2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Coinbase to List KMNO and DOLO

Coinbase to List KMNO and DOLO

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that it will launch spot trading of Kamino (KMNO) and Dolomite (DOLO) on September 11, 2025. The KMNO-USD and DOLO-USD trading pairs will be available on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time in regions where liquidity conditions are met and trading is supported.
Kamino
KMNO$0.05772+4.16%
MetYa
MET$0.2462+1.19%
Dolomite
DOLO$0.17413-5.30%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/11 00:09
Бөлісу
The Buddy-Cop Drama That Defined A Genre

The Buddy-Cop Drama That Defined A Genre

The post The Buddy-Cop Drama That Defined A Genre appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Starsky & Hutch Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images getty Flash back to September 10, 1975. Norman Lear reigned supreme in primetime, with All in the Family finishing as the No. one show of the previous season. Five of the top 10 programs were Lear-produced comedies (Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude included). Sitcoms in general dominated the rankings, joined by the ever-wholesome family drama The Waltons at No. 8. The lone crime series in this elite circle was Hawaii Five-O. As the new TV season dawned, a very different kind of crime drama was about to make its debut as a weekly series — Starsky & Hutch. Viewers had already been given a taste earlier that year, when the concept was introduced in a TV movie on April 30, 1975. From the prolific Aaron Spelling, Starsky & Hutch leaned into a fresh formula in a proven genre: the “buddy cop” dynamic. Paul Michael Glaser played Sergeant David Michael Starsky, a dark-haired Brooklyn transplant and U.S. Army veteran with a streetwise edge. David Soul was Sergeant Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson, the blond, Midwestern native with a more thoughtful, intellectual approach. Promotional portrait of American actors David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser from the television series, ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ circa 1977. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) Getty Images Operating under the radio call sign “Zebra Three,” the pair tore through the streets of fictional Bay City, California – usually in their now-iconic red-and-white Ford Gran Torino. But what truly set the series apart was their chemistry. Starsky and Hutch’s easy, believable rapport felt more like brothers than partners. Their banter, humor, and emotional bond gave the show heart, elevating it beyond the typical police procedural. For Spelling, it was familiar territory. He…
Union
U$0.00938-1.57%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004436+3.74%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0448-0.59%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 00:07
Бөлісу
Ledger launches mobile iOS app for enterprise clients, adding support for the Tron blockchain

Ledger launches mobile iOS app for enterprise clients, adding support for the Tron blockchain

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to The Block, Ledger has launched an iOS app for its enterprise clients, adding native support for the TRON blockchain, aiming to strengthen its role in the institutional stablecoin business. Ledger stated that this new iOS enterprise app provides fast approvals for time-sensitive stablecoin transfers while maintaining strict security controls. Features include hardware-level clear signatures, hardware-enforced multi-approval management rules, and authorization using tamper-resistant Ledger Stax devices. Sebastien Badault, Ledger's Vice President of Enterprise, explained that retail users can stake Tron through Yield.xyz, but the new update is only available for its institutional platform, Ledger Enterprise. Previously, Ledger Enterprise was only available on desktop. Badault explained that the mobile version was being released first on iOS, as most of its customers use Apple devices, with an Android version being considered in the future.
Vice
VICE$0.0193+4.43%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003126+0.16%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04997-7.48%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/11 00:06
Бөлісу
Crucial Patch Swiftly Resolves Network Delays

Crucial Patch Swiftly Resolves Network Delays

The post Crucial Patch Swiftly Resolves Network Delays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Block Finality: Crucial Patch Swiftly Resolves Network Delays Skip to content Home Crypto News Polygon Block Finality: Crucial Patch Swiftly Resolves Network Delays Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polygon-block-finality-patch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.51%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06143-8.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 00:06
Бөлісу
Best Altcoin to Buy: Solana and Based Eggman $GGs Are Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Best Altcoin to Buy: Solana and Based Eggman $GGs Are Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Altcoins continue to drive innovation and adoption across the cryptocurrency market. While established tokens like Solana maintain strong technical relevance, new crypto token presales such as Based Eggman ($GGs) are gaining attention. Presale crypto tokens remain a key entry point for investors seeking early exposure. They combine affordability with community-driven momentum, making them part of […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005911-0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+9.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.010572+0.71%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:06
Бөлісу
BREAKING NEWS! US PPI Data Released! What Was Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction?

BREAKING NEWS! US PPI Data Released! What Was Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction?

The post BREAKING NEWS! US PPI Data Released! What Was Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in a narrow range, the FED’s interest rate decision to be announced next week is expected to trigger the rise. While it is considered certain that the FED will cut interest rates in September, a 25 basis point rate cut is priced in at 91.8%, and a 50 basis point cut is priced in at 8.2%. While some experts state that the FED’s interest rate cut has already been priced in, others argue that the FED’s interest rate cut will trigger the expected rise. While the FED’s decision was eagerly awaited, data on the US Producer Price Index (PPI), one of the data the FED follows in its decisions, was announced. The data disclosed is as follows: Core Producer Price Index (Monthly): Announced -0.1% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.9% Core Producer Price Index (Annual): Announced 2.8% – Expected 3.5% – Previous 3.7% Producer Price Index (Monthly): Announced -0.1% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.9% Producer Price Index (Annual): Announced 2.6% – Expected 3.3% – Previous 3.3% Bitcoin’s first reaction after the incoming PPI data was as follows: *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-us-ppi-data-released-what-was-bitcoins-btc-first-reaction/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,233.61+1.72%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 00:05
Бөлісу
Over $460M Inflows into Ethereum ETFs: Impact on ETH and Price Outlook

Over $460M Inflows into Ethereum ETFs: Impact on ETH and Price Outlook

Analysis of ETH price, short-term outlook, technicals, and how Outset PR helps amplify adoption milestones.
Ethereum
ETH$4,312.12+0.31%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily2025/09/11 00:05
Бөлісу
AUD/USD rallies toward July highs after upbeat data – Rabobank

AUD/USD rallies toward July highs after upbeat data – Rabobank

The post AUD/USD rallies toward July highs after upbeat data – Rabobank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar (AUD) climbed near July highs as stronger-than-expected GDP and household spending data cast doubt on further RBA rate cuts this year. While analysts forecast a moderate uptrend into 2026, they see room for short-term USD strength to push AUD/USD back toward 0.65 before resuming its rally, Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley reports. Australian Q2 GDP surprises at 0.6% y/y, household spending jumps “Last week, Australian Q2 GDP data posted a better than expected 0.6% y/y. The buoyant headline was followed by the news that household spending growth in July strengthened to 5.1% y/y. The relative strength of these data has cast some doubt on the ability of the RBA to cut rates again this year, even though CPI inflation has fallen back within the central bank’s 2-3% target band.” “Since these data releases last week, AUD/USD has pushed higher with the currency pair yesterday almost reaching its July high. While we continue to forecast a moderate uptrend in the currency pair into next year, we see scope for short covering in favour of the USD on a 1 to 3 month view.” “We see scope for a move back to the 0.65 area in this timeframe before AUD/USD moves to 0.89 on a 12 month view.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-rallies-toward-july-highs-after-upbeat-data-rabobank-202509101120
NEAR
NEAR$2.665+0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.51%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 00:04
Бөлісу
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.22+1.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01991-10.83%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Бөлісу
Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions

Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions

The post Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Shift in U.S. non-farm employment benchmarks draws crypto market interest. Bitcoin transactions and regulatory discussions lead market focus. SEC discusses clearer regulations for crypto entrepreneurs. U.S. non-farm employment data for 2025 shows an unexpected drop of -910,000 against an expected -700,000, impacting cryptocurrency and financial markets, as reported by ChainCatcher. This stark deviation may lead to volatility in Bitcoin and other crypto assets amid ongoing regulatory and market changes. Major Shift in U.S. Non-Farm Employment Sparks Crypto Market Discussions The U.S. 2025 non-farm employment benchmark reported a change of -910,000 against an expectation of -700,000. ChainCatcher highlighted this discrepancy based on industry reports. Advanced planning stages emerged, with on-chain actions like Cumberland’s transfer of 473 BTC to Coinbase Institutional, signaling potential market adjustments. Market shifts could result from these employment figures, introducing uncertainty and volatility within both traditional and crypto sectors. Analysts emphasize on-chain liquidity changes, as seen with Cumberland’s transfer, reflecting preparation for potential economic impacts. Paul S. Atkins, Chairman, SEC, “We will ensure that entrepreneurs can raise funds on-chain, and the U.S. will become the world’s cryptocurrency capital. Most crypto tokens are not securities, and we will clearly define these boundaries. We must ensure that entrepreneurs can raise funds on-chain without facing endless legal uncertainty. We must also allow ‘super app’ trading platforms to innovate, increasing choices for market participants. Platforms should be able to offer trading, lending, and staking services under a single regulatory framework. Investors, advisors, and broker-dealers should also have the freedom to choose among various custody solutions.” Bitcoin Trading Volume Climbs Amid Economic Indicators Did you know? Non-farm payroll data has often influenced crypto prices, with historical shifts leading to increased Bitcoin volatility and liquidity adaptation amid macroeconomic events. As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $113,645.75 with…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.47+1.17%
Union
U$0.00938-1.57%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188882-3.96%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 00:03
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases