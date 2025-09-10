2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
MYX Finance Bull Run Continues: Best Altcoins to Buy Today

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
MYX Finance
MYX$15.67435-8.06%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 02:45
PEPE Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Why Analysts Call Pepeto The Best Crypto to Buy Now

Pepeto is a new contender to PEPE and Shiba Inu. Pepeto mixes meme culture and real utility. Backed by audited contracts, zero fee trading, and high staking rewards, experts believe Pepeto is designed to outperform the top meme coins.
RealLink
REAL$0.06225+2.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004148+0.53%
Hackernoon2025/09/10 02:43
HOOD is expected to enter the S&P 500 on September 22, 2025 – Double-digit rally, who exits and what might change

The post HOOD is expected to enter the S&P 500 on September 22, 2025 – Double-digit rally, who exits and what might change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update: September 8, 2025. The announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices, reported by S&P Dow Jones Indices and confirmed by Reuters, includes the addition of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to the S&P 500. The operation, expected to generate a double-digit rally and volumes above the recent average, is scheduled for the quarterly rebalancing in September 2025, with execution at the opening on Monday, September 22, 2025. In this context, the time frame remains a central element for price discovery and for the adjustment of indexed portfolios. According to data collected by our quantitative research team, the quarterly S&P rebalances in recent years have shown increases in intraday volumes for the included stocks, with short-term effects often measurable in days. Industry analysts note that, in addition to mechanical flows, existing liquidity and the share of AUM that physically replicates the index matter: SPY, the largest S&P 500 ETF, had over 300 billion dollars of AUM at the end of 2024, which makes the flows potentially significant for mid-cap stocks. These operational observations derive from the analysis of past executions and the pro-forma files published by S&P DJI. What was decided (and with which substitutions) S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that, in the September quarterly rebalancing, Robinhood is expected to enter the S&P 500 along with AppLovin (APP) and EMCOR Group (EME). The three stocks will replace Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MarketAxess (MKTX), and Enphase Energy (ENPH), according to the data provided in the official documents announced and illustrated by Reuters. That said, the composition highlights a cross-sectional rebalancing by capitalization and sectors, in line with S&P DJI procedures. Schedule and Operating Methods The changes should be implemented at the opening on Monday, September 22, 2025, in conjunction with the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500. As usual, S&P DJI publishes pro-forma files…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00188882-3.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.11874-2.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22714+6.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:42
Exploring Onchain Yield: From Stablecoins to DeFi Innovations

The post Exploring Onchain Yield: From Stablecoins to DeFi Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 09, 2025 09:42 Delve into the evolution of onchain yield within the DeFi sector, exploring stablecoins, staking, and advanced yield strategies. Understand the dynamics driving this innovative financial landscape. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has undergone significant transformation, largely due to the advent of onchain yield mechanisms. These innovations have redefined income generation on blockchain platforms, moving beyond traditional financial intermediaries. Initially, DeFi yield was driven by simple strategies such as lending and liquidity provision, but it has since evolved into a complex ecosystem with diverse strategies, each offering varying risk profiles and economic models, according to Galaxy. Understanding Onchain Yield Onchain yield refers to the income generated from blockchain-based financial activities. This concept has diversified significantly, with numerous strategies emerging to capture yield. These strategies range from non-yield-bearing stablecoins, which are pegged to the US dollar and do not pay interest, to platform-dependent yield-bearing stablecoins that offer returns through specific platforms under certain conditions. Diverse Yield Strategies The landscape includes debt-based strategies where staked stablecoins direct a portion of the fixed-income coupon to token holders. Centralized fiat-collateralized wrappers automatically pass through fund income, and protocol-based yield is generated by onchain mechanisms, including native staking of proof-of-stake assets and lending markets. Structured and managed yield strategies, such as those offered by Pendle V2 and Euler V2, provide engineered solutions that splice simpler cash flows or apply leverage, showcasing the sophisticated nature of DeFi yield generation. Stablecoin Dynamics Stablecoins play a crucial role in the DeFi ecosystem, acting as primary liquidity conduits. Non-yield-bearing stablecoins like USDT, FDUSD, and USD1 are backed by high-quality liquid reserves but do not pay native interest. Conversely, yield-bearing stablecoins depend on platform arrangements to offer returns, illustrating the varied mechanisms through which stablecoins can generate…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04864-0.08%
USD1
USD1$0.999+0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016494+10.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:41
Dogecoin Demand Soars as $68M Acquisition Targets 1B DOGE

The post Dogecoin Demand Soars as $68M Acquisition Targets 1B DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Whales Accumulate $68M in DOGE Dogecoin has entered the spotlight again after a staggering 285 million DOGE, worth approximately $68 million, was purchased in a single move by CleanCore. The buyer’s ambitious plan? To accumulate 1 billion DOGE within just 30 days. This milestone represents one of the largest treasury-style acquisitions in Dogecoin’s history, sending shockwaves through both the crypto community and traditional markets. From Meme Coin to Treasury Asset Once viewed as a lighthearted internet joke, Dogecoin is now gaining legitimacy as a serious treasury asset. The bold accumulation strategy shows growing institutional confidence that DOGE can serve as more than just a speculative token. The plan to build a billion-DOGE reserve underscores Dogecoin’s transformation into an asset with long-term strategic value. Investors are now looking beyond the memes, recognizing DOGE’s speed, low transaction costs, and growing adoption in payments and tipping platforms. DOGE and Stocks Surge The acquisition sparked immediate market reactions. Dogecoin itself climbed by nearly 32% following the news, trading higher on increased demand. Source: CNBC Meanwhile, the stock of the acquiring company surged by 38%, signaling strong investor enthusiasm for DOGE’s growing role in corporate treasury strategies. This dual market response shows that Dogecoin is no longer just a retail-driven asset — institutional interest is increasingly shaping its trajectory. Why DOGE’s Billion-Token Goal Matters Legitimacy Boost – A billion-DOGE treasury marks Dogecoin’s arrival as a recognized store of value. Supply Impact – Massive accumulation reduces circulating supply, potentially tightening the market. Utility Growth – DOGE continues to be integrated into payments, remittances, and digital tipping systems. Corporate Precedent – A successful treasury strategy could inspire other companies to follow. With institutional players showing confidence, retail adoption expanding, and supply tightening, the stage is set for Dogecoin’s next major breakout. What started as a meme…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1286+3.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:39
Coinbase taps Sensible founders to expand consumer-focused DeFi

Coinbase, in its seventh acquisition this year, is acquiring the founders of Sensible to address a critical deficit in its arsenal: the consumer UX expertise required to seamlessly weave complex DeFi into its main platform. In an announcement on September…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001681+1.69%
Crypto.news2025/09/10 02:37
President Trump’s direction on the Fed fails against Russia Putin’s trust in his country

The post President Trump’s direction on the Fed fails against Russia Putin’s trust in his country appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, Trump raised his concerns again about the delay in interest rates. According to POTUS, the Fed chairman is incompetent and uses delayed data; therefore, the Fed is broken and needs to be fixed. Since the start of his second term, Trump has been against the Fed and tried to fire the chairman and governor. His plan, compared to other global leaders, shows a lack of trust in his own government. For instance, President Vladimir Putin, who is known to be an authoritarian, shows full support for the country’s central bank. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Putin defended the central bank’s use of very high interest rates, currently at 18%, to tackle inflation. This is a stance fiercely criticised by business leaders and bankers.  Putin also said that he usually has constant talks with the Central Bank. On the other hand, Trump does not see eye to eye with the Fed; he prefers to talk and insult the Fed through social media.  Trump says that the 2% inflation target is too low In today’s announcement, Trump said, “He(Too late) has done a terrible job since he adapted a two target.” Adding that it is too low and too rigid. He added that the Fed does not believe that the money supply is important. BREAKING: President Trump says the Federal Reserve is broken and needs to be fixed. pic.twitter.com/X4zwjwbuqA — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 9, 2025 The Fed’s July minutes showed “almost all” officials supported keeping rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%. Only Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller dissented in favor of a quarter-point cut to protect a weakening job market. According to CME, the Fed might lower the rates by 25bps. This will still be too little for Trump, as he expects cuts to 3%. Odds of Fed action. Source: CME…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753+0.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005026+5.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:37
Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Secures Approval, but Faces Challenges

The post Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Secures Approval, but Faces Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana validators approved an update that aims to settle transactions in just 150 milliseconds. Solana validators last week approved a consensus upgrade for the network that would cut transaction finality dramatically. But some experts are concerned that faster finality brings tradeoffs, including in security. Over 98% of nodes backed the new Alpenglow upgrade, according to a Sept. 2 post from Solana Status on X. The updated consensus protocol for Solana, developed by Anza, a spinoff from Solana Labs, is expected to bring near-instant finality to transactions, reducing the current 12-second wait to just 150 milliseconds. For Solana, Alpenglow marks one of its boldest technical moves since the network’s outages in 2022 and 2023. If it works as intended, the upgrade will replace older systems like proof-of-history voting and gossip messaging, with a leaner design where most of the consensus runs off-chain. Rather than each validator pushing votes directly onto the chain, they’ll bundle them into compact certificates. Muriel Médard, an award-winning professor of software science and engineering at MIT, as well as the co-founder of blockchain infra company Optimum, told The Defiant that latency reduction and the desire to be at speeds compatible with web2 lie at the heart of Alpenglow. “This an important goal and one that per se much of the Web3 community applauds. The question is not so much whether this is a reasonable desideratum but whether the tech can actually achieve it,” Médard said. Security Compromises There’s no fixed timeline yet for Alpenglow, as it still needs to go through testing to verify security. If everything stays on track, Solana RPC firm Helius expects the upgrade to reach the mainnet by early 2026. Other networks, including Coinbase’s Base, Unichain, and BNB Chain, are also pushing for faster finality. For instance, in mid-July, Base rolled out Flashblocks,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$891.19+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016705+3.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:33
Truth Social Lets Users Convert Rewards Into Cronos (CRO)

Truth Social and its sister platform Truth+ announced that users will now be able to convert “gems” – the platforms’ […] The post Truth Social Lets Users Convert Rewards Into Cronos (CRO) appeared first on Coindoo.
Gems
GEMS$0.23982-0.53%
Cronos
CRO$0.25418-1.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.62%
Coindoo2025/09/10 02:31
The Stadium History Of Ice Cream

The post The Stadium History Of Ice Cream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The history of ice cream in sports stadiums has come a long way. This year, Seattle and Sodexo Live! introduced ice cream nachos. Jack Ellis/Seattle Mariners The Seattle Mariners are serving up a platter of ice cream nachos, folks in Boston have plenty of special-edition Gifford’s ice cream creations based on their favorite professional teams and fans in Philadelphia have eight different souvenir helmets to choose from for their favorite ice cream sundae at the home of the Phillies. The modern age of ice cream has seen a rapid evolution, and it all comes led by baseball, the historic home of ice cream in sports stadiums. “Ice cream probably goes all the way back,” Jamie Slotterback vice president of marketing strategy and innovation for Aramark Sports + Entertainment, tells me. “It is much more prevalent in baseball and I’m assuming it goes back to that [history] as a seasonal dessert.” Carmen Callo, Sodexo Live! senior vice president and corporate executive chef, tells me he believes ice cream ties into the history of concessions and vending in baseball. Soft serve ice cream in a baseball helmet has been one of the most popular ice cream treats at stadiums for decades. Sodexo Live! The invention of soft serve ice cream around the 1930s really helped stadium goers indulge all that more, opening the opportunity for unique vessels to carry the creation. Cue the souvenir baseball helmet holding ice cream sundaes, which likely started in baseball around 1970 and hasn’t stopped since. MORE: How Sports Embraces Cheese Sponsorships, The New Stadium Cheddar At the same time, chef Ron Krivosik, Levy culinary senior vice president, tells me that the ‘70s were big on lemon ice and malt cups. “There was nothing better than that wooden spoon with the ice cream,” he says. That wooden…
MemeCore
M$1.95988-1.87%
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.12%
Vice
VICE$0.01929+4.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:31
