Vikings Storm Back In 4th, Pay Off O’Connell’s Faith In J.J. McCarthy

The post Vikings Storm Back In 4th, Pay Off O’Connell’s Faith In J.J. McCarthy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. J.J. McCarthy runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images The kid quarterback came through when it mattered most. The Minnesota Vikings were on the short end of the score for three quarters as Caleb Williams was running and escaping from the pass rush and the Chicago Bears appeared to be on their way to a season-opening victory against the division rivals. But J.J. McCarthy was not about to accept defeat. After looking like an overmatched rookie in his NFL regular-season debut and throwing a pick-six before a raucous crowd at Soldier Field, he rose to the occasion in dramatic fashion. He threw a pair of spectacular touchdown passes early in the fourth quarter and then ran for another score late in the game that turned out to be the clincher in the 27-24 triumph. This is exactly what Kevin O’Connell pictured when the Vikings made the decision to let Sam Darnold walk away after what appeared to be a spectacular 2024 regular season. He knew there was something special about McCarthy and that he was the quarterback the team needed if it was ever going to make a championship run. The Vikings are one game into a season that may or may not turn out to be championship worthy. But the McCarthy-led victory over their division rivals has given the Vikings a boost of rocket fuel that should help them get off to a brilliant start this season. O’Connell had no illusions about having an easy game in the season opener against the Bears. They were going up against the creative play-calling of first-year head coach Ben Johnson and a the strong arm and game-changing legs of Williams (9.7 yards per carry, one rushing TD), and they would…