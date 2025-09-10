Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant remodels after logo controversy

The Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a billboard outside of one of its restaurants. Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Old Country Store look is back. Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday it was suspending all restaurant remodels, the latest chapter in the controversy over its rebranding that reached as far as the Oval Office. The restaurant chain first ignited a firestorm when it announced its new logo in late August, which disposed of its "Uncle Herschel" character and got rid of the words "Old Country Store" for a sleeker look. That change faced widespread backlash on social media, including from President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that it was "a mistake." Along with the logo rebrand, the company had also been planning to update the look of its restaurants. The chain said it had tested its more modern layout in only four out of 660 locations, but that customer feedback has prompted it to halt the process completely. "We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel," the company said in a statement. "The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee." Cracker Barrel is among a slew of companies that have recently faced pushback from customers for reforms ranging from name changes to logo redesigns. A week after it unveiled its new logo, Cracker Barrel announced it was returning to the old version, sending its shares up over 8% in one day. The restaurant chain's rebranding effort traces back to its "strategic transformation plan" unveiled in 2024, which included "evolving the store and guest experience." At the time, Cracker…