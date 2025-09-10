2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Madonna’s Sexually-Charged Single Becomes A Top 40 Win Again

Madonna’s Sexually-Charged Single Becomes A Top 40 Win Again

The post Madonna’s Sexually-Charged Single Becomes A Top 40 Win Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Madonna’s “Erotica” returns to the U.K. charts, hitting two sales tallies at the same time as the ’80s classic becomes a win for the superstar. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Madonna is working on a number of projects at the moment, but fans have only gotten tiny hints of what’s to come, or possibly when these efforts will be shared with the world. The singer has spoken openly and shared on social media about what was once a biopic, but is now a limited series, although it’s unclear when production will actually begin. She has also been teasing a new album, apparently a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, which may even be titled Confessions Two. But again, no release date has been made clear, and most people haven’t heard anything from the project. In the United Kingdom, as fans wait for something new from the global pop star, one of her earlier career smashes returns to the top 40 and becomes a bestseller again. “Erotica” Returns to Two Charts “Erotica” finds its way back to two tallies this frame. The track reenters the Official Vinyl Singles chart at No. 31, scoring another stay inside the top 40. On the Official Physical Singles ranking, the cut narrowly misses that same region, as it comes in at No. 41. A Recent Chart Favorite “Erotica” has only been absent from these lists for a short while. Madonna’s tune last appeared in mid-July, when it ranked as a top 20 hit on both rosters. “Erotica” on the Charts Between the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:25
Crypto Presale Alert: BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap as Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano and Avalanche

Crypto Presale Alert: BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap as Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano and Avalanche

BlockchainFX nears $7.5M soft cap with $0.023 presale price, 90% APY staking, Visa perks, and real utility — tipped as the next 1000x crypto of 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 01:24
Argentine Peso Stumbles Following Milei’s Defeat in Buenos Aires

Argentine Peso Stumbles Following Milei’s Defeat in Buenos Aires

The post Argentine Peso Stumbles Following Milei’s Defeat in Buenos Aires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Argentine peso stumbled after President Javier Milei suffered an electoral defeat in Buenos Aires, where his Libertarian Party failed to secure a majority against its rivals. The outcome has raised concerns about the sustainability of Milei’s agenda in the country. Milei Defeated: Argentine Peso Plummets as Fears About the Permanence of Libertarian Proposal Surge […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/argentine-peso-stumbles-following-mileis-defeat-in-buenos-aires/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:23
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breakout? Analysts Point to a Rally – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breakout? Analysts Point to a Rally – Here’s What the Charts Signal

The post Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breakout? Analysts Point to a Rally – Here’s What the Charts Signal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Worldcoin price breaks out from a long consolidation, reclaiming $1.70 support. Analysts eye resistance near $2.10 and $2.80 before a possible push toward $4.00. Social media buzz grows as traders post WLD charts calling for a strong continuation rally. Worldcoin price prediction: Can WLD break out toward the $4 target? Worldcoin is trading near $2.05, holding onto gains after a breakout that has caught plenty of eyes across the market.  The token has finally shaken off months of sideways trading, and traders are starting to ask whether this move has opened the door to a much bigger run.  On X (Formerly Twitter), posts like “#WLD to $4 soon!!” and “WLD is catching up for a monster rally” have been circulating, while others pointed out the coin has already doubled in a matter of days. WLD price breakout from accumulation range World Of Charts added context by reminding followers that WLD price already jumped “100%+ within a couple of days.” This analysis stressed how important it is to spot good entries early. He marked out a blue box between $1.35 and $1.65 as the ideal retest zone for safer buys rather than chasing the candle at $2.00. Looking back at the Worldcoin chart, WLD spent most of the year trapped in a wide range after a steep drop. Most of the action sat between $1.10 and $1.70, and for a long time WLD price couldn’t escape that box.  $Wld #Wld Went 100%+ Within Couple Of Days. This How We Can Catch Perfect Entries, But You Will Have To Spend Few Years On Charts, After That You Will Be Understand These Things. https://t.co/dpOG1VA4co pic.twitter.com/GGLyq6450F — World Of Charts (@WorldOfCharts1) September 9, 2025 Over the last few weeks though, things changed. WLD carved out a falling wedge inside the range and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:22
Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Kicks Off $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback

Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Kicks Off $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback

Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming is buying back shares of SBET after authorizing a $1.5 billion repurchase program last month.
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:22
Trump’s Truth Social taps Crypto.com to fuel Cronos token utility

Trump’s Truth Social taps Crypto.com to fuel Cronos token utility

The post Trump’s Truth Social taps Crypto.com to fuel Cronos token utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com-related Cronos token has received a significant utility boost after being integrated into Truth Social, the media platform backed by US President Donald Trump. On Sept. 9, Truth Social revealed that subscribers of its premium Patriot Package will gain access to Truth Gems, a rewards feature tied to user activity on the platform. These Gems, once accumulated, can now be converted into Cronos tokens through Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure. The update enhances the platform’s engagement incentives while expanding CRO’s use cases beyond exchange trading. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the development as another milestone for the token’s ecosystem. “Step by step — $CRO utility growing every day,” he said, emphasizing the company’s strategy of building consistent token demand through partnerships. Following the news, data from CryptoSlate showed that CRO surged more than 4%, briefly reaching $0.27 before retracing to $0.25 at press time. Don’t Get Left Holding the Bag Join The Crypto Investor Blueprint — 5 days of pro-level strategies to turbocharge your portfolio. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Trump Media and Crypto.com The integration reflects a broader alignment between Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social’s parent company, and Crypto.com. Earlier this month, TMTG completed a purchase agreement with the exchange for 684.4 million CRO tokens, worth about $105 million. The deal, paid in a mix of cash and stock, represents roughly 2% of the token’s circulating supply. That agreement followed the launch of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a new entity designed to acquire up to 19% of the token’s supply through a planned SPAC merger. According to the company, the initiative aims to create a dedicated digital asset treasury built around CRO. Beyond direct token accumulation, Crypto.com is also central to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:21
Core & Main (CNM) Stock: Plunges 24.91% as Lowered Guidance, Rising Costs and Weak Housing Demand Trigger Sharp Decline

Core & Main (CNM) Stock: Plunges 24.91% as Lowered Guidance, Rising Costs and Weak Housing Demand Trigger Sharp Decline

TLDR Core & Main plunges 24.9% as outlook cut overshadows strong Q2 results Stock tanks after Core & Main trims FY25 sales and EBITDA guidance Q2 profits rise, but weaker outlook drives Core & Main’s stock down 25% Core & Main slashes forecast, shares sink despite sales and margin gains Rising costs, soft demand spark [...] The post Core & Main (CNM) Stock: Plunges 24.91% as Lowered Guidance, Rising Costs and Weak Housing Demand Trigger Sharp Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 01:20
Coinbase Crypto Payments: A Revolutionary Leap for AI Agents

Coinbase Crypto Payments: A Revolutionary Leap for AI Agents

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Crypto Payments: A Revolutionary Leap for AI Agents Imagine a world where your AI assistants can not only understand your commands but also autonomously manage their own expenses, pay for services, and even earn their keep. This isn’t science fiction anymore. Coinbase is making this a reality by significantly expanding its Coinbase crypto payments ecosystem for artificial intelligence agents. This groundbreaking development promises to redefine how AI interacts with the digital economy. What’s the Buzz About Coinbase Crypto Payments for AI? Coinbase has introduced x402 Bazaar, a brand-new marketplace built upon its open-source payment protocol, x402. This protocol was initially launched earlier this year. The x402 Bazaar acts as a crucial hub where AI agents can easily discover and utilize the various APIs and services they need to function. Essentially, this means AI agents can now seamlessly engage in transactions. They can pay for data, access specialized algorithms, or even subscribe to cloud computing resources using Coinbase crypto payments. This system significantly reduces friction, making autonomous AI operations more efficient and practical. Revolutionizing AI Autonomy: How Does it Work? The x402 protocol and Bazaar are designed to empower AI agents with financial independence. Instead of relying on human intermediaries for every transaction, AI systems can now initiate and complete payments directly. This capability is a cornerstone for true AI autonomy within the burgeoning Web3 landscape. Consider an AI agent tasked with market research. It could use Coinbase crypto payments to purchase access to premium data APIs on the x402 Bazaar. Once the data is acquired, it might then pay for specialized analytical services, all without human intervention. This opens up a vast array of possibilities for self-sufficient AI applications. Unlocking the Future: Benefits and Potential This expansion brings numerous benefits across the board. For developers, it creates new revenue streams by allowing them to offer AI-consumable services directly. For AI agents, it grants unprecedented capabilities, enabling them to be more dynamic and self-sufficient in their tasks. Enhanced Automation: AI agents can perform complex tasks requiring multiple service interactions autonomously. New Economic Models: Facilitates machine-to-machine economies, creating novel business opportunities. Global Accessibility: Leveraging cryptocurrency allows for borderless transactions for AI services. Transparency: Blockchain-based Coinbase crypto payments offer an immutable record of transactions. Ultimately, this initiative by Coinbase is a significant step towards a more integrated and decentralized digital future where AI plays an active economic role. Navigating the Challenges of AI Crypto Transactions While the potential is immense, there are also challenges to address. Security remains paramount, especially when autonomous agents handle real-world value. Robust smart contract auditing and secure protocol design are essential to prevent vulnerabilities. Scalability is another key consideration. As more AI agents adopt Coinbase crypto payments, the underlying blockchain infrastructure must be able to handle a rapidly increasing volume of transactions. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape for autonomous AI agents conducting financial transactions is still evolving, requiring careful navigation. Despite these hurdles, Coinbase’s commitment to an open-source protocol suggests a collaborative approach to overcoming these challenges, fostering innovation and security within the ecosystem. The Road Ahead for Autonomous Transactions Coinbase’s move to expand its Coinbase crypto payments ecosystem for AI agents marks a pivotal moment. It accelerates the convergence of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, laying the groundwork for truly intelligent and autonomous digital entities. This initiative is not just about payments; it’s about building the foundational economic layer for the next generation of AI applications. The x402 Bazaar represents a tangible step towards a future where AI agents are integral participants in the digital economy, capable of independent action and value exchange. This visionary approach is set to unlock incredible innovations and reshape our understanding of automated systems. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is x402 Bazaar?x402 Bazaar is a new marketplace launched by Coinbase, built on its open-source x402 payment protocol. It allows AI agents to discover and utilize necessary APIs and services. How do AI agents use Coinbase crypto payments on this platform?AI agents can use the x402 protocol to autonomously pay for services, data, and APIs listed on the x402 Bazaar, facilitating machine-to-machine transactions without human intervention. What are the main benefits for developers?Developers can list their APIs and services on the Bazaar, creating new revenue streams from AI agents. It also simplifies integration for AI-powered applications. What challenges might arise with this expansion?Potential challenges include ensuring robust security for autonomous transactions, achieving scalability as AI adoption grows, and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape for AI-driven financial activities. Is this system secure for cryptocurrency transactions?The system relies on Coinbase’s x402 open-source payment protocol, designed for secure, blockchain-based transactions. However, like all crypto initiatives, ongoing security measures and careful smart contract auditing are crucial. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting future where AI and cryptocurrency converge. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Coinbase Crypto Payments: A Revolutionary Leap for AI Agents first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:20
Exploring Leading Cryptocurrencies and the Advantages of Hashj Cloud Mining

Exploring Leading Cryptocurrencies and the Advantages of Hashj Cloud Mining

As the digital landscape evolves, the spotlight often shines on standout cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT). These currencies not only fuel financial transactions globally but also offer unique benefits to their users. This article delves into the roles and impacts of these cryptocurrencies and explores how Hashj cloud mining enhances the mining experience for enthusiasts and investors alike. The Rise and Role of Bitcoin Bitcoin, often referred to as digital gold, retains its position as a pioneering cryptographic currency. Characterized by its decentralized nature, Bitcoin appeals as both an investment and a hedge against inflation. The finite supply of 21 million coins adds to its value, ensuring its long-term viability in the market. Miners play a critical role in sustaining the Bitcoin network by validating transactions and maintaining the blockchain's integrity. Ethereum and the Innovation of Smart Contracts Ethereum has significantly influenced the crypto market by introducing programmable smart contracts. These contracts are crucial for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and have spurred innovations in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The transition to Ethereum 2.0 aims to enhance network capacity and efficiency, addressing the growing demand for Ethereum's capabilities despite the high costs associated with mining. Stability Offered by USDT (Tether) In a volatile cryptocurrency environment, Tether stands out as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, offering much-needed market stability. USDT facilitates easier transactions by allowing users to trade and transfer across platforms without the need to convert to fiat currencies. Its ubiquity in trading and DeFi platforms underscores its importance and reliability in the crypto ecosystem. What Makes Hashj Cloud Mining a Preferable Choice? Traditional mining demands significant electrical power and hardware investment, which can be daunting for many. Hashj cloud mining simplifies the process by allowing users to mine cryptocurrencies through a remote data center, eliminating the need for physical hardware. This method not only reduces upfront costs but also opens the door for more individuals to participate in mining activities. The platform offers a variety of cryptocurrencies for mining, providing a versatile solution for users. Benefits of using Hashj cloud mining include: Easy Setup: Start mining immediately with no need for complex installations. Cost Efficiency: Save on the expensive hardware and electricity costs typically associated with mining. Transparency: Users can monitor their mining output and earnings through detailed real-time dashboards. Security: Strong encryption protocols ensure the safety of user data and transactions. Why Consider Hashj Cloud Mining? Hashj cloud mining offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of both novice and experienced miners. With competitive pricing and secure services, it provides an accessible platform for crypto mining. New users can also benefit from a $118 cash discount by signing up. Conclusion As digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT continue to shape the financial landscape, innovative platforms like Hashj cloud mining play a pivotal role in making cryptocurrency mining more accessible and profitable for a broader audience. Media Contact: Company: David Pawson Official website: https://momhash.com/ Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:19
Markets digest report of BoJ’s undeterred hawkishness – Scotiabank

Markets digest report of BoJ’s undeterred hawkishness – Scotiabank

The post Markets digest report of BoJ’s undeterred hawkishness – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is strong, up 0.7% against the US Dollar (USD) and outperforming all of the G10 currencies as we head into Tuesday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. JPY seems outperforming “Renewed confidence in the BoJ’s intentions for policy tightening are driving the yen higher, with media reporting that policymakers are not deterred by the latest political uncertainty introduced by PM Ishiba’s upcoming resignation.” “The reporting suggested that the BoJ is likely to keep policy unchanged at its next meeting on September 19, shifting the focus to October and December for the resumption of rate hikes. Narrowed US-Japan yield spreads are offering the JPY fundamental support, and markets are pricing in 16bpts of tightening by year-end – up from 11bpts on Monday.” “We are medium-term USD/JPY bears and highlight the latest break below 50 day MA (147.42) support. We look to continued weakness toward the 142.00 level in the coming weeks.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-markets-digest-report-of-bojs-undeterred-hawkishness-scotiabank-202509091144
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:19
