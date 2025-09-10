MEXC биржасы
Is Apple Really Acquiring $1.5 Billion in XRP? Here’s the Truth
TLDR A rumor has emerged claiming that Apple is set to purchase $1.5 billion worth of XRP. Prominent XRP supporters, including Cobb, have dismissed the rumor as unfounded. Apple has shown limited interest in cryptocurrencies despite lifting some iOS restrictions earlier this year. Industry experts question why Apple would choose XRP over more established assets [...] The post Is Apple Really Acquiring $1.5 Billion in XRP? Here’s the Truth appeared first on CoinCentral.
$0.09998
-0.90%
XRP
$2.9762
+0.11%
HERE
$0.000245
-3.92%
Coincentral
2025/09/10 01:49
Cboe to launch Bitcoin and Ether continuous futures in November 2025
Cboe Global Markets Inc., a derivatives and securities exchange network, has announced its plans to launch Bitcoin and Ether Continuous Futures on its Cboe Futures Exchange. According to reports, it will start on November 10, 2025, after regulatory review. The company said it has designed these new futures products to “efficiently deliver continuous long-term market […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 01:49
Vikings Storm Back In 4th, Pay Off O’Connell’s Faith In J.J. McCarthy
The post Vikings Storm Back In 4th, Pay Off O’Connell’s Faith In J.J. McCarthy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. J.J. McCarthy runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images The kid quarterback came through when it mattered most. The Minnesota Vikings were on the short end of the score for three quarters as Caleb Williams was running and escaping from the pass rush and the Chicago Bears appeared to be on their way to a season-opening victory against the division rivals. But J.J. McCarthy was not about to accept defeat. After looking like an overmatched rookie in his NFL regular-season debut and throwing a pick-six before a raucous crowd at Soldier Field, he rose to the occasion in dramatic fashion. He threw a pair of spectacular touchdown passes early in the fourth quarter and then ran for another score late in the game that turned out to be the clincher in the 27-24 triumph. This is exactly what Kevin O’Connell pictured when the Vikings made the decision to let Sam Darnold walk away after what appeared to be a spectacular 2024 regular season. He knew there was something special about McCarthy and that he was the quarterback the team needed if it was ever going to make a championship run. The Vikings are one game into a season that may or may not turn out to be championship worthy. But the McCarthy-led victory over their division rivals has given the Vikings a boost of rocket fuel that should help them get off to a brilliant start this season. O’Connell had no illusions about having an easy game in the season opener against the Bears. They were going up against the creative play-calling of first-year head coach Ben Johnson and a the strong arm and game-changing legs of Williams (9.7 yards per carry, one rushing TD), and they would…
SIX
$0.02156
+0.55%
PHOTO
$1.3
-1.71%
PLAY
$0.04865
-0.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:49
Top Crypto Investments for September: Can Ozak AI Achieve the Highest ROI Into 2026?
Crypto investors are always searching for the next project that combines substance with story.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1399
-10.89%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 01:46
Oura CEO Unveils Secure Future For Smart Rings Amidst Data Privacy Storm
The post Oura CEO Unveils Secure Future For Smart Rings Amidst Data Privacy Storm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oura CEO Unveils Secure Future For Smart Rings Amidst Data Privacy Storm Skip to content Home AI News Oura CEO Unveils Secure Future for Smart Rings Amidst Data Privacy Storm Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/oura-smart-ring-privacy/
STORM
$0.01331
+0.37%
COM
$0.016722
+3.67%
AI
$0.1399
-10.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:45
Seoul Police Dismantles International Hacking Ring with Chainalysis Technology
The post Seoul Police Dismantles International Hacking Ring with Chainalysis Technology appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 09, 2025 09:04 The Seoul Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international cybercrime operation, recovering 39 billion won using Chainalysis blockchain intelligence tools. In a landmark operation, the Seoul Police have dismantled one of the most sophisticated international cybercrime rings to date, recovering 39 billion won (approximately USD 30 million). This operation was facilitated by the advanced blockchain intelligence tools provided by Chainalysis, according to Chainalysis. Case Overview: A Bold International Hacking Ring The investigation began in September 2023 when the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency received a report from a local company executive about unauthorized access to their account. Initially appearing as an isolated incident, further investigations unveiled a series of similar cases by December of the same year. The perpetrators were found to have used unauthorized mobile phones registered under the victims’ names to siphon funds. The cybercriminals hacked personal information and, posing as institutional employees, even approached the victims’ families for further criminal activities. The methods employed by the hacking ring were described as unprecedented by Kim Kyung-hwan, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Crime Investigation Unit. Tracing Funds with Chainalysis To obscure their tracks, the criminals converted the stolen funds into cryptocurrencies. However, this strategy was effectively countered by the Chainalysis blockchain data platform. Utilizing Chainalysis Reactor, the police unraveled the complex web of transactions, visualizing and tracing the flow of the illicit funds. The Reactor graphs played a crucial role in this investigation, demonstrating the importance of Chainalysis technology in mapping out the financial networks of the criminal organization. Despite the criminals’ attempts to evade detection by converting their proceeds into cryptocurrencies, the transparency of blockchain transactions and advanced analytical tools rendered their efforts futile. The investigation extended beyond Korea, involving international…
MOBILE
$0.0003126
+0.16%
COM
$0.016722
+3.67%
FLOW
$0.4119
+1.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:44
BNP Paribas and HSBC Join Canton Network
