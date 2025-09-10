President Trump’s direction on the Fed fails against Russia Putin’s trust in his country

Today, Trump raised his concerns again about the delay in interest rates. According to POTUS, the Fed chairman is incompetent and uses delayed data; therefore, the Fed is broken and needs to be fixed. Since the start of his second term, Trump has been against the Fed and tried to fire the chairman and governor. His plan, compared to other global leaders, shows a lack of trust in his own government. For instance, President Vladimir Putin, who is known to be an authoritarian, shows full support for the country's central bank. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Putin defended the central bank's use of very high interest rates, currently at 18%, to tackle inflation. This is a stance fiercely criticised by business leaders and bankers. Putin also said that he usually has constant talks with the Central Bank. On the other hand, Trump does not see eye to eye with the Fed; he prefers to talk and insult the Fed through social media. Trump says that the 2% inflation target is too low In today's announcement, Trump said, "He(Too late) has done a terrible job since he adapted a two target." Adding that it is too low and too rigid. He added that the Fed does not believe that the money supply is important. BREAKING: President Trump says the Federal Reserve is broken and needs to be fixed. pic.twitter.com/X4zwjwbuqA — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 9, 2025 The Fed's July minutes showed "almost all" officials supported keeping rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%. Only Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller dissented in favor of a quarter-point cut to protect a weakening job market. According to CME, the Fed might lower the rates by 25bps. This will still be too little for Trump, as he expects cuts to 3%. Odds of Fed action. Source: CME…