Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Mining: Hashj Cloud Mining Poised to Lead the Cryptocurrency Landscape
From a specialized digital experiment, the bitcoin company has grown to become a major financial force
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 01:19
CBOE to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10
The post CBOE to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CBOE will introduce continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10. These new contracts allow traders to maintain exposure to crypto assets without rolling over expiring contracts. CBOE plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum beginning November 10, according to Reuters. The Chicago Board Options Exchange will add the new digital asset derivatives products to its futures offerings next month. The continuous futures contracts will provide traders with ongoing exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum without the need to roll over expiring contracts. The launch represents an expansion of CBOE’s digital asset trading infrastructure, building on the exchange’s existing crypto derivatives offerings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cboe-continuous-futures-bitcoin-ethereum-november-10/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:18
Cboe brings long-dated Bitcoin and Ether futures to U.S. traders
Cboe is preparing to launch long-term futures for Bitcoin and Ether that provide efficient, regulated access to digital assets while reducing rollover complexity for market participants. According to a press release dated September 9, Cboe Global Markets plans to list…
Crypto.news
2025/09/10 01:16
BCH Surges, AVAX Prepares for Breakout, While BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Raises Over $290k+
The crypto market is never still. It pulses like a living organism, shifting capital from one ecosystem to another in […] The post BCH Surges, AVAX Prepares for Breakout, While BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Raises Over $290k+ appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 01:15
Trump says that the 2% inflation target is too low
Today, Trump raised his concerns again about the delay in interest rates. According to POTUS, the Fed chairman is incompetent and uses delayed data; therefore, the Fed is broken and needs to be fixed. Since the start of his second term, Trump has been against the Fed and tried to fire the chairman and governor. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 01:10
XRP News: Ripple Expands to Spain With This Major Partnership Expansion
The post XRP News: Ripple Expands to Spain With This Major Partnership Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: In the latest XRP news, Ripple expands its global foothold to Spain with BBVA Spain. The deal reflects EU-wide rollout under MiCA, with Ripple noting the law has “emboldened” banks to expand crypto services. Ripple now supports BBVA in Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey, strengthening its global banking custody network. On Sept. 9, 2025, Ripple announced a new deal to integrate its blockchain custody platform into Spanish retail banking, a development making waves in XRP news circles. The agreement will see BBVA, Spain’s #2 bank with about 77.2 million customers, use Ripple Custody, the firm’s institutional-grade crypto self-custody solution. BBVA, which operates in the EU’s 14th-largest economy, already offers bitcoin and ether trading to retail clients after a July 4, 2025, launch. Under the new partnership, Ripple’s technology will power the custody side of BBVA’s crypto service, giving the bank a fully bank-regulated platform for digital assets. Ripple will provide BBVA with its Ripple Custody platform to secure customers’ crypto holdings. The move builds on BBVA’s July 2025 rollout of Bitcoin/Ether trading and custody for retail customers. It leverages the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework (effective 2024) for unified crypto regulations. Ripple Europe MD Cassie Craddock says MiCA has “emboldened” banks to offer the crypto products customers want. Francisco Maroto, BBVA’s head of digital assets, said the integration lets the bank “directly provide an end-to-end custody service” with bank-level security. The deal extends prior collaborations: Ripple already powers crypto custody at Garanti BBVA in Turkey and BBVA’s Swiss unit. Ripple holds 60+ global regulatory licenses, positioning it to serve banks moving into crypto. XRP News: Ripple Custody Powers BBVA’s Crypto Service Under the agreement, BBVA will integrate Ripple Custody – Ripple’s institutional-grade self-custody technology – into its Spanish operations. This update has made headlines in the XRP news…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:10
Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalny prezent pełen niespodzianek
Nie każdy prezent musi być przewidywalny. Czasami największą frajdę daje nie sam przedmiot, a emocje towarzyszące jego rozpakowywaniu. Właśnie na tym polega fenomen mystery boxów. Tajemnicze pudełka szturmem podbiły internet. Boxy stają się coraz popularniejsze wśród mężczyzn, którzy cenią markowe ubrania, elektronikę i ciekawe gadżety. Mystery box dla chłopaka to jeden z najbardziej uniwersalnych i […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 01:08
OpenSea Teases SEA Token With Final Phase of Rewards Amid App Launch
The post OpenSea Teases SEA Token With Final Phase of Rewards Amid App Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenSea users have been given clarity over the company’s plans to issue a native token, 10 months after it was initially announced. The non-fungible token (NFT) platform said it has entered the “final phase” of pre-token generation event (TGE) rewards and that more details will be revealed in early October. The news comes alongside the release of the OpenSea mobile app, which links on-chain trading with the platform’s traditional NFT marketplace. Artificial intelligence (AI) features have also been added, with the company adding that the integration will give users the “ability to trade smarter and faster with AI.” The SEA token has been highly anticipated since it was announced in 2024, leading to millions of dollars being placed on Polymarket, speculating when the token would be officially released. The final phase of rewards before that tokens goes live is focused treasure chests that can be leveled up. Prizes within some of these chests will be from NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Pudgy Penguins. In a post on X, OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander said treasures will play a “meaningful role” in the token generation event. He added that “historical platform activity will be rewarded and receive its own allocation of $SEA from the Foundation at TGE,” and that it was separate from the rewards program. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/opensea-teases-sea-token-with-final-phase-of-rewards-amid-app-launch
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:05
China’s Gas imports climb to 11-month high – Commerzbank
The post China’s Gas imports climb to 11-month high – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gas imports also rose sharply in August, climbing 11.5% month-on-month to almost 12 million tons, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. China to see stronger demand again in the second half of the year The extent to which this is due to the upward trend in pipeline imports and/or whether China has increased its demand on the global LNG market will only be revealed later this month.” “However, there are signs that China, which contributed to easing pressure on the Gas market in the first half of the year because imports were almost 8% below the previous year’s level, will see stronger demand again in the second half of the year.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chinas-gas-imports-climb-to-11-month-high-commerzbank-202509091142
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:04
Dogecoin ETF Allegedly Scheduled to Debut September 11
Industry watchers say REX-OSPREY’s Dogecoin ETF will begin trading on September 11, marking the first time a memecoin enters the […] The post Dogecoin ETF Allegedly Scheduled to Debut September 11 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 01:01
