2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Speed, Bonuses, Coverage: Spartans, Bet365, and 1xBet Compared for Best Crypto Sportsbook 2025

Speed, Bonuses, Coverage: Spartans, Bet365, and 1xBet Compared for Best Crypto Sportsbook 2025

Football is more than just a sport in 2025; it’s the biggest betting market in the world, spanning everything from local leagues to international tournaments. For players looking to maximize their wagers, the sportsbook they choose matters just as much as the teams they back. Betting platforms vary widely in terms of speed, bonuses, coverage, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/10 02:00
Top Sports Betting Welcome Bonus 2025: Spartans, Betano, Bet365 Compared for New Players

Top Sports Betting Welcome Bonus 2025: Spartans, Betano, Bet365 Compared for New Players

Compare the top sports betting welcome bonus in 2025. See how Spartans, Betano, and Bet365 stack up for beginners with real value and fair terms.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 02:00
US pushes Europe to cut Russian oil ties faster after latest Ukraine attack

US pushes Europe to cut Russian oil ties faster after latest Ukraine attack

Russia just launched its biggest airstrike in months on Ukraine, smashing a major government building on Sunday. Hours later, Donald Trump’s administration and the European Union locked arms again to hit back. Officials allegedly told CNBC that the 19th round of sanctions is on the way. The war’s been dragging on for over three years, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 01:59
Bitcoin News: Robinhood steigt auf, Strategy kauft viel BTC ein

Bitcoin News: Robinhood steigt auf, Strategy kauft viel BTC ein

Strategy wird nicht in S&P 500 aufgenommen, kauft aber fast 2.000 Bitcoin für über 200 Mio. USD RobinHood wird Teil des S&P 500 und seine Aktie steigt deutlich. Beide Fälle zeigen, wie sehr Krypto-Unternehmen inzwischen die Finanzmärkte beeinflussen. In der Finanzwelt ist gerade viel Bewegung. Robinhood, bekannt für seine Handels-App, wurde in den wichtigen Aktienindex […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 01:59
Cboe, World’s Leading Derivatives Exchange, To Launch Continuous Bitcoin Futures For U.S.-Regulated Market

Cboe, World's Leading Derivatives Exchange, To Launch Continuous Bitcoin Futures For U.S.-Regulated Market

The post Cboe, World’s Leading Derivatives Exchange, To Launch Continuous Bitcoin Futures For U.S.-Regulated Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world’s leading derivatives and securities exchange network, announced plans to launch Cboe Continuous futures for bitcoin and ether beginning November 10, 2025, pending regulatory review. The new product marks a major expansion of Cboe’s digital asset roadmap, introducing a U.S.-regulated alternative to perpetual-style futures widely traded in offshore markets. The launch will take place on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) and is designed to give traders long-term, simplified access to bitcoin and ether price exposure in a centrally cleared environment. Unlike traditional futures contracts, which typically expire on a quarterly basis and require rolling, Cboe Continuous futures will be structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration. These contracts will be cash-settled and adjusted daily in line with real-time spot prices of bitcoin and ether, using what the company describes as a transparent and replicable funding rate methodology. At the HOOD Summit in Las Vegas, Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe, highlighted the significance of the new offering: “Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets. Now, Cboe is bringing that same utility to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange and enabling U.S. traders to access these products with confidence in a trusted, transparent and intermediated environment. We expect Continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives. As we continue to expand CFE’s offerings to serve all types of market participants, these futures are a next step to advancing our product innovation roadmap.” The launch underscores Cboe’s efforts to diversify its CFE product suite, which currently includes its flagship Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures and other products tied to equity volatility, digital assets, and global fixed income. Cboe confirmed that the new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:56
Riding the Blockchain Wave with TALL Miner

Riding the Blockchain Wave with TALL Miner

New Opportunities in the Digital Economy: A Guide to Bitcoin and Cloud Mining Investments In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, Bitcoin has long since transcended mere nascent digital currency and The post Riding the Blockchain Wave with TALL Miner appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/10 01:53
BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date!

BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date!

The post BREAKING: CBOE Announces Groundbreaking New Development for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! Sets Date! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking information, the CBOE plans to launch perpetual futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest derivatives and securities exchanges, announced plans to launch Cboe Perpetual futures starting November 10, 2025. In this context, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual futures will be launched. The new product suite will offer US investors a simpler and more effective way to invest in digital assets long-term, implement trading strategies and manage risk. All of this will occur within a framework orchestrated, centrally cleared, and brokered by the United States. It was stated that the new products offered by CBOE will differ from traditional futures contracts. Accordingly, unlike traditional futures contracts that require periodic rollover, Cboe Perpetual Futures are planned to be structured as single, long-term contracts with a 10-year maturity. This will reduce the need to rollover positions over time and simplify position management. Catherine Clay, Head of Global Derivatives at Cboe, said: “Perpetual futures have seen strong adoption in offshore markets. Now Cboe is bringing the same benefit to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange, allowing U.S. investors to confidently access these products in a trusted, transparent, and brokered environment. We expect perpetual futures to appeal not only to institutional market participants and existing CFE clients, but also to a growing segment of retail investors seeking access to crypto derivatives.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-cboe-announces-groundbreaking-new-development-for-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-sets-date/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:53
Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant remodels after logo controversy

Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant remodels after logo controversy

The post Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant remodels after logo controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a billboard outside of one of its restaurants. Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Old Country Store look is back. Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday it was suspending all restaurant remodels, the latest chapter in the controversy over its rebranding that reached as far as the Oval Office. The restaurant chain first ignited a firestorm when it announced its new logo in late August, which disposed of its “Uncle Herschel” character and got rid of the words “Old Country Store” for a sleeker look. That change faced widespread backlash on social media, including from President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that it was “a mistake.” Along with the logo rebrand, the company had also been planning to update the look of its restaurants. The chain said it had tested its more modern layout in only four out of 660 locations, but that customer feedback has prompted it to halt the process completely. “We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said in a statement. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.” Cracker Barrel is among a slew of companies that have recently faced pushback from customers for reforms ranging from name changes to logo redesigns. A week after it unveiled its new logo, Cracker Barrel announced it was returning to the old version, sending its shares up over 8% in one day. The restaurant chain’s rebranding effort traces back to its “strategic transformation plan” unveiled in 2024, which included “evolving the store and guest experience.” At the time, Cracker…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:52
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq

The post Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Debuts on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Toronto-based blockchain investment firm is trading under the ticker STKE. SOL Strategies Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings, is live on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker STKE, becoming one of the few Solana-focused treasury companies listed on a major U.S. exchange. The company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under HODL, while those on the OTCQB Venture market under CYFRF will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. STKE opened at around $12.85 this morning and is currently trading at $8.18, per Google Finance. STKE Chart SOL Strategies is currently one of the largest Solana (SOL) holding companies in North America, boasting roughly 393,000 SOL tokens valued at about $83 million. SOL is currently changing hands at $214, up 4% over the past week, per The Defiant’s price page. The Nasdaq listing is a big step for SOL Strategies, making the company more visible to investors and giving shareholders an easier way to trade their shares. SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald said it puts the company among top tech firms and opens new ways for institutions to invest in Solana. “Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure,” said Wald, per the official announcement. “This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments.” The listing is expected to help SOL Strategies grow its validator network and boost its Solana staking capacity, the announcement noted. Currently, around 67% of SOL is staked, per Coinbase. Solana Treasury Race Heats Up SOL Strategies is part of a growing group of companies building Solana treasuries. Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) leads the pack…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 01:51
This Crypto Under $0.004 Could Outperform Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin & XRP ETF Approval Rallies in Q4

This Crypto Under $0.004 Could Outperform Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin & XRP ETF Approval Rallies in Q4

The year’s fourth quarter (Q4) is just on the horizon, and events are unfolding into one of the most decisive moments for the future of cryptocurrencies.
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 01:51
