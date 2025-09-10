2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Ethereum Price Hovers Between $4,250 – $4,400 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Take Centre Stage

Ethereum Price Hovers Between $4,250 – $4,400 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Take Centre Stage

Such resiliency has drawn the market’s attention to the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole and ERC-20 tokens like Layer Brett […] The post Ethereum Price Hovers Between $4,250 – $4,400 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Take Centre Stage appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/10 00:29
Is XRP Price eyeing $10?

Is XRP Price eyeing $10?

The post Is XRP Price eyeing $10? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price is drawing renewed attention as adoption of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin expands through corporate integration. The move strengthens Ripple’s global payment strategy and highlights growing utility for its ecosystem. A market analyst now points to XRP’s repeating historical cycle patterns that once preceded major rallies. However, the critical question remains whether XRP can transition into a breakout phase that unlocks double-digit targets. XRP Price Charts Mirror Historic Setup For A Possible $10 Surge According to an analyst on X platform, the XRP price structure reflects past consolidations where triangular phases eventually resolved into parabolic advances. The XRP current value is trading at $3.01, showing signs of building momentum within a recurring chart pattern. The analyst  emphasizes that the latest sequence shares similarities with the 2017 surge, when XRP experienced exponential gains. This has elevated expectations that the current formation could launch XRP toward the projected $10 zone.  CoinGape earlier predicted that XRP’s breakout structure puts a $6 target in play before higher levels. Still, sustaining support at $1.95 is crucial for preventing a structural breakdown. Failure to defend this level could trap the asset in extended sideways consolidation. At the same time, continued accumulation suggests strong conviction among market participants. Therefore, XRP price finds itself at a turning point that may determine its path toward new milestones. XRP/USD 2-Week Chart (Source: X) RLUSD Adoption By VivoPower Expands Ripple’s Global Payment Vision VivoPower, through its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo, has announced integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin into its payment framework. The move is aimed at accelerating international settlements while cutting the high costs linked to traditional banking transfers.  By adopting RLUSD, Tembo strengthens VivoPower’s blockchain-focused treasury growth strategy and signals confidence in Ripple’s payment network. The company highlights that RLUSD offers stability and efficiency that volatile digital assets cannot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:29
Can WLFI Coin Overcome Its Hurdles?

Can WLFI Coin Overcome Its Hurdles?

The launch of the WLFI Coin last week failed to meet market expectations despite endorsement from Donald Trump. Its initial market value was lower than anticipated, and recent changes in its leadership have further led to a more than 5% decline in its price today.Continue Reading:Can WLFI Coin Overcome Its Hurdles?
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:29
SimpleSwap Presents AI vs Humans in the Crypto Portfolio Challenge

SimpleSwap Presents AI vs Humans in the Crypto Portfolio Challenge

The post SimpleSwap Presents AI vs Humans in the Crypto Portfolio Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SimpleSwap is launching a unique educational project, AI vs Humans: The Portfolio Showdown, a public battle of crypto portfolios that unfolds in real time. For the first time, three different approaches to managing digital assets will compete head-to-head: the collective wisdom of the community, the expertise of the SimpleSwap team, and the algorithmic logic of artificial intelligence. How It Works Each portfolio begins with an equal starting point of 1,000 USDT, evenly split across five assets. Every week, an additional 1,000 USDT will be invested – either into new coins or previously selected ones. Community Portfolio – shaped by user votes and suggestions through open polls. SimpleSwap Team Portfolio – managed by the SimpleSwap team, showcasing professional strategies and insights. AI Portfolio – guided by transparent algorithmic decisions, with explanations provided for each move. All allocations remain fixed to preserve a transparent history of decisions. Weekly updates will include performance reports, portfolio breakdowns, and explanations of key choices. Why It Matters The project is designed not just as a competition, but as an educational journey into portfolio management. By comparing three approaches in real time, participants will gain insights into: How professionals structure and adjust their strategies Where AI excels – and where it fails How the community’s collective intuition stacks up against experts and machines Engagement & Gamification A central element of theeducational project is active community participation. Anyone interested will have the opportunity to influence the Community Portfolio by voting for assets and suggesting new coins each week. Influencers and ambassadors are also invited to take part, adding their voice and perspective to the challenge.The project is designed to be transparent: every trade, rationale, and result is visible in real time. This openness allows participants to compare strategies side by side – seeing where the community’s intuition leads,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:27
HBAR News Today; Litecoin Updates; Cardano Price Prediction & This New Crypto Presale Breaking Records In 2025

HBAR News Today; Litecoin Updates; Cardano Price Prediction & This New Crypto Presale Breaking Records In 2025

The crypto landscape is a wild one, isn’t it? While many keep an eye on HBAR news today, Litecoin updates, and the latest Cardano price prediction, a new player, Layer Brett, is absolutely shattering records in its crypto presale. This isn’t just another speculative token; it’s a Layer 2 memecoin built to dominate the space, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 00:27
WLFI Coin Faces Challenges Despite Initial Support From Trump

WLFI Coin Faces Challenges Despite Initial Support From Trump

WLFI Coin saw a rough market entry despite support from Donald Trump. The project experienced further decline following changes in its leadership. Continue Reading:WLFI Coin Faces Challenges Despite Initial Support From Trump The post WLFI Coin Faces Challenges Despite Initial Support From Trump appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:25
Ethena USDH Issuance: A Bold Bid to Empower Hyperliquid's Community

Ethena USDH Issuance: A Bold Bid to Empower Hyperliquid’s Community

BitcoinWorld Ethena USDH Issuance: A Bold Bid to Empower Hyperliquid’s Community The decentralized finance (DeFi) world is buzzing with exciting news! Ethena, a prominent player in the crypto space, has officially announced its compelling proposal to compete for the issuance rights of Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH. This move signals a significant development for both platforms and promises to bring substantial benefits to the Hyperliquid community, particularly through its innovative approach to revenue sharing. What’s the Buzz About Ethena’s USDH Issuance Bid? Ethena’s proposal isn’t just another bid; it’s a strategic declaration of intent to deepen its involvement within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The core of their offer revolves around a remarkable commitment: pledging to reinvest at least 95% of the net revenue generated from its USDH holdings directly back into the Hyperliquid community. This bold promise sets a new standard for collaboration and community engagement in DeFi. This initiative focuses on enhancing the value and utility within Hyperliquid, making the Ethena USDH issuance a pivotal event for stakeholders. It highlights a forward-thinking approach to stablecoin integration and ecosystem growth. How Will Hyperliquid’s Community Benefit from Ethena USDH Issuance? The proposed reinvestment strategy is designed to directly benefit users and token holders within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Ethena has outlined two primary methods for channeling these funds: HYPE Buyback and Support Fund: A significant portion of the reinvested revenue will be used to buy back HYPE tokens from the open market. This can help stabilize and potentially increase the value of HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, by reducing its circulating supply. Distribution to Staked HYPE Users: The purchased HYPE tokens will then be distributed to users who have delegated their staked HYPE. This directly rewards active community members and incentivizes further participation and long-term holding of HYPE, fostering a stronger, more engaged community. Through these mechanisms, the Ethena USDH issuance aims to create a virtuous cycle where the success of USDH directly translates into tangible rewards for the Hyperliquid community. The Strategic Vision Behind Ethena’s USDH Issuance Proposal Ethena’s bid for Ethena USDH issuance rights is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a strategic alignment that could unlock new avenues for growth and innovation in the stablecoin landscape. By integrating with Hyperliquid’s robust derivatives platform, Ethena aims to expand the utility and reach of USDH, solidifying its position as a key stablecoin in the DeFi space. This collaboration can enhance liquidity and offer more stable options for traders and investors. Moreover, this proposal demonstrates Ethena’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and community-driven ecosystem. The transparent and generous revenue-sharing model could serve as a blueprint for future partnerships in the decentralized finance sector, promoting trust and long-term value creation. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Ethena USDH Issuance While the prospects are exciting, the journey for Ethena USDH issuance won’t be without its competitive elements. Ethena is submitting a proposal to compete, meaning other entities might also vie for these valuable issuance rights. However, Ethena’s strong community-focused approach and substantial reinvestment pledge position it as a formidable contender. The opportunity here lies in creating a highly liquid and widely adopted stablecoin within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, benefiting users with more stable trading pairs and increased capital efficiency. For Ethena, securing these rights would mean a significant expansion of its stablecoin operations and a deeper integration into a thriving DeFi platform. This could lead to innovative new products and services for users of both platforms. Ethena’s proactive bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH issuance rights represents a significant moment in decentralized finance. By pledging to reinvest 95% of net revenue back into the community through HYPE buybacks and distributions to staked users, Ethena is demonstrating a powerful commitment to community empowerment and sustainable growth. This strategic move could redefine stablecoin integration and set a new standard for collaborative success in the crypto world. It’s an exciting development to watch, promising a more vibrant and rewarding future for the Hyperliquid community. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is USDH? A1: USDH is the native stablecoin of the Hyperliquid platform, designed to provide stability for trading and other financial activities within its ecosystem. Q2: What is Ethena proposing to do with USDH? A2: Ethena has submitted a proposal to gain the rights to issue USDH and has pledged to reinvest at least 95% of the net revenue generated from its USDH holdings back into the Hyperliquid community. Q3: How will the Hyperliquid community benefit from Ethena’s proposal? A3: The community will benefit through two main methods: Ethena will donate to a HYPE buyback and support fund, and distribute the purchased HYPE tokens to users who have delegated their staked HYPE. Q4: Why is Ethena’s revenue reinvestment pledge significant? A4: This pledge is significant because it directly aligns Ethena’s success with the Hyperliquid community’s growth, fostering a strong, mutually beneficial relationship and setting a new precedent for community-centric stablecoin initiatives. Q5: What does this mean for the future of Hyperliquid and Ethena? A5: If successful, this partnership could lead to enhanced liquidity for USDH, increased utility for the HYPE token, and a stronger, more integrated ecosystem for both Ethena and Hyperliquid, driving further innovation in DeFi. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about Ethena’s exciting bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH issuance rights! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market price action. This post Ethena USDH Issuance: A Bold Bid to Empower Hyperliquid’s Community first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:25
over 1 billion downloads exposed in the NPM attack

over 1 billion downloads exposed in the NPM attack

The post over 1 billion downloads exposed in the NPM attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CTO of Ledger, Charles Guillemet, reported on X a supply chain attack involving widely used NPM packages.  🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 According to a report by CoinDesk, some compromised versions – totaling over 1 billion downloads – include code capable of replacing, “on the fly,” destination addresses in crypto transactions, redirecting funds to wallets controlled by attackers. This scenario aligns with supply chain protection recommendations published by industry organizations like OWASP, which highlight how supply chain compromises can have large-scale impacts. According to the data collected by our threat intelligence team in the last 24 hours, indicators of compromise have emerged consistent with the technique described in multiple repositories and build pipelines. Analysts we collaborate with also emphasize that the scope of the incident is amplified by transitive dependencies and the size of the registry: the NPM registry hosts over 2 million packages, increasing the likelihood of propagation of a compromised module. Attack Mechanism: Addresses Changed “On the Fly” That said, the malicious payload activates both during on-chain operations and at the moment of transaction generation or signing. In practice, the malware intercepts the recipient address and replaces it with one belonging to the malicious actors. The user, seeing an apparently “clean” screen, might not realize that the final transaction sends the funds to a different address – a dynamic also confirmed by The Block. It should be noted that the manipulation is aimed at remaining invisible until the last confirmation step. Update on the NPM attack: The attack fortunately failed, with almost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:24
ETH MACD Crossover Sparks Talk of 2021-Style Rally

ETH MACD Crossover Sparks Talk of 2021-Style Rally

Ethereum shows a rare monthly MACD crossover and holds key support. Analysts suggest ETH may be gearing up for a breakout.
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 00:22
Spartans' Lamborghini Giveaway Shakes Up Online Casino Rewards

Spartans’ Lamborghini Giveaway Shakes Up Online Casino Rewards

Online casino giveaways are meant to excite, not confuse. Yet many platforms turn the path from signup to prize eligibility into a puzzle. Instead of offering clear rules, they often The post Spartans’ Lamborghini Giveaway Shakes Up Online Casino Rewards appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/10 00:21
