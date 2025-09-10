2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.0118+1.89%
Union
U$0.00941-1.25%
Solana
SOL$221.08+2.02%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
MAGACOIN FINANCE Crowned the Superior Presale as Layer Brett Trails in Early-Stage Adoption

MAGACOIN FINANCE Crowned the Superior Presale as Layer Brett Trails in Early-Stage Adoption

MAGACOIN FINANCE leads 2025 presales with $13.5M raised, dual audits, and strong community momentum, outpacing Layer Brett’s slower adoption.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5514+3.88%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000634-0.78%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025?

BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025?

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper have attracted attention with their innovative features, yet BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the best crypto […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31451-0.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.62%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
CleanCore Launches $68M DOGE Treasury, Aims for 1 Billion DOGE in 30 Days

CleanCore Launches $68M DOGE Treasury, Aims for 1 Billion DOGE in 30 Days

CleanCore launches $68M DOGE treasury, aims for 1 billion tokens, signaling strong institutional confidence and mainstream adoption potential. CleanCore Solutions has officially launched its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury with an initial acquisition of 285,420,000 DOGE, worth approximately $68 million. This treasury is supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and is a bold step in an increasingly intersecting […] The post CleanCore Launches $68M DOGE Treasury, Aims for 1 Billion DOGE in 30 Days appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0199-10.88%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24119-0.75%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
Figure Inc. Expands IPO to $693 Million

Figure Inc. Expands IPO to $693 Million

The post Figure Inc. Expands IPO to $693 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Figure Inc. boosts IPO size to $693 million, increasing share offerings. New IPO sets Figure’s market value near $4.7 billion. Duquesne Family Office plans a $50 million share acquisition. Figure Technology Solutions Inc. is set to increase its IPO target to $693 million, with trading to commence on Nasdaq under the ticker FIGR on Thursday. This move signals growing confidence in blockchain technology’s integration into traditional finance, potentially influencing market dynamics and establishing valuation benchmarks for future blockchain-related IPOs. Insights on Blockchain IPOs and Regulatory Trends We are excited to increase our IPO size target, which reflects the strong demand for our blockchain-powered lending solutions. – Mike Cagney, Founder & CEO, Figure Technology Solutions Inc. Duquesne Family Office LLC has declared interest in purchasing $50 million worth of shares. This move supports institutional faith in Figure’s long-term potential. No other major market reactions are reported at the time. We are excited to increase our IPO size target, which reflects the strong demand for our blockchain-powered lending solutions. – Mike Cagney, Founder & CEO, Figure Technology Solutions Inc. Market Data Did you know? Previous blockchain-related IPOs, such as Coinbase’s sparked interest but had a limited direct impact on major cryptocurrencies. Figure’s unique approach could test market perceptions of blockchain value in traditional finance. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,801.69 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, dominating 57.49% of the market. Its 24-hour volume is $40.61 billion, marking a 21.07% rise. BTC’s recent movements show a 0.66% increase in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:40 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu suggest that the IPO highlights a growing interest in blockchain solutions within traditional finance. Regulatory acceptance might progressively favor firms like Figure as they navigate the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,289.65+1.77%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
How Early Ozak AI Buyers Are Gaining First-Mover Advantage in the AI Token Boom

How Early Ozak AI Buyers Are Gaining First-Mover Advantage in the AI Token Boom

AI token investment has become a popular trend with the rise of AI, and Ozak AI has emerged as a leader in the AI token space. Early Adoption: Investors who have invested in Ozak AI tokens early on in their launch are reaping the rewards of being first movers and will likely see significant gains […] The post How Early Ozak AI Buyers Are Gaining First-Mover Advantage in the AI Token Boom appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
Boom
BOOM$0.00848+15.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes 88% Rally as Rate Cut Odds Near 100%, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Win Bigger With 77x Gains

Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes 88% Rally as Rate Cut Odds Near 100%, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Win Bigger With 77x Gains

While Ethereum (ETH) looks at a possible 88% surge on rate cut hopes increasing to virtually certain, market focus quietly shifts to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fresh token. MUTM is in the sixth presale stage and buying in at the current $0.035 price translates to a 14.28% ROI when phase 7 arrives. More than $15.5 […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014315-2.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.91%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK

Crypto markets are heating up, and investors everywhere are asking the same question: what is the best crypto to buy now? Popular names like HBAR, Litecoin (LTC), and BONK continue to attract attention, but a new contender is quickly stealing the spotlight. Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based presale, is blending meme culture with real blockchain tools […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06225+2.38%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002297+0.26%
Wink
LIKE$0.010572+0.71%
Бөлісу
Tronweekly2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
Chainlink CCIP Launches on Aptos, Bringing Cross-Chain Liquidity and Aave’s GHO to Move-Based Chain

Chainlink CCIP Launches on Aptos, Bringing Cross-Chain Liquidity and Aave’s GHO to Move-Based Chain

Chainlink’s CCIP is now live on Aptos mainnet, enabling Aave’s GHO, uniBTC and brBTC to move cross-chain and unlock institutional-grade liquidity.
Movement
MOVE$0.1286+3.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22714+6.06%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0199-10.88%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 02:30
Бөлісу
Những altcoin tốt nhất nên mua khi Ethereum rời sàn cho thấy tích lũy

Những altcoin tốt nhất nên mua khi Ethereum rời sàn cho thấy tích lũy

The post Những altcoin tốt nhất nên mua khi Ethereum rời sàn cho thấy tích lũy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Những altcoin tốt nhất nên mua khi Ethereum rời sàn cho thấy tích lũy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-buy-ethereum-exchange-outflows-vn/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005912-0.48%
Choise.com
CHO$0.00396+1.53%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001681+1.69%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:29
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases