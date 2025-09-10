2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Ethena enters USDH race supported by BlackRock BUIDL, Anchorage, Securitize

Ethena enters USDH race supported by BlackRock BUIDL, Anchorage, Securitize

The post Ethena enters USDH race supported by BlackRock BUIDL, Anchorage, Securitize appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs submitted a proposal on Sept. 9 to become the issuer of Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin USDH, joining an increasingly competitive race. The bid consists of backing USDH entirely by USDtb, a stablecoin backed by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, with the support of Anchorage Digital. Ethena is committed to returning 95% of net revenue generated from USDH reserves directly to the Hyperliquid community through HYPE token purchases and ecosystem development. Hyperliquid launched the competitive selection process for USDH following a Sept. 5 announcement that the protocol would introduce its native stablecoin in the next network upgrade. The move targets the $5.5 billion in USDC deposits currently serving as the primary settlement currency on the decentralized exchange. The selection carries significant financial implications for Hyperliquid, which currently records nearly $1.3 billion in estimated annualized revenue, according to DefiLlama data. Additionally, the network achieved an all-time high monthly trading volume of $405.8 billion in perpetual contracts during August. Different approach Ethena’s proposal differentiates itself through institutional partnerships and proposed security infrastructure. The company plans to establish an elected guardian network of Hyperliquid validators to oversee USDH operations, removing single-issuer control over the stablecoin’s security management. Beyond basic stablecoin issuance, Ethena outlined plans to launch hUSDe, a Hyperliquid-native variant of its synthetic dollar product, and committed $75 million in incentives to support HIP-3 market development. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The firm also announced partnerships with Securitize to deploy tokenized real-world assets on HyperEVM and native USDtb integration. Competing proposals Competing proposals offer distinct approaches to USDH backing and governance. Paxos proposes backing through New York…
CreatorBid
BID$0.10282-19.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06221+2.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718+2.26%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:12
Бөлісу
Sol Strategies goes live on NASDAQ

Sol Strategies goes live on NASDAQ

The post Sol Strategies goes live on NASDAQ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SolStrategies started trading on NASDAQ today. This event marks the company’s entry into the public markets. Sol Strategies began trading on NASDAQ today, marking the company’s debut on the exchange. The milestone represents the firm’s transition to public market trading under the ticker symbol on the major US stock exchange. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solstrategies-goes-live-on-nasdaq/
Solana
SOL$220.95+1.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.51%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01991-10.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:09
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Rises as Interest Rate Declines Seem Likely

Bitcoin Rises as Interest Rate Declines Seem Likely

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to exhibit remarkable stability in the cryptocurrency market, fueled by growing optimism regarding potential U.S. interest rate reductions.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises as Interest Rate Declines Seem Likely
Union
U$0.00938-1.57%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 02:08
Бөлісу
Motörhead Charts A New Bestseller As The Band Celebrates Its Anniversary

Motörhead Charts A New Bestseller As The Band Celebrates Its Anniversary

The post Motörhead Charts A New Bestseller As The Band Celebrates Its Anniversary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Motörhead’s live album No Sleep at All debuts at No. 34 on the U.K.’s Official Rock & Metal Albums chart as part of the band’s fiftieth anniversary celebrations. (MANDATORY CREDIT Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images) British hard rock band Motorhead backstage at Reading Festival, 24th August 1979. L-R Phil Taylor, Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clark. (Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images) Getty Images Motörhead split up a decade ago after member Lemmy passed away due to heart failure. The other musicians in the group simply didn’t think it was right to continue, and ever since the sad ending, the band’s place in hard rock and metal history remains firm. Motörhead is celebrating 50 years since its founding in 1975, and a lot has been given to its devotees in the past several months. A decades-old collection finally becomes a bestseller on one list in the United Kingdom as people continue to celebrate the band’s legacy. No Sleep at All Debuts No Sleep at All, Motörhead’s live album, debuts on one tally in the U.K. this week. The project opens at No. 34 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles. A Collectible Anniversary Edition The group’s third live album, originally released in October 1988 and recorded at the Giants of Rock festival in Finland, was recently reissued on black-and-white splatter vinyl. The collectible release quickly sold in large numbers as part of the band’s half-century anniversary celebrations. Motörhead Scores Another Chart Win No Sleep at All marks Motörhead’s forty-third title on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart and the group’s third debut of 2025 alone. In July, The Manticore Tapes arrived at No. 1. Earlier, in April, The Lost Tapes, Volume 6 — the sixth in that long-running series — opened…
Sidekick
K$0.1622-3.10%
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.12%
Union
U$0.00938-1.57%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:04
Бөлісу
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi plan faces permit hurdles at California airports

Elon Musk’s Robotaxi plan faces permit hurdles at California airports

Tesla has officially started trying to get into San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland airports to expand its new ride-hailing service in California. The company notified state regulators that it wants the green light for passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at all three locations, according to internal records allegedly seen by Politico. Casey Blaine, Tesla’s senior […]
holoride
RIDE$0.000988--%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009947+0.09%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 02:03
Бөлісу
BeInCrypto Launches New Website

BeInCrypto Launches New Website

The post BeInCrypto Launches New Website appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we celebrate our 7th anniversary, we’re marking the milestone not just with a look back, but with a bold step forward. We’ve officially launched a brand-new website across all 26 global domains, built from the ground up for speed, scale, and smarter content discovery. To unpack what this means for our readers and partners, we spoke with Daniel Polo,  Co-founder and Head of R&D, and Vlada Morhunova, Product Manager leading the redesign rollout. Why was now the right time to launch a full website migration? Daniel:Our platform needed to evolve to match our growth. BeInCrypto has become one of the top three crypto media outlets globally, and our infrastructure needed to reflect that scale. We didn’t just want to modernize the design, we wanted to create something that could scale across regions, support personalized content, host premium features, and offer partners better tools to reach audiences. Sponsored Sponsored This redesign is a foundational shift that positions us for our next stage of growth: new products, better user journeys, and deeper engagement. What was the biggest challenge with a global migration like this? Daniel:Consistency without rigidity. We operate in 26 languages and multiple markets with different user behaviors and editorial priorities. The challenge was to create a single, unified platform that maintains flexibility for local teams while keeping the global brand experience cohesive. What kind of future is this platform designed to support? Daniel:This is the backbone for future personalization. With the modular system we’ve built, we can introduce features like saved content, watchlists, tailored feeds, and premium subscriptions. We’re also making it easier to track performance metrics more intelligently and refine content accordingly.  In short, this redesign is not just a facelift, it’s an engine for smarter content, deeper engagement, and business growth. Let’s get into the user experience.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03307+2.41%
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.12%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:03
Бөлісу
Robinhood Joins S&P 500, Expanding Crypto’s Reach to Index Investors

Robinhood Joins S&P 500, Expanding Crypto’s Reach to Index Investors

TLDR Robinhood will officially join the S&P 500 on September 22, replacing Caesars Entertainment. The inclusion of Robinhood expands the S&P 500’s exposure to the growing digital asset economy. Robinhood serves as a gateway for retail investors into the cryptocurrency market. Robinhood’s entry into the S&P 500 follows Coinbase’s addition in May, increasing the crypto [...] The post Robinhood Joins S&P 500, Expanding Crypto’s Reach to Index Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04257-0.14%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 02:01
Бөлісу
Top Casinos Offering Bonuses with Clear Terms in 2025 | Spartans vs BetMGM vs PokerStars

Top Casinos Offering Bonuses with Clear Terms in 2025 | Spartans vs BetMGM vs PokerStars

Casino Bonuses with Clear Terms in 2025: Spartans’ Transparency vs BetMGM’s Fine Print vs PokerStars’ Ladders  Online casinos thrive on bonuses, but for too many players, those promotions turn out to be more smoke than fire. Buried wagering requirements, confusing payout limits, and endless restrictions often make “free” money nearly impossible to use. Players are […] The post Top Casinos Offering Bonuses with Clear Terms in 2025 | Spartans vs BetMGM vs PokerStars appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01991-10.83%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 02:00
Бөлісу
Cardano (ADA) Price Watch, Ripple (XRP) Investor Behavior, and Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Cardano (ADA) Price Watch, Ripple (XRP) Investor Behavior, and Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Today

BlockDAG Smashes $400M Mark With 26B+ Coins Sold; Latest on Cardano Price & XRP Whale Movement  The crypto market is at a fascinating crossroads, with three stories dominating investor focus. Cardano (ADA) price watch shows ADA clinging to its 50-day moving average near $0.82, a level that could unlock a push toward $0.90 or even […] The post Cardano (ADA) Price Watch, Ripple (XRP) Investor Behavior, and Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Today appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
NEAR$2.665+0.30%
XRP
XRP$2.9774+0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03675+2.53%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 02:00
Бөлісу
Today Ethereum and Solana are also doing well.

Today Ethereum and Solana are also doing well.

The post Today Ethereum and Solana are also doing well. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, so far it has been a good day for the crypto markets.  To be honest, an increase in volatility is expected shortly, but what has emerged so far can be quite promising. It is primarily Bitcoin that is providing good indications, but Ethereum and Solana are also performing quite well. The Positive Signals of Bitcoin The price of Bitcoin has slightly recovered compared to the end of last week, returning to around $113,000. At this moment, the key dynamic seems to be related to the interest rate cuts by the Fed. Wednesday, September 17, or next week, the Fed will announce its decision on rates.  The markets have already priced in the minimum cut, that is, only 25 basis points, but since last Friday, the possibility of a more substantial cut, of 50 points, is also gaining ground.  For example, on Polymarket just today the probabilities of this second hypothesis jumped to 17%, while yesterday they were below 10%, and last week even below 5%. If the Fed were to cut rates more than expected from now until the end of the year, the value of the dollar on international foreign exchange markets could fall, thus causing the Dollar Index to drop and likely causing Bitcoin to rise.  In fact, the Dollar Index today has fallen well below the support set at 97.7 points, which had held since before mid-August, thus giving confidence to speculators on Bitcoin.  Today, new data on the US labor market will be released, which could increase the likelihood of a 50-point cut as early as September, and the day after tomorrow, the inflation data for August in the US will be published, which could also strengthen this hypothesis, or weaken it.  In light of all this, the +3% of BTC…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,233.61+1.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.84%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:00
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases