Eric Trump will have reduced board role at WLFI treasury company Alt5 Sigma

Alt5 Sigma has seemingly reduced Eric Trump’s role in the organization from board member to observer following a conversation with Nasdaq.
Coinstats2025/09/10 02:23
Three More Bidders Join Fray for Hyperliquid’s USDH Ticker

The post Three More Bidders Join Fray for Hyperliquid’s USDH Ticker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As competition intensifies ahead of Hyperliquid’s Sept. 14 validator vote on its USDH stablecoin, Sky, Bastion, and Native Markets have submitted proposals to provide infrastructure, joining earlier bidders Frax Finance, Paxos, and Agora. Sky, Bastion, and Native Markets Enter Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Infrastructure Race Sky, formerly known as Makerdao, proposed a decentralized issuance model for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/three-more-bidders-join-fray-for-hyperliquids-usdh-ticker/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:20
Bitcoin traders cut risk over macro worries, but BTC market structure targets $120K

A cooling phase for Bitcoin under $113,000 could be laying the groundwork for a breakout toward $120,000. Key takeaways:Bitcoin lost the $113,000 level as leverage use cooled and speculative bets, creating room for upside volatility.A breakout above would $113,650 confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, potentially driving BTC toward $120,000.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/10 02:20
AJ Lee’s WWE Raw Return Quickly Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ On Netflix’s Top 10 List

The post AJ Lee’s WWE Raw Return Quickly Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ On Netflix’s Top 10 List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DENVER, COLORADO JULY 9: AJ Lee makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at the Pepsi Center on July 9, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images.) WWE via Getty Images Wednesday, one of Netflix’s most popular series in history, was not strong enough to resist the tidal wave of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix’s Top 10 list, thanks in part to the return of AJ Lee for her second appearance since re-signing with the company, which was revealed on Smackdown last week. Wednesday wrapped up season 2 with the airing of its Part 2 batch of four episodes, ones I would argue were much better than the first four, closing out a genuinely good season with a twist that was extremely cool (a hand-related one). But the force of AJ Lee returning to the WWE for a lengthy run is just too enticing for viewers, and so Wednesday was at least temporarily dethroned, albeit I am quite sure it will head back up top once RAW starts to rapidly decline after its live airing. AJ Lee has returned with a heated rivalry with Becky, who showed up with a black eye, apparently after their first conflict on Smackdown. AJ Lee had a surprisingly honest conversation with the audience about at least part of the reason she had been gone so long: “I wasn’t healthy, I needed to take care of myself, get right. I went to therapy, I got treatment, and I found a way to turn all this mental chaos into my superpower. And man, the fight is not easy, everyday is a fight but let me tell you, if you’re going through the same thing, that fight is worth it, you’re worth it.” We don’t know exactly where her storylines will go…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:19
How Ethereum is Winning the RWA Tokenization War

Ethereum is cementing its position as the industry leader for real-world asset tokenization as Wall Street onboards the asset.
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 02:18
Nasdaq-listed QMMM surges 800% on crypto treasury plan targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

Along with building a decentralized data marketplace, QMMM plans a crypto treasury expected to reach an initial scale of $100 million.
Coinstats2025/09/10 02:16
WLFI Price Dips 7% As Eric Trump Leaves World Liberty Treasury Company ALT5 Sigma

Eric Trump has stepped down from the board of ALT5 Sigma, a newly established World Liberty Financial Treasury company. As reported by Forbes on Tuesday, the decision has led to a 7% decline in the WLFI price, causing it to fall below the crucial $0.20 threshold. Confusion Surrounds Eric Trump’s Exit From ALT5 Sigma The announcement of Trump’s departure was made through a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, which revealed that the change came just weeks after ALT5 Sigma had initially appointed him as a director.  Related Reading: This Week In Crypto: What Investors Need To Know And Why It Matters According to the report, the decision to remove Trump was made in consultation with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to ensure compliance with its listing rules. However, the specific regulations that prompted this action were not disclosed in the filing. Interestingly, three securities law professors consulted by Forbes were unable to identify a clear reason why Nasdaq would accept one appointee from the company while rejecting another.  Nasdaq requires that a majority of board members at listed companies be independent, and if Eric Trump did not meet these criteria, it raises further questions about why Zachary Folkman, his replacement, would qualify. WLFI Price Sinks To $0.19 Just weeks prior, Eric Trump, alongside his brother Donald Trump Jr. and executives from World Liberty Financial, participated in a ceremonial ringing of the Nasdaq opening bell.  This event coincided with ALT5 Sigma’s announcement of a significant fundraising effort, aiming to raise $1.5 billion through private share sales to acquire WLFI tokens, the native cryptocurrency issued by World Liberty Financial. Despite the formal announcement made to the SEC, it is noteworthy that ALT5 Sigma’s website still lists Eric Trump as a board director on its leadership and investor relations pages. Related Reading: Solana Power Play: Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Behind New $1.6 Billion Treasury Strategy Following the filing, the WLFI price dropped to $0.1961, further exacerbating its negative performance over the last 24 hours and seven days, with a 14% decline over the latter period.  According to CoinGecko data, the WLFI price is currently trading 39% below its all-time high (ATH) of $0.33, which was reached on September 1st—the day the token debuted on major exchanges after months of anticipation.  Featured image from Politico, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:16
China imports large quantities of Copper ore in August – Commerzbank

The post China imports large quantities of Copper ore in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Copper fell below the $10,000 per ton mark again on Friday following the release of US labor market data, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. China Copper imports fall compared with the previous month “Ultimately, the weak US labor market report fueled concerns about the economy and demand, which, at least in the short term, outweigh hopes of rapid interest rate cuts. China’s trade balance figures were also rather disappointing: for one thing, Copper imports fell compared with the previous month, slipping to their lowest level since February this year. This signals rather subdued demand in China.” “For another, Copper ore imports rose significantly for the second month in a row, to 2.76 million tons, the second-highest monthly figure ever. Record imports in April this year were only around 6% higher. Overall, Copper ore imports in the first eight months were almost 8% higher than in the same period last year, at a good 20 million tons. This dampens concerns about a shortage of raw materials for Copper smelting in the largest producing country and points to continued high Copper production in China.” “This morning, however, another report is boosting the price of Copper: following an incident, operations at the world’s second-largest Copper mine, the Grasberg Mine in Indonesia, had to be suspended. The extent and sustainability of the damage is still unclear.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/china-imports-large-quantities-of-copper-ore-in-august-commerzbank-202509091149
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:16
Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

CryptoAppsy provides real-time market updates for thousands of assets, minimizing distractions. Live updates simplify monitoring portfolio value without account setup or page reloads. Continue Reading:Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions The post Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/10 02:16
Sky Enters Competition for Hyperliquid’s $5.5 Billion Stablecoin Contract

Sky, the crypto protocol formerly known as Maker, has joined an intense bidding war to launch Hyperliquid's native USDH stablecoin.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/10 02:15
