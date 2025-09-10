2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
3 Trending Cryptos Set For Huge Growth This Year! One Top Altcoin Is Still Under $1

3 Trending Cryptos Set For Huge Growth This Year! One Top Altcoin Is Still Under $1

BlockchainFX surges past $7M presale at $0.023 with 90% APY and Visa perks, outshining Dogecoin’s hype and XRP’s stability as 2025’s top crypto under $1.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.28+1.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005913-0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.9767+0.12%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 01:29
Бөлісу
Will Inflation Data Trigger a Crypto Surge?

Will Inflation Data Trigger a Crypto Surge?

The upcoming release of inflation data will be pivotal for cryptocurrencies, acting as the final test before potential interest rate reductions. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) are set to be unveiled in the next two days.Continue Reading:Will Inflation Data Trigger a Crypto Surge?
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.54%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:28
Бөлісу
Alibaba leads $100 million investment in Chinese humanoid robot startup

Alibaba leads $100 million investment in Chinese humanoid robot startup

The post Alibaba leads $100 million investment in Chinese humanoid robot startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robots are on display at the Robot Mall, world’s first embodied intelligence robot 4S store, on August 6, 2025 in Beijing, China. Beijing Youth Daily | Visual China Group | Getty Images BEIJING — As the race for household robots heats up, Chinese humanoid startup X Square Robot announced Monday it had secured around $100 million in a funding round led by Alibaba Cloud. It’s the Shenzhen-based startup’s eighth round of financing since the company launched less than two years ago in December 2023, according to Chief Operating Officer Yang Qian. She told CNBC the latest deal brings total investment in X Square Robot to around 2 billion yuan ($280 million). HongShan, formerly Sequoia Capital China, also participated in the latest funding round, along with Meituan, Legend Star, Legend Capital and INCE Capital. The startup declined to comment on its valuation. Venture capitalists have rushed to pour money into humanoid robots on expectations that their integration with generative artificial intelligence will transform how machines interact with human beings. “Right now we need robots to operate and complete complex tasks autonomously,” Yang said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. She pointed out that after decades of trying to develop robots that have largely been able to perform limited tasks such as grasping objects, the industry has realized that AI is required to enable these machines to expand their capabilities. X Square Robot on Monday also released what it calls an “open-source foundation model for embodied AI,” named Wall-OSS. Open source means that developers and the general public can access the underlying code and use it for free. Embodied AI refers to use cases of the tech that are integrated with hardware, such as robots or self-driving vehicles. The startup said it was the first to open source an AI model of its…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+3.67%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0894+3.68%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013778-5.33%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:28
Бөлісу
Billion-Dollar Altcoin Nearly Doubles in Value Over the Past Two Days – Here’s Why

Billion-Dollar Altcoin Nearly Doubles in Value Over the Past Two Days – Here’s Why

The reason for the surge in the major altcoin, which has been much talked about for its upward momentum over the last two days, has become clear. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Billion-Dollar Altcoin Nearly Doubles in Value Over the Past Two Days – Here’s Why
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005913-0.63%
SphereX
HERE$0.000245-3.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15987-0.60%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:27
Бөлісу
Hyperliquid’s USDH battle and the DATCO bid

