, we can build a more secure digital community! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post SIM-swapping Scam Exposed: US DOJ Seizes $5M in Bitcoin first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10
The post Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nebius Group (NBIS) shares soared 47% in pre-market trading after the company said it signed an agreement to supply Microsoft (MSFT) with graphic processing units (GPUs) in a deal Reuters valued at $17.4 billion over five years. The contract is worth more than the Amsterdam-based company’s entire market capitalization, currently $15.29 billion. According to Reuters, Microsoft may increase the contract value to $19.4 billion by acquiring additional services capacity. Shares of other companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, also advanced. Cipher Mining (CIFR) and IREN (IREN) both climbed 9% on speculation of further AI infrastructure partnerships, echoing similar moves seen earlier this year with CoreWeave (CRWV) and TerraWulf (WULF). Nebius provides Nvidia-powered GPUs, cloud services and AI developer tools built on its proprietary hardware and software. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/nebius-microsoft-usd17-4b-deal-lifts-ai-mining-stocks-in-pre-market-trading
2025/09/10
Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin: A DeFi Power Move — and How Ave.ai Amplifies It Hyperliquid is about to launch USDH — its first native, U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin — with a twist: the issuer will be decided entirely by the community through on-chain governance. This is more than a product launch. It’s a structural shift that could rewire where stablecoin yield flows, how liquidity rotates, and how governance power translates into market momentum. If you’re a trader — especially in perps, meme coins, or DeFi yield strategies — here’s why you need to be watching, and how Ave.ai turns this into actionable alpha. USDH Is Coming — and Governance Is in the Driver’s&nbsp;Seat The process: Ticker reserved: USDH is locked&nbsp;in. Validator proposals: Multiple candidates are pitching to be the&nbsp;issuer. Gas auction: Even the winning bidder must compete in a final gas auction to secure deployment rights — adding game theory to governance. Breaking USDC’s monopoly: USDC currently controls ~95% of Hyperliquid’s stablecoin liquidity (~$5.6B). USDH’s goal is to diversify liquidity and keep yield internal to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The numbers that&nbsp;matter: Analysts estimate that just 15% market share could generate $220M/year in additional capital for HYPE&nbsp;holders. This could be routed into HYPE buybacks, staking rewards, and ecosystem incentives. The players: Voting date: September 14,&nbsp;2025. Issuers competing: Paxos, Frax, and Agora (with MoonPay) — each bringing different liquidity networks and reputational weight. Why USDH Is More Than “Another Stablecoin” Decentralized issuance: The community, not a single entity, decides who gets to mint USDH — setting a precedent for transparent stablecoin governance. Ecosystem revenue loop: Instead of bleeding yield to off-platform issuers, USDH could cycle yield back into traders’ pockets and protocol development. Synchronized upgrades: The launch coincides with fee reductions of up to 80% on certain spot quote pairs, increased maker rebates, and permissionless listings coming soon — all of which improve liquidity depth and trading efficiency. Ave.ai — The Market Intelligence Layer for Hyperliquid Traders Ave.ai has been the quiet co-pilot behind Hyperliquid’s growth, offering data and tools that turn news like the USDH launch into trading opportunities. Smart Money &amp; Position&nbsp;Flow Signal integration: See whale entries/exits, scaling patterns, and funding rate shifts in real&nbsp;time. Leverage tracking: Identify when big players are loading up or unwinding — a leading indicator for volatility. Liquidity Rotation &amp; Sentiment Cross-exchange flow mapping: See when capital shifts between Hyperliquid and competitors like GMX, dYdX, or&nbsp;Vertex. Funding rate comparisons: Spot arbitrage or basis opportunities when funding diverges across&nbsp;venues. Event-Driven Alerts Crisis mode: During the July 29 outage, Ave.ai flagged liquidations, book depth changes, and risk zones — giving traders time to&nbsp;hedge. Catalyst trading: Detect liquidity surges after new perp listings, capturing entry before the broader market piles&nbsp;in. Trading the USDH Era — Ave.ai&nbsp;Playbook Here’s how to stay ahead once USDH&nbsp;hits: Governance alerts: Set Ave.ai App/Web/Telegram notifications for every key governance update — from proposal submissions to final&nbsp;voting. Liquidity shift tracking: Watch USDH adoption rates and the capital rotation from USDC pairs. Early movers often get better execution. Sentiment watch: Keep tabs on whale inflows, funding rate flips, and open-interest bursts to position&nbsp;early. Ecosystem catalysts: Adapt trading size and pair selection based on fee cuts, new listings, and market depth improvements. Hyperliquid + Ave.ai = Innovation + Execution Final Thought USDH is not just a stablecoin launch — it’s a capital reallocation event and a governance milestone. It changes who earns yield, how liquidity is distributed, and what kind of incentives traders can&nbsp;expect. With Ave.ai, you don’t just watch the change happen — you trade it with precision. Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI&nbsp;now: Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin: A DeFi Power Move — and How Ave.ai Amplifies It was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/10
