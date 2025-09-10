Today Ethereum and Solana are also doing well.

Today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, so far it has been a good day for the crypto markets. To be honest, an increase in volatility is expected shortly, but what has emerged so far can be quite promising. It is primarily Bitcoin that is providing good indications, but Ethereum and Solana are also performing quite well. The Positive Signals of Bitcoin The price of Bitcoin has slightly recovered compared to the end of last week, returning to around $113,000. At this moment, the key dynamic seems to be related to the interest rate cuts by the Fed. Wednesday, September 17, or next week, the Fed will announce its decision on rates. The markets have already priced in the minimum cut, that is, only 25 basis points, but since last Friday, the possibility of a more substantial cut, of 50 points, is also gaining ground. For example, on Polymarket just today the probabilities of this second hypothesis jumped to 17%, while yesterday they were below 10%, and last week even below 5%. If the Fed were to cut rates more than expected from now until the end of the year, the value of the dollar on international foreign exchange markets could fall, thus causing the Dollar Index to drop and likely causing Bitcoin to rise. In fact, the Dollar Index today has fallen well below the support set at 97.7 points, which had held since before mid-August, thus giving confidence to speculators on Bitcoin. Today, new data on the US labor market will be released, which could increase the likelihood of a 50-point cut as early as September, and the day after tomorrow, the inflation data for August in the US will be published, which could also strengthen this hypothesis, or weaken it. In light of all this, the +3% of BTC…