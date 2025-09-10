HOOD is expected to enter the S&P 500 on September 22, 2025 – Double-digit rally, who exits and what might change
The post HOOD is expected to enter the S&P 500 on September 22, 2025 – Double-digit rally, who exits and what might change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update: September 8, 2025. The announcement by S&P Dow Jones Indices, reported by S&P Dow Jones Indices and confirmed by Reuters, includes the addition of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to the S&P 500. The operation, expected to generate a double-digit rally and volumes above the recent average, is scheduled for the quarterly rebalancing in September 2025, with execution at the opening on Monday, September 22, 2025. In this context, the time frame remains a central element for price discovery and for the adjustment of indexed portfolios. According to data collected by our quantitative research team, the quarterly S&P rebalances in recent years have shown increases in intraday volumes for the included stocks, with short-term effects often measurable in days. Industry analysts note that, in addition to mechanical flows, existing liquidity and the share of AUM that physically replicates the index matter: SPY, the largest S&P 500 ETF, had over 300 billion dollars of AUM at the end of 2024, which makes the flows potentially significant for mid-cap stocks. These operational observations derive from the analysis of past executions and the pro-forma files published by S&P DJI. What was decided (and with which substitutions) S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that, in the September quarterly rebalancing, Robinhood is expected to enter the S&P 500 along with AppLovin (APP) and EMCOR Group (EME). The three stocks will replace Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MarketAxess (MKTX), and Enphase Energy (ENPH), according to the data provided in the official documents announced and illustrated by Reuters. That said, the composition highlights a cross-sectional rebalancing by capitalization and sectors, in line with S&P DJI procedures. Schedule and Operating Methods The changes should be implemented at the opening on Monday, September 22, 2025, in conjunction with the quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500. As usual, S&P DJI publishes pro-forma files…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:42