XRP Price Prediction Holds Rangebound Yet Market Buzz Grows Around Rollblock Delivering a Convincing 30x Upside
The latest buzz surrounds Rollblock, a GameFi project that has transformed from an under-the-radar presale into one of the fastest-growing […] The post XRP Price Prediction Holds Rangebound Yet Market Buzz Grows Around Rollblock Delivering a Convincing 30x Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 01:00
Best Casino Welcome Bonus 2025: Spartans, Stake.com, LeoVegas Compared with Real Value Insights
Discover the best casino welcome bonus in 2025. Compare Spartans’ 300% match with Stake.com and LeoVegas for value, deposit size, and fair terms.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 01:00
Worldcoin & Dogecoin Show Market Shifts as BlockDAG’s Tech Strengthens Its Position Among Top Crypto Coins
Worldcoin shows volume-driven gains, Dogecoin builds technical momentum, while BlockDAG’s advanced architecture and adoption metrics secure its position among 2025’s top crypto coins.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 01:00
PrimeXBT: Empowering Traders in Crypto Space
The evolution of crypto trading The world of crypto trading has changed significantly over the past decade. In its early years, the market was often driven by hype cycles, speculative surges, and opportunistic short-term plays. While speculative activity remains, today’s crypto landscape is far more structured, regulated, and diversified. Traders are becoming more experienced, risk-conscious, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 00:59
Bloomberg Analyst Sets Approval Date for Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF! “It Will Be Approved on This Date!”
The post Bloomberg Analyst Sets Approval Date for Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF! “It Will Be Approved on This Date!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL) are also expected to receive spot ETF approval from the SEC. While September and October are being pointed to at this point, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has given an exact date for Dogecoin (DOGE). Accordingly, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that RexShares’ spot Dogecoin ETF will be launched on the 11th. The fund relies on the Investment Company Act of 1940, which provides for automatic approval approximately 75 days after application, unless there are special circumstances. “The meme coin ETF era appears to be about to begin; DOJE is scheduled to launch on Thursday, but under Law 40, like SSK. There’s still a large group of Act ’33 members waiting for SEC approval. I’m pretty sure this is the first U.S. ETF that knowingly holds something it doesn’t benefit from.” While Eric Balchunas is quite confident about the DOGE ETF, Santiment analyst Brian Q. made a bold prediction for the soon-to-be-launched Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF. In his latest analysis, Brian wrote that the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, codenamed DOJE, will soon receive approval to launch. He claimed there was a 93% chance of approval this week. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There’s a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analyst-sets-approval-date-for-dogecoin-doge-etf-it-will-be-approved-on-this-date/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:59
GAIB Expands Into Robotics, Powering the Embodied AI Revolution With Its Economic Layer
Singapore, Singapore, 9th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 00:58
Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025
Chainlink continues to establish itself as a backbone of decentralized finance, but many traders now argue that Remittix has the […] The post Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 00:58
US DOJ Seizes $5M In Bitcoin
The post US DOJ Seizes $5M In Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital world offers incredible opportunities, but it also harbors hidden threats. Recently, a significant development in the fight against cybercrime emerged: the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken decisive action, filing for the forfeiture of over $5 million in Bitcoin (BTC) linked to a sophisticated SIM-swapping scam. This move underscores the ongoing battle to secure digital assets and protect individuals from increasingly cunning fraudsters. Understanding the Devious SIM-Swapping Scam What exactly is a SIM-swapping scam, and why should every cryptocurrency holder be aware of it? At its core, a SIM-swapping scam is a malicious attack where perpetrators gain control of a victim’s phone number. They achieve this by tricking a mobile carrier into transferring the victim’s phone number to a SIM card controlled by the scammer. This might involve social engineering tactics, impersonation, or exploiting vulnerabilities within the carrier’s systems. Once they control your phone number, the attackers can intercept critical communications, including one-time passwords (OTPs) and two-factor authentication (2FA) codes. These codes are often the last line of defense for accessing online accounts, especially cryptocurrency exchanges, banking portals, and email. Imagine waking up to find your digital life compromised, simply because someone gained access to your phone number. It’s a chilling thought, and unfortunately, a reality for many victims. How it Works: Scammers contact your mobile carrier, pretending to be you. The Goal: To port your phone number to their SIM card. The Impact: They gain access to your SMS, calls, and crucial 2FA codes. The DOJ’s Decisive Blow Against Crypto SIM-Swapping Scammers This latest action by the U.S. Department of Justice represents a significant victory against digital asset theft. The filing for the forfeiture of more than $5 million in BTC sends a clear message: law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing those who exploit technological vulnerabilities…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:57
Airbus CEO reaffirms delivery guidance for 2025
The post Airbus CEO reaffirms delivery guidance for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC on Tuesday that the plane maker remains on pace to deliver about 820 commercial aircraft in 2025, even as engine production delays continue to limit its capabilities. In an interview with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau, Faury said the European company is “on track” with aircraft production and has been making “gliders,” or finished planes without engines, as it awaits engine deliveries from manufacturers CFM International and Pratt & Whitney. “All our attention will be on engine deliveries from both CFM and Pratt & Whitney, but they’re telling us that they will be able to deliver what we need. So we remain positive for the back end of the year,” Faury said. Airbus delivered 61 planes in August, bringing its total for the year to 434. U.S. rival Boeing announced Tuesday it delivered 57 planes in August and 385 so far in 2025, continuing to trail Airbus in that metric. Boeing hasn’t issued delivery guidance for the year. Aircraft manufacturers have faced engine production delays for years. RTX, which owns Pratt & Whitney, in 2023 said engine manufacturing defects would impact hundreds of engines through 2027. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury speaks during the Airbus summit 2025 at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, southern France, on March 24, 2025. Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images Faury attributed the engine delivery delays to quality issues and worker strikes. “But I think basically they have the capabilities to produce the volumes that are expected, so I hope they will be back on track and then delivering on their commitments,” he said. Airbus has maintained its deliveries target throughout the year, even as tariffs have threatened to roil its business. The current U.S. trade agreement with the European Union, however, spares the aircraft industry from President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:55
BNP Paribas and HSBC Join Canton Blockchain Network
The post BNP Paribas and HSBC Join Canton Blockchain Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BNP Paribas and HSBC join Canton Network, enhancing digital asset market strategies. Participation aligns with digital transformation goals. Increased liquidity expected across multiple asset transactions. BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined the Canton Network, a privacy-focused blockchain for institutional assets, alongside Goldman Sachs and Moody’s, bolstering their digital finance strategies. This collaboration could transform digital asset liquidity and transaction efficiency, marking a shift in financial technology innovation for institutional players. BNP Paribas and HSBC Strengthen Blockchain Strategies BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined the Canton Network, which further includes financial giants such as Goldman Sachs, Moody’s, and Hong Kong FMI Services. This partnership supports their digital transformation strategies and aims to expand blockchain applications for client services. Canton’s design focuses on privacy and synchronization of financial markets. Joining this network allows BNP Paribas and HSBC to explore enhanced liquidity and transaction capabilities across multiple assets. Immediate implications of their involvement revolve around the enhancement of blockchain-enabled services and improvement of client offerings. Both institutions view the Canton Network as an avenue to boost liquidity and efficiency in digital asset transactions, providing a robust infrastructure for cross-asset interactions. The financial community’s reaction includes attention to both banks’ strategic moves. However, no direct statements on social media from the leadership of BNP Paribas or HSBC have emerged regarding this development. The reaction is generally positive as the move aligns with the industry trend towards digital enhancement. Canton Network’s ability to connect significant assets is highlighted by industry analysts. Canton Network’s Role in Innovation and Market Dynamics Did you know? Canton Network boasts foundational members like Deutsche Börse and Microsoft, aiming to revolutionize institutional finance. Their combined influence underscores the strategic shift towards privacy-enabled blockchain solutions. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,626.66, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion, according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:54