Hyperliquid’s USDH battle and the DATCO bid

The post Hyperliquid’s USDH battle and the DATCO bid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Crypto markets have had a positive start to the week, with clear outperformers but for very different reasons. The chart below shows the week-over-week performance of various assets as of Sept. 8. We observe that WLD (+84%), PUMP (+39%), ENA (+25%), HYPE (+18%), and SOL (+9%) have shown remarkable relative strength against BTC (+3%) and ETH (flat). Let’s start discussing HYPE and PUMP, whose outperformance has been primarily fundamentals- or value-driven. Regarding Hyperliquid, major stablecoin issuers including Paxos, Frax, Sky and Agora are outbidding each other ahead of a Sept. 14 validator governance vote that will determine who gets to have Hyperliquid’s native “USDH” ticker, with proposals offering aggressive revenue-sharing agreements (up to 100%). The USDH debate has centered around institution- vs. native-team issuance and ecosystem alignment. For instance, Native Markets, led by Max Fiege, proposed that 50% of the reserve yield be immutably contributed to the Assistance Fund, while the other 50% be dedicated to USDH growth through partnerships with builder-code interfaces, HIP-3 markets and HyperEVM apps. Paxos, on the other hand, proposed allocating 95% of interest from reserves backing USDH to buy back HYPE and redistributing it to applications and validators proportional to their USDH balances across their platforms. While Native Markets would be GENIUS-compliant via Bridge, Paxos has highlighted its already proven global regulatory coverage and reach (not only GENIUS, but also MiCA and MAS-compliant), with existing payment corridor integrations across the Middle East, Latam, Africa and Asia. While it’s still unclear who will come out on top, it’s evident that Hyperliquid wins regardless. Migrating $5 billion in USDC deposits to USDH could represent an additional $200 million in revenue for Hyperliquid annually, representing ~20% of its ~$1 billion revenue run rate. At the…
Worldcoin
WLD$1.803-2.54%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10279-20.68%
Solana
SOL$221.18+2.05%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:27
Бөлісу
XRP Price Prediction: Solana Holders Rush To Back This New L2 Meme Coin As Analysts Expect 50x Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Solana Holders Rush To Back This New L2 Meme Coin As Analysts Expect 50x Gains

Forget the usual chatter around XRP price prediction or the latest Solana news; a seismic shift is happening, and smart money is quietly flowing towards a new contender: Layer Brett. Holders of established giants like XRP and Solana are actively turning their gaze, drawn by the irresistible siren call of an Ethereum Layer 2 meme […]
XRP
XRP$2.9767+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010571+0.67%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-0.62%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 01:27
Бөлісу
Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Firm Alt5 Sigma’s Board

Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Firm Alt5 Sigma’s Board

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.747+0.80%
WLFI
WLFI$0.197-1.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+3.67%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:25
Бөлісу
Upcoming Inflation Data Shapes Crypto’s Path To Growth

Upcoming Inflation Data Shapes Crypto’s Path To Growth

Upcoming inflation data will impact the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. Lower-than-expected figures could boost interest rate-sensitive sectors. Continue Reading:Upcoming Inflation Data Shapes Crypto’s Path To Growth The post Upcoming Inflation Data Shapes Crypto’s Path To Growth appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Boost
BOOST$0.09902-7.39%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:25
Бөлісу
Trump’s Truth Social Ditches Own Token Plan – Adds $CRO Instead

Trump’s Truth Social Ditches Own Token Plan – Adds $CRO Instead

Truth Social has shifted to Cronos via Crypto.com for its rewards, converting gems to CRO and shelving a native token. TMTG has announced a $105M CRO purchase and pursued a Bitcoin–Ethereum ETF, while rolling out editing, scheduling, drafts, history, and enhanced search.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.747+0.80%
Gems
GEMS$0.23968-0.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+9.64%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:25
Бөлісу
ApeCoin Solana: A Game-Changing Leap for the NFT Giant

ApeCoin Solana: A Game-Changing Leap for the NFT Giant

BitcoinWorld ApeCoin Solana: A Game-Changing Leap for the NFT Giant The crypto world is buzzing with significant news: the ApeCoin Solana expansion is now a reality. This strategic move sees the popular token, integral to the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, extend its reach beyond Ethereum. It embraces Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain, promising a new era for its community and the broader Web3 space. For many in the NFT and Web3 gaming space, this isn’t just an announcement; it’s a pivotal shift. It signals a commitment to scalability and user experience, addressing some of the long-standing challenges in the blockchain world. Why is ApeCoin Moving to Solana? Unpacking the Strategic Shift ApeCoin’s decision to expand to Solana stems from a clear vision for efficiency and growth. Solana offers distinct advantages that are crucial for a thriving digital ecosystem like ApeCoin’s. Primarily, Solana boasts blazing-fast transaction speeds, capable of processing thousands of transactions per second. This is a stark contrast to other networks that can experience congestion during peak activity. Moreover, transaction fees, often called gas fees, on Solana are significantly lower, usually just fractions of a cent. This makes frequent interactions and micro-transactions much more feasible for users. For the ApeCoin Solana integration, these benefits translate directly into a more efficient and user-friendly environment. Developers can build more complex decentralized applications (dApps) without worrying about prohibitive operational costs for users. What Does ApeCoin Solana Integration Mean for the Community? The expansion of ApeCoin Solana brings a host of tangible benefits directly to its users and developers. This move aims to enhance the overall experience within the ApeCoin ecosystem dramatically. Here are some key advantages: Faster Transactions: Users will experience near-instant confirmations when buying, selling, or transferring ApeCoin and associated NFTs. This fluidity is essential for dynamic Web3 applications and games. Reduced Costs: Say goodbye to high gas fees that can often deter smaller transactions. Lower fees make participating in the ApeCoin ecosystem more accessible and economical for everyone. Enhanced User Experience: Expect smoother gameplay, quicker access to features, and a generally more responsive and seamless interaction with ApeCoin-powered platforms. New Possibilities: Developers can leverage Solana’s robust technology to create innovative applications and services. This could significantly expand the utility and reach of ApeCoin Solana, fostering a new wave of creativity. This integration is set to make the ApeCoin experience more enjoyable and less financially burdensome. Navigating the Path Forward: Challenges and Opportunities for ApeCoin on Solana While the move to Solana presents exciting opportunities, it also comes with its own set of considerations. Any major blockchain expansion involves careful planning and execution. Potential challenges include: User Migration: Guiding existing ApeCoin users from Ethereum to the new Solana infrastructure will require clear communication and support. Security Considerations: Ensuring the robustness and security of the new integration is paramount to maintaining user trust. Ecosystem Adaptation: Developers and projects building on ApeCoin will need to adapt to Solana’s specific tools and environment. Despite these, the opportunities are vast. ApeCoin can tap into Solana’s active user base and benefit from its growing developer community. This could lead to new partnerships and cross-chain collaborations, solidifying ApeCoin’s position as a leading token in the Web3 gaming and metaverse sectors. The ApeCoin Solana synergy could indeed set a powerful precedent for other projects looking to scale. A New Horizon for ApeCoin The expansion of ApeCoin Solana marks a significant milestone in its journey. By embracing Solana’s speed, efficiency, and lower costs, ApeCoin is poised to offer a superior experience to its community. This move not only addresses current limitations but also unlocks a future filled with innovative possibilities for NFTs, gaming, and the broader Web3 landscape. It’s a clear statement that ApeCoin is committed to evolving and leading the charge in decentralized innovation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is ApeCoin (APE)? ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem, which includes the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and other related projects. It empowers token holders to participate in governance and provides access to exclusive features and experiences. 2. Why did ApeCoin expand to Solana? ApeCoin expanded to Solana primarily to leverage Solana’s high transaction speeds, significantly lower transaction fees, and robust scalability. This move aims to provide a more efficient and cost-effective experience for its users and developers. 3. How does this expansion affect current ApeCoin holders? Current ApeCoin holders will benefit from faster transactions and lower fees when interacting with ApeCoin on the Solana network. It opens up new opportunities for engagement within the ecosystem and potentially expands ApeCoin’s utility. 4. What are the main benefits of ApeCoin on Solana? The main benefits include lightning-fast transaction speeds, drastically reduced gas fees, an enhanced user experience for dApps and games, and greater scalability for future innovations within the ApeCoin ecosystem. 5. Are there any risks associated with this expansion? As with any major blockchain integration, potential risks include challenges with user migration, ensuring robust security for the new infrastructure, and the need for developers to adapt to the Solana environment. However, these are typically managed through careful planning and support. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in the crypto space by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the Solana ecosystem’s price action. This post ApeCoin Solana: A Game-Changing Leap for the NFT Giant first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+0.33%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.30%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718+2.26%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:25
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases