2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ At 50: Remembering TV’s Lovable Sweathogs

‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ At 50: Remembering TV’s Lovable Sweathogs

The post ‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ At 50: Remembering TV’s Lovable Sweathogs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 09: WELCOME BACK, KOTTER – pilot – Season One – 9/9/75, Gabe Kotter (played by Gabe Kaplan, center), a former Sweathog, returned to his Brooklyn high school to teach the new class of misfits, from left: Vinnie Barbarino (John Travolta), Arnold Horshack (Ron Palillo), Juan Epstein (Robert Hegyes) and Freddie “Boom-Boom” Washington (Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs)., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images “Up your nose with a rubber hose!” While most of my high school peers were huddled around the proverbial water cooler on Friday mornings gushing about the latest episode of Welcome Back, Kotter, I was off in a different world — rooted in rural Virginia with the Waltons. CBS’s family drama was my go-to, airing opposite the Brooklyn-based antics of Gabe Kaplan and the “Sweathogs.” Still, it didn’t take long before Kotter pulled me in. Eventually, I caught all 95 episodes — yes, even the troubled fourth season where the absences of Kaplan and John Travolta cast a long shadow. And today, on its 50th anniversary, we celebrate the sitcom that made high school lovable, laughable, and unmistakably ’70s. From the Beginning On September 9, 1975, ABC debuted Welcome Back, Kotter, a sitcom that introduced America to a raucous group of underachieving but endearing high schoolers — the Sweathogs. Led by John Travolta as the swaggering Vinnie Barbarino, the crew included Arnold Horshack (Ron Palillo), Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs), and Juan Epstein (Robert Hegyes), a self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Jew with a note from his mother for every occasion. These characters weren’t background players — they were the stars. Gabe Kaplan played Mr. Kotter, a wisecracking teacher returning to James Buchanan High, his alma mater, to wrangle the very type of kids he…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.36%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.00832+13.52%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:37
Бөлісу
Senate Democrats Release CLARITY Act, Paving Way for Stronger Crypto Oversight

Senate Democrats Release CLARITY Act, Paving Way for Stronger Crypto Oversight

TLDR Senate Democrats have introduced the CLARITY Act framework to establish clear regulations for digital asset operations in the U.S. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will gain authority to oversee digital commodities such as Bitcoin under the CLARITY Act. The SEC will provide guidance on applying securities laws to digital assets and allow developers to [...] The post Senate Democrats Release CLARITY Act, Paving Way for Stronger Crypto Oversight appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00939-1.05%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03791+1.99%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0175-7.84%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 00:35
Бөлісу
10K Firms Could Hoard 8M BTC by 2030 Amid Illiquid Supply Hitting Record Highs ⋆ ZyCrypto

10K Firms Could Hoard 8M BTC by 2030 Amid Illiquid Supply Hitting Record Highs ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post 10K Firms Could Hoard 8M BTC by 2030 Amid Illiquid Supply Hitting Record Highs ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin’s path to mainstream adoption is accelerating. At current accumulation rates, over 10,000 public companies could collectively hold more than 8 million Bitcoin by 2030, an unprecedented shift poised to reshape the global financial system. Today, fewer than 1% of public companies hold Bitcoin, but with corporate adoption compounding each year, projections suggest that by 2030, more than 10,000 publicly listed firms could control over 8 million BTC, nearly 40% of the total supply, cementing corporations as dominant forces in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Market analyst Crypto King noted that such large-scale corporate adoption would trigger a supply shock, drastically reducing available Bitcoin on exchanges. This scarcity could spark intense competition among retail and institutional buyers, driving the price of BTC to unprecedented levels. Source: Crypto King Meanwhile, India, the world’s most populous nation, is weighing the creation of a state-backed Bitcoin reserve to bolster financial resilience.  Advertisement &nbsp After decades of recurring crises, its liberalization and export-driven growth have set the stage for a recovery, and digital assets may play a role in strengthening that momentum. Illiquid Bitcoin Supply Hits All-Time Highs Glassnode data shows that illiquid Bitcoin supply, coins in wallets with little to no selling history, has hit an all-time high, signaling a tightening supply that could heavily influence Bitcoin’s next major price move. Source: Glassnode Therefore, illiquid supply represents Bitcoin held in long-term storage, institutional custody, or wallets with little history of selling. Unlike exchange balances, these coins are effectively removed from circulation. Notably, illiquid supply signals growing investor conviction, as more holders choose to secure BTC rather than keep it readily tradeable. This dynamic sets up a classic supply squeeze because, as exchange balances dwindle, even modest demand can trigger outsized rallies with Bitcoin’s present price standing at $112,638, according to…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,205.28+1.67%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04863-0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.88%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:35
Бөлісу
Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation

Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation

In this post:  Republic has announced a collaboration with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain technology, to ease Web3 participation and increase user rewards worldwide. The partnership builds on Republic’s advisory experience supporting blockchain projects such as Avalanche and Supra. Republic will use its research to extend strategic guidance and advance Incentiv’s mission of building […]
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001103-4.91%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5471+3.09%
Supra
SUPRA$0.002917-5.90%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 00:33
Бөлісу
Consolidates around 1.3800 ahead of US NFP revision

Consolidates around 1.3800 ahead of US NFP revision

The post Consolidates around 1.3800 ahead of US NFP revision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD wobbles around 1.3800 as investors await the release of the US NFP benchmark revision report. The Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. USD/CAD trades below the 200-day EMA, indicating that the overall trend is bearish. The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range inside Monday’s range around 1.3800 during the European session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair consolidates as investors await the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision report, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The NFP benchmark revision report will cover the 12-month period through March 2025 before the final benchmark revision is reported within the employment report of February 2026. Ahead of the US employment revision report, the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its major peers amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh six-week low near 97.25. Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is also underperforming its peers as weakening Canada’s job market conditions have increased the need of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in the near term. USD/CAD stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3870, suggesting that the overall trend is bearish. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of 1.3600 and June 16 low of 1.3540 if it breaks below the August 7 low of 1.3722. On the flip side, a recovery move by the pair above the August 22 high of 1.3925 would open the door towards the May 15 high of 1.4000, followed…
NEAR
NEAR$2.663+0.03%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.88%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:31
Бөлісу
Little Pepe vs Pepeto: Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

Little Pepe vs Pepeto: Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

Which meme coins are catching the most attention as the 2025 bull run begins? Little Pepe has gained traction with its EVM Layer 2 setup and upcoming listings, but Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly emerging as the stronger choice. With a presale price of just $0.000000152, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a cross chain bridge already working, […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.22676+5.93%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004149+0.53%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
Бөлісу
Tronweekly2025/09/10 00:31
Бөлісу
Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exclusive New Listings Unleash Trading Opportunities

Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exclusive New Listings Unleash Trading Opportunities

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exclusive New Listings Unleash Trading Opportunities Coinbase Markets, a prominent player in the U.S. crypto landscape, is making significant waves once again. They have just announced the exciting addition of Coinbase perpetual futures for Celo (CGLD), MINA, and LAYER. This strategic move dramatically expands the trading options available to eligible U.S. clients, promising to reshape how many engage with these dynamic digital assets. What Are Coinbase Perpetual Futures and Why Do They Matter? For those new to the concept, perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike traditional futures, they do not have an expiry date, allowing traders to hold positions indefinitely. They are designed to track the price of an underlying asset, offering flexibility and continuous trading. The introduction of these new Coinbase perpetual futures listings provides several key benefits: Enhanced Leverage: Traders can open larger positions with a relatively smaller amount of capital, amplifying potential gains (and risks). 24/7 Trading: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither do perpetual futures, offering continuous trading opportunities. Hedging Opportunities: Investors can use these contracts to hedge against potential price fluctuations in their spot holdings. Coinbase Markets operates as a regulated platform, bringing a layer of trust and security to these advanced trading instruments for its U.S. clientele. This is a crucial distinction in the often-volatile crypto space. Diving Into CGLD, MINA, and LAYER: What Do These Assets Offer? Coinbase’s selection of Celo (CGLD), MINA, and LAYER for Coinbase perpetual futures listings is quite intentional. Each of these projects brings unique value to the blockchain ecosystem: Celo (CGLD): This mobile-first blockchain focuses on making decentralized finance (DeFi) accessible to smartphone users globally. Celo is also notable for its carbon-negative approach, aligning with growing environmental consciousness. MINA Protocol: Known as the world’s ‘lightest’ blockchain, MINA uses zero-knowledge proofs to maintain a constant, small size. This innovative design aims to make blockchain more accessible and decentralized by reducing computational requirements. LAYER (Tokenized Assets Coalition): LAYER represents a move towards bridging real-world assets (RWAs) with blockchain technology. This project seeks to unlock new forms of liquidity and utility by bringing traditional assets onto decentralized ledgers. These choices reflect a diverse range of innovative blockchain applications, providing traders with exposure to different segments of the evolving crypto market through Coinbase perpetual futures. Unlocking New Possibilities: Benefits for U.S. Traders For eligible U.S. traders, these new listings on Coinbase Markets represent a significant expansion of their trading toolkit. Previously, access to such a wide array of perpetual futures was often limited or involved navigating complex international platforms. Now, a regulated U.S. entity is making these opportunities more accessible. This development fosters several benefits: Increased Market Access: Traders can now speculate on the future price movements of CGLD, MINA, and LAYER without directly owning the underlying assets. Portfolio Diversification: Adding perpetual futures to a portfolio can introduce new strategies, potentially balancing risk and reward. Enhanced Trading Strategies: The ability to go both long and short on these assets allows for more sophisticated trading approaches, including arbitrage and market-making. However, it is vital for traders to approach these instruments with caution. Understanding the mechanics of Coinbase perpetual futures and implementing robust risk management strategies are paramount for success. Navigating the Derivatives Landscape: Challenges and Considerations While the opportunities presented by new perpetual futures listings are exciting, it is equally important to acknowledge the inherent challenges and risks. Trading derivatives, especially with leverage, carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Key considerations for traders include: Volatility: Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile, and perpetual futures can amplify these price swings. Liquidation Risk: High leverage can lead to rapid liquidations if the market moves against a position, resulting in significant losses. Funding Rates: Perpetual futures contracts involve funding rates, which are periodic payments exchanged between long and short positions to keep the contract price close to the spot price. These can impact profitability. Consequently, thorough research, continuous learning, and a clear understanding of personal risk tolerance are essential before engaging with these advanced trading products. Coinbase Markets often provides educational resources to help users understand these complexities. The listing of CGLD, MINA, and LAYER Coinbase perpetual futures marks a significant milestone for Coinbase Markets and the broader U.S. crypto derivatives landscape. It underscores Coinbase’s commitment to expanding accessible and regulated trading opportunities for its clients. As the crypto market continues to mature, such developments play a crucial role in shaping its future, offering both exciting prospects and the need for prudent trading practices. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What exactly are perpetual futures? Perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract that allows traders to speculate on the future price of an asset without an expiration date. They aim to track the spot price of the underlying asset through a mechanism called a funding rate. 2. Who can trade these new Coinbase perpetual futures? These new perpetual futures listings on Coinbase Markets are available to eligible U.S. clients. Specific eligibility criteria may apply based on regulatory requirements and individual account status. 3. What are Celo (CGLD), MINA, and LAYER? Celo (CGLD) is a mobile-first blockchain focused on DeFi accessibility. MINA Protocol is a ‘lightweight’ blockchain utilizing zero-knowledge proofs. LAYER is involved in bridging real-world assets to blockchain technology. 4. What are the main risks associated with trading perpetual futures? The primary risks include high volatility, the potential for significant losses due to leverage, and liquidation risk. Traders should also be aware of funding rates and market manipulation risks. 5. How can I access these new listings on Coinbase Markets? Eligible users can access these new perpetual futures listings by logging into their Coinbase Markets account. It is advisable to review any educational materials provided by Coinbase before trading. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market price action. This post Coinbase Perpetual Futures: Exclusive New Listings Unleash Trading Opportunities first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00939-1.05%
Waves
WAVES$1.1238+0.43%
CELO
CELO$0.3064+0.42%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 00:30
Бөлісу
BFX Jumps To $0.023: The Exciting BlockchainFX Presale Tipped To Outshine Sui And Hyperliquid Hits Incredible $7m Milestone

BFX Jumps To $0.023: The Exciting BlockchainFX Presale Tipped To Outshine Sui And Hyperliquid Hits Incredible $7m Milestone

Hyperliquid has built a market cap of nearly $15 billion and is among the top rankings on CoinMarketCap, but even […] The post BFX Jumps To $0.023: The Exciting BlockchainFX Presale Tipped To Outshine Sui And Hyperliquid Hits Incredible $7m Milestone appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.5459+2.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.11874-2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 00:30
Бөлісу
Stablecoins Must Offer Yield to Compete: Former Standard Chartered Tokenization Head

Stablecoins Must Offer Yield to Compete: Former Standard Chartered Tokenization Head

The post Stablecoins Must Offer Yield to Compete: Former Standard Chartered Tokenization Head appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Multiliquid CEO Will Beeson has argued yield is important for stablecoins to scale in a competitive market. The GENIUS Act banned issuers from paying interest but leaves openings for third-party arrangements. Banks have warned loopholes could drive trillions in deposits out of the U.S. banking system. The clash between Wall Street and the crypto sector over yield-bearing stablecoins is intensifying in Washington. The stablecoin industry needs more options for offering yield to users, according to Will Beeson, founder and CEO of RWA liquidity layer Multiliquid and Uniform Labs, and former head of tokenized asset infrastructure at Standard Chartered. “In a competitive market with others issuing their own stablecoins, you end up in a situation where you’re looking for ways to incentivize users to use your stablecoin,” Beeson told Decrypt. “The ability to pay yield would be an important way to do that.” The GENIUS Act and stablecoin yields Beeson’s comments come as the federal government implements the GENIUS Act, legislation signed by President Donald Trump in July to create the first formal U.S. framework for stablecoin issuance and trading. While the law bars issuers from paying yield, it stops short of banning third parties such as exchanges from offering interest or rewards on stablecoin holdings. For instance, crypto exchange Coinbase pays interest on USDC balances held on its platform in Circle’s stablecoin USDC, effectively offering yield through a third party. “What is prohibited under GENIUS is the ability for stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yield directly to holders,” Beeson explained. “The bill does not prevent intermediaries or third parties from paying incentives.” That gap has become the flashpoint of a lobbying battle. “My understanding is that it has to do with requests by the banking lobby as the regulation was structured, and fears about yield-bearing stablecoins effectively…
Union
U$0.00939-1.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.743+0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.88%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:30
Бөлісу
Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Fund and Build ‘CryptoCity’

Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Fund and Build ‘CryptoCity’

Kazakhstan unveils CryptoCity and a National Digital Asset Fund, aiming for global crypto leadership and digital finance transformation by 2026. In a bold move, Kazakhstan is entering the digital finance era with major announcements from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During his annual address, the president unveiled plans to establish a National Digital Asset Fund under the […] The post Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Fund and Build ‘CryptoCity’ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+2.89%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0199-10.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.15997-0.42%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 00:30
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases