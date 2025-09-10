2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

The era of memecoin exchange-traded funds has begun in the United States. The United States’ first memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to debut on Thursday, marking the latest step in the expansion of regulated crypto products after the successful rollout of Bitcoin and Ether funds last year.In a social media post on Tuesday, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (tDOJE) has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).“Pretty sure this is the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility or purpose,” Balchunas said.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,09999-0,92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,001609-11,59%
Everscale
EVER$0,01195-4,55%
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:20
Next Crypto to Explode Might Be Bitcoin Hyper, a BTC Layer-2 with $14.7M Raised

Next Crypto to Explode Might Be Bitcoin Hyper, a BTC Layer-2 with $14.7M Raised

The post Next Crypto to Explode Might Be Bitcoin Hyper, a BTC Layer-2 with $14.7M Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although $BTC has dropped by around 5% to $112K this past month, it’s not all bad news for the #1 crypto – and thus $HYPER as well. The Investment Company Institute recently found that an eye-boggling $7T sits in US market funds, earning modest yields. If the Fed slashes rates, those yields will shrink, likely making risk assets like crypto all the more attractive to investors. Given $BTC’s position as the largest and most established crypto with a hefty $2.22T market cap, it’s the leading candidate to attract inflows once cash begins rotating out of money markets. But when $BTC attracts increased attention, the Bitcoin network is no stranger to congestion. The reason is that it’s primarily optimized for security and decentralization, not high transaction throughput. As a consequence, $HYPER, which has surpassed $14.7M on presale, could be the next crypto to explode. Investors have high hopes in Bitcoin Hyper, its Layer-2 (L2) solution that’s gearing up to facilitate cheaper and faster transactions on the Bitcoin network. Bitcoin Hyper to Bring High-Speed Trading & DeFi to Bitcoin Irrespective of demand pressure, Bitcoin Hyper is under development to address Bitcoin’s pain points. The L2 network, launching this quarter, will leverage a Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to raise the bar for the Bitcoin ecosystem, and thus $BTC. Source: Bitcoin Hyper You’ll be able to deposit $BTC through the bridge, which verifies transactions before minting equivalent tokens on the L2. It’ll settle transactions almost straight away, enabling super speedy transfers and unlocking access to hot new DeFi opportunities. The SVM will also be pivotal in boosting DeFi activity on Bitcoin, as it’ll enable smart contract execution at Solana-level speeds. This alone is a major boon, as the native Bitcoin network typically doesn’t support dApps. It was designed for security…
Threshold
T$0,01631-0,60%
Bitcoin
BTC$113.174,02+1,64%
SolanaVM
SVM$0,001579-11,93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:20
HSBC, BNP Paribas back Canton Foundation in institutional tokenization push

HSBC, BNP Paribas back Canton Foundation in institutional tokenization push

BNP Paribas and HSBC are the latest institutions to join the Canton Foundation, signaling growing institutional adoption of real-world asset tokenization. Two major global banks — BNP Paribas and HSBC — have joined the Canton Foundation, the development organization of the tokenization-focused Canton Network, underscoring continued institutional interest in real-world asset applications of blockchain technology.The foundation announced Tuesday that BNP Paribas and HSBC are now members, alongside recent entrants Goldman Sachs, Hong Kong FMI Services and Moody’s Ratings. With more than 30 members, the Canton Foundation provides governance and strategic direction for the network while advancing blockchain-based financial use cases.Canton Network is a blockchain designed for institutional finance, with a core focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, regulatory compliance and interoperability. Read more
RealLink
REAL$0,06216+2,23%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09999-0,92%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03673+2,42%
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:17
Bon Jovi’s New Single Becomes An Instant Bestseller

Bon Jovi’s New Single Becomes An Instant Bestseller

The post Bon Jovi’s New Single Becomes An Instant Bestseller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bon Jovi’s new single “Red, White, and Jersey” debuts on the U.K. Singles Downloads and Singles Sales charts, marking the band’s first new hit in over a year. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 29: Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been more than a year since Bon Jovi released Forever, the band’s sixteenth album. That set dropped in June 2024 and didn’t last long on charts in countries like the United States or the United Kingdom. To breathe new life into the project — and also to make up for a lack of a tour, as lead singer Jon Bon Jovi is still facing vocal cord issues — the group is releasing Forever (Legendary Edition) in October. The project reimagines all of the songs on Forever as collaborations and also includes a brand new single, one which becomes a bestseller in the U.K. this week. “Red, White, and Jersey” Debuts on Two Charts “Red, White, and Jersey” makes its first appearance on two charts across the Atlantic this frame. The track opens at No. 57 on the Official Singles Downloads list and No. 62 on the Official Singles Sales tally. Bon Jovi Adds New Chart Wins With “Red, White, and Jersey,” Bon Jovi collects milestone wins on both rosters. The tune becomes the group’s tenth success on the Official Singles Sales ranking and its fifteenth on the Official Singles Downloads chart. First New Hit in More Than a Year On the Official Singles Downloads chart, Bon Jovi earns its first new entry in more than a year. The band last appeared on that list with “Living Proof”…
Sidekick
K$0,162-3,16%
Threshold
T$0,01631-0,60%
Union
U$0,00941-0,84%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:16
3 Best New Cryptos to Buy Now: How Presales Are Unlocking the Next Wave of Wealth

3 Best New Cryptos to Buy Now: How Presales Are Unlocking the Next Wave of Wealth

What happens when a single meme coin breaks through the noise of the market and rewrites the rules of wealth creation? The story of crypto has always been one of sudden explosions. A digital token that looked like a joke yesterday becomes the epicenter of a billion-dollar storm tomorrow. From Dogecoin tipping culture to Shiba […] The post 3 Best New Cryptos to Buy Now: How Presales Are Unlocking the Next Wave of Wealth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01332+0,37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01409+9,30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000533+1,52%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 00:15
Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: TRON and Cardano Rally as BullZilla Smashes Past $300K in Just 10 Days

Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: TRON and Cardano Rally as BullZilla Smashes Past $300K in Just 10 Days

The cryptocurrency market has always been more than numbers flashing across a screen. It is a battlefield of ideas, narratives, and innovations where conviction decides who thrives and who fades. Every week brings new contenders, but only a few manage to capture attention with the force of inevitability. This week, three names are pushing past [...] The post Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week: TRON and Cardano Rally as BullZilla Smashes Past $300K in Just 10 Days appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09999-0,92%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Blockonomi2025/09/10 00:15
MYX Finance Faces $170 Million Airdrop Sybil Attack Allegations

MYX Finance Faces $170 Million Airdrop Sybil Attack Allegations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/myx-finance-airdrop-sybil-attack/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016706+3,52%
MYX Finance
MYX$16,06128-6,06%
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:15
Coinbase On-Chain Strategy: How Sensible Founders Will Revolutionize Consumer Experience

Coinbase On-Chain Strategy: How Sensible Founders Will Revolutionize Consumer Experience

BitcoinWorld Coinbase On-Chain Strategy: How Sensible Founders Will Revolutionize Consumer Experience A truly exciting development is unfolding in the crypto world, as Coinbase makes a strategic move to significantly bolster its Coinbase on-chain strategy. The leading cryptocurrency exchange has brought on board the two brilliant minds behind Sensible, a well-regarded crypto yield-generating platform. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment, promising to reshape how users interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) directly on Coinbase. What Does This Mean for Coinbase’s On-Chain Strategy? Industry reports indicate that the founders of Sensible will gradually wind down their platform’s operations as they transition to Coinbase. Their primary focus will be on enhancing Coinbase’s approach to on-chain consumer strategy. This means leveraging their deep expertise to create more intuitive and accessible ways for users to engage with blockchain directly. Sensible distinguished itself by helping users earn yield through various staking rewards and DeFi protocols. This background is incredibly valuable. Integrating such specialized knowledge directly into Coinbase’s core operations could unlock a new era of user-friendly DeFi products. Why is Sensible’s Expertise Crucial for Coinbase? The decentralized finance landscape, while brimming with potential, can often feel complex and intimidating for average users. Sensible’s strength lay in simplifying this complexity, making yield generation accessible. Their founders possess a unique understanding of: Yield Optimization: Identifying and integrating efficient staking and lending protocols. User Experience: Designing platforms that make complex DeFi interactions straightforward. On-Chain Mechanics: Navigating the intricacies of various blockchain networks to deliver value. This expertise is directly aligned with Coinbase’s goal to expand its Coinbase on-chain strategy. It’s about bringing the benefits of DeFi to a much broader audience, without the usual headaches. How Will This Elevate the Consumer Experience? With the Sensible founders now part of the team, Coinbase is poised to significantly improve its offerings. Users can anticipate a more seamless and rewarding experience when interacting with on-chain protocols directly through the exchange. Imagine easier access to staking rewards, simplified participation in DeFi lending, and potentially new ways to earn yield directly from your Coinbase account. This strategic move aims to bridge the gap between centralized convenience and decentralized opportunities, making the Coinbase on-chain strategy a true game-changer for its users. What New Opportunities Could Emerge for Users? The possibilities are vast when combining Coinbase’s massive user base and regulatory compliance with Sensible’s on-chain expertise. We might see: Integrated Yield Products: Direct access to various staking and DeFi yield opportunities within the Coinbase app. Enhanced Transparency: Clearer insights into how yield is generated and managed on-chain. Personalized DeFi Portfolios: Tools that help users build and manage their on-chain investments more effectively. Ultimately, this move seeks to empower Coinbase users, giving them greater control and more avenues to grow their crypto assets through a robust Coinbase on-chain strategy. Looking Ahead: The Future of On-Chain Innovation This hiring underscores Coinbase’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving crypto landscape. By integrating top-tier talent focused on on-chain consumer solutions, Coinbase is not just reacting to market trends; it’s actively shaping them. The goal is clear: to make the complexities of DeFi accessible and beneficial for everyone. This bold step could set a new industry standard for how centralized exchanges integrate decentralized finance. It reinforces Coinbase’s position as a leader dedicated to innovation and user empowerment within the crypto ecosystem, further solidifying its ambitious Coinbase on-chain strategy. In conclusion, the addition of Sensible’s founders to Coinbase’s team is a powerful statement. It signals a future where engaging with on-chain protocols and earning yield is not just for the technically savvy, but for every Coinbase user. This strategic integration promises to revolutionize the consumer experience, making DeFi more approachable and rewarding than ever before. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who are the Sensible founders joining Coinbase? The two founders of the crypto yield-generating platform Sensible have been hired by Coinbase to focus on their on-chain consumer strategy. Q2: What is Sensible, and what did it do? Sensible was a platform designed to help users earn yield through staking rewards and various DeFi protocols, simplifying access to decentralized finance opportunities. Q3: How will this move impact Coinbase’s users? Users can expect a more integrated and user-friendly experience for engaging with on-chain activities, potentially leading to easier access to staking, DeFi yield generation, and other decentralized finance features as part of Coinbase’s enhanced Coinbase on-chain strategy. Q4: Why is Coinbase focusing on an on-chain consumer strategy? Coinbase aims to bridge the gap between centralized exchanges and decentralized finance, making the benefits of DeFi more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for its large customer base. Q5: Will Sensible continue to operate? Reports indicate that the Sensible founders will gradually wind down Sensible’s operations as they transition to their new roles at Coinbase. Did you find this insight into Coinbase’s latest strategic move helpful? Share this article with your network to keep them informed about the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and DeFi innovation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the future of decentralized finance. This post Coinbase On-Chain Strategy: How Sensible Founders Will Revolutionize Consumer Experience first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01717+2,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09999-0,92%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27,0774-8,53%
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:15
Ethereum Price Prediction Pushes for $5K as This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Sells Over 21.8B Tokens

Ethereum Price Prediction Pushes for $5K as This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Sells Over 21.8B Tokens

Ethereum aims for $5K in 2025, but BullZilla’s presale grabs attention with 21.8B tokens sold, 70% APY staking, and 13,388% ROI potential.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00641-0,46%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 00:15
HYPE HITS ATH, NASDAQ WANTS STOCK TOKENISATION, WLD SOARS

HYPE HITS ATH, NASDAQ WANTS STOCK TOKENISATION, WLD SOARS

Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund
Worldcoin
WLD$1,802-3,01%
SUN
SUN$0,020548-3,20%
Bitcoin
BTC$113.174,02+1,64%
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:13
