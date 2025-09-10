‘Weapons’ Is Now Streaming—How To The Blockbuster Horror Film At Home
The post ‘Weapons’ Is Now Streaming—How To The Blockbuster Horror Film At Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Weapons (2025) Warner Bros. Pictures After dominating the at the box office this summer, the supernatural horror hit Weapons is finally available to stream at home. Read on for everything to know about watching Weapons, including purchase and rental options for your next movie night. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons follows the mysterious case of 17 children from the same classroom in Maybrook, Pennsylvania, who suddenly ran away from their homes at 2:17 a.m. Only one student, Alex Lilly, was left, leaving the small town questioning about happened to the others. “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance,” the official synopsis reads. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. Prior to its digital debut, Weapons surpassed the $250 million milestone at the global box office, earning $143 million in domestic sales. The horror film currently ranks as 2025’s second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S., trailing only Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, another blockbuster Warner Bros. horror release. Forbes‘Weapons’ Review: The Best Movie I’ve Seen All YearBy Erik Kain Critics have widely praised Weapons, which earned a Certified Fresh rating with an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Peter Debruge wrote, “Cregger has achieved something remarkable here, crafting a cruel and twisted bedtime story of the sort the Brothers Grimm might have spun,” Stephen Romei of The Australian similarly praised the film as a “smart, entertaining horror movie that will keep you guessing until the end, and probably afterwards.” Here’s everything you need to know about watching Weapons, including digital and physical release details, bonus features and when the movie could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 00:52