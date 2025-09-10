2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
From Solana’s Billion-Dollar Frenzy to BlockchainFX’s Explosive 90% APY Presale — This Could Be the Only 100x Crypto Left in 2025

BlockchainFX presale doubles from $0.01 to $0.023, offering 90% APY, Visa cards, and $7M raised, while Solana’s $1.65B frenzy shows what early buyers already gained.
Collector Crypt
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 01:34
Putin Adviser Says US Will Erase $35T Debt

The post Putin Adviser Says US Will Erase $35T Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Crypto Reset’: Putin Adviser Says US Will Erase $35T Debt Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-cloud-reset-putin-adviser/
Bitcoin
DebtCoin
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:32
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy ‘is weakening’

The post JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy ‘is weakening’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaking with CNBC’s Leslie Picker in Charlotte, N.C. on July 31st, 2025. David A. Grogan | CNBC JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a Labor Department report released Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. economy is slowing down. The department revised lower its nonfarm payrolls data for the year through March 2025 by 911,000 jobs from initial estimates. That was on the high side of Wall Street’s expectations for a downward shift and the biggest revision in more than two decades.  “I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon said. “Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.” Dimon said that, as the biggest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan is privy to a spectrum of data around consumers, corporations and global trade. Most consumers still have jobs and are spending money, depending on their income levels, but their confidence may have just taken a hit. “There’s a lot of different factors in the economy right now,” Dimon said, citing the weakening consumer and still-robust corporate profit. “We just have to wait and see.” The Federal Reserve will “probably” reduce its benchmark interest rate at an upcoming meeting, though that might not “be consequential to the economy,” Dimon said. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/jpmorgan-jamie-dimon-economy.html
Chainbase
Threshold
Union
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:31
Tron blijft domineren: $687 miljard aan USDT transfers in augustus

De strijd om het dominantie in de USDT markt woedt nog altijd hevig tussen Tron en Ethereum, maar Tron blijft stevig op de troon zitten. Nieuwe cijfers van CryptoQuant laten zien dat Tron in augustus 2025 wederom de leiding nam, ondanks dat Ethereum zijn beste maand ooit beleefde. Tether is... Het bericht Tron blijft domineren: $687 miljard aan USDT transfers in augustus verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OP
NAM
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:31
HashKey Launches $500 Million Fund Focused on Digital Asset Treasuries

HashKey launches $500M fund focused on digital asset treasuries for institutional investors, targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and blockchain projects via DAT strategy. Hong Kong-based HashKey Group has launched a new $500 million investment fund. This fund will focus on Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs). The announcement was shared on HashKey’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. HashKey Launches […] The post HashKey Launches $500 Million Fund Focused on Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
CyberKongz
FUND
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 01:30
Cryptos to Buy This Month: $6,000 in BFX Could Turn Into $339,130, Making It the Best Crypto Under $1 vs Nexchain

By the time you’ve logged in, swapped wallets, and confirmed a trade, the market opportunity is gone. This chaos costs […] The post Cryptos to Buy This Month: $6,000 in BFX Could Turn Into $339,130, Making It the Best Crypto Under $1 vs Nexchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Polytrade
Coindoo2025/09/10 01:30
Nvidia GPU Unlocks Revolutionary Long-Context AI Inference

BitcoinWorld Nvidia GPU Unlocks Revolutionary Long-Context AI Inference In the rapidly evolving world of technology, where advancements in artificial intelligence are constantly reshaping industries, a new announcement from Nvidia is set to make significant waves. For investors and enthusiasts keenly observing the intersection of AI and computing power, the introduction of the new Nvidia GPU, the Rubin CPX, marks a pivotal moment. This isn’t just another chip; it’s a dedicated engine for the future of AI, promising to unlock unprecedented capabilities in processing complex information. What is the Nvidia GPU Rubin CPX and Why Does It Matter? At the recent AI Infrastructure Summit, Nvidia unveiled its latest innovation: the Rubin CPX GPU. This groundbreaking chip is specifically engineered to tackle one of the most demanding challenges in artificial intelligence today – long-context inference. Imagine an AI model that can process and understand information equivalent to an entire novel, rather than just a few sentences. That’s the leap the Rubin CPX aims to achieve, designed for context windows exceeding one million tokens. This specialized Nvidia GPU is part of the upcoming Rubin series and represents a strategic evolution in how AI models interact with vast datasets. Its significance lies in its ability to enable more sophisticated and human-like AI interactions, moving beyond the limitations of previous hardware. Revolutionizing AI Inference: The Power of Long-Context AI The ability to handle extensive context is a game-changer for AI inference. Current AI models often struggle with maintaining coherence and relevance over very long sequences of data. The Rubin CPX addresses this head-on, optimizing the processing of large sequences of context. This capability is crucial for applications where understanding the broader narrative or an extensive code base is essential. For instance, in video generation, it means an AI can create a coherent, long-form video with a consistent storyline and character development, rather than short, disconnected clips. Similarly, in software development, it allows AI assistants to comprehend entire code repositories, offering more accurate suggestions, bug fixes, and even generating large blocks of functional code. This shift towards robust long-context AI is not just an incremental improvement; it’s a foundational change that expands the horizons of what AI can accomplish. Boosting Data Center AI Capabilities: A Strategic Move Nvidia’s approach with the Rubin CPX also emphasizes a ‘disaggregated inference’ infrastructure. This architecture allows for greater flexibility and scalability in how AI workloads are managed within data centers. By separating the processing of different aspects of an AI task, resources can be allocated more efficiently, leading to superior performance and cost-effectiveness. This is a critical development for data center AI, where the demand for processing power continues to skyrocket. Nvidia’s relentless development cycle has consistently translated into immense profits, with the company reporting $41.1 billion in data center sales in its most recent quarter. The introduction of the Rubin CPX reinforces Nvidia’s dominant position in the AI hardware market, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of powering the world’s most advanced AI systems. Enterprises investing in data center AI will find the Rubin CPX to be a cornerstone for future-proofing their infrastructure against increasingly complex AI demands. The Future of AI: What Does Rubin CPX Mean for Developers and Enterprises? For developers, the advent of the Rubin CPX means access to tools that can handle more ambitious and intricate AI projects. Imagine building AI models that can draft entire novels, develop complex software applications from high-level descriptions, or conduct exhaustive research across vast document archives with unparalleled understanding. The enhanced performance on long-context tasks will significantly reduce the computational overhead and complexity traditionally associated with such endeavors. Enterprises, on the other hand, stand to gain competitive advantages through more powerful and efficient AI deployments. From accelerating research and development to automating sophisticated creative tasks, the Rubin CPX will enable new levels of innovation. While the chip is slated for availability at the end of 2026, its announcement signals a clear roadmap for the next generation of AI capabilities, prompting businesses to start planning for this significant upgrade. Conclusion: A New Era for AI The unveiling of Nvidia’s Rubin CPX GPU marks a monumental step forward in the realm of artificial intelligence. By specifically addressing the challenges of long-context inference, this new Nvidia GPU promises to unlock a new era of AI capabilities, from advanced content generation to more intelligent software development. Its strategic integration into disaggregated inference infrastructure underscores Nvidia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI hardware. As we look towards late 2026 for its availability, the Rubin CPX stands as a testament to Nvidia’s unwavering innovation, setting the stage for truly transformative AI applications across industries. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and GPU advancements, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Nvidia GPU Unlocks Revolutionary Long-Context AI Inference first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
Waves
ChangeX
Coinstats2025/09/10 01:30
Optimism Price Today: Bulls Defend $0.75 as Key Levels Come Into Play

Optimism price is showing resilience after reclaiming a critical support zone that had briefly slipped earlier this month.
PlaysOut
BULLS
Brave Newcoin2025/09/10 01:30
Ordinals Scrapyard turns Bitcoin NFT wreckage into tax write-offs

The post Ordinals Scrapyard turns Bitcoin NFT wreckage into tax write-offs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new website called Ordinals Scrapyard is allowing users to see exactly how much money they’ve lost buying inscriptions — and harvest the losses for tax reporting purposes. The site is an embarrassing bookend to a series of stories about the theory that Ordinals could bring NFT trading onto Bitcoin’s blockchain despite its popularity on other chains like Ethereum and Solana.  Despite being heralded in early 2023 by Bitcoin developer Casey Rodarmor as a Bitcoin-native protocol for minting, buying, and selling collectibles, the floor price of most inscriptions has now fallen to $0.001. Indeed, prior to the website’s launch, most inscriptions had no bid whatsoever and the vast majority of purchasers minted or purchased their NFTs once and now could not resell them. ORD, a centrally maintained and off-chain record-keeping system, attempted to chronologically number each sub-unit of every bitcoin (BTC) in existence. By tracking these satoshis or “sats,” each worth 1/100 millionth of one BTC, Ordinals traders could inscribe and pass around sats with numismatic value due to the extra data they added. At their speculative peak, certain inscriptions traded for over $1 million. Most are now worth only the sat on which they were inscribed. Read more: Did Taproot ruin Bitcoin with NFT inscriptions of monkey jpegs? Tax loss harvesting Bitcoin inscriptions The tax harvesting gimmick employed by Ordinals Scrapyard is similar to that used by a company formed in 2011, ET Brutus. ET Brutus is a tax harvesting service, launched to help investors with failed investments prove to tax authorities that they actually sold the asset for a 99.9% loss. The company pays exactly $1 for anyone’s stock, note, warrant, SAFE, escrow, or earnout. In addition to a $35 service fee, that sale can help tax filers report a near-total loss to reduce capital gains on other,…
NEAR
CreatorBid
Bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:30
Best Altcoins to Buy This Week

With the cryptocurrency market lining up to experience yet another week of turbulent fluctuations, investors are turning towards strong portfolio picks. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are leading the charge with more and more attention around them in the DeFi arena. Mutuum Finance has already begun the sixth phase of its presale, with every […]
Moonveil
DeFi
The Arena
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 01:30