The post BNP Paribas and HSBC Join Canton Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event: BNP Paribas and HSBC join Canton Network. Strengthens institutional blockchain collaboration. Increases liquidity in digital asset markets. BNP Paribas and HSBC have joined the Canton Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, alongside Goldman Sachs and others, aiming to enhance digital asset liquidity and blockchain applications for client services.. Their addition underscores growing support for blockchain solutions, potentially transforming institutional trading with increased liquidity and efficiency. BNP Paribas and HSBC Enhance Blockchain Integration No specific statements have been issued by the involved parties, maintaining a strategic focus on boosting digital finance infrastructure without speculative declarations. Financial Institutions Drive Forward with Digital Assets Did you know? BNP Paribas and HSBC’s addition to the Canton Network marks a continuation of their blockchain initiatives, previously leveraging proprietary platforms like NeoBonds and Orion. The Canton Network supports a diverse range of asset classes, including money market funds, bonds, and alternative investments. Goldman Sachs’ GS DAP and HSBC’s Orion platform are notable applications utilizing this blockchain framework to expand financial market services. The expansion reflects a broader trend of financial institutions adopting blockchain to integrate real-world asset categories into digital platforms. Successful deployment could lead to further advancements in decentralized finance (DeFi), with potential regulatory innovations as challenges are addressed. “Our engagement with the Canton Network underscores our commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for better operational efficiency and enhanced privacy in financial transactions.” – Spokesperson, BNP Paribas DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/bnp-paribas-hsbc-blockchain-canton/
REAL
$0.06218
+2.30%
DEFI
$0.001681
+1.69%
COM
$0.016722
+3.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:42
SharpLink kicks off $1.5B buyback program with repurchase of 1M SBET shares
The post SharpLink kicks off $1.5B buyback program with repurchase of 1M SBET shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming has commenced its $1.5B share buyback program meant to drive long-term stockholder value. The initiative includes repurchasing about 1 million shares of SBET. The company said the initiative came as its stock is currently undervalued in the market. SharpLink also believes that buying its stock at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of less than 1 will be accretive and compound its long-term stockholder value. SharpLink stakes its entire ETH holdings to earn revenue NEW: SharpLink begins utilizing its $1.5B share buyback program, repurchasing ~1M shares of $SBET. We believe our stock is significantly undervalued. Buying back stock at NAV < 1 is immediately accretive and compounds long-term stockholder value. Key facts: – $3.6B of $ETH on… pic.twitter.com/Wr0WEYLqlb — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 9, 2025 At the time of publication, the online gaming company holds approximately $3.6 billion of ETH with no current outstanding debt. SharpLink also revealed that 100% of the ETH in its balance sheet is staked, which is generating revenue for the company. SharpLink Gaming’s stock price is currently exchanging hands at around $15.90, a 1.40% rise in the last 24 hours. The company has also seen a 29% decline in its share price in the past month, but it’s up more than 250% in the last 6 months. The tech company revealed that stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders despite the stock trading below its NAV. SharpLink also plans to demonstrate its commitment to stockholders by repurchasing roughly 939,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.98. The firm also expects to continue its repurchase program based on market conditions. The initiative will include cash on hand, cash available from operating activities like staking, or alternative forms of financing. “Maximizing stockholder value remains our top priority as we execute on our…
RISE
$0.012372
-3.03%
MORE
$0.09998
-0.90%
DEBT
$0.0016499
+10.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:37
Cardano Price Predictions Warn Of An Incoming 50% Drop While Remittix Is Backed For A 3,000% Surge
The Cardano price, among others, has some chance of a drop, and that could tell how far ADA falls in the token ranks. Remittix, on the other hand, is pushing for a 30x surge after launch.
TOKEN
$0.01409
+9.64%
ADA
$0.8755
+1.26%
FAR
$0.000323
-5.00%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 01:35
From Seed Capital to Everyday DeFi: Why CRPJet Could Change How We Use Crypto
The post From Seed Capital to Everyday DeFi: Why CRPJet Could Change How We Use Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 9, 2025 Over the past decade, digital assets have moved from the margins of finance into the spotlight. Yet one challenge remains: how to make cryptocurrency truly practical for daily life. CRPJet is tackling this problem by designing an ecosystem where decentralized finance tools feel as natural to use as a bank card. What the project is building CRPJet positions itself as more than another token. The team is creating an integrated financial platform that combines: Smart debit cards for everyday payments and ATM withdrawals, complete with crypto-to-fiat conversion and cashback in $CRPJ. A multi-chain wallet that gives users control of their assets across popular blockchains. A crypto payment gateway that makes it easier for businesses to accept digital currencies. An exchange aggregator that helps users get better trading rates automatically. AI-assisted lending, where risk is assessed based on on-chain activity rather than traditional credit scores. The ambition is clear: simplify the way people interact with digital assets while keeping ownership in their own hands. The token at the center The ecosystem runs on the $CRPJ token, launched on Polygon as an ERC-20 asset. The supply is capped at one billion tokens, with no further minting. Allocation includes: 30% for presale and public sale, 25% for ecosystem development, 20% for team and partners (with vesting), 15% for marketing, 10% reserved for liquidity. Holders can use $CRPJ for transaction fees, governance voting, staking, and accessing premium features. Why it matters now Billions of people worldwide remain underbanked or excluded from financial services. Even those with access face high fees, slow transfers, and little control over their personal data. CRPJet’s model aims to address these barriers with faster transactions, multi-network compatibility, and privacy-enhancing tools such as zero-knowledge proofs.For users, this could mean:– Paying for groceries or transport directly in…
CHANGE
$0.00190013
-3.00%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
MORE
$0.09998
-0.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:35
