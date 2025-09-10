MEXC биржасы
Mexico Headline Inflation in line with expectations (0.06%) in August
Mexico Headline Inflation in line with expectations (0.06%) in August
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:28
List of Altcoins That Crypto Developers Focused On Most in the Last Week Published
A list of the 15 altcoins that cryptocurrency developers have focused on most in the last week has been published. Continue Reading: List of Altcoins That Crypto Developers Focused On Most in the Last Week Published
Coinstats
2025/09/10 02:28
MiCA beurzen mogelijk welkom op Amerikaanse markt via CFTC regels
De Amerikaanse toezichthouder CFTC kijkt serieus naar de mogelijkheid om buitenlandse crypto handelsplatformen, die onder strenge regelgeving vallen zoals de EU’s MiCA, toegang te geven tot de Amerikaanse markt. In een recente speech bevestigt waarnemend voorzitter Caroline Pham dat er wordt onderzocht of deze platforms via het zogeheten FBOT kader... Het bericht MiCA beurzen mogelijk welkom op Amerikaanse markt via CFTC regels verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 02:28
APT miner releases XRP-based cloud mining application
APT Miner lets XRP holders earn income via cloud mining, turning idle tokens into cash flow. The cryptocurrency market has recently seen another positive development. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting signaled expectations of an interest rate cut, prompting a…
Crypto.news
2025/09/10 02:27
FuelCell Energy(FCEL) Stock: Surges 21% on Korea Contracts and Data Center Energy Demand
TLDR FuelCell Energy surges 21% on Korean deals, data center power demand rise. Revenue nearly doubles as FuelCell leans on Korea contracts, AI-driven power. FuelCell Q3 revenue soars 97% with Korean LTSA boost and data center focus. Korean contracts, AI data center demand fuel strong growth for FuelCell Q3. FuelCell cuts costs, secures $1.24B backlog [...] The post FuelCell Energy(FCEL) Stock: Surges 21% on Korea Contracts and Data Center Energy Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 02:27
Pepe Price Predictions: Shiba Inu Holders Shift Toward This Viral Meme Coin Backed As The Next 100x
Are you watching the crypto charts? Because something big is brewing, and it’s got PEPE and SHIB holders looking over their shoulders. While many still cling to the old guard, a new contender, Layer Brett, is making serious waves in the crypto presale scene. Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 solution that’s already turning […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:27
Бөлісу
Apple Launches as Cryptocurrency Faces Unsteady Day
Apple announces the iPhone 17 amid a turbulent cryptocurrency market. Goldman Sachs forecasts moderate inflation increases despite tariff impacts. Continue Reading:Apple Launches as Cryptocurrency Faces Unsteady Day The post Apple Launches as Cryptocurrency Faces Unsteady Day appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 02:25
Volkswagen plans to invest up to €1 billion (approximately $1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030
Volkswagen Group, the German automotive giant, has announced that it plans to invest up to €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives by 2030 amid ongoing transformations in its key markets in China and Germany. According to the German carmaker on Tuesday, it will not only invest up to a billion euros ($1.2 […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:25
AI Pushes Quantum 'Q Day' Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study
New tools that simplify quantum complexity are reshaping physics research, drawing fresh investment, and fueling urgency around post-quantum cryptography.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 02:25
Eric Trump's Director Plans Scrapped, Shifted To Observer Role On Alt5 Sigma Board After Nasdaq Review
Eric Trump will no longer serve as director of Alt5 Sigma's board, but will be an observer instead. Unclear why Nasdaq allowed one appointee but rejected another.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/10 02:24
